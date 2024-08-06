« previous next »
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1760 on: Today at 10:46:21 am
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/crime/uk-riots-army-court-police-arrests-prison-next-b2591216.html

Those who engaged in attacks on migrant hotels, for instance, could be charged with arson with intent or even attempted murder. Both carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.
Offline Bennett

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1761 on: Today at 10:47:34 am
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 10:41:39 am
Anyone know what happens to the kids who get done? Do they keep hold of them n all till their court case?

I would imagine they will be put in a Young Offender's Institution.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1762 on: Today at 10:49:21 am
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 10:46:21 am
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/crime/uk-riots-army-court-police-arrests-prison-next-b2591216.html

Those who engaged in attacks on migrant hotels, for instance, could be charged with arson with intent or even attempted murder. Both carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

I don't know what else you call attempts to burn down buildings that you know are housing hundreds of people, if not attempted murder.
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1763 on: Today at 10:54:55 am
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 10:47:34 am
I would imagine they will be put in a Young Offender's Institution.
:thumbup
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1764 on: Today at 11:00:23 am
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 10:49:21 am
I don't know what else you call attempts to burn down buildings that you know are housing hundreds of people, if not attempted murder.
Yep. Just looking up stuff there and pretty much starts at a minimum of 8 years

Compensation for loss
Restraint orders
Reparation orders
Financial reporting order
Disqualification from directing a company
Confiscation orders

Although the police meet some of the costs involved in the prosecution, the costs of investigation are typically sought from the convicted. These may include the costs of:

The work done in obtaining sufficient evidence for prosecution either at the initial stage or later at the request of Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).
Seeking medical or expert evidence as part of the investigation, (where a witness is required to attend Court, the cost of the attendance falls on the CPS).
Re-interviewing witnesses.
The entire costs of the prosecutor, including fees for the use of external Barristers used by the CPS, can be recovered from the defendant, subject to means. At the end of the case, the prosecutor under The Prosecution of Offences Act 1985 will request the Judge to order a sum to be paid for the costs incurred by the prosecutor in bringing the prosecution.
Victims surcharges

The term victims surcharges can be explained as paying compensation to a fund for victims and can range between £20 to £170 depending on what sentence you were given at conviction.

Offline Qston

  Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1765 on: Today at 11:03:30 am
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 11:00:23 am
Yep. Just looking up stuff there and pretty much starts at a minimum of 8 years

That's why on the news last night you saw police forensic teams taking whatever dabs they could inside the hotel. They will want to charge the ones who started the fire with the maximum possible and with the best evidence they can get - other than the idiots who filmed themselves doing it without any face coverings ! Those videos will certainly be more helpful than a finger print taken off a drinks machine they probably robbed as well because they fancied a can of fanta
Offline Red Beret

  Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1766 on: Today at 11:05:49 am
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 10:47:34 am
I would imagine they will be put in a Young Offender's Institution.

Where's a borstal when you need one.
Offline Yorkykopite

  Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1767 on: Today at 11:10:19 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:05:49 am
Where's a borstal when you need one.

"I want Ingurland to be like it was when I was young".
Online west_london_red

  Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1768 on: Today at 11:21:01 am
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 09:55:20 am
don't know if I'm misunderstanding you here but theres no justification for what they're doing. It's stupid, only serves to escalate matters further and ultimately ends up with innocent people in the firing line. You can't just go out with weapons (which is what that reporter has said happened) and try to physically intimate members of the public presumably based on their appearance. It's no different to what the EDL pricks are up to.

WhereAngelsPlay was responding to my post which was responding to this initial post:

Quote from: A Complete Flop on Yesterday at 07:58:08 pm
I see Sky News had to cut away from a report earlier as a group of intimidating looking Muslim lads with balaclavas approached them and started to shout profanities.

It's like a tinderbox at the moment.

No mention of weapons or threats at that point, and I certainly dont agree with people carrying weapons or threatening people, but I dont condemn people for preparing and wanting to protect their communities either IF they are attacked.
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1769 on: Today at 11:31:46 am
Quote from: Qston on Today at 11:03:30 am
That's why on the news last night you saw police forensic teams taking whatever dabs they could inside the hotel. They will want to charge the ones who started the fire with the maximum possible and with the best evidence they can get - other than the idiots who filmed themselves doing it without any face coverings ! Those videos will certainly be more helpful than a finger print taken off a drinks machine they probably robbed as well because they fancied a can of fanta
Ooh, I could crush a grape
Online Jshooters

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1770 on: Today at 11:38:00 am
Offline Qston

  Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1771 on: Today at 11:39:23 am
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 11:31:46 am
Ooh, I could crush a grape

That's Shloer mate
