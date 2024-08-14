« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 61 62 63 64 65 [66]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings  (Read 47178 times)

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,596
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2600 on: August 14, 2024, 05:03:06 pm »
^^^

I think what was very telling about her is that she'd posted because she was angry, not because 3 little girls had been stabbed to death but because the community had come out in force to help repair the damage from the rioters and to protect the mosque.

She's proud of coming from a lovely quiet rural village in Cheshire so presumably she's never experienced having a marauding gang of abusive aggressors putting the fear of god into them whilst damaging their church or similar.

She wanted and demanded that total strangers should have had their place of worship torched whilst innocent people were inside just because she was angry at the community showing compassion. 

I doubt very much that doing some community work at a local mosque would cause her to show remorse or have second thoughts in future. 

Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,880
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2601 on: August 14, 2024, 05:08:36 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on August 14, 2024, 05:03:06 pm
^^^

I think what was very telling about her is that she'd posted because she was angry, not because 3 little girls had been stabbed to death but because the community had come out in force to help repair the damage from the rioters and to protect the mosque.

She's proud of coming from a lovely quiet rural village in Cheshire so presumably she's never experienced having a marauding gang of abusive aggressors putting the fear of god into them whilst damaging their church or similar.

She wanted and demanded that total strangers should have had their place of worship torched whilst innocent people were inside just because she was angry at the community showing compassion. 

I doubt very much that doing some community work at a local mosque would cause her to show remorse or have second thoughts in future. 



This was my thought as well, think Qston is coming from a good place and looking at the sentencing from a position other than a vengeful one is a good thing, but there really has to be some form of deterrent in the sentencing.

Otherwise cynical racists will simply do a passable act of courtroom contrition to avoid jail time and continue making inflammatory statements, or worse...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,128
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2602 on: August 14, 2024, 05:13:43 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on August 14, 2024, 04:31:44 pm
It blows the idea that these 'protests' were by decent, concerned, law-abiding citizens right out of the water.

Now I'm sure there were good people in their number who behaved like civilised human beings, but the 'protests' were organized by politically motivated racists and the bigots who were agitating for violence and chaos. If we look at those arrested, how many have been decent people who have 'had enough'? Well, I'm not seeing any. They've pretty much all been thieves, burglars, spouse beaters, petty criminals, street hooligans and suchlike.

The narrative that it was just ordinary, decent Britons who have had enough has been shown up for the lie it is. Basically, the whole sorry mess was the hijacking of a tragedy by political agitators who manipulated and mobilised the stupid and the criminally minded to undermine the stability of our country.

What we saw was mindless criminality, under the guise of 'taking our country back'. Presumably one looted mobile phone, one vape and one Greggs pasty at a time.
i read Qston's comment thinking she had posted something pretty innocuous and then read her comment. Zero sympathy for her.
« Last Edit: August 14, 2024, 05:55:35 pm by DangerScouse »
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,596
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2603 on: August 14, 2024, 05:27:42 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on August 14, 2024, 05:08:36 pm
This was my thought as well, think Qston is coming from a good place and looking at the sentencing from a position other than a vengeful one is a good thing, but there really has to be some form of deterrent in the sentencing.

Otherwise cynical racists will simply do a passable act of courtroom contrition to avoid jail time and continue making inflammatory statements, or worse...

The sentencing should never be vengeful, it should always be according to the law. 

Unfortunately there has been far too many in recent times who think they can do or say what they want with no repercussions to the damage it's caused.

I doubt any of those who turned out with the mob over that weekend expected to be arrested or charged never mind sent down for it so hopefully it'll give others second thoughts if trouble brews again in the near future.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,645
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2604 on: August 14, 2024, 05:29:59 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on August 14, 2024, 05:08:36 pm
This was my thought as well, think Qston is coming from a good place and looking at the sentencing from a position other than a vengeful one is a good thing, but there really has to be some form of deterrent in the sentencing.

Otherwise cynical racists will simply do a passable act of courtroom contrition to avoid jail time and continue making inflammatory statements, or worse...

The message is simple: think it, chat about it with like minded mates down the pub or at your coffee morning; hell even in your WhatsApp if you enjoy your echo chamber. But don't post it online, publicly, for all to see - especially when tensions are running high.

Freedom of speech is not freedom to hate.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,474
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2605 on: August 14, 2024, 05:33:50 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on August 14, 2024, 05:13:43 pm
i read this comment thinking she had posted something pretty innocuous and then read her comment. Zero sympathy for her.

