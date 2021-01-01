« previous next »
Author Topic: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2120 on: Today at 04:50:35 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:47:42 pm
It was reported by a number of people apparently, I didn't see her myself.

Christ. Obviously anywhere is bad, but New Brighton. What has been so upsetting has been my realisation that there are a lot of people in Merseyside who seem to share the same views as the lunatic fringe, hell it's not even a fringe. I just can`t fathom it.

I have only ever come across one weird racist face to face in my life and that felt so odd because I just never see it. In my day to day job I deal with the odd one over the phone, but in general daily life I just never see it. How wrong I am.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2121 on: Today at 04:51:08 pm »
Tommy Robinson talkin aboot Jamal Hijazi case live now I will be remembered as the journalist who absolutely destroyed the credibility of the bwiteesh Jude ish airy

Cant believe Ive just watched 2 minutes of that prick
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2122 on: Today at 04:52:13 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 04:51:08 pm
Tommy Robinson talkin aboot Jamal Hijazi case live now I will be remembered as the journalist who absolutely destroyed the credibility of the bwiteesh Jude ish airy

Cant believe Ive just watched 2 minutes of that prick

Has he moved to another part of the island per chance ?!
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2123 on: Today at 04:52:16 pm »
Journalist.  ::)
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2124 on: Today at 04:57:46 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 04:50:35 pm
Christ. Obviously anywhere is bad, but New Brighton. What has been so upsetting has been my realisation that there are a lot of people in Merseyside who seem to share the same views as the lunatic fringe, hell it's not even a fringe. I just can`t fathom it.

I have only ever come across one weird racist face to face in my life and that felt so odd because I just never see it. In my day to day job I deal with the odd one over the phone, but in general daily life I just never see it. How wrong I am.

Tell me about it, it's just thoroughly depressing. I have an old fellah whose opposite me and I just happened to mention the election and he was off on one, I knew he'd voted Reform before he even said it. He is someone I can't work out at all. One minute he actually seems decent then he's implying all sorts of things the next second and I am not just talking politics.  :(
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2125 on: Today at 05:00:05 pm »
I've heard today there is a protest in L17 outside a refugee centre . The only one I can think of is by ours . A bit too close to Tocky that if it's true.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2126 on: Today at 05:01:18 pm »
Apparently crowds starting to gather on edge lane
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2127 on: Today at 05:04:07 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 05:00:05 pm
I've heard today there is a protest in L17 outside a refugee centre . The only one I can think of is by ours . A bit too close to Tocky that if it's true.

I live at the juncture of Tocky, Dingle and Aigburth. Not heard anything so far, but I might be too far from the action.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2128 on: Today at 05:04:22 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 04:50:35 pm
Christ. Obviously anywhere is bad, but New Brighton. What has been so upsetting has been my realisation that there are a lot of people in Merseyside who seem to share the same views as the lunatic fringe, hell it's not even a fringe. I just can`t fathom it.

I have only ever come across one weird racist face to face in my life and that felt so odd because I just never see it. In my day to day job I deal with the odd one over the phone, but in general daily life I just never see it. How wrong I am.

Reform came second in most of the seats, across the area.

It shouldn't be so much of a shock, really. 
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2129 on: Today at 05:07:56 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:42:02 pm
I think more people think like her than we realise.

You would think shes an upstanding member of society on the face of it but grow colours always come out.

Why would I think this? She's married to a Tory Councillor! :D
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2130 on: Today at 05:08:35 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:07:56 pm
Why would I think this? She's married to a Tory Councillor! :D
That's actually a major red flag, isn't it.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2131 on: Today at 05:10:08 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:04:07 pm
I live at the juncture of Tocky, Dingle and Aigburth. Not heard anything so far, but I might be too far from the action.

I heard a few bellends speak about today in a cafe. It's weird . I heard them say a gang of c*nts so I said I agree mate. Then they continued to say they shouldn't be here and I felt like a right twat !
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2132 on: Today at 05:10:38 pm »
I love in mossley hill and work in speke.on my way home from work about 3pm all seemed very quiet but I did see a lot more police vehicles than I would usually. Hopefully these idiots have been deterred by the swift action of the courts. 🤞
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2133 on: Today at 05:29:44 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:46:13 pm
Brexit highlighted that. People / colleagues you thought you knew, spouting all kinds of hateful nonsense online. We distanced ourselves from a fair few people after they exposed what they really were.

I think I posted on here the day after Brexit.

I worked for a Dutch company at the time and people were genuinely shocked that they held a meeting to discuss the implications.

It certainly highlighted the mad racists you worked with.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2134 on: Today at 05:32:16 pm »
Ferret
@Ferretgrove
·
9h
Ive heard Frottage blame James OBrien.
Ive heard him talk about genuine concerns.
Ive heard him say he needs extra security.
Ive heard him talk a lot about himself.
Ive heard him say he didnt call for violence.
I have not heard him tell rioters to go home.
#FarageRiots
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2135 on: Today at 05:35:08 pm »
Some of the stuff on social media that's aimed at winding people up has been batshit crazy. Posting pictures of Rusholme's "Curry Mile" as an example of what supposedly upsets ordinary and decent working people was bizarre given that it's the go-to place in Manchester for ordinary and decent working people who fancy a curry  :duh
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2136 on: Today at 05:36:08 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 05:32:16 pm
Ferret
@Ferretgrove
·
9h
Ive heard Frottage blame James OBrien.
Ive heard him talk about genuine concerns.
Ive heard him say he needs extra security.
Ive heard him talk a lot about himself.
Ive heard him say he didnt call for violence.
I have not heard him tell rioters to go home.
#FarageRiots

