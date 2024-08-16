« previous next »
Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,827
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #40 on: August 16, 2024, 07:25:41 pm »
Ipswich Town v Liverpool

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Van Dijk
Quansah
Robertson

Szoboszlai
MacAllister
Gravenberch

Salah
Jota
Díaz

Ipswich Town 0-3 Liverpool

1st Goal - Salah

DP - 6
Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,687
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #41 on: August 16, 2024, 07:37:27 pm »
Vs Ipswich


Alisson

Alexander Arnold
Quansah
Van Dijk
Robertson

Szoboszlai
Mac Allister
Gravenberch

Salah
Jota
Diaz


FG: Salah
FS: 2-0 to LFC
DP: 8
Offline Cape_Tear

  • Such an amazing_tilm!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 754
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #42 on: August 16, 2024, 07:51:55 pm »
Ipswich v Liverpool

Allison

Trent
Van Dijk
Quansah
Robertson

Szoboszlaii
Macalister
Gravenberch

Salah
Jota
Diaz

FG: Salah
FS: 2-1 to LFC
DP: 8
Offline Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #43 on: August 16, 2024, 10:25:51 pm »
                                                  vs Ipswich

                                                    Alisson

                                     Trent Quansah Virgil Tsimikas

                                       Szoboszlai MacAllister Grav

                                              Salah Jota Diaz

                                              FS:  1- 3 Liverpool
                                               FG:  Diaz
                                               DP:  8
Offline mushi007

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #44 on: August 17, 2024, 04:57:39 am »
pswich v Liverpool

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Van Dijk
Quansah
Robertson

Szoboszlai
Mac Allister
Gravenberch

Salah
Jota
Diaz

2-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Mo

DP - 8
Offline Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,377
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #45 on: August 17, 2024, 08:48:41 am »
Eep!

'ere we go again.

vs Ipswich

Alisson
Trent Quansah Van Dijk Tsimikas
MacAllister Gravenberch
Szoboszlai
Salah Jota Díaz

FS: 3 - 0 to LFC
FG: Jota
DP: 6

As always, thanks lads for setting this up. G'luck all.
Offline KeegansPerm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,735
  • "Roy can't see a priest on a mountain of sugar"
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #46 on: August 17, 2024, 09:41:56 am »
I'm in Barney  :wave

Ipswich

Alisson
Trent Quansah Van Dijk Tsimikas
Gravenberch Szoboszlai MacAllister
Salah Jota Diaz

FS: 1-2 LFC
FG: Jota
DP: 6
Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #47 on: August 17, 2024, 09:47:06 am »
I'm in too :)

@Ipswich:

Alisson

Trent
Quansah
Virgil
Robertson

Mac Allister
Gravenberch

Salah
Szoboszlai
Diaz

Jota

Final Score: 2-0 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Salah
DP: 6
Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,827
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #48 on: August 17, 2024, 10:39:08 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on August 16, 2024, 05:40:24 pm
Currently these are the players in the Premier League, those with an * haven't confirmed they are entering yet, I have PM'd them to check, also PM'd BoRed in case he has changed his mind about entering.

Barney LFC
Garrus
Wabaloolah
bradders1011
RJH
vivabobbygraham
Cornertakenquickly
joezydudek
mickitez
Kopite1971
Sinyoro
Buck Pete
Cape Tear
ollyfrom.tv
tommylfc
KeegansPerm
redforlife
mushi007
SvenJohansen 
Mivi *


These below will replace the above if I don't hear off them or post a team before the deadline on Sunday, we are two short though for the PL at the moment, think it's 18 confirmed entires at present


YCuzz
Vishwa Atma *
Ndeyanka
gary75
Dim Glas
just waiting on young Mivi, SvenJohansen will replace BoRed in the PL, the others including our newbies Dim Glas and Gary will start in the Championship where they will be joined by YCuzz and Ndeyanka plus Vishwa Atma if he returns
Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,493
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #49 on: August 17, 2024, 10:47:15 am »
v Ipswich

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Quansah
van Dijk
Robertson
Mac Allister
Gravenberch
Szoboszlai
Diaz
Salah
Jota

FG - Jota
FS - 3-1 Liverpool
DP - 6
Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,827
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #50 on: August 17, 2024, 10:54:48 am »
I'll post the fixtures later, I'm out for the rest of the day
Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,827
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #51 on: August 18, 2024, 12:40:34 pm »

Fixtures for Premier League, as Mivi didn't respond to PM or enter a team he has been replaced in the PL by Ndeyanka

Week 10 Fixtures (played week 1 v Ipswich(a))           
KeegansPerm      v      mushi007
bradders1011      v      ollyfrom.tv
Wabaloolah      v      Ndeyanka
joezydudek      v      Buck Pete
Barney LFC      v      RJH
SvenJohansen       v      tommylfc
vivabobbygraham      v      Cornertakenquickly
Cape Tear      v      Kopite1971
Garrus      v      redforlife
Sinyoro      v      mickitez

Week 1 Fixtures           
ollyfrom.tv      v      mushi007
vivabobbygraham      v      Ndeyanka
Cape Tear      v      Buck Pete
Garrus      v      RJH
Sinyoro      v      tommylfc
mickitez      v      Barney LFC
redforlife      v      joezydudek
Kopite1971      v      Wabaloolah
Cornertakenquickly      v      bradders1011
SvenJohansen       v      KeegansPerm
           
Week 2 Fixtures           
Ndeyanka      v      mushi007
SvenJohansen       v      ollyfrom.tv
vivabobbygraham      v      Buck Pete
Cape Tear      v      RJH
Garrus      v      tommylfc
Sinyoro      v      Barney LFC
mickitez      v      joezydudek
redforlife      v      Wabaloolah
Kopite1971      v      bradders1011
Cornertakenquickly      v      KeegansPerm
           
