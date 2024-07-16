So this woman near chester who shared that false news about the identity of the attacker saying "if this is true". Other than the 'sharing' element of that, how is that different from Frottage and his interview/video that was within hours and there is data analysis that demonstrated a very quick spike of the trending and sharing of that information ?



Surely it is essentially the same thing i.e. one was written and was spoken - and if anything the spoken version with a much wider reach has more impact ?