Poor Nigel  ::)
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2137 on: Today at 05:37:36 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 05:35:08 pm
Some of the stuff on social media that's aimed at winding people up has been batshit crazy. Posting pictures of Rusholme's "Curry Mile" as an example of what supposedly upsets ordinary and decent working people was bizarre given that it's the go-to place in Manchester for ordinary and decent working people who fancy a curry  :duh
Especially when the picture used as an example, I believe was of Pakistani cricket fans out in the street celebrating winning.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2138 on: Today at 05:51:10 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 02:35:08 pm
Just been into town (llangefni) shopping and over heard an old rocker/biker guy regaling another old guy with "We should come first, always.  I don't care if you're from England, Scotland, Wales or Ireland, we should take priority".

Ah shite, that's where my mum and dad live.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2139 on: Today at 05:51:48 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:42:02 pm
I think more people think like her than we realise.

You would think shes an upstanding member of society on the face of it but grow colours always come out.

Yeah that's also what's scary.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2140 on: Today at 05:55:17 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 05:10:08 pm
I heard a few bellends speak about today in a cafe. It's weird . I heard them say a gang of c*nts so I said I agree mate. Then they continued to say they shouldn't be here and I felt like a right twat !

Well here's hoping they steer clear of the Lane. They could do a lot of damage to a lot of businesses there. That said, we don't want them here at all!
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2141 on: Today at 05:55:46 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 05:10:08 pm
I heard a few bellends speak about today in a cafe. It's weird . I heard them say a gang of c*nts so I said I agree mate. Then they continued to say they shouldn't be here and I felt like a right twat !

:lmao

Ban this filth mods  ;D
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2142 on: Today at 05:57:03 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 05:10:08 pm
I heard a few bellends speak about today in a cafe. It's weird . I heard them say a gang of c*nts so I said I agree mate. Then they continued to say they shouldn't be here and I felt like a right twat !
You should have pissed in their tea.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2143 on: Today at 05:57:25 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 05:36:08 pm
Poor Nigel  ::)

#freethedickhead1
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2144 on: Today at 05:58:20 pm »
MP's being told to up their security, just unreal the world right now.  :(


Lindsay Hoyle, the Commons speaker, wrote to MPs suggesting they review their security in the wake of the threat of further riots  and that some might want to consider working from home.

His letter said particularly those with prominent and easily identifiable office locations may wish to consider their office security protocols.

He said this can include talking to their local police force to gain an up to date understanding of the risks and policing plans in your area; considering home working; and ensuring that any sensitive information is stored safely.

A House of Commons spokesperson said: We do not comment on individual MPs security arrangements or advice because we would not wish to compromise the safety of MPs, Parliamentary staff or members of the public, but these are kept under continuous review.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2145 on: Today at 06:04:46 pm »
𝐔𝐧𝐚𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐝 𝐋𝐞𝐟𝐭𝐲 𝕏
@UnafraidLefty
·
4h
Four thugs who attacked a man in Manchester have been charged & remanded into custody.

Should the person who kicked the man in the head be charged with attempted murder?

#UKRiots #FarageRiots

https://x.com/search?q=%23UKRiots&src=trend_click&vertical=trends

Made up with that one more than most
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2146 on: Today at 06:08:27 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 05:35:08 pm
Some of the stuff on social media that's aimed at winding people up has been batshit crazy. Posting pictures of Rusholme's "Curry Mile" as an example of what supposedly upsets ordinary and decent working people was bizarre given that it's the go-to place in Manchester for ordinary and decent working people who fancy a curry  :duh
Its bizarre, because I bet most of the boneheads who have been rioting pick up their Universal Credit money then go out, get pissed then head to the nearest curry house. It's Great British tradition. It's part of English culture.

Same for the rest of us too. Most of us like a meal out from time to time at the end of the working week. Usually at a Chinese, Indian or Thai restaurant.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2147 on: Today at 06:11:19 pm »


Rod Stewarts Jubliee Kick
@SaintMichael293
·
2h
Mate in Brighton just sent me this. God I hope its true.

IMG-2080" border="0
« Reply #2148 on: Today at 06:12:56 pm »
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2149 on: Today at 06:14:10 pm »
I know someone who works for the company who supplies the security guards for the hotels housing the asylum seekers. In accounts or something,  not on the front line.

They have been given a list of hotels wherextra guards are being deployed this evening. And it's not a small list.

Trouble expected in Scotland tonight as well by all accounts.  Hope to fuck the hangers on at least will be spooked by the prison sentences handed out today.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2150 on: Today at 06:14:13 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 06:04:46 pm
𝐔𝐧𝐚𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐝 𝐋𝐞𝐟𝐭𝐲 𝕏
@UnafraidLefty
·
4h
Four thugs who attacked a man in Manchester have been charged & remanded into custody.

Should the person who kicked the man in the head be charged with attempted murder?

#UKRiots #FarageRiots

https://x.com/search?q=%23UKRiots&src=trend_click&vertical=trends

Made up with that one more than most

Is that the attack on the little black guy in shitty Piccadilly Gardens  who kept on fighting back?
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2151 on: Today at 06:14:33 pm »
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #2152 on: Today at 06:15:01 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 06:14:13 pm
Is that the attack on the little black guy in shitty Piccadilly Gardens  who kept on fighting back?
Yeah mate. Thats the one. Hopefully a few more will get caught
