I agree with this. But what do you think are the legitimate concerns?



I said "may have". People link the lack of NHS appointments back to immigration - in the main, wrongly. People can`t get social housing easily or are put in properties that are too small for their family or of substandard condition - and link that to immigration, again incorrectly. In their minds they are legitimate. What I am saying is that we need to be prepared to reasonably debate, and perhaps even educate, rather than get defensive ourselves and think them racist.I despair at how binary everyone sees issues, when there are so many factors at play all at once. Hell, even the rioting, looting and demonstrations at the weekend there were many factors at play. Online disinformation, possible Russian disinformation, Frottage, the Mail, racism, little rats who have probably never had any discipline in their lives at home etc etc. The list is almost endless.