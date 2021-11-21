« previous next »
Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 08:11:31 pm
I hope this is not a decoy by the right saying you are going somewhere and ending up somewhere else.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 08:17:16 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 07:50:51 pm
https://x.com/novaramedia/status/1821255311216537805

IMG-2082" border="0

Anti-fascists?

Good to see this. I saw a video of hundreds in Newcastle gathered outside some services to protect them. Hopefully, many more anti-racists turn out this week.

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 08:17:35 pm
Sky News seem disappointed they haven't gotten their riot. It's like one of their transfer deadline day shows that they've built up for Messi, Salah, Ronaldo type movements and all they get is some lad moving from Stoke to Burnley nobody has heard of.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 08:18:11 pm
This is great to see on the news , going around the country and thousands on the streets against the scum
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 08:19:01 pm
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 08:17:35 pm
Sky News seem disappointed they haven't gotten their riot. It's like one of their transfer deadline day shows that they've built up for Messi, Salah, Ronaldo type movements and all they get is some lad moving from Stoke to Burnley nobody has heard of.

Probably some element of truth in this. It all runs on clicks and engagement, and hate/division creates a lot of engagement.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 08:20:02 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:08:38 pm
I saw that was a target and found that quite baffling a place for the racists to turn up.

Racists arent exactly known for their high IQ.

As I said before 50% of London is non-white, of the 50% that is white a decent percentage are educated, liberal types who tend not to riot, the boroughs with the most white people are places like Richmond, Kingston, Bromley and again, its full of the middle class kind of people who dont riot.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 08:23:12 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:11:31 pm
I hope this is not a decoy by the right saying you are going somewhere and ending up somewhere else.

I wouldnt worry about anything today, theres nothing going on where I am but I havent heard this many sirens since 2011, there are old bill all over the place but I wouldnt be surprised if they try something later on in the week when peoples guards are down.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 08:23:35 pm
Pubgoers embrace Muslims defending their community in Accrington. This is the way forward. Unity. The racist thugs are in the minority.

https://x.com/Taj_Ali1/status/1821239213821444262


 :thumbup

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 08:25:25 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:08:38 pm
I saw that was a target and found that quite baffling a place for the racists to turn up.

There were defo targets as they want trouble from the left supporters.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 08:26:20 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 08:23:35 pm
Pubgoers embrace Muslims defending their community in Accrington. This is the way forward. Unity. The racist thugs are in the minority.

https://x.com/Taj_Ali1/status/1821239213821444262


 :thumbup

 :)
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 08:28:10 pm
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 08:17:35 pm
Sky News seem disappointed they haven't gotten their riot. It's like one of their transfer deadline day shows that they've built up for Messi, Salah, Ronaldo type movements and all they get is some lad moving from Stoke to Burnley nobody has heard of.

A lot of them certainly seem to feel that way. The guy in Birmingham especially came across as a massive twat. In a way it was very likely that nothing would happen today with the rumours about right-wing gatherings out in advance. Will be interesting what will happen in the next few days and weeks.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 08:29:03 pm
Robinson tweeting misinformation again.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 08:29:05 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:11:31 pm
I hope this is not a decoy by the right saying you are going somewhere and ending up somewhere else.
One thing I noticed the other night in Birmingham was the same footage over and over. Read some of it was from ages ago and whilst there was a couple of incidents. It was nowt like was being said. Meanwhile the footage  we saw from the far right riots was new every couple of minutes.  I think what theyre trying to do is get the Muslim lads on the streets in the hope they react in the same way the edl have. They havnt bit though so , so far so good.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 08:29:11 pm
Hopefully this has backfired spectacularly on the tiny right-wing vocal minority.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 08:30:33 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:23:12 pm
I wouldnt worry about anything today, theres nothing going on where I am but I havent heard this many sirens since 2011, there are old bill all over the place but I wouldnt be surprised if they try something later on in the week when peoples guards are down.

