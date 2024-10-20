« previous next »
Author Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******  (Read 8588 times)

vs Chelsea:

Kelleher

Trent
Konate
Virgil
Robertson

Mac Allister
Gravenberch

Salah
Szoboszlai
Diaz

Jota

Final Score: 3-1 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Salah
DP: 10
vs Chelsea

Kelleher
TAA Konate VVD Robertson
Gravenberch Mac Allister Szoboszlai
Salah Jota Diaz

FS: 2 - 1
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Vs Chelsea

Kelleher
Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson
Gravenberch
Jones
Szoboszlai
Salah
Jota
Diaz

First Goal Salah
Final Score 2-1 LFC
DP 12
Liverpool v Chelsea

Kelleher
Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

Gravenberch
Jones
Szoboszlai

Salah
Jota
Díaz

First Goal Salah
Final Score Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea
DP 10
Vs Chelsea

Kelleher
Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson
Gravenberch
Jones
Szoboszlai
Salah
Jota
Diaz

First Goal - Salah
Final Score - 3-1 Liverpool
DP - 10
Premier League Week 7

As it was a Saturday 12:30pm kick off we use National Lottery Draw Saturday 5th October

Balls were 08-12-13-20-44-49 concatenated together we get 081213204449 divided by the number of weeks remaining 32

That gives us 081213204449/32

2537912639 R1 + 1 so this week we use fixtures from Week 2

so this week we use fixtures from Week 2 before the renumbering https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=356273.msg19583651#msg19583651

Results
Ndeyanka   0   v   23   mushi007
SvenJohansen    23   v   12   ollyfrom.tv
vivabobbygraham   12   v   11   Buck Pete
Cape Tear   12   v   12   RJH
Garrus   13   v   22   tommylfc
Sinyoro   16   v   23   Barney LFC
mickitez   15   v   11   joezydudek
redforlife   15   v   12   Wabaloolah
Kopite1971   13   v   14   bradders1011
Cornertakenquickly   14   v   21   KeegansPerm

League Table (after Crystal Palace)

TeamGFGAGDPtsME
tommylfc1401192115
Wabaloolah1191071215
vivabobbygraham1221101214
Buck Pete1411172413
Sinyoro1361221412
mushi0071361132311
mickitez1371172011
Garrus131132-110
SvenJohansen124128-410
KeegansPerm128138-1010
Cape Tear110131-21101
bradders101112312039
redforlife116123-79
Kopite1971146127198
RJH132134-28
Barney LFC132141-97
joezydudek111137-267
Ndeyanka94145-5152
ollyfrom.tv12411954
Cornertakenquickly120142-224

New Leader in the Premier League is TommyLFC on goal difference

Updated fixture list

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=356273.msg19583618#msg19583618

Please check your entries and let me know of any issues
Damn it.... forgot to post..... :butt
vs Leipzig

Kelleher

Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Gravenberch
MacAllister
Jones

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Diaz
DP: 8
Quote from: Wabaloolah on October 20, 2024, 01:14:59 pm


League Table (after Crystal Palace)

TeamGFGAGDPtsME
tommylfc1401192115
Wabaloolah1191071215
vivabobbygraham1221101214
Buck Pete1411172413
Sinyoro1361221412
mushi0071361132311
mickitez1371172011
Garrus131132-110
SvenJohansen124128-410
KeegansPerm128138-1010
Cape Tear110131-21101
bradders101112312039
redforlife116123-79
Kopite1971146127198
RJH132134-28
Barney LFC132141-97
joezydudek111137-267
Ndeyanka94145-5152
ollyfrom.tv12411954
Cornertakenquickly120142-224

New Leader in the Premier League is TommyLFC on goal difference


Two promoted teams showing no fear of the big boys this season!

Here's to another (hopefully) close, well fought title race Wabaloolah  :)
League Cup round 2 this week.

Will post the fixtures tomorrow.
Quote from: tommy LFC on Yesterday at 04:05:54 pm
Two promoted teams showing no fear of the big boys this season!

Here's to another (hopefully) close, well fought title race Wabaloolah  :)
for sure 👍🏻👍🏻
vs Leipzig

Kelleher

Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

Gravenberch
MacAllister
Jones

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 3-1 to LFC
FG: Nunez
DP: 8
Vs Leipzig

Kelleher
Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas
Jones
Gravenberch
Mac Allister
Salah
Nunez
Diaz

First Goal Diaz
Final Score 2-1 LFC
DP 8
