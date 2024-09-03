You wonder if hes ever heard any music on the Trojan label or even seen a picture of Desmond Dekker.



He looked old enough to have been around when Trojan Records were in their prime. He stuck out like a sore thumb from all the other arl arses around him though as he wasn't a grossly obese slob in shit clobber - which made me momentarily wonder if he was an anti-racist protester that'd been caught on the wrong side of police lines... but he seemed to be enjoying himself way to much for that to be a possibility.I know back in the day there was a whole racist skinhead thing - but that seemed more of a London and Midlands thing , than a Liverpool one. Having said that the Seaforth Skins used to use the nazi SS lettering as their logo - in the early 70s it was sprayed on pretty much every wall in North Liverpool... but as I recall (according to my elder sisters who knew some of them), it was more an artistic design thing than a political statement.