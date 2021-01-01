« previous next »
Author Topic: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings  (Read 24425 times)

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1960 on: Today at 10:12:17 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:10:31 am
Sky, BBC & ITV News, Reuters, CNN, etc............... & Andrew Tate - Did not know those are sources for news nowadays.

Tate and Robinson are giving a platform by those outlets.

You shouldnt hear a peep about them on any serious news program.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1961 on: Today at 10:14:24 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:12:17 am
Tate and Robinson are giving a platform by those outlets.

You shouldnt hear a peep about them on any serious news program.
Frottage quoted Tate as a source for his original posts regarding Southport and the misinformation he created. It's genuinely astonishing. He should be sacked immediately.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1962 on: Today at 10:15:06 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 10:08:47 am
The thing is, I don`t think he is particularly stupid. I am not crediting him with being some sort of intellectual and he is massively ignorant and dangerous. He skirts around illegality with his statements and knows what he needs to avoid. I think he knows he went too far last week in terms of legality, and is rowing back faster than an olympic athlete. He has that sense about people and how to appeal to their worst instincts, much like his orange mate.

I dont think hes stupid but if his more intelligent? Supporters start to think he believes the crap the likes of Tate comes out with then that may cause them to start questioning his judgment.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1963 on: Today at 10:15:59 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:14:24 am
Frottage quoted Tate as a source for his original posts regarding Southport and the misinformation he created. It's genuinely astonishing. He should be sacked immediately.

Of course he should.

But these news outlets have helped those two c*nts gain popularity.

The only thing I want to see on the news is them being sentenced.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1964 on: Today at 10:21:06 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:15:59 am
Of course he should.

But these news outlets have helped those two c*nts gain popularity.

The only thing I want to see on the news is them being sentenced.

Have the BBC (or indeed any other news outlets) actually given Andrew Tate any sort of platform? I thought he had gained his following via social media, etc? I'm not aware of him having appeared as a guest on Newsnight or as a panellist on Question Time.

I have vague recollections of Newsnight doing pieces about toxic masculinity, and young disenfranchised men being susceptible to Tate & others like him, but I don't recall them actually giving him a platform.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1965 on: Today at 10:24:58 am »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 10:21:06 am
Have the BBC (or indeed any other news outlets) actually given Andrew Tate any sort of platform? I thought he had gained his following via social media, etc? I'm not aware of him having appeared as a guest on Newsnight or as a panellist on Question Time.

I have vague recollections of Newsnight doing pieces about toxic masculinity, and young disenfranchised men being susceptible to Tate & others like him, but I don't recall them actually giving him a platform.
He got interviewed by Piers Moron on Talk TV
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1966 on: Today at 10:28:17 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:24:58 am
He got interviewed by Piers Moron on Talk TV

And you mentioned Newsnight. He doesnt need to be on there as it only raises his profile.

These two c*nts are insane though. Talking about the matrix, two tier policing, peaceful protests whilst they amp up others from another country. Robinson is high on cocaine 90% of the time and cant articulate any argument calmly. 

Its comical.
