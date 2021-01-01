It was reported by a number of people apparently, I didn't see her myself.
Christ. Obviously anywhere is bad, but New Brighton. What has been so upsetting has been my realisation that there are a lot of people in Merseyside who seem to share the same views as the lunatic fringe, hell it's not even a fringe. I just can`t fathom it.
I have only ever come across one weird racist face to face in my life and that felt so odd because I just never see it. In my day to day job I deal with the odd one over the phone, but in general daily life I just never see it. How wrong I am.