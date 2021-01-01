MP's being told to up their security, just unreal the world right now.Lindsay Hoyle, the Commons speaker, wrote to MPs suggesting they review their security in the wake of the threat of further riots  and that some might want to consider working from home.His letter said particularly those with prominent and easily identifiable office locations may wish to consider their office security protocols.He said this can include talking to their local police force to gain an up to date understanding of the risks and policing plans in your area; considering home working; and ensuring that any sensitive information is stored safely.A House of Commons spokesperson said: We do not comment on individual MPs security arrangements or advice because we would not wish to compromise the safety of MPs, Parliamentary staff or members of the public, but these are kept under continuous review.