Week 3 Fixtures           
Buck Pete      v      mushi007
Ndeyanka      v      ollyfrom.tv
vivabobbygraham      v      RJH
Cape Tear      v      tommylfc
Garrus      v      Barney LFC
Sinyoro      v      joezydudek
mickitez      v      Wabaloolah
redforlife      v      bradders1011
Kopite1971      v      KeegansPerm
SvenJohansen       v      Cornertakenquickly
           
Week 4 Fixtures           
RJH      v      mushi007
Buck Pete      v      ollyfrom.tv
SvenJohansen       v      Ndeyanka
vivabobbygraham      v      tommylfc
Cape Tear      v      Barney LFC
Garrus      v      joezydudek
Sinyoro      v      Wabaloolah
mickitez      v      bradders1011
redforlife      v      KeegansPerm
Kopite1971      v      Cornertakenquickly
           
Week 5 Fixtures           
tommylfc      v      mushi007
RJH      v      ollyfrom.tv
Buck Pete      v      Ndeyanka
vivabobbygraham      v      Barney LFC
Cape Tear      v      joezydudek
Garrus      v      Wabaloolah
Sinyoro      v      bradders1011
mickitez      v      KeegansPerm
redforlife      v      Cornertakenquickly
SvenJohansen       v      Kopite1971
           
Week 6 Fixtures           
Barney LFC      v      mushi007
tommylfc      v      ollyfrom.tv
RJH      v      Ndeyanka
SvenJohansen       v      Buck Pete
vivabobbygraham      v      joezydudek
Cape Tear      v      Wabaloolah
Garrus      v      bradders1011
Sinyoro      v      KeegansPerm
mickitez      v      Cornertakenquickly
redforlife      v      Kopite1971
           
Week 7 Fixtures           
joezydudek      v      mushi007
Barney LFC      v      ollyfrom.tv
tommylfc      v      Ndeyanka
RJH      v      Buck Pete
vivabobbygraham      v      Wabaloolah
Cape Tear      v      bradders1011
Garrus      v      KeegansPerm
Sinyoro      v      Cornertakenquickly
mickitez      v      Kopite1971
SvenJohansen       v      redforlife
           
Week 8 Fixtures           
Wabaloolah      v      mushi007
joezydudek      v      ollyfrom.tv
Barney LFC      v      Ndeyanka
tommylfc      v      Buck Pete
SvenJohansen       v      RJH
vivabobbygraham      v      bradders1011
Cape Tear      v      KeegansPerm
Garrus      v      Cornertakenquickly
Sinyoro      v      Kopite1971
mickitez      v      redforlife
           
Week 9 Fixtures           
bradders1011      v      mushi007
Wabaloolah      v      ollyfrom.tv
joezydudek      v      Ndeyanka
Barney LFC      v      Buck Pete
tommylfc      v      RJH
vivabobbygraham      v      KeegansPerm
Cape Tear      v      Cornertakenquickly
Garrus      v      Kopite1971
Sinyoro      v      redforlife
SvenJohansen       v      mickitez
           
         
Week 11 Fixtures           
Cornertakenquickly      v      mushi007
KeegansPerm      v      ollyfrom.tv
bradders1011      v      Ndeyanka
Wabaloolah      v      Buck Pete
joezydudek      v      RJH
Barney LFC      v      tommylfc
vivabobbygraham      v      Kopite1971
Cape Tear      v      redforlife
Garrus      v      mickitez
SvenJohansen       v      Sinyoro
           
Week 12 Fixtures           
Kopite1971      v      mushi007
Cornertakenquickly      v      ollyfrom.tv
KeegansPerm      v      Ndeyanka
bradders1011      v      Buck Pete
Wabaloolah      v      RJH
joezydudek      v      tommylfc
SvenJohansen       v      Barney LFC
vivabobbygraham      v      redforlife
Cape Tear      v      mickitez
Garrus      v      Sinyoro
           
Week 13 Fixtures           
redforlife      v      mushi007
Kopite1971      v      ollyfrom.tv
Cornertakenquickly      v      Ndeyanka
KeegansPerm      v      Buck Pete
bradders1011      v      RJH
Wabaloolah      v      tommylfc
joezydudek      v      Barney LFC
vivabobbygraham      v      mickitez
Cape Tear      v      Sinyoro
SvenJohansen       v      Garrus
           
Week 14 Fixtures           
mickitez      v      mushi007
redforlife      v      ollyfrom.tv
Kopite1971      v      Ndeyanka
Cornertakenquickly      v      Buck Pete
KeegansPerm      v      RJH
bradders1011      v      tommylfc
Wabaloolah      v      Barney LFC
SvenJohansen       v      joezydudek
vivabobbygraham      v      Sinyoro
Cape Tear      v      Garrus
           
Week 15 Fixtures           
Sinyoro      v      mushi007
mickitez      v      ollyfrom.tv
redforlife      v      Ndeyanka
Kopite1971      v      Buck Pete
Cornertakenquickly      v      RJH
KeegansPerm      v      tommylfc
bradders1011      v      Barney LFC
Wabaloolah      v      joezydudek
vivabobbygraham      v      Garrus
SvenJohansen       v      Cape Tear
           
Week 16 Fixtures           
Garrus      v      mushi007
Sinyoro      v      ollyfrom.tv
mickitez      v      Ndeyanka
redforlife      v      Buck Pete
Kopite1971      v      RJH
Cornertakenquickly      v      tommylfc
KeegansPerm      v      Barney LFC
bradders1011      v      joezydudek
SvenJohansen       v      Wabaloolah
vivabobbygraham      v      Cape Tear
           
