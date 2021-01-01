« previous next »
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2280 on: Today at 10:26:16 am »
Quote from: Kalito on Today at 02:34:30 am
Bang on. Akala  8) tore him a new one.

Poor ickle Yaxley. Face like a smacked arse because he was put in his place by someone with real intelligence.  :sad
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2281 on: Today at 10:29:47 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:50:29 am
He will be caught eventually as be an international arrest warrant when he doesn't show for trial in October.
The irony of him seeking sanctuary in someone else's country.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2282 on: Today at 10:37:59 am »
Four more knuckledraggers in for sentencing this morning.

Take a bow, John O'Malley, William Morgan, Adam Wharton and Ellis Wharton.  :wanker

I have a busy day, but I hope by the time I'm back online these scumbags are eating porridge in HMP Liverpool.

Offline Qston

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2283 on: Today at 10:44:15 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 10:22:00 am
I agree with this. But what do you think are the legitimate concerns?

I said "may have". People link the lack of NHS appointments back to immigration - in the main, wrongly. People can`t get social housing easily or are put in properties that are too small for their family or of substandard condition - and link that to immigration, again incorrectly. In their minds they are legitimate. What I am saying is that we need to be prepared to reasonably debate, and perhaps even educate, rather than get defensive ourselves and think them racist.

I despair at how binary everyone sees issues, when there are so many factors at play all at once. Hell, even the rioting, looting and demonstrations at the weekend there were many factors at play. Online disinformation, possible Russian disinformation, Frottage, the Mail, racism, little rats who have probably never had any discipline in their lives at home etc etc. The list is almost endless.
Offline CheshireDave

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2284 on: Today at 10:44:47 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:03:26 am
She seems to have a few links to Cheshire.

Lives in Chester. Near Tarvin. She's a mad right wing COVID denier who has been on GB news and TalkTV as a so called expert in the past.
Online B0151?

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2285 on: Today at 10:47:18 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 10:03:24 am
Last night was heart warming. Also, the pics of the few nut jobs that did turn out standing on their roundabout, or being protected by the police next to a shop, has made them look as sad as they are. They are, however, the relative minority.
....

I disagree somewhat.  That is a common line of theirs - that they have valid concerns that just aren't being listened to.

But whenever I've tried talking to someone like this and genuinely engage with them, they just don't listen.  You try and give them facts and they tell you that they are lies. They are very confused on what they are actually against,  migration,  illegal migration, refugees... They don't have real solutions either and want a magic one as summed up by the 'stop the boats' slogan.

Both Labour and Tories had border security and stopping the boats prominently in their manifestos, and both had reducing migration in there too. Considering that, how can one say that their concerns aren't being listened to and are being swept aside as racist?
Offline Pistolero

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2286 on: Today at 10:54:03 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 01:26:01 am
TMC Music Connoisseur 🇯🇲 WATCH S2TIMES 🤩
@MusicConnoisseu
·
15h
11 years ago Akala DESTROYS Tommy Robinson with facts 😭

This is what happens when racists come up against an intellect btw

https://x.com/MusicConnoisseu/status/1821106816941449257

Great that ...absolutely wiped the floor with the coke-snorting little shitstain....
Online Fromola

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2287 on: Today at 10:57:33 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:17:47 am
She wants to burn women, kids and men alive because they look different and..

She's not a racist :lmao :lmao


There was a big difference in feeling yesterady in Liverpool - I had to head into town - people in Liverpool aren't 'victims' as the media love to portray us.


People are fucking angry. People want to knock fuck out of these Nazi c*nts. Went to a few pubs and got into a few chats and if any Nazi twats had appeared, they'd have had the absolute fucking shite knocked out of them. There are plenty of people roving around now looking for these c*nts.

It's not their city. It's ours.

Yeah. I just hope they stay away Saturday as it'll get nasty if they turn up.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2288 on: Today at 11:03:20 am »
I had to go to the office yesterady in an area where these inbred racist knuckledragging smelly scruffy shithouse bastards were supposed to be turning up.

There is a solicitors office on the site and that was 'targetted'

I got off a bit early and didn't see anything, getting to South Liverpool I had to head into town and saw the helicopter hovering over Smithdown, but again didn't see anything.


But I did see the mass of nice people looking after the mosque on L17.


We far, far outweight these fucking c*nts. More than 20 to 1. Great seeing nice people being nice people.
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2289 on: Today at 11:04:12 am »
Quote from: Kalito on Today at 02:34:30 am
Bang on. Akala  8) tore him a new one.
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 10:54:03 am
Great that ...absolutely wiped the floor with the coke-snorting little shitstain....
;D

imagine bein out with him and an argument breaks out. im buying the most expensive cigar i can and a bottle of Shat du pop pullin up a chair and tellin everyone 'Eyar, watch this'

How uncomfortable does the lil nazi look  ;D
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2290 on: Today at 11:05:24 am »
Quote from: leroy on Today at 06:53:43 am
There is a community note on that one now:  This is from 2023 and is a group of bikers saying farewell to one of theirs who lost his life on that spot. See video upload date.
Ta mate