Exactly the same.

I doubt this is an isolated incident or the first time she has spouted such bile. It'll just be the first time she's been held to account for it.

She's now got plenty of time to reflect and consider whether she wants to be such a hateful c*nt in future.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,472
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2606 on: August 14, 2024, 06:36:02 pm »
Quote from: Qston on August 14, 2024, 04:42:24 pm
Hmm. I don`t really disagree with what you're all saying as such, but a custodial sentence isn`t always the answer. What she wrote is utterly horrendous, and clearly she is a racist - otherwise why even type that - but I am just not sure a custodial sentence is appropriate. She could perhaps give back to her local community or perhaps be ordered to do community service at a local mosque ?

I am just thinking back to the Imam at the mosque in Liverpool who chatted with protestors with a cup of tea and has got a long way with them in doing that. Surely education and discussion is the answer ?




I agree. I think a lot of the sentencing is used as a deterrent to others. Those caught are being used to make an example of. It doesn't sit right with me either.

I also find it difficult that a one-off over the top comment lands someone in prison, while years and years of lies and "just asking questions" aimed at inciting hatred has no consequence at all.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,590
  • Believer
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2607 on: August 14, 2024, 06:37:36 pm »
As I said, I don't disagree with much of what everyone is posting, but I am not sure imprisonment is going to change her views.

I do agree that a strong deterrent is needed and certainly all this sentencing is sending out a very strong message

To be honest, I am not sure what the answer is. I know the media have a lot to answer for in stoking this for years, almost conditioning people. What I have heard and seen over these past weeks is depressing and terrifying. I genuinely didn't realise quite how extensive racism is in this country and how even relatively intelligent and decent people buy into some of it.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,556
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2608 on: August 14, 2024, 06:42:51 pm »
Woman, 52, is remanded in custody after appearing in court accused of buying eggs and water for rioters to throw at police

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cly9njdl489o
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,421
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2609 on: August 14, 2024, 08:45:33 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on August 14, 2024, 04:58:15 pm
Thing is, I'm not sure any of these people are really contrite. They're just shit scared for their own well being. Contrition comes from a shift in your perception. It's not enough to accept you were wrong - you have to understand the why. It's about learning.

Actions have consequences, and that includes hate-posts, which can and do inspire others. Do any of these people truly regret their actions, or are they only sorry because they got punished for something they thought they could get away with?

What kind of person advocates hurting, maiming or killing innocent human beings? This isn't like hoping Putin falls out a window or Trump trips on the stairs. This is a bunch of troglodytes who should know fucking better. They can't even claim it's down to poor education - they know enough right from wrong that setting fire to a building with people inside is pretty fucking wrong.

EDIT: it also fires a warning shot across the bows of pr!cks like Frottage who are actively engaging in online hate-speech. Setting the precedent with a sentence for a one off post is a stark warning to those who engage in serial bullshit for personal gain.
Maybe the odd one might have had a lightbulb moment, but I highly doubt the overwhelming majority of them have any genuine remorse. Many are serial offenders who blight our communities year round.

It's the usual story. Commit a crime. Pretend you are remorseful due to the overwhelming evidence against you, and hope it shaves some time off your sentence. 
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,880
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2610 on: August 14, 2024, 08:49:03 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on August 14, 2024, 06:36:02 pm
I also find it difficult that a one-off over the top comment lands someone in prison, while years and years of lies and "just asking questions" aimed at inciting hatred has no consequence at all.

An entirely fair and infuriating point...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,072
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2611 on: August 14, 2024, 10:22:26 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on August 14, 2024, 06:42:51 pm
Woman, 52, is remanded in custody after appearing in court accused of buying eggs and water for rioters to throw at police

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cly9njdl489o


Bit of a misleading headline, just snuck in at the bottom:

Freeman was "seen to throw bottles towards police" and "smash bricks up" in footage of the 31 July disorder
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,496
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2612 on: August 14, 2024, 10:49:08 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on August 14, 2024, 10:22:26 pm
Bit of a misleading headline, just snuck in at the bottom:

Freeman was "seen to throw bottles towards police" and "smash bricks up" in footage of the 31 July disorder

That's somebody else.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,590
  • Believer
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2613 on: August 15, 2024, 08:11:30 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on August 14, 2024, 06:36:02 pm
I agree. I think a lot of the sentencing is used as a deterrent to others. Those caught are being used to make an example of. It doesn't sit right with me either.