Week 17 Fixtures           
Cape Tear      v      mushi007
Garrus      v      ollyfrom.tv
Sinyoro      v      Ndeyanka
mickitez      v      Buck Pete
redforlife      v      RJH
Kopite1971      v      tommylfc
Cornertakenquickly      v      Barney LFC
KeegansPerm      v      joezydudek
bradders1011      v      Wabaloolah
SvenJohansen       v      vivabobbygraham
           
Week 18 Fixtures           
vivabobbygraham      v      mushi007
Cape Tear      v      ollyfrom.tv
Garrus      v      Ndeyanka
Sinyoro      v      Buck Pete
mickitez      v      RJH
redforlife      v      tommylfc
Kopite1971      v      Barney LFC
Cornertakenquickly      v      joezydudek
KeegansPerm      v      Wabaloolah
SvenJohansen       v      bradders1011
           
Week 19 Fixtures           
SvenJohansen       v      mushi007
vivabobbygraham      v      ollyfrom.tv
Cape Tear      v      Ndeyanka
Garrus      v      Buck Pete
Sinyoro      v      RJH
mickitez      v      tommylfc
redforlife      v      Barney LFC
Kopite1971      v      joezydudek
Cornertakenquickly      v      Wabaloolah
KeegansPerm      v      bradders1011
           
Week 20 Fixtures           
ollyfrom.tv      v      mushi007
vivabobbygraham      v      Ndeyanka
Cape Tear      v      Buck Pete
Garrus      v      RJH
Sinyoro      v      tommylfc
mickitez      v      Barney LFC
redforlife      v      joezydudek
Kopite1971      v      Wabaloolah
Cornertakenquickly      v      bradders1011
SvenJohansen       v      KeegansPerm
           
Week 21 Fixtures           
Ndeyanka      v      mushi007
SvenJohansen       v      ollyfrom.tv
vivabobbygraham      v      Buck Pete
Cape Tear      v      RJH
Garrus      v      tommylfc
Sinyoro      v      Barney LFC
mickitez      v      joezydudek
redforlife      v      Wabaloolah
Kopite1971      v      bradders1011
Cornertakenquickly      v      KeegansPerm
           
Week 22 Fixtures           
Buck Pete      v      mushi007
Ndeyanka      v      ollyfrom.tv
vivabobbygraham      v      RJH
Cape Tear      v      tommylfc
Garrus      v      Barney LFC
Sinyoro      v      joezydudek
mickitez      v      Wabaloolah
redforlife      v      bradders1011
Kopite1971      v      KeegansPerm
SvenJohansen       v      Cornertakenquickly
           
Week 23 Fixtures           
RJH      v      mushi007
Buck Pete      v      ollyfrom.tv
SvenJohansen       v      Ndeyanka
vivabobbygraham      v      tommylfc
Cape Tear      v      Barney LFC
Garrus      v      joezydudek
Sinyoro      v      Wabaloolah
mickitez      v      bradders1011
redforlife      v      KeegansPerm
Kopite1971      v      Cornertakenquickly
           
Week 24 Fixtures           
tommylfc      v      mushi007
RJH      v      ollyfrom.tv
Buck Pete      v      Ndeyanka
vivabobbygraham      v      Barney LFC
Cape Tear      v      joezydudek
Garrus      v      Wabaloolah
Sinyoro      v      bradders1011
mickitez      v      KeegansPerm
redforlife      v      Cornertakenquickly
SvenJohansen       v      Kopite1971
           
Week 25 Fixtures           
Barney LFC      v      mushi007
tommylfc      v      ollyfrom.tv
RJH      v      Ndeyanka
SvenJohansen       v      Buck Pete
vivabobbygraham      v      joezydudek
Cape Tear      v      Wabaloolah
Garrus      v      bradders1011
Sinyoro      v      KeegansPerm
mickitez      v      Cornertakenquickly
redforlife      v      Kopite1971
           
Week 26 Fixtures           
joezydudek      v      mushi007
Barney LFC      v      ollyfrom.tv
tommylfc      v      Ndeyanka
RJH      v      Buck Pete
vivabobbygraham      v      Wabaloolah
Cape Tear      v      bradders1011
Garrus      v      KeegansPerm
Sinyoro      v      Cornertakenquickly
mickitez      v      Kopite1971
SvenJohansen       v      redforlife
           
Week 27 Fixtures           
Wabaloolah      v      mushi007
joezydudek      v      ollyfrom.tv
Barney LFC      v      Ndeyanka
tommylfc      v      Buck Pete
SvenJohansen       v      RJH
vivabobbygraham      v      bradders1011
Cape Tear      v      KeegansPerm
Garrus      v      Cornertakenquickly
Sinyoro      v      Kopite1971
mickitez      v      redforlife
           
Week 28 Fixtures           
bradders1011      v      mushi007
Wabaloolah      v      ollyfrom.tv
joezydudek      v      Ndeyanka
Barney LFC      v      Buck Pete
tommylfc      v      RJH
vivabobbygraham      v      KeegansPerm
Cape Tear      v      Cornertakenquickly
Garrus      v      Kopite1971
Sinyoro      v      redforlife
SvenJohansen       v      mickitez
           
Week 29 Fixtures           
KeegansPerm      v      mushi007
bradders1011      v      ollyfrom.tv
Wabaloolah      v      Ndeyanka
joezydudek      v      Buck Pete
Barney LFC      v      RJH
SvenJohansen       v      tommylfc
vivabobbygraham      v      Cornertakenquickly
Cape Tear      v      Kopite1971
Garrus      v      redforlife
Sinyoro      v      mickitez
           
