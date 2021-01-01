« previous next »
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Quote from: jillc on August  9, 2024, 12:50:33 pm
I agree with Amir we need an art thread where people can post what they do and hopefully persuade others to give it a go.  :D

Agree that this probably needs a separate thread but since this was brought up here....

There are a some urban sketching groups in the area. I think that the Liverpool group meets on the 1st Saturday of the month and the Wirral group meets on the last Sunday of the month. All levels of ability are welcome. The basic format is
1*. Meet at an agreed location - generally at an establishment that serves tea/coffee
2. Disperse around the locality and draw/paint what you fancy using whatever tools you fancy
3*. Meet up again at a cafe/pub (generally the same place as (1)) for a "throwdown" where artists are invited to stick their mornings efforts on a table for inspection/discussion
4*. Upload your efforts to the group Facebook page

* 1, 3 and 4 are optional if you're a bit shy or pushed for time.

Aside from enjoying the sketching/painting, it's an opportunity to explore parts of the area and to make new acquaintances. There are occasional financial benefits because sometimes a passer-by will take a fancy to what you're producing and make you an offer on the spot. There are also one or two exceptional urban sketchers locally who have become recognised amongst what is a growing movement globally and who have been invited to give lessons at international meet-up and on cruises.

https://liverpoolurbansketchers.com/work

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1309258355768529/?locale=en_GB

Quote from: Red Beret on August  9, 2024, 11:37:52 am
I can draw buildings, but I have to push my mind into a very difficult and unpleasant place to do so. ;D
Not sure if you have a dislike of drawing buildings per se or whether it's when forced to do so in a professional capacity. If it's the former then ignore the above!

EDIT: Just looked at some of the efforts of the local groups and you can ignore the buildings and sketch other stuff e.g. wheel barrows
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Thanks for that, looks really interesting.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 01:44:13 pm
what's going on with this  thread... I wanna see news about fascists gettin BANGED UP

Blimey. Give the Judges the day off.

Theyve had a couple of days hard sentencing and need to be refreshed to start again Monday with charming individuals like these;
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cm23y9ggz33o

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cz07m99jz3do
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 08:48:58 am
Surely Frottage, Lemon, Fox, Hopkins can now all be done for inciting violence? I really hope so, you'd cut off the head of this hate cult.

Well if that lad's been done for that, I can't see much different from what they've been doing online and videoing themselves doing for years.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 01:49:18 pm
Blimey. Give the Judges the day off.

Theyve had a couple of days hard sentencing and need to be refreshed to start again Monday with charming individuals like these;
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cm23y9ggz33o

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cz07m99jz3do
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/boy-16-stole-15000-worth-29716024

Some more cretins in court today. Including a 16 year old boy from Cantril Farm, who took his country back by robbing £15,000 worth of vapes in town last Saturday. I'm sure the brave men and women who lost their lives in the war would be truly grateful to him for his valiant efforts.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:55:53 pm
Some more cretins in court today. Including a 16 year old boy from Cantril Farm, who took his country back by robbing £15,000 worth of vapes in town last Saturday. I'm sure the brave men and women who lost their lives in the war would be truly grateful to him for his valiant efforts.
These cretins probably couldn't cope with events faced by the ordinary citizen of the area, let alone those who were on active service. I picked up a booklet in the Lady Lever which is a diary of the bombings in Merseyside from 1940 though 1941. I don't know how I'd have coped with the incessant attacks and never knowing from one day to the next if you were going to wake up to a house in ruins or even to wake up at all. There were many unlikely heroes and some very odd incidents, particularly in the early days. A Liverpool Corporation bus was attacked as it sped along the main road in Speke. The conductor alerted the driver to the plane as it came in low behind them and as the machine guns rattled, the driver started swerving the bus and saved all the lives of the passengers. The driver probably never trained for that but he deserved a medal for his calmness and his driving skills. I assume that the pilot was lost and simply looking for anything to aim at because it's hard to imagine that the Luftwaffe had Corpie buses on their list of targets.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Yet these entitled little scruffs feel hard done by because they'll have to wait til Christmas for the latest iPhone. Well, unless they loot one beforehand.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 02:12:00 pm
Well if that lad's been done for that, I can't see much different from what they've been doing online and videoing themselves doing for years.

