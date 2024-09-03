« previous next »
Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
September 3, 2024, 12:21:52 pm
KurtVerbose on August 8, 2024, 02:54:13 pm
This is good for a larf.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XONbrhwST5A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XONbrhwST5A</a>


She got two and a half years in the end.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
September 3, 2024, 03:26:02 pm
2.5 years for pushing a wheelie bin? That is just insane
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
September 3, 2024, 03:29:43 pm
Mumm-Ra on September 3, 2024, 03:26:02 pm
2.5 years for pushing a wheelie bin? That is just insane


0.5 years for pushing the bin (ineffectively)
2 years for being thick


It does seem harsh (and I'm not going soft on rioters but I did not look like any police were likely to get injured by those bins) Maybe there was more we missed.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
September 3, 2024, 03:50:43 pm
Mumm-Ra on September 3, 2024, 03:26:02 pm
2.5 years for pushing a wheelie bin? That is just insane
1 year for pushing a wheelie bin and 1.5 years for being a hateful c*nt.
I reckon she got off lightly.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
September 3, 2024, 05:17:57 pm
Black Bull Nova on September 3, 2024, 03:29:43 pm

0.5 years for pushing the bin (ineffectively)
2 years for being thick


It does seem harsh (and I'm not going soft on rioters but I did not look like any police were likely to get injured by those bins) Maybe there was more we missed.

Yeah Newtons second law of motion is probably applicable here.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
September 3, 2024, 05:47:00 pm
Black Bull Nova on September 3, 2024, 03:29:43 pm

0.5 years for pushing the bin (ineffectively)
2 years for being thick


It does seem harsh (and I'm not going soft on rioters but I did not look like any police were likely to get injured by those bins) Maybe there was more we missed.

A quick google shows that she also shouted racist abuse at a copper, deliberately ran into another copper, pulled up paving stones so other people could throw them, threw something at a police car smashing a window and has 6 previous convictions for 11 offences including one for battery. She was clearly part of a violent mob and has some history of violent behaviour (even though most of her convictions seem to be from traffic stuff). The cherry on top is that she tried to buy a balaklava shortly before she was arrested, so she might have had plans for the next riot and this wasn't a one off thing. Don't really think the sentence is that harsh, if you take those things into account.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
September 3, 2024, 07:19:30 pm
stoa on September 3, 2024, 05:47:00 pm
A quick google shows that she also shouted racist abuse at a copper, deliberately ran into another copper, pulled up paving stones so other people could throw them, threw something at a police car smashing a window and has 6 previous convictions for 11 offences including one for battery. She was clearly part of a violent mob and has some history of violent behaviour (even though most of her convictions seem to be from traffic stuff). The cherry on top is that she tried to buy a balaklava shortly before she was arrested, so she might have had plans for the next riot and this wasn't a one off thing. Don't really think the sentence is that harsh, if you take those things into account.

Well researched.

Quote
Annalisa Moscardini, defending Hodgson, told the court she had been drinking that day and has bereavement issues and added: "She is very sorry and acknowledges the harm everything she has done that day caused. She is ashamed of her actions."

She's taking part in a videod riot wearing pink shorts then thinks 'I need to buy a balaklava'. Would she have worn it as well as the pink shorts or would she have found an even more cunning disguise?
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
September 3, 2024, 11:45:26 pm
Mumm-Ra on September 3, 2024, 03:26:02 pm
2.5 years for pushing a wheelie bin? That is just insane

Previous convictions? Also, I was arrested for assault when I was a kid and while discussing it with my solicitor, he told me you could be done for assault if you just threw a coke can over your shoulder and it hit someone. It's reckless. It just depends on whether the victim(s) press charges and the evidence. When hate crimes are involved, which in this case they are, then sentences are worse.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
September 4, 2024, 12:22:10 am
stoa on September 3, 2024, 05:47:00 pm
A quick google shows that she also shouted racist abuse at a copper, deliberately ran into another copper, pulled up paving stones so other people could throw them, threw something at a police car smashing a window and has 6 previous convictions for 11 offences including one for battery. She was clearly part of a violent mob and has some history of violent behaviour (even though most of her convictions seem to be from traffic stuff). The cherry on top is that she tried to buy a balaklava shortly before she was arrested, so she might have had plans for the next riot and this wasn't a one off thing. Don't really think the sentence is that harsh, if you take those things into account.
Fair enough, I do think there's part of the sentence that relates to her fashion sense though
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
September 4, 2024, 07:57:27 am
From the Mirror.