Week 30 Fixtures           
Cornertakenquickly      v      mushi007
KeegansPerm      v      ollyfrom.tv
bradders1011      v      Ndeyanka
Wabaloolah      v      Buck Pete
joezydudek      v      RJH
Barney LFC      v      tommylfc
vivabobbygraham      v      Kopite1971
Cape Tear      v      redforlife
Garrus      v      mickitez
SvenJohansen       v      Sinyoro
           
Week 31 Fixtures           
Kopite1971      v      mushi007
Cornertakenquickly      v      ollyfrom.tv
KeegansPerm      v      Ndeyanka
bradders1011      v      Buck Pete
Wabaloolah      v      RJH
joezydudek      v      tommylfc
SvenJohansen       v      Barney LFC
vivabobbygraham      v      redforlife
Cape Tear      v      mickitez
Garrus      v      Sinyoro
           
Week 32 Fixtures           
redforlife      v      mushi007
Kopite1971      v      ollyfrom.tv
Cornertakenquickly      v      Ndeyanka
KeegansPerm      v      Buck Pete
bradders1011      v      RJH
Wabaloolah      v      tommylfc
joezydudek      v      Barney LFC
vivabobbygraham      v      mickitez
Cape Tear      v      Sinyoro
SvenJohansen       v      Garrus
           
Week 33 Fixtures           
mickitez      v      mushi007
redforlife      v      ollyfrom.tv
Kopite1971      v      Ndeyanka
Cornertakenquickly      v      Buck Pete
KeegansPerm      v      RJH
bradders1011      v      tommylfc
Wabaloolah      v      Barney LFC
SvenJohansen       v      joezydudek
vivabobbygraham      v      Sinyoro
Cape Tear      v      Garrus
           
Week 34 Fixtures           
Sinyoro      v      mushi007
mickitez      v      ollyfrom.tv
redforlife      v      Ndeyanka
Kopite1971      v      Buck Pete
Cornertakenquickly      v      RJH
KeegansPerm      v      tommylfc
bradders1011      v      Barney LFC
Wabaloolah      v      joezydudek
vivabobbygraham      v      Garrus
SvenJohansen       v      Cape Tear
           
Week 35 Fixtures           
Garrus      v      mushi007
Sinyoro      v      ollyfrom.tv
mickitez      v      Ndeyanka
redforlife      v      Buck Pete
Kopite1971      v      RJH
Cornertakenquickly      v      tommylfc
KeegansPerm      v      Barney LFC
bradders1011      v      joezydudek
SvenJohansen       v      Wabaloolah
vivabobbygraham      v      Cape Tear
           
Week 36 Fixtures           
Cape Tear      v      mushi007
Garrus      v      ollyfrom.tv
Sinyoro      v      Ndeyanka
mickitez      v      Buck Pete
redforlife      v      RJH
Kopite1971      v      tommylfc
Cornertakenquickly      v      Barney LFC
KeegansPerm      v      joezydudek
bradders1011      v      Wabaloolah
SvenJohansen       v      vivabobbygraham
           
Week 37 Fixtures           
vivabobbygraham      v      mushi007
Cape Tear      v      ollyfrom.tv
Garrus      v      Ndeyanka
Sinyoro      v      Buck Pete
mickitez      v      RJH
redforlife      v      tommylfc
Kopite1971      v      Barney LFC
Cornertakenquickly      v      joezydudek
KeegansPerm      v      Wabaloolah
SvenJohansen       v      bradders1011
           
Week 38 Fixtures           
SvenJohansen       v      mushi007
vivabobbygraham      v      ollyfrom.tv
Cape Tear      v      Ndeyanka
Garrus      v      Buck Pete
Sinyoro      v      RJH
mickitez      v      tommylfc
redforlife      v      Barney LFC
Kopite1971      v      joezydudek
Cornertakenquickly      v      Wabaloolah
KeegansPerm      v      bradders1011
Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,827
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #52 on: August 18, 2024, 01:08:08 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on August 18, 2024, 12:40:34 pm
Fixtures for Premier League, as Mivi didn't respond to PM or enter a team he has been replaced in the PL by Ndeyanka

Week 1 Fixtures           
ollyfrom.tv      v      mushi007
vivabobbygraham      v      Ndeyanka
Cape Tear      v      Buck Pete
Garrus      v      RJH
Sinyoro      v      tommylfc
mickitez      v      Barney LFC
redforlife      v      joezydudek
Kopite1971      v      Wabaloolah
Cornertakenquickly      v      bradders1011
SvenJohansen       v      KeegansPerm
           
Week 2 Fixtures           
Ndeyanka      v      mushi007
SvenJohansen       v      ollyfrom.tv
vivabobbygraham      v      Buck Pete
Cape Tear      v      RJH
Garrus      v      tommylfc
Sinyoro      v      Barney LFC
mickitez      v      joezydudek
redforlife      v      Wabaloolah
Kopite1971      v      bradders1011
Cornertakenquickly      v      KeegansPerm
           
Week 3 Fixtures           
Buck Pete      v      mushi007
Ndeyanka      v      ollyfrom.tv
vivabobbygraham      v      RJH
Cape Tear      v      tommylfc
Garrus      v      Barney LFC
Sinyoro      v      joezydudek
mickitez      v      Wabaloolah
redforlife      v      bradders1011
Kopite1971      v      KeegansPerm
SvenJohansen       v      Cornertakenquickly
           