You would hope the guard doesn't go down after the other night the police will have more intelligence to go on as well. The weekend will be trickier with the lower division football fans in the mix.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 08:30:45 pm
Around 1,000 top quality human beings on Overbury Street now, protecting the asylum centre. No rioting.  No looting. No burning of books.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 08:31:12 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 08:30:45 pm
Around 1,000 top quality human beings on Overbury Street now, protecting the asylum centre. No rioting.  No looting. No burning of books.
Mad that isnt it

Its almost like racists arent arsed about anything other than aggro and free shit theyve robbed after getting twatted out their daft arse fucking skulls
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 08:31:58 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 08:23:35 pm
Pubgoers embrace Muslims defending their community in Accrington. This is the way forward. Unity. The racist thugs are in the minority.

https://x.com/Taj_Ali1/status/1821239213821444262


 :thumbup



That put a smile on my face.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 08:32:37 pm
Quote from: Roady on Today at 08:31:58 pm
That put a smile on my face.
Yup, actualy welled up there
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 08:33:54 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 08:23:35 pm
Pubgoers embrace Muslims defending their community in Accrington. This is the way forward. Unity. The racist thugs are in the minority.

https://x.com/Taj_Ali1/status/1821239213821444262


 :thumbup
❤️
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 08:38:07 pm
Not even a Krsna in sight on my walk home.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 08:39:37 pm
Tommy Robinson crying into his cocaine
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 08:40:04 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 08:31:12 pm
Mad that isnt it

Its almost like racists arent arsed about anything other than aggro and free shit theyve robbed after getting twatted out their daft arse fucking skulls

There's a massive difference in the type of people, isn't there? I've been on Antifa gatherings in the past and they tend to be proper educated people. Helpers, carers, people who do good for their communities.

In contrast, just look at the scum who have been pulled out of the racist crowd. Burglars, wife beaters, abusers, thugs with a long history of dishonesty and violence.

It's chalk and cheese. I know which group our kids need protecting from.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 08:41:51 pm
So what happens next for Tommy ten names

He has to come back to the UK at some point
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 08:41:56 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 08:23:35 pm
Pubgoers embrace Muslims defending their community in Accrington. This is the way forward. Unity. The racist thugs are in the minority.

https://x.com/Taj_Ali1/status/1821239213821444262


 :thumbup
Beautiful stuff. ♥️
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 08:44:41 pm
Mates with a family who are Muslims who own a couple of shops around where some of my family live. Known em for years. so covid happened, they knew my Mum had COPD amongst other stuff and has been in a bad way at times over the years and knew she couldnt go out etc. even more so than than the rest of us. They told her to ring at anytime, didnt matter if they were shut. They did this for 2 and a bit years. Got her stuff, after a phone call and dropped it off in her porch and locked the door. She goes in their shops every couple of days and they talk to her for hours, make her brews and even the 3 lads and the girls mum phones my mum and talks to her and she thanks my mum for being nice to them .

Went in there today and was telling one of the lads and sister to keep an eye for certai; people cos Ive heard shit said so watch them c*nts .

Not that it needs pointing out theyre nice people but these people are shitting themselves and Ito sad as fuck. Like Amirs post the other day.

All them crowds tonight have hopefully scared them c*nts off now and were  over the worst of it

Peace out Chuffers xx

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 08:44:46 pm
Quote from: kesey on Today at 08:38:07 pm
Not even a Krsna in sight on my walk home.


I gotta say it was a good day.

https://youtu.be/h4UqMyldS7Q?si=tnpJguXPi7F6p5Jg
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 08:45:17 pm
Quote from: Cusamano on Today at 08:41:51 pm
So what happens next for Tommy ten names

He has to come back to the UK at some point

He has an Irish passport apparently so he doesnt have to come back anytime soon, he could be extradited but thats never a quick process.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 08:45:58 pm
Like I said, communities have been slow to respond or react because they were caught flat footed. But now they're awake and pissed off at these thugs destroying vital services as they "save our country".

The racists won't have such an easy time of it now. It'll be the job of the police to separate them.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 08:46:22 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 08:23:35 pm
Pubgoers embrace Muslims defending their community in Accrington. This is the way forward. Unity. The racist thugs are in the minority.

https://x.com/Taj_Ali1/status/1821239213821444262


 :thumbup



Soz for going all Alan Watts or Tao on you but isn't unity when two opposites compliment eachother ? Yin Yang , Shiva Shakti an ' all that . 

