« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 37 38 39 40 41 [42] 43   Go Down

Author Topic: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings  (Read 17315 times)

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,846
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1640 on: Today at 05:25:14 pm »
Has anyone else noticed all of their social media accounts being funelled down the far-right rabbit hole? Twitter has been that way for a while now, but since the last few days my Facebook is now filled with it.

One such gem, from an account called "Unbelievable Facts", stated that "Indians now own more properties in London than the English". You can imagine the state of the comments section. I also noticed that there were accounts of young women, some of the accounts only days old, asking for people spouting racist bollocks on the comments to send them friend requests.

What's going on?!
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,316
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1641 on: Today at 05:26:59 pm »
Logged

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,816
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1642 on: Today at 05:27:13 pm »
Although this is 10 years old things are likely to have got worse with the rise of disinformation via bots.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/british-public-wrong-about-nearly-everything-survey-shows-8697821.html

There needs to be a real effort made to educate people about the facts of immigration in the face of such glaring inconsistencies between perception and reality.  Unfortunately all we get are scare stories from right wing news outlets with ulterior motives and downright lies amplified by the far right on social media.
Logged
Believer

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,473
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1643 on: Today at 05:27:39 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 05:25:14 pm
Has anyone else noticed all of their social media accounts being funelled down the far-right rabbit hole? Twitter has been that way for a while now, but since the last few days my Facebook is now filled with it.

One such gem, from an account called "Unbelievable Facts", stated that "Indians now own more properties in London than the English". You can imagine the state of the comments section. I also noticed that there were accounts of young women, some of the accounts only days old, asking for people spouting racist bollocks on the comments to send them friend requests.

What's going on?!

Im off facebook, but Tik tok is awful for it, been like that since before the GE with pro reform racist stuff
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,316
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1644 on: Today at 05:32:04 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:27:39 pm
Im off facebook, but Tik tok is awful for it, been like that since before the GE with pro reform racist stuff

This is the only social media I do.

During the dying days of the Tory government I went on to the DM comments section to wind them up. After a couple of days of wading through relentless, boring shite I packed that in.

Social media needs binning.
Logged

Online Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1645 on: Today at 05:32:43 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 05:25:14 pm
Has anyone else noticed all of their social media accounts being funelled down the far-right rabbit hole? Twitter has been that way for a while now, but since the last few days my Facebook is now filled with it.

One such gem, from an account called "Unbelievable Facts", stated that "Indians now own more properties in London than the English". You can imagine the state of the comments section. I also noticed that there were accounts of young women, some of the accounts only days old, asking for people spouting racist bollocks on the comments to send them friend requests.

What's going on?!

I watched a few minutes of Jordan Peterson interviewing Tommy Robinson and now I need a new youtube acct
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,316
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1646 on: Today at 05:33:28 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 05:32:43 pm
I watched a few minutes of Jordan Peterson interviewing Tommy Robinson and now I need a new youtube acct

I saw the intro to that and realised it was a match made in hell.
Logged

Online Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1647 on: Today at 05:35:30 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 05:26:59 pm
Some interesting facts there.

I was quite surprised that we received asylum seekers from India though.

Same, and Turkey was a surprise too
Logged

Offline TheMightyReds

  • Full of B.U.L.L.S.H.I.T ;)
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 292
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1648 on: Today at 05:37:25 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 02:38:20 pm
And Im not sure why he drew attention to the Palestine marches either which have been going for 10 months without any libraries burnt to the ground.


I dont know what point he was making but he seems to have been making it in the wrong place.

My point exactly. There is a marked contrast to the two protests (look at the Sky news response to Police Commissioner). Okay protest all you like about mass immigration peacefully, but this is clearly a reaction to the assumption that the perpetrator of the stabbings was muslim/migrant first, and second it was violently attacking a particular group of people (chants, slurs included). Not sure why that is hard to follow. This is the root.

All replies to my post completed missed the point and gloss over the concern. There is a marked increase in anti muslim hate across the UK. The fact that mosques are getting bricked and that too in a very leftish city is concerning.

The admin that replied, fair enough. Entitled to you're point and work that you do. Fact is it isn't complex (war or peace, freedom or occupation, hmmm how tricky) and it is hypocrisy though. A football forum eh, then you should close all other political threads on the forum. Cherry picking.  8)

Anyway, back to the main point I was making, won't talk anymore on that subject.

The interview with Zarah on GB News is an example where they question her aggressively for simply stating that the attacks are Islamophobic is a disgrace and that is what is going to keep on occurring (attacks whether violent or not). This has been going on for decades. Really worry for generations coming.




Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,473
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1649 on: Today at 05:38:49 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 05:32:04 pm
This is the only social media I do.

During the dying days of the Tory government I went on to the DM comments section to wind them up. After a couple of days of wading through relentless, boring shite I packed that in.

Social media needs binning.

Its got good points too, it can provide vital information to those who need it

its just that we have recently seen the dark side of it.

As for these bot farms and the dis information, no idea what can be done abou it

Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,475
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1650 on: Today at 05:39:38 pm »
Quote from: TheMightyReds on Today at 05:37:25 pm


The interview with Zarah on GB News is an example where they question her aggressively for simply stating that the attacks are Islamophobic is a disgrace and that is what is going to keep on occurring (attacks whether violent or not). This has been going on for decades. Really worry for generations coming.

I think I see the problem.

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,473
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1651 on: Today at 05:40:28 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:39:38 pm
I think I see the problem.

That it was ITV  :D
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,337
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1652 on: Today at 05:46:30 pm »
https://x.com/AnonymousUK2022/status/1820497067158184117


Anonymous🇬🇧👀
@AnonymousUK2022
CHARGED

John Honey, of Park Grove, Hull,

Fuck around and find out !

Next !

Cashier Number 3 please :)


IMG-2071" border="0

Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,289
  • The first five yards........
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1653 on: Today at 05:48:08 pm »
Quote from: Cusamano on Today at 01:36:43 pm
spellow library - Before and After



It sums them up. Fucking barbarians. Intimidated by what they don't know and proud of their own ignorance. I must say, it's doing me good to hear about these convictions though.

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,062
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1654 on: Today at 05:48:31 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 05:25:14 pm
Has anyone else noticed all of their social media accounts being funelled down the far-right rabbit hole? Twitter has been that way for a while now, but since the last few days my Facebook is now filled with it.

One such gem, from an account called "Unbelievable Facts", stated that "Indians now own more properties in London than the English". You can imagine the state of the comments section. I also noticed that there were accounts of young women, some of the accounts only days old, asking for people spouting racist bollocks on the comments to send them friend requests.

What's going on?!


I think this is where our city has fell into it as well. These social media sites are radicalising the fuck out of people into right wing rabbit holes.

It was bad enough when it was the Murdoch and the Daily Mail, but at least people had to go out and buy their newspapers.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,062
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1655 on: Today at 05:49:33 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:39:38 pm
I think I see the problem.

It was Good Morning Britain on ITV.  Osborne's bezzy Ed Balls being a tit.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1656 on: Today at 05:52:45 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 05:25:14 pm
Has anyone else noticed all of their social media accounts being funelled down the far-right rabbit hole? Twitter has been that way for a while now, but since the last few days my Facebook is now filled with it.

One such gem, from an account called "Unbelievable Facts", stated that "Indians now own more properties in London than the English". You can imagine the state of the comments section. I also noticed that there were accounts of young women, some of the accounts only days old, asking for people spouting racist bollocks on the comments to send them friend requests.

What's going on?!
Russian bots would be my best guess.
Logged

Online Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1657 on: Today at 05:56:52 pm »
Quote from: TheMightyReds on Today at 05:37:25 pm
My point exactly. There is a marked contrast to the two protests (look at the Sky news response to Police Commissioner). Okay protest all you like about mass immigration peacefully, but this is clearly a reaction to the assumption that the perpetrator of the stabbings was muslim/migrant first, and second it was violently attacking a particular group of people (chants, slurs included). Not sure why that is hard to follow. This is the root.

All replies to my post completed missed the point and gloss over the concern. There is a marked increase in anti muslim hate across the UK. The fact that mosques are getting bricked and that too in a very leftish city is concerning.

The admin that replied, fair enough. Entitled to you're point and work that you do. Fact is it isn't complex (war or peace, freedom or occupation, hmmm how tricky) and it is hypocrisy though. A football forum eh, then you should close all other political threads on the forum. Cherry picking.  8)

Anyway, back to the main point I was making, won't talk anymore on that subject.

The interview with Zarah on GB News is an example where they question her aggressively for simply stating that the attacks are Islamophobic is a disgrace and that is what is going to keep on occurring (attacks whether violent or not). This has been going on for decades. Really worry for generations coming.

Except it actually is pretty complex, like most things. But especially that thing.
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,893
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1658 on: Today at 05:57:15 pm »
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,337
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1659 on: Today at 06:05:10 pm »
From Anonymous

Just had this through

Intelligence is off the scale !