I also find it difficult that a one-off over the top comment lands someone in prison, while years and years of lies and "just asking questions" aimed at inciting hatred has no consequence at all.

Couldn`t agree more.

I started questioning myself on feeling a touch uncomfortable with the sentencing in that particular case, and other cases where there is non violent offending.

It is attitudes we need to change and I am not convinced that custodial sentences will make any difference whatsoever, other than for deterrent effect, and you are absolutely right to say that a lot of these people are simply parroting what they have been told or has been serially implied.

The people who have genuinely stirred all this shit up are walking free and without consequence - at the moment.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,469
  • Bam!
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2614 on: August 15, 2024, 08:48:43 am »
Quote from: Qston on August 14, 2024, 06:37:36 pm
As I said, I don't disagree with much of what everyone is posting, but I am not sure imprisonment is going to change her views.

I do agree that a strong deterrent is needed and certainly all this sentencing is sending out a very strong message

To be honest, I am not sure what the answer is. I know the media have a lot to answer for in stoking this for years, almost conditioning people. What I have heard and seen over these past weeks is depressing and terrifying. I genuinely didn't realise quite how extensive racism is in this country and how even relatively intelligent and decent people buy into some of it.

I completely get your point of view on this. She probably spouts some absolute shite to people around her, and has gone and done it online with massive consequences. However she seemingly has no past police records so clearly stays out of trouble generally, and she is apparently the primary carer for her husband. Feels like 15 month sentences (although probably be less she actual serves) is almost not going to help anything at all here. She isn't going to come out of there with a changed view, just a view she doesn't put online.

For people posting online with no previous, massive fines will put a stop to that and then added community work might help them alter their views.

Obviously hers is a bit of a different case, and maybe there is bits missing, plenty of these nobheads posting online probably have plenty to go off. Also understand they want to make an example. If we were start throwing in jail everyone who posts those sorts of comments anywhere online, it would be top and tail in every available bed.

« Last Edit: August 15, 2024, 08:57:25 am by Elzar »
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,645
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2615 on: August 15, 2024, 09:47:52 am »
It is indeed infuriating that the likes of Frottage can plead the "just asking questions" defence to try and skirt around the very obvious intent of shit stirring. Pissed me off even more when he basically says, "the riots are wrong but I understand why they're doing it, and the information I had was wrong but it could have been right" - as if that makes a fucking difference.

But he's on notice now. They all are. They're not dealing with soft, compliant Tories looking to cater to the racist vote anymore. If he does it again he'll be pulled in on charges of intent to incite violence because the precedent has been set - he can't plead ignorance next time.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,421
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2616 on: August 15, 2024, 12:59:08 pm »
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,237
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2617 on: August 15, 2024, 02:59:52 pm »
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,346
  • The first five yards........
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2618 on: August 15, 2024, 03:47:22 pm »
Like some other posters I have had the odd misgiving about one or two of the trials. But I realise now I knew very little about the overall picture. Not any more. This is a superb article on the sentencing and the action of the courts generally over the rioting. It answers a lot of questions I think.

https://thesecretbarrister.com/2024/08/14/two-tier-justice-cutting-through-the-online-myths/
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,646
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2619 on: August 15, 2024, 04:46:41 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 15, 2024, 03:47:22 pm
Like some other posters I have had the odd misgiving about one or two of the trials. But I realise now I knew very little about the overall picture. Not any more. This is a superb article on the sentencing and the action of the courts generally over the rioting. It answers a lot of questions I think.

https://thesecretbarrister.com/2024/08/14/two-tier-justice-cutting-through-the-online-myths/

Hard to see how Frottage, Musk, Hopkins and a few others haven't already been arrested.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,590
  • Believer
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2620 on: August 15, 2024, 04:53:57 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 15, 2024, 03:47:22 pm
Like some other posters I have had the odd misgiving about one or two of the trials. But I realise now I knew very little about the overall picture. Not any more. This is a superb article on the sentencing and the action of the courts generally over the rioting. It answers a lot of questions I think.

https://thesecretbarrister.com/2024/08/14/two-tier-justice-cutting-through-the-online-myths/

That's helpful. Thanks Yorky
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,869
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2621 on: Yesterday at 12:34:49 pm »
Quote from: Qston on August 15, 2024, 08:11:30 am
Couldn`t agree more.

