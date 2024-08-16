The national lottery draw was: 3 - 6 - 10 - 18 - 52 - 59 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history)



3610185259 / 38 = 95004875 with a Remainder of 9



remainder + 1 = 10, so we use Round 10 (Round 10 before renumbering) of the fixtures at: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=356273.msg19583651#msg19583651



Premier League scores:

KeegansPerm 26 v 22 mushi007

bradders1011 27 v 20 ollyfrom.tv

Wabaloolah 20 v 19 Ndeyanka

joezydudek 19 v 28 Buck Pete

Barney LFC 27 v 29 RJH

SvenJohansen 17 v 26 tommylfc

vivabobbygraham 25 v 19 Cornertakenquickly

Cape Tear 22 v 34 Kopite1971

Garrus 27 v 20 redforlife

Sinyoro 18 v 19 mickitez



League Table after Round 1

Team GF GA GD P Kopite1971 34 22 12 3 Buck Pete 28 19 9 3 tommylfc 26 17 9 3 Garrus 27 20 7 3 bradders1011 27 20 7 3 vivabobbygraham 25 19 6 3 KeegansPerm 26 22 4 3 mickitez 19 18 1 3 RJH 29 27 2 3 Wabaloolah 20 19 1 3 Ndeyanka 19 20 -1 0 Sinyoro 18 19 -1 0 Barney LFC 27 29 -2 0 mushi007 22 26 -4 0 Cornertakenquickly 19 25 -6 0 ollyfrom.tv 20 27 -7 0 redforlife 20 27 -7 0 joezydudek 19 28 -9 0 SvenJohansen 17 26 -9 0 Cape Tear 22 34 -12 0

The fixture list has now been updated and Rounds renumbered https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=356273.msg19583618#msg19583618



Good work mate. Haven't done my scores yet, but if thereare any discrepancies between mine and yours I'll PM you.I notice in the pre match thread, there was a line up posted at around 8am.I think the line up pretty much picked itself, so fair chance this was just an educated guess by the account that posted it on Twitter.However if that trend continues we will have to look at revisiting the deadline.I'll keep an eye out this weekend, however to avoid any accusations (it's normally only BoRed that made these), I'll post my prediction on Friday night and won't edit even if I see a line up on Saturday morning.