There is the ' problem '  right there !  True opposites compliment and harmonise whilst opposames clash creating dis  - harmony or dis - ease .

I'll leave it there .

Edit .  Iam totally buzzing that happened in Accrington by the way.


Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 08:46:35 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:45:17 pm
He has an Irish passport apparently so he doesnt have to come back anytime soon, he could be extradited but thats never a quick process.

Lord Haw Haw was Irish too. Didn't stop the British hanging him after WW2.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 08:48:21 pm
Huge counter protest in Brighton, not sure why anyone thought it would kick off here of all places - half the shops have boarded up.

https://x.com/brightonsnapper/status/1821269938629496974
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 08:48:59 pm
Quote from: kesey on Today at 08:46:22 pm
Soz for going all Alan Watts or Tao on you but isn't unity when two opposites compliment eachother ? Yin Yang , Shiva Shakti an ' all that . 

There is the ' problem '  right there !  True opposites compliment and harmonise whilst opposames clash creating dis  - harmony or dis - ease .

I'll leave it there .



Haha Thats sound. Need more of it to be honest. Ya blooming big fanny  ;D
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 08:49:23 pm
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 08:49:26 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:45:17 pm
He has an Irish passport apparently so he doesnt have to come back anytime soon, he could be extradited but thats never a quick process.

That is one of the things that sums up Robinson. Maybe he should speak to his ancestors regarding the racism and hatred they faced decades ago. No Black, No Irish. Tommy.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 08:50:40 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 08:48:59 pm
Haha Thats sound. Need more of it to be honest. Ya blooming big fanny  ;D

Ya ' beat me edit lad  :wave
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 08:50:52 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:45:58 pm
Like I said, communities have been slow to respond or react because they were caught flat footed. But now they're awake and pissed off at these thugs destroying vital services as they "save our country".

The racists won't have such an easy time of it now. It'll be the job of the police to separate them.

The police made a right mess of that at the Pier Head on Saturday.

I just hope they stay in because if you've got large numbers of both this weekend then it won't end well and it'll be horrible. Hopefully with harsh sentencing already and the backlash against them, they won't turn up then either.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 08:51:50 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:46:35 pm
Lord Haw Haw was Irish too. Didn't stop the British hanging him after WW2.

The point is he doesnt have to return to the country unless he wants (he doesnt need a visa to stay where he is) or the UK government try and extradite him.

I dont think were going to invade Cyprus to get Robinson though.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 08:56:00 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 08:23:35 pm
Pubgoers embrace Muslims defending their community in Accrington. This is the way forward. Unity. The racist thugs are in the minority.

https://x.com/Taj_Ali1/status/1821239213821444262


 :thumbup



Ace that ❤️
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Today at 09:12:17 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 08:44:41 pm
Mates with a family who are Muslims who own a couple of shops around where some of my family live. Known em for years. so covid happened, they knew my Mum had COPD amongst other stuff and has been in a bad way at times over the years and knew she couldnt go out etc. even more so than than the rest of us. They told her to ring at anytime, didnt matter if they were shut. They did this for 2 and a bit years. Got her stuff, after a phone call and dropped it off in her porch and locked the door. She goes in their shops every couple of days and they talk to her for hours, make her brews and even the 3 lads and the girls mum phones my mum and talks to her and she thanks my mum for being nice to them .

Went in there today and was telling one of the lads and sister to keep an eye for certai; people cos Ive heard shit said so watch them c*nts .

Not that it needs pointing out theyre nice people but these people are shitting themselves and Ito sad as fuck. Like Amirs post the other day.

All them crowds tonight have hopefully scared them c*nts off now and were  over the worst of it

Peace out Chuffers xx

Its really grim, my mate in work has had racist insults to him and his family when out shopping, weve got a roofer round and the lad apprentice sister has had something thrown at her from a car. People scared shitless to go about their normal lives. Makes me so sad.

However seeing the likes of Brighton making these racist c*nts coward behind police and all the others, yes there is hope.
