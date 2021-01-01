A 16-year-old is facing several charges after he stole £19,000 worth of vapes during the far-right riots in Liverpool last week.The court heard how the boy  who cannot be named due to his age  was captured on CCTV with a group of people pulling a police officer off a bike. He was then seen jumping on top of a police vehicle, where the windscreen was smashed.The boy allegedly smashed the window of a shop with an electric scooter and then proceeded to steal £15,000 worth of disposable vapes.He went to another shop and stole another £4,000 worth of vapes, amounting to £19,000 of stolen goods in total, the court heard.The teenager has pleaded guilty to all charges and has been granted bail on condition that he doesnt enter Liverpool city centre and will appear for sentencing on 17 September.Merseyside Police says two more people have been charged following the violent disorder in Southport and Liverpool, bringing the total number of people charged to 24.Andrew McIntyre, 39, from Cousins Lane, Rufford, has been charged with encouraging an offence of murder and possession of a bladed article.He will be appearing at Liverpool and Knowsley magistrates court on Saturday.Charlie Bullock, 21, threw rocks at a line of police who were standing in the midst of the crowd to prevent people from moving into a residential street.Bullock was part of a huge crowd who gathered near the cenotaph on Linthorpe Road on August 4.Bullock was not caught on camera, but an officer saw him wearing a black balaclava, as he attacked cops who held up shields to protect themselves.Nicola Masters, prosecuting, told the court: The protest became violent. Missiles were thrown. Vehicles were set on fire. Windows were smashed.Bullock, of Donington Green, in the Netherfields area of Middlesbrough, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and has been jailed for 18 months.The judge said that the cost to the community has been considerable. Residents have expressed fear of going out of their own homes into the street. The impact on people and their community will take a long time to repair.Riots sparked across the UK after three young girls  Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and nine-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar  were killed in a stabbing in Southport on 29 July.The protests were fueled by misinformation that spread online about the identity of the suspect behind the stabbing, wrongly suggesting that the assailant was an asylum seeker, despite police confirming that the 17-year-old accused was born in Cardiff.Rioting spread from Southport to other parts of the country after the incident, with disorder seen in Hartlepool, Aldershot, Sunderland, Liverpool, Blackpool, Leeds, Hull and Belfast, among other places.More than 400 people have been arrested in relation to the disorder, while over 140 have been charged, according to Home Office minister Dame Diana Johnson