It's the way they phrase things. The likes of Frottage know exactly what not to say, but keep on stirring shit constantely. The likes of the (ex)Labour councillor who got done say extreme things, but probably don't mean them literally. (No excuse, anyone in such a public position should know better,  and also, set an example by behaving well). The law only acts on what has literally been said.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 06:47:44 pm
It's the way they phrase things. The likes of Frottage know exactly what not to say, but keep on stirring shit constantely. The likes of the (ex)Labour councillor who got done say extreme things, but probably don't mean them literally. (No excuse, anyone in such a public position should know better,  and also, set an example by behaving well). The law only acts on what has literally been said.

I think the ones charged so far seemed to have evidence proving an encouragement to violence (my words, not any legal definition!) whereas Farago tends to skirt around issues - You can see why people are angry or words to that effect. Probably offering some succour but not an incitement to commit a violent act.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 07:55:46 pm
https://archive.is/vbIhp

A 16-year-old is facing several charges after he stole £19,000 worth of vapes during the far-right riots in Liverpool last week.
The court heard how the boy  who cannot be named due to his age  was captured on CCTV with a group of people pulling a police officer off a bike. He was then seen jumping on top of a police vehicle, where the windscreen was smashed.
The boy allegedly smashed the window of a shop with an electric scooter and then proceeded to steal £15,000 worth of disposable vapes.
He went to another shop and stole another £4,000 worth of vapes, amounting to £19,000 of stolen goods in total, the court heard.
The teenager has pleaded guilty to all charges and has been granted bail on condition that he doesnt enter Liverpool city centre and will appear for sentencing on 17 September.
Merseyside Police says two more people have been charged following the violent disorder in Southport and Liverpool, bringing the total number of people charged to 24.
Andrew McIntyre, 39, from Cousins Lane, Rufford, has been charged with encouraging an offence of murder and possession of a bladed article.
He will be appearing at Liverpool and Knowsley magistrates court on Saturday.
Charlie Bullock, 21, threw rocks at a line of police who were standing in the midst of the crowd to prevent people from moving into a residential street.
Bullock was part of a huge crowd who gathered near the cenotaph on Linthorpe Road on August 4.


Bullock was not caught on camera, but an officer saw him wearing a black balaclava, as he attacked cops who held up shields to protect themselves.
Nicola Masters, prosecuting, told the court: The protest became violent. Missiles were thrown. Vehicles were set on fire. Windows were smashed.
Bullock, of Donington Green, in the Netherfields area of Middlesbrough, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and has been jailed for 18 months.
The judge said that the cost to the community has been considerable. Residents have expressed fear of going out of their own homes into the street. The impact on people and their community will take a long time to repair.
Riots sparked across the UK after three young girls  Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and nine-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar  were killed in a stabbing in Southport on 29 July.
The protests were fueled by misinformation that spread online about the identity of the suspect behind the stabbing, wrongly suggesting that the assailant was an asylum seeker, despite police confirming that the 17-year-old accused was born in Cardiff.
Rioting spread from Southport to other parts of the country after the incident, with disorder seen in Hartlepool, Aldershot, Sunderland, Liverpool, Blackpool, Leeds, Hull and Belfast, among other places.
More than 400 people have been arrested in relation to the disorder, while over 140 have been charged, according to Home Office minister Dame Diana Johnson

Fuck sake, thats where my son, nephew, grandkids and great nephews play cricket!!  In fact I bet my son and nephew know him as they're a similar age at 40 & 38.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Quote from: amir87 on August  9, 2024, 03:22:47 pm
Glad these fuckwits are getting dealt with.

Sadly I'm still seeing loads of videos the past few days of racial and Islamaphobic abuse. Saw one where some poor bus driver was being threatened by some absolute lunatic.
This fella, mate ?

https://x.com/Nadine_Writes/status/1822310804047233438
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Quote from: amir87 on August  9, 2024, 03:22:47 pm
Glad these fuckwits are getting dealt with.

Sadly I'm still seeing loads of videos the past few days of racial and Islamaphobic abuse. Saw one where some poor bus driver was being threatened by some absolute lunatic.
Less sense than Irish dogs some people.



