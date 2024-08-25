However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
We use Monday's draw (Lottery for Life)The national lottery draw was: 02-29-33-37-41 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history)229333741 / 37 (number of weeks left) = 6198209 with a Remainder of 8remainder + 1 = 9, so we use Round 9 (Round 9 before renumbering) of the fixtures at: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=356273.msg19583651#msg19583651Premier League Scores bradders101120-20mushi007Wabaloolah18-15ollyfrom.tvjoezydudek18-27NdeyankaBarney LFC18-27Buck Petetommylfc25-25RJHvivabobbygraham17-15KeegansPermCape Tear25-20CornertakenquicklyGarrus24-20Kopite1971Sinyoro27-18redforlife[/b][/color]SvenJohansen18-25mickitezTable after Week 2TeamGFGAGDPBuck Pete5537186vivabobbygraham423486Wabaloolah383446bradders1011474074RJH545224Garrus5140113Kopite1971544683Ndeyanka463883mickitez443683KeegansPerm413923Cape Tear4754-73tommylfc514291mushi0074246-41Sinyoro453780[/b][/color]Cornertakenquickly1925-60ollyfrom.tv3545-100Barney LFC4556-110redforlife3854-160SvenJohansen3551-160joezydudek3755-180No missed entries so far
I am a little confused, I probably have the highest score for GW2, but zero points? Am I missing something here?
apologies your points hadn't updated, sorted now
Can you please check your scores and let me know of any discrepancies.I'm away now until 11th September so the United game won't be going up until at least then
Page created in 0.023 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.24]