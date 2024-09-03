I wonder how long it'll take to punish the people/companies/governments responsible for Grenfell?
A few years. But, to be fair, the situation is quite different. Sentencing these rioters quickly quenched the riots. For crimes like that, long waiting times are unhelpful, because the people involved will move on and do more shite.
Grenfell on the other hand needs thorough investigation, to make sure all the systematic failings are uncovered, and those in charge held to account. Obviously it shouldn't take 20 years, but I'd rather they uncover the whole mess, than just blaming someone and be done with it.
What I was wondering though is, givem the massive backlog of court cases, who had theirs postponed to make space for the rioters? Some of those cases could have also done with quick action.