Quote
The female thug Leanne Hodgson, 43, of Holborn Road, from Sunderland deliberately ran into an officer and called another one a f****** Black c*** during the disorder on August 2 in the city. However, during court proceedings, Annalisa Moscardini, defending Hodgson said the term Black c***, which Hodgson called the officer, referred to his uniform and was not racial.

Apparently, it's not racist if the victim is wearing black, although coincidentally, the officer she was refering to was black.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
September 4, 2024, 09:42:02 am
KurtVerbose on September 4, 2024, 07:57:27 am
From the Mirror.

Apparently, it's not racist if the victim is wearing black, although coincidentally, the officer she was refering to was black.
They just don't have the guts to own their actions. Honestly, it's pathetic.

The excuses are pitiful. Remember the fella who said the rock in his pocket at one riot was "a healing stone".  :lmao

Even the judge called his explanation "ludicrous".
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
September 4, 2024, 09:50:19 am
stoa on September 3, 2024, 05:47:00 pm
The cherry on top is that she tried to buy a balaklava shortly before she was arrested

A) I first read this as baklava and had no idea why it was relevant

B) "Tried to buy"? Do you need a licence? I'll admit I have no idea where on the high street you'd go shopping for one but surely they're easily obtainable online?
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
September 4, 2024, 09:58:28 am
Riquende on September 4, 2024, 09:50:19 am
A) I first read this as baklava and had no idea why it was relevant

B) "Tried to buy"? Do you need a licence? I'll admit I have no idea where on the high street you'd go shopping for one but surely they're easily obtainable online?

When you're getting involved in riots I guess it's a question of whether you want to pay extra for next day delivery. They're not exactly going to be in most clothing stores' summer collection after all - and any that might have bee for sale may have already been snapped up (or robbed). ;)

I've got absolutely no sympathy for her. She's a grown woman. You can't just lob stuff at bizzies and expect nothing to come of it, even if it's an easily dodged wheelie bin.

Not the same thing, but people have been killed by a single punch when the victim has cracked their head on the pavement going down. The assailant obviously didn't intend that, but they've still gone down for murder.

Intent to cause harm with undertones of racial hatred is easily worth 2.5 years for me.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
September 4, 2024, 11:54:15 am
Son of Spion on September 4, 2024, 09:42:02 am
They just don't have the guts to own their actions. Honestly, it's pathetic.

The excuses are pitiful. Remember the fella who said the rock in his pocket at one riot was "a healing stone".  :lmao

Even the judge called his explanation "ludicrous".

Her solicitor should have stopped her saying that in her defence. Does her no favours at all.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
September 4, 2024, 09:14:03 pm
KurtVerbose on September 4, 2024, 11:54:15 am
Her solicitor should have stopped her saying that in her defence. Does her no favours at all.
I'd say well played by the solicitor.  :)
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
September 5, 2024, 02:14:02 pm
Any update on Robinson and Frottage ? No, I didn`t think so.

They stoked this up. I sincerely hope that they are being investigated, and any delay is just to make sure all T's are crossed and I's are dotted.

Pair of c*nts
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
September 6, 2024, 01:07:35 pm
I wonder how long it'll take to punish the people/companies/governments responsible for Grenfell?
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
September 6, 2024, 01:20:40 pm
9 years for one person for the Rotherham riot.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
September 6, 2024, 01:21:39 pm
Red-Soldier on September 6, 2024, 01:07:35 pm
I wonder how long it'll take to punish the people/companies/governments responsible for Grenfell?

A few years. But, to be fair, the situation is quite different. Sentencing these rioters quickly quenched the riots. For crimes like that, long waiting times are unhelpful, because the people involved will move on and do more shite.

Grenfell on the other hand needs thorough investigation, to make sure all the systematic failings are uncovered, and those in charge held to account. Obviously it shouldn't take 20 years, but I'd rather they uncover the whole mess, than just blaming someone and be done with it.