Week 4 Fixtures           
RJH      v      mushi007
Buck Pete      v      ollyfrom.tv
SvenJohansen       v      Ndeyanka
vivabobbygraham      v      tommylfc
Cape Tear      v      Barney LFC
Garrus      v      joezydudek
Sinyoro      v      Wabaloolah
mickitez      v      bradders1011
redforlife      v      KeegansPerm
Kopite1971      v      Cornertakenquickly
           
Week 5 Fixtures           
tommylfc      v      mushi007
RJH      v      ollyfrom.tv
Buck Pete      v      Ndeyanka
vivabobbygraham      v      Barney LFC
Cape Tear      v      joezydudek
Garrus      v      Wabaloolah
Sinyoro      v      bradders1011
mickitez      v      KeegansPerm
redforlife      v      Cornertakenquickly
SvenJohansen       v      Kopite1971
           
Week 6 Fixtures           
Barney LFC      v      mushi007
tommylfc      v      ollyfrom.tv
RJH      v      Ndeyanka
SvenJohansen       v      Buck Pete
vivabobbygraham      v      joezydudek
Cape Tear      v      Wabaloolah
Garrus      v      bradders1011
Sinyoro      v      KeegansPerm
mickitez      v      Cornertakenquickly
redforlife      v      Kopite1971
           
Week 7 Fixtures           
joezydudek      v      mushi007
Barney LFC      v      ollyfrom.tv
tommylfc      v      Ndeyanka
RJH      v      Buck Pete
vivabobbygraham      v      Wabaloolah
Cape Tear      v      bradders1011
Garrus      v      KeegansPerm
Sinyoro      v      Cornertakenquickly
mickitez      v      Kopite1971
SvenJohansen       v      redforlife
           
Week 8 Fixtures           
Wabaloolah      v      mushi007
joezydudek      v      ollyfrom.tv
Barney LFC      v      Ndeyanka
tommylfc      v      Buck Pete
SvenJohansen       v      RJH
vivabobbygraham      v      bradders1011
Cape Tear      v      KeegansPerm
Garrus      v      Cornertakenquickly
Sinyoro      v      Kopite1971
mickitez      v      redforlife
           
Week 9 Fixtures           
bradders1011      v      mushi007
Wabaloolah      v      ollyfrom.tv
joezydudek      v      Ndeyanka
Barney LFC      v      Buck Pete
tommylfc      v      RJH
vivabobbygraham      v      KeegansPerm
Cape Tear      v      Cornertakenquickly
Garrus      v      Kopite1971
Sinyoro      v      redforlife
SvenJohansen       v      mickitez
           
Week 10 Fixtures           
KeegansPerm      v      mushi007
bradders1011      v      ollyfrom.tv
Wabaloolah      v      Ndeyanka
joezydudek      v      Buck Pete
Barney LFC      v      RJH
SvenJohansen       v      tommylfc
vivabobbygraham      v      Cornertakenquickly
Cape Tear      v      Kopite1971
Garrus      v      redforlife
Sinyoro      v      mickitez
           
Week 11 Fixtures           
Cornertakenquickly      v      mushi007
KeegansPerm      v      ollyfrom.tv
bradders1011      v      Ndeyanka
Wabaloolah      v      Buck Pete
joezydudek      v      RJH
Barney LFC      v      tommylfc
vivabobbygraham      v      Kopite1971
Cape Tear      v      redforlife
Garrus      v      mickitez
SvenJohansen       v      Sinyoro
           
Week 12 Fixtures           
Kopite1971      v      mushi007
Cornertakenquickly      v      ollyfrom.tv
KeegansPerm      v      Ndeyanka
bradders1011      v      Buck Pete
Wabaloolah      v      RJH
joezydudek      v      tommylfc
SvenJohansen       v      Barney LFC
vivabobbygraham      v      redforlife
Cape Tear      v      mickitez
Garrus      v      Sinyoro
           
Week 13 Fixtures           
redforlife      v      mushi007
Kopite1971      v      ollyfrom.tv
Cornertakenquickly      v      Ndeyanka
KeegansPerm      v      Buck Pete
bradders1011      v      RJH
Wabaloolah      v      tommylfc
joezydudek      v      Barney LFC
vivabobbygraham      v      mickitez
Cape Tear      v      Sinyoro
SvenJohansen       v      Garrus
           
Week 14 Fixtures           
mickitez      v      mushi007
redforlife      v      ollyfrom.tv
Kopite1971      v      Ndeyanka
Cornertakenquickly      v      Buck Pete
KeegansPerm      v      RJH
bradders1011      v      tommylfc
Wabaloolah      v      Barney LFC
SvenJohansen       v      joezydudek
vivabobbygraham      v      Sinyoro
Cape Tear      v      Garrus
           
Week 15 Fixtures           
Sinyoro      v      mushi007
mickitez      v      ollyfrom.tv
redforlife      v      Ndeyanka
Kopite1971      v      Buck Pete
Cornertakenquickly      v      RJH
KeegansPerm      v      tommylfc
bradders1011      v      Barney LFC
Wabaloolah      v      joezydudek
vivabobbygraham      v      Garrus
SvenJohansen       v      Cape Tear
           
Week 16 Fixtures           
Garrus      v      mushi007
Sinyoro      v      ollyfrom.tv
mickitez      v      Ndeyanka
redforlife      v      Buck Pete
Kopite1971      v      RJH
Cornertakenquickly      v      tommylfc
KeegansPerm      v      Barney LFC
bradders1011      v      joezydudek
SvenJohansen       v      Wabaloolah
vivabobbygraham      v      Cape Tear
           
