Mates with a family who are Muslims who own a couple of shops around where some of my family live. Known em for years. so covid happened, they knew my Mum had COPD amongst other stuff and has been in a bad way at times over the years and knew she couldnt go out etc. even more so than than the rest of us. They told her to ring at anytime, didnt matter if they were shut. They did this for 2 and a bit years. Got her stuff, after a phone call and dropped it off in her porch and locked the door. She goes in their shops every couple of days and they talk to her for hours, make her brews and even the 3 lads and the girls mum phones my mum and talks to her and she thanks my mum for being nice to them .



Went in there today and was telling one of the lads and sister to keep an eye for certai; people cos Ive heard shit said so watch them c*nts .



Not that it needs pointing out theyre nice people but these people are shitting themselves and Ito sad as fuck. Like Amirs post the other day.



All them crowds tonight have hopefully scared them c*nts off now and were over the worst of it



Peace out Chuffers xx