What I was wondering though is, givem the massive backlog of court cases, who had theirs postponed to make space for the rioters? Some of those cases could have also done with quick action.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
September 6, 2024, 01:52:39 pm
KurtVerbose on September 3, 2024, 07:19:30 pm
She's taking part in a videod riot wearing pink shorts then thinks 'I need to buy a balaklava'. Would she have worn it as well as the pink shorts or would she have found an even more cunning disguise?

Balaclava with LEANNE stitched across the forehead.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
September 6, 2024, 02:19:43 pm
The G in Gerrard on September 6, 2024, 01:20:40 pm
9 years for one person for the Rotherham riot.

Quote
Birley was involved in a riot outside the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers, Rotherham on 4 August, where asylum seekers were being housed at the time.

The 27-year-old was part of a group that smashed the hotel's windows and he added to a fire against the building.

He previously pleaded guilty to a charge of arson with intent to endanger life, violent disorder, and possessing an offensive weapon.

He was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to nine years in prison, with a five-year extension on licence.

Hopefully all the others who started fires will get the same length of sentences.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
September 6, 2024, 06:37:29 pm
jonnypb on September 6, 2024, 02:19:43 pm
Hopefully all the others who started fires will get the same length of sentences.


Yes, trying to burn people to death is deserving of a very long prison sentence.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
September 6, 2024, 06:44:36 pm
KurtVerbose on September 6, 2024, 06:37:29 pm
Yes, trying to burn people to death is deserving of a very long prison sentence.

Wonder if theyve caught the arsonist wearing the Bellingham England shirt?

The irony would have been lost on the idiot.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
September 6, 2024, 11:07:07 pm
Red-Soldier on September 6, 2024, 01:07:35 pm
I wonder how long it'll take to punish the people/companies/governments responsible for Grenfell?
Somewhere between I'll be dead and never.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 01:04:36 am
So Howard Philips on September 6, 2024, 06:44:36 pm
Wonder if theyve caught the arsonist wearing the Bellingham England shirt?

The irony would have been lost on the idiot.

I spotted one of the rioters at the Pier Head wearing a Trojan Records t-shirt. Absolute simps the lot of them.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 08:49:46 am
Six Beardy on Today at 01:04:36 am
I spotted one of the rioters at the Pier Head wearing a Trojan Records t-shirt. Absolute simps the lot of them.

You wonder if hes ever heard any music on the Trojan label or even seen a picture of Desmond Dekker. ;D
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 01:33:26 pm
So Howard Philips on Today at 08:49:46 am
You wonder if hes ever heard any music on the Trojan label or even seen a picture of Desmond Dekker. ;D

Oooooh, Ooooh, the bins are alight.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 02:08:18 pm
Only Me on Today at 01:33:26 pm
Oooooh, Ooooh, the bins are alight.
You Can Get Nicked If You Really Want
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 03:34:36 pm
Only Me on Today at 01:33:26 pm
Oooooh, Ooooh, the bins are alight.

Terry de Niro on Today at 02:08:18 pm
You Can Get Nicked If You Really Want

:lmao

Top work.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 05:46:02 pm
So Howard Philips on Today at 08:49:46 am
You wonder if hes ever heard any music on the Trojan label or even seen a picture of Desmond Dekker. ;D

He looked old enough to have been around when Trojan Records were in their prime. He stuck out like a sore thumb from all the other arl arses around him though as he wasn't a grossly obese slob in shit clobber - which made me momentarily wonder if he was an anti-racist protester that'd been caught on the wrong side of police lines... but he seemed to be enjoying himself way to much for that to be a possibility.

I know back in the day there was a whole racist skinhead thing - but that seemed more of a London and Midlands thing , than a Liverpool one. Having said that the Seaforth Skins used to use the nazi SS lettering as their logo - in the early 70s it was sprayed on pretty much every wall in North Liverpool... but as I recall (according to my elder sisters who knew some of them), it was more an artistic design thing than a political statement.  :o ;D
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 05:51:03 pm
Terry de Niro on Today at 02:08:18 pm
You Can Get Nicked If You Really Want

 ;D

( Btw I've always thought Crosby Nick's name should be Walton Nick  :D)

