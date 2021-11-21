And Im not sure why he drew attention to the Palestine marches either which have been going for 10 months without any libraries burnt to the ground.





I dont know what point he was making but he seems to have been making it in the wrong place.



My point exactly. There is a marked contrast to the two protests (look at the Sky news response to Police Commissioner). Okay protest all you like about mass immigration peacefully, but this is clearly a reaction to the assumption that the perpetrator of the stabbings was muslim/migrant first, and second it was violently attacking a particular group of people (chants, slurs included). Not sure why that is hard to follow. This is the root.All replies to my post completed missed the point and gloss over the concern. There is a marked increase in anti muslim hate across the UK. The fact that mosques are getting bricked and that too in a very leftish city is concerning.The admin that replied, fair enough. Entitled to you're point and work that you do. Fact is it isn't complex (war or peace, freedom or occupation, hmmm how tricky) and it is hypocrisy though. A football forum eh, then you should close all other political threads on the forum. Cherry picking.Anyway, back to the main point I was making, won't talk anymore on that subject.The interview with Zarah on GB News is an example where they question her aggressively for simply stating that the attacks are Islamophobic is a disgrace and that is what is going to keep on occurring (attacks whether violent or not). This has been going on for decades. Really worry for generations coming.