I started questioning myself on feeling a touch uncomfortable with the sentencing in that particular case, and other cases where there is non violent offending.

It is attitudes we need to change and I am not convinced that custodial sentences will make any difference whatsoever, other than for deterrent effect, and you are absolutely right to say that a lot of these people are simply parroting what they have been told or has been serially implied.

The people who have genuinely stirred all this shit up are walking free and without consequence - at the moment.

I'm with you that we dole out far too many custodial sentences. I think in other circumstances this woman would've been treated differently, it's just the context. Judge Steven Everett, the honorary recorder of Chester, said in circumstances such as these even people like you need to go to prison.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,590
  • Believer
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2622 on: Yesterday at 02:23:00 pm »
What I have noticed about these people getting convicted at that almost all of them look about 10 years older than they actually are !!
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,533
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2623 on: Yesterday at 04:42:37 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 02:23:00 pm
What I have noticed about these people getting convicted at that almost all of them look about 10 years older than they actually are !!
That's what anger does to you.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,240
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2624 on: Yesterday at 04:47:40 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:42:37 pm
That's what anger does to you.

Also, B&H, stella, pizza, cocaine and crisps as your 5 a day.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,533
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2625 on: Yesterday at 04:52:12 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 04:47:40 pm
Also, B&H, stella, pizza, cocaine and crisps as your 5 a day.
All that and hatred.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,337
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2626 on: Yesterday at 06:48:16 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 04:47:40 pm
Also, B&H, stella, pizza, cocaine and crisps as your 5 a day.

Look in your messages!  ;)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,786
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2627 on: Yesterday at 07:21:19 pm »
Has anyone seen that clip on the bbc of a fella called Roger Haywood getting arrested?

Haywood: Im not going in there (the Police van)

He then gets bundled in.

Copper: There you go, look at that, you are going in

:lmao :lmao :lmao

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c5ydp4wg9pjo

Haywood was later seen visibly "too intoxicated" to work out how to use a loudhailer to speak to the crowds, the judge added.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:24:42 pm by Red_Mist »
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,592
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2628 on: Yesterday at 08:01:07 pm »
I see that the famously light fingered Declan Patrick MacManus got almost 5yrs  ;D

We're going to start seeing the serious sentences, up to 10yrs for rioting.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,556
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2629 on: Yesterday at 09:09:13 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 04:47:40 pm
Also, B&H, stella, pizza, cocaine and crisps as your 5 a day.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:52:12 pm
All that and hatred.
Haha this convos just reminded me of the scene from the jerk. Not that you are him but you keep adding stuff

I dont need any of this stuff, and I dont need you,. I dont need anything, ..cept this. Thats the only thing I need is this  ;D
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,805
    • @hartejack
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2630 on: Yesterday at 10:29:18 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:01:07 pm
I see that the famously light fingered Declan Patrick MacManus got almost 5yrs  ;D

We're going to start seeing the serious sentences, up to 10yrs for rioting.

What's so funny 'bout peace, love, and understanding?
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,592
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2631 on: Yesterday at 10:34:32 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 10:29:18 pm
What's so funny 'bout peace, love, and understanding?

The cover of that on Legion (tv series) is brilliant.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,983
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2632 on: Yesterday at 11:01:32 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 02:23:00 pm
What I have noticed about these people getting convicted at that almost all of them look about 10 years older than they actually are !!

If a person has ugly thoughts, it begins to show on the face. And when that person has ugly thoughts every day, every week, every year, the face gets uglier and uglier until you can hardly bear to look at it.

A person who has good thoughts cannot ever be ugly. You can have a wonky nose and a crooked mouth and a double chin and stick-out teeth, but if you have good thoughts it will shine out of your face like sunbeams and you will always look lovely.

 ~ Roald Dahl, The Twits
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,556
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2633 on: Today at 12:01:06 am »
There is a trait in the Jewish character that does provoke animosity, maybe its a kind of lack of generosity towards non-Jews. I mean there is always a reason why anti-anything crops up anywhere; even a stinker like Hitler didnt just pick on them for no reason - Roald Dahl
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,195
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2634 on: Today at 02:04:55 am »
That Hitler, what a rotter
9/11, such a debacle
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,472
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2635 on: Today at 04:07:50 am »
'kinell Capon, put it in " ", I started reading that and thought, WTF!, never expected that from you, until I got to the end, lol.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly
Pages: 1 ... 61 62 63 64 65 [66]   Go Up
« previous next »
 