#Rotherham

IMG-2072" border="0

 :lmao
Logged

Offline Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,225
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1660 on: Today at 06:06:26 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:49:18 pm
Spoiler
Arsehole and a massive one at that..   ;)
[close]
;D
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,316
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1661 on: Today at 06:07:00 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 06:05:10 pm
From Anonymous

Just had this through

Intelligence is off the scale !

#Rotherham

IMG-2072" border="0

 :lmao

You would have thought the daft twats would have just nicked them.
Logged

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1662 on: Today at 06:08:53 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 06:05:10 pm
From Anonymous

Just had this through

Intelligence is off the scale !

#Rotherham

IMG-2072" border="0

 :lmao
The picture on Twitter of the chap in the balaclava who was wearing a vest and displaying very recognisable tattoos is still cracking me up - not a functioning neuron between the lot of them  :duh
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,289
  • The first five yards........
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1663 on: Today at 06:10:38 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 03:59:35 pm
In 1919 the Liverpool Chinese community was also a victim to race riots (as was the black community)

And in 1947 it was the turn of the Jews.

https://www.jta.org/archive/britons-arrested-for-attacks-on-jews-in-liverpool-manchester-saiford

This lumpen element has been in existence since the Industrial Revolution. It seems to be a permanent feature of modern society. Normally it makes life hell for its immediate neighbours. But every so often some Right-Wing racist demagogue will come along and mobilise it. Farrage is merely following in the footsteps of Enoch Powell and Oswald Mosley.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,604
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1664 on: Today at 06:11:47 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 05:46:30 pm
https://x.com/AnonymousUK2022/status/1820497067158184117


Anonymous🇬🇧👀
@AnonymousUK2022
CHARGED

John Honey, of Park Grove, Hull,

Fuck around and find out !

Next !

Cashier Number 3 please :)


IMG-2071" border="0



Hes apparently a teenager. :lmao
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,288
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1665 on: Today at 06:18:39 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:11:47 pm
Hes apparently a teenager. :lmao

Tough paper round.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,735
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1666 on: Today at 06:20:05 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:11:47 pm
Hes apparently a teenager. :lmao

From then 1830s, when teenagers looked like that?
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,337
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1667 on: Today at 06:20:15 pm »
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,928
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1668 on: Today at 06:20:23 pm »
A diet of cookies and fags will do that to you.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1669 on: Today at 06:37:53 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:11:47 pm
Hes apparently a teenager. :lmao

Doesnt look a day over 40
Logged

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,228
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1670 on: Today at 07:00:57 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:18:39 pm
Tough paper round.
been to Hull and back.
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,109
  • How are we
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1671 on: Today at 07:02:44 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:49:33 pm
It was Good Morning Britain on ITV.  Osborne's bezzy Ed Balls being a tit.

Was a fucking shameful interview that. Should stick to making a tit of himself on the dancefloor.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,954
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1672 on: Today at 07:06:25 pm »
Seen a few social media posts about Wednesday 8 oclock being the next planned riots, about 20 immigration centres and lawyers across the country listed.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,316
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1673 on: Today at 07:09:15 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:06:25 pm
Seen a few social media posts about Wednesday 8 oclock being the next planned riots, about 20 immigration centres and lawyers across the country listed.

If they keep on posting specifics like this they are heading into conspiracy territory.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,954
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1674 on: Today at 07:22:28 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 07:09:15 pm
If they keep on posting specifics like this they are heading into conspiracy territory.

This wasnt from them, it someone warning about them.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1675 on: Today at 07:26:36 pm »
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,249
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1676 on: Today at 07:28:32 pm »
Please share this as far and wide as you can because it's probably the only video of the last week that's made me feel something positive

https://x.com/Ieu61/status/1820386789577699708?t=zmbRf4XFrd5fcFv1KGgm8Q&s=19
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,475
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1677 on: Today at 07:34:38 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:26:36 pm
Bad actor alert (prob been posted already)

https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/news/elon-musk-says-civil-war-is-inevitable-in-the-uk-380390/

And he will happily host the bots that would cause it.

Should be binned like the Mail & S*n.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,363
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1678 on: Today at 07:58:08 pm »
I see Sky News had to cut away from a report earlier as a group of intimidating looking Muslim lads with balaclavas approached them and started to shout profanities.

It's like a tinderbox at the moment.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,954
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1679 on: Today at 08:17:21 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 07:58:08 pm
I see Sky News had to cut away from a report earlier as a group of intimidating looking Muslim lads with balaclavas approached them and started to shout profanities.

It's like a tinderbox at the moment.

To each action there is an equal and opposite reaction
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
Pages: 1 ... 37 38 39 40 41 [42] 43   Go Up
« previous next »
 