Week 17 Fixtures           
Cape Tear      v      mushi007
Garrus      v      ollyfrom.tv
Sinyoro      v      Ndeyanka
mickitez      v      Buck Pete
redforlife      v      RJH
Kopite1971      v      tommylfc
Cornertakenquickly      v      Barney LFC
KeegansPerm      v      joezydudek
bradders1011      v      Wabaloolah
SvenJohansen       v      vivabobbygraham
           
Week 18 Fixtures           
vivabobbygraham      v      mushi007
Cape Tear      v      ollyfrom.tv
Garrus      v      Ndeyanka
Sinyoro      v      Buck Pete
mickitez      v      RJH
redforlife      v      tommylfc
Kopite1971      v      Barney LFC
Cornertakenquickly      v      joezydudek
KeegansPerm      v      Wabaloolah
SvenJohansen       v      bradders1011
           
Week 19 Fixtures           
SvenJohansen       v      mushi007
vivabobbygraham      v      ollyfrom.tv
Cape Tear      v      Ndeyanka
Garrus      v      Buck Pete
Sinyoro      v      RJH
mickitez      v      tommylfc
redforlife      v      Barney LFC
Kopite1971      v      joezydudek
Cornertakenquickly      v      Wabaloolah
KeegansPerm      v      bradders1011
           
Week 20 Fixtures           
ollyfrom.tv      v      mushi007
vivabobbygraham      v      Ndeyanka
Cape Tear      v      Buck Pete
Garrus      v      RJH
Sinyoro      v      tommylfc
mickitez      v      Barney LFC
redforlife      v      joezydudek
Kopite1971      v      Wabaloolah
Cornertakenquickly      v      bradders1011
SvenJohansen       v      KeegansPerm
           
Week 21 Fixtures           
Ndeyanka      v      mushi007
SvenJohansen       v      ollyfrom.tv
vivabobbygraham      v      Buck Pete
Cape Tear      v      RJH
Garrus      v      tommylfc
Sinyoro      v      Barney LFC
mickitez      v      joezydudek
redforlife      v      Wabaloolah
Kopite1971      v      bradders1011
Cornertakenquickly      v      KeegansPerm
           
Week 22 Fixtures           
Buck Pete      v      mushi007
Ndeyanka      v      ollyfrom.tv
vivabobbygraham      v      RJH
Cape Tear      v      tommylfc
Garrus      v      Barney LFC
Sinyoro      v      joezydudek
mickitez      v      Wabaloolah
redforlife      v      bradders1011
Kopite1971      v      KeegansPerm
SvenJohansen       v      Cornertakenquickly
           
Week 23 Fixtures           
RJH      v      mushi007
Buck Pete      v      ollyfrom.tv
SvenJohansen       v      Ndeyanka
vivabobbygraham      v      tommylfc
Cape Tear      v      Barney LFC
Garrus      v      joezydudek
Sinyoro      v      Wabaloolah
mickitez      v      bradders1011
redforlife      v      KeegansPerm
Kopite1971      v      Cornertakenquickly
           
Week 24 Fixtures           
tommylfc      v      mushi007
RJH      v      ollyfrom.tv
Buck Pete      v      Ndeyanka
vivabobbygraham      v      Barney LFC
Cape Tear      v      joezydudek
Garrus      v      Wabaloolah
Sinyoro      v      bradders1011
mickitez      v      KeegansPerm
redforlife      v      Cornertakenquickly
SvenJohansen       v      Kopite1971
           
Week 25 Fixtures           
Barney LFC      v      mushi007
tommylfc      v      ollyfrom.tv
RJH      v      Ndeyanka
SvenJohansen       v      Buck Pete
vivabobbygraham      v      joezydudek
Cape Tear      v      Wabaloolah
Garrus      v      bradders1011
Sinyoro      v      KeegansPerm
mickitez      v      Cornertakenquickly
redforlife      v      Kopite1971
           
Week 26 Fixtures           
joezydudek      v      mushi007
Barney LFC      v      ollyfrom.tv
tommylfc      v      Ndeyanka
RJH      v      Buck Pete
vivabobbygraham      v      Wabaloolah
Cape Tear      v      bradders1011
Garrus      v      KeegansPerm
Sinyoro      v      Cornertakenquickly
mickitez      v      Kopite1971
SvenJohansen       v      redforlife
           
Week 27 Fixtures           
Wabaloolah      v      mushi007
joezydudek      v      ollyfrom.tv
Barney LFC      v      Ndeyanka
tommylfc      v      Buck Pete
SvenJohansen       v      RJH
vivabobbygraham      v      bradders1011
Cape Tear      v      KeegansPerm
Garrus      v      Cornertakenquickly
Sinyoro      v      Kopite1971
mickitez      v      redforlife
           
Week 28 Fixtures           
bradders1011      v      mushi007
Wabaloolah      v      ollyfrom.tv
joezydudek      v      Ndeyanka
Barney LFC      v      Buck Pete
tommylfc      v      RJH
vivabobbygraham      v      KeegansPerm
Cape Tear      v      Cornertakenquickly
Garrus      v      Kopite1971
Sinyoro      v      redforlife
SvenJohansen       v      mickitez
           
Week 29 Fixtures           
KeegansPerm      v      mushi007
bradders1011      v      ollyfrom.tv
Wabaloolah      v      Ndeyanka
joezydudek      v      Buck Pete
Barney LFC      v      RJH
SvenJohansen       v      tommylfc
vivabobbygraham      v      Cornertakenquickly
Cape Tear      v      Kopite1971
Garrus      v      redforlife
Sinyoro      v      mickitez
           
