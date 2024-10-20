Premier League Week 7
As it was a Saturday 12:30pm kick off we use National Lottery Draw Saturday 5th October
Balls were 08-12-13-20-44-49 concatenated together we get 081213204449 divided by the number of weeks remaining 32
That gives us 081213204449/32
2537912639 R1 + 1 so this week we use fixtures from Week 2
so this week we use fixtures from Week 2 before the renumbering https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=356273.msg19583651#msg19583651Results
Ndeyanka 0 v 23 mushi007
SvenJohansen 23 v 12 ollyfrom.tv
vivabobbygraham 12 v 11 Buck Pete
Cape Tear 12 v 12 RJH
Garrus 13 v 22 tommylfc
Sinyoro 16 v 23 Barney LFC
mickitez 15 v 11 joezydudek
redforlife 15 v 12 Wabaloolah
Kopite1971 13 v 14 bradders1011
Cornertakenquickly 14 v 21 KeegansPermLeague Table (after Crystal Palace)
New Leader in the Premier League is TommyLFC on goal differenceUpdated fixture listhttps://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=356273.msg19583618#msg19583618
|Team
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|ME
|tommylfc
|140
|119
|21
|15
|Wabaloolah
|119
|107
|12
|15
|vivabobbygraham
|122
|110
|12
|14
|Buck Pete
|141
|117
|24
|13
|Sinyoro
|136
|122
|14
|12
|mushi007
|136
|113
|23
|11
|mickitez
|137
|117
|20
|11
|Garrus
|131
|132
|-1
|10
|SvenJohansen
|124
|128
|-4
|10
|KeegansPerm
|128
|138
|-10
|10
|Cape Tear
|110
|131
|-21
|10
|1
|bradders1011
|123
|120
|3
|9
|redforlife
|116
|123
|-7
|9
|Kopite1971
|146
|127
|19
|8
|RJH
|132
|134
|-2
|8
|Barney LFC
|132
|141
|-9
|7
|joezydudek
|111
|137
|-26
|7
|Ndeyanka
|94
|145
|-51
|5
|2
|ollyfrom.tv
|124
|119
|5
|4
|Cornertakenquickly
|120
|142
|-22
|4
Please check your entries and let me know of any issues