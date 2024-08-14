As I said, I don't disagree with much of what everyone is posting, but I am not sure imprisonment is going to change her views.



I do agree that a strong deterrent is needed and certainly all this sentencing is sending out a very strong message



To be honest, I am not sure what the answer is. I know the media have a lot to answer for in stoking this for years, almost conditioning people. What I have heard and seen over these past weeks is depressing and terrifying. I genuinely didn't realise quite how extensive racism is in this country and how even relatively intelligent and decent people buy into some of it.



I completely get your point of view on this. She probably spouts some absolute shite to people around her, and has gone and done it online with massive consequences. However she seemingly has no past police records so clearly stays out of trouble generally, and she is apparently the primary carer for her husband. Feels like 15 month sentences (although probably be less she actual serves) is almost not going to help anything at all here. She isn't going to come out of there with a changed view, just a view she doesn't put online.For people posting online with no previous, massive fines will put a stop to that and then added community work might help them alter their views.Obviously hers is a bit of a different case, and maybe there is bits missing, plenty of these nobheads posting online probably have plenty to go off. Also understand they want to make an example. If we were start throwing in jail everyone who posts those sorts of comments anywhere online, it would be top and tail in every available bed.