Week 30 Fixtures           
Cornertakenquickly      v      mushi007
KeegansPerm      v      ollyfrom.tv
bradders1011      v      Ndeyanka
Wabaloolah      v      Buck Pete
joezydudek      v      RJH
Barney LFC      v      tommylfc
vivabobbygraham      v      Kopite1971
Cape Tear      v      redforlife
Garrus      v      mickitez
SvenJohansen       v      Sinyoro
           
Week 31 Fixtures           
Kopite1971      v      mushi007
Cornertakenquickly      v      ollyfrom.tv
KeegansPerm      v      Ndeyanka
bradders1011      v      Buck Pete
Wabaloolah      v      RJH
joezydudek      v      tommylfc
SvenJohansen       v      Barney LFC
vivabobbygraham      v      redforlife
Cape Tear      v      mickitez
Garrus      v      Sinyoro
           
Week 32 Fixtures           
redforlife      v      mushi007
Kopite1971      v      ollyfrom.tv
Cornertakenquickly      v      Ndeyanka
KeegansPerm      v      Buck Pete
bradders1011      v      RJH
Wabaloolah      v      tommylfc
joezydudek      v      Barney LFC
vivabobbygraham      v      mickitez
Cape Tear      v      Sinyoro
SvenJohansen       v      Garrus
           
Week 33 Fixtures           
mickitez      v      mushi007
redforlife      v      ollyfrom.tv
Kopite1971      v      Ndeyanka
Cornertakenquickly      v      Buck Pete
KeegansPerm      v      RJH
bradders1011      v      tommylfc
Wabaloolah      v      Barney LFC
SvenJohansen       v      joezydudek
vivabobbygraham      v      Sinyoro
Cape Tear      v      Garrus
           
Week 34 Fixtures           
Sinyoro      v      mushi007
mickitez      v      ollyfrom.tv
redforlife      v      Ndeyanka
Kopite1971      v      Buck Pete
Cornertakenquickly      v      RJH
KeegansPerm      v      tommylfc
bradders1011      v      Barney LFC
Wabaloolah      v      joezydudek
vivabobbygraham      v      Garrus
SvenJohansen       v      Cape Tear
           
Week 35 Fixtures           
Garrus      v      mushi007
Sinyoro      v      ollyfrom.tv
mickitez      v      Ndeyanka
redforlife      v      Buck Pete
Kopite1971      v      RJH
Cornertakenquickly      v      tommylfc
KeegansPerm      v      Barney LFC
bradders1011      v      joezydudek
SvenJohansen       v      Wabaloolah
vivabobbygraham      v      Cape Tear
           
Week 36 Fixtures           
Cape Tear      v      mushi007
Garrus      v      ollyfrom.tv
Sinyoro      v      Ndeyanka
mickitez      v      Buck Pete
redforlife      v      RJH
Kopite1971      v      tommylfc
Cornertakenquickly      v      Barney LFC
KeegansPerm      v      joezydudek
bradders1011      v      Wabaloolah
SvenJohansen       v      vivabobbygraham
           
Week 37 Fixtures           
vivabobbygraham      v      mushi007
Cape Tear      v      ollyfrom.tv
Garrus      v      Ndeyanka
Sinyoro      v      Buck Pete
mickitez      v      RJH
redforlife      v      tommylfc
Kopite1971      v      Barney LFC
Cornertakenquickly      v      joezydudek
KeegansPerm      v      Wabaloolah
SvenJohansen       v      bradders1011
           
Week 38 Fixtures           
SvenJohansen       v      mushi007
vivabobbygraham      v      ollyfrom.tv
Cape Tear      v      Ndeyanka
Garrus      v      Buck Pete
Sinyoro      v      RJH
mickitez      v      tommylfc
redforlife      v      Barney LFC
Kopite1971      v      joezydudek
Cornertakenquickly      v      Wabaloolah
KeegansPerm      v      bradders1011
Quoting the fixture list as I will be editing the above post as the season progresses
Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,827
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #53 on: August 18, 2024, 01:41:49 pm »
The national lottery draw was: 3 - 6 - 10 - 18 - 52 - 59  (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history)

3610185259 / 38 = 95004875 with a Remainder of 9

remainder + 1 = 10, so we use Round 10 (Round 10 before renumbering) of the fixtures at: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=356273.msg19583651#msg19583651

Premier League scores:
KeegansPerm        26   v   22   mushi007
bradders1011       27   v   20   ollyfrom.tv
Wabaloolah           20   v   19   Ndeyanka
joezydudek           19   v   28   Buck Pete
Barney LFC           27   v   29   RJH
SvenJohansen       17   v   26   tommylfc
vivabobbygraham   25  v   19   Cornertakenquickly
Cape Tear              22  v   34   Kopite1971
Garrus                  27   v   20   redforlife
Sinyoro                 18   v   19   mickitez

League Table after Round 1
TeamGFGAGDP
Kopite19713422123
Buck Pete281993
tommylfc261793
Garrus272073
bradders1011272073
vivabobbygraham251963
KeegansPerm262243
mickitez191813
RJH292723
Wabaloolah201913
Ndeyanka1920-10
Sinyoro1819-10
Barney LFC2729-20
mushi0072226-40
Cornertakenquickly1925-60
ollyfrom.tv2027-70
redforlife2027-70
joezydudek1928-90
SvenJohansen 1726-90
Cape Tear2234-120

The fixture list has now been updated and Rounds renumbered https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=356273.msg19583618#msg19583618
Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,827
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #54 on: August 18, 2024, 01:45:34 pm »
Vishwa Atma has PM'd he couldn't enter this week as he has been travelling but will be entering a team so will take up his place in a four strong Championship, any other newbies (and Mivi if he returns) will start in the Championship too


*Edit - Please check your entries and let me know of any issues as it has been the first time I have made the calculations
« Last Edit: August 18, 2024, 01:47:05 pm by Wabaloolah »
Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,426
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #55 on: August 18, 2024, 01:51:43 pm »
Nice work Waba.  Taking over from BoRed doing this is a tougher job than Arne Slot has following Jurgen :)

So far so good though!!
Offline mushi007

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #56 on: August 18, 2024, 02:51:13 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on August 18, 2024, 01:45:34 pm
Vishwa Atma has PM'd he couldn't enter this week as he has been travelling but will be entering a team so will take up his place in a four strong Championship, any other newbies (and Mivi if he returns) will start in the Championship too


*Edit - Please check your entries and let me know of any issues as it has been the first time I have made the calculations

Yes i lost...
Offline Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #57 on: August 18, 2024, 03:11:37 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on August 18, 2024, 01:41:49 pm
The national lottery draw was: 3 - 6 - 10 - 18 - 52 - 59  (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history)

3610185259 / 38 = 95004875 with a Remainder of 9

remainder + 1 = 10, so we use Round 10 (Round 10 before renumbering) of the fixtures at: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=356273.msg19583651#msg19583651

Premier League scores:
KeegansPerm        26   v   22   mushi007
bradders1011       27   v   20   ollyfrom.tv
Wabaloolah           20   v   19   Ndeyanka
joezydudek           19   v   28   Buck Pete
Barney LFC           27   v   29   RJH
SvenJohansen       17   v   26   tommylfc
vivabobbygraham   25  v   19   Cornertakenquickly
Cape Tear              22  v   34   Kopite1971
Garrus                  27   v   20   redforlife
Sinyoro                 18   v   19   mickitez


Great job Wabaloolah!
Offline mickitez

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,320
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #58 on: August 19, 2024, 03:28:12 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on August 18, 2024, 01:45:34 pm


*Edit - Please check your entries and let me know of any issues as it has been the first time I have made the calculations

Hi Wabaloolah

Just a quick edit needed, i should have goal difference of 1 instead of 3
Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,827
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #59 on: August 19, 2024, 12:42:39 pm »
Quote from: mickitez on August 19, 2024, 03:28:12 am
Hi Wabaloolah

Just a quick edit needed, i should have goal difference of 1 instead of 3
thanks, now updated, kept your original position in the table, will update that after the next set of fixtures
Offline CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 547
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 01:06:16 pm »
vs Brentford

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Robbo

Gravenberch
MacAllister
Szoboszlai

Salah
Jota
Diaz

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,493
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 05:36:36 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on August 18, 2024, 01:41:49 pm
The national lottery draw was: 3 - 6 - 10 - 18 - 52 - 59  (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history)

3610185259 / 38 = 95004875 with a Remainder of 9

remainder + 1 = 10, so we use Round 10 (Round 10 before renumbering) of the fixtures at: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=356273.msg19583651#msg19583651

Premier League scores:
KeegansPerm        26   v   22   mushi007
bradders1011       27   v   20   ollyfrom.tv
Wabaloolah           20   v   19   Ndeyanka
joezydudek           19   v   28   Buck Pete
Barney LFC           27   v   29   RJH
SvenJohansen       17   v   26   tommylfc
vivabobbygraham   25  v   19   Cornertakenquickly
Cape Tear              22  v   34   Kopite1971
Garrus                  27   v   20   redforlife
Sinyoro                 18   v   19   mickitez

League Table after Round 1
TeamGFGAGDP
Kopite19713422123
Buck Pete281993
tommylfc261793
Garrus272073
bradders1011272073
vivabobbygraham251963
KeegansPerm262243
mickitez191813
RJH292723
Wabaloolah201913
Ndeyanka1920-10
Sinyoro1819-10
Barney LFC2729-20
mushi0072226-40
Cornertakenquickly1925-60
ollyfrom.tv2027-70
redforlife2027-70
joezydudek1928-90
SvenJohansen 1726-90
Cape Tear2234-120

The fixture list has now been updated and Rounds renumbered https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=356273.msg19583618#msg19583618


Good work mate. Haven't done my scores yet, but if thereare any discrepancies between mine and yours I'll PM you.



I notice in the pre match thread, there was a line up posted at around 8am.
I think the line up pretty much picked itself, so fair chance this was just an educated guess by the account that posted it on Twitter.

However if that trend continues we will have to look at revisiting the deadline.

I'll keep an eye out this weekend, however to avoid any accusations (it's normally only BoRed that made these  :D), I'll post my prediction on Friday night and won't edit even if I see a line up on Saturday morning.
Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,162
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 09:46:03 pm »
LFC vs Brentford

Alisson
Trent
Konate
VVD
Robbo
Gravenberch
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Salah
Jota
Diaz

FS: 3-1 Reds
FGS: Salah
DP: 8
Offline gary75

  • Despite all his care, he suffers from a sticky ring.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 749
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 10:08:29 pm »
vs Brentford

Alisson
Trent
Quansah
VVD
Robertson
Gravenberch
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Salah
Jota
Diaz

FS: 3-0 Liverpool
FGS: Salah
DP: 3
Online Vishwa Atma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,867
  • Money for nothing....
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #64 on: Today at 06:20:53 am »
vs Brentford

Alisson
Trent
Konate
VVD
Robertson
Gravenberch
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Salah
Jota
Diaz

FS: 3-0 Liverpool
FGS: Salah
DP: 3
