Author Topic: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1600 on: Today at 04:48:39 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 04:42:42 pm
Why do they have to apply for asylum in France?  There is no rule, despite what many think, that you have to apply for asylum in the first safe country you land in.  And it's Millie.
We need UK asylum processing centres in France. "Stopping the boats" is important because The Channel is a very busy shipping route and people are dying and because people trafficing is abhorent. Offering processing centres the other side of water could make a big dent in this.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1601 on: Today at 04:49:18 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:47:59 pm
I wonder what the A is abbreviated from ?
Arsehole and a massive one at that..   ;)
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1602 on: Today at 04:49:40 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 04:44:27 pm
By definition there's no such thing as a illegal immigrant. As soon as you step foot on our shores(by whatever means) every single person on the planet has the right to ask for asylum. We then process that request and accept or deny it. The Tories just never got round to that process bit.

There is an Act in law defining illegal immigration, whether you agree with it or not. There is a legal definition for it in this country.

https://lordslibrary.parliament.uk/illegal-migration-dealing-with-inadmissible-asylum-applications/
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1603 on: Today at 04:49:57 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 04:48:39 pm
We need UK asylum processing centres in France. "Stopping the boats" is important because The Channel is a very busy shipping route and people are dying and because people trafficing is abhorent. Offering processing centres the other side of water could make a big dent in this.

Yes we do, just wish folks would stop calling them illegal immigrants when they are asylum seekers.  We also need to catch the traffickers.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1604 on: Today at 04:51:01 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 04:47:14 pm
Auto correct sorry Millie, it is upon the incumbent government to provide the necessary channels. In the meantime those asylum seekers have options, options that do not incur risking their life by illegally entering another country. They are not in limbo. So onus of responsibility does rest with their choices too.

But like I said - this government needs to get its act together and provide a practical channel of requesting asylum in this country from source, which is largely based on France.

https://www.refugeecouncil.org.uk/information/refugee-asylum-facts/the-truth-about-asylum/#:~:text=There%20is%20no%20such%20thing,authorities%20have%20assessed%20their%20claim.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1605 on: Today at 04:51:04 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:47:59 pm
I wonder what the A is abbreviated from ?

Ah so weve gone from adult discussion to personal insults.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1606 on: Today at 04:53:07 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 04:47:14 pm
Auto correct sorry Millie, it is upon the incumbent government to provide the necessary channels. In the meantime those asylum seekers have options, options that do not incur risking their life by illegally entering another country. They are not in limbo. So onus of responsibility does rest with their choices too.

But like I said - this government needs to get its act together and provide a practical channel of requesting asylum in this country from source, which is largely based on France.

What relevance does this have to the ongoing acts of violence and wanton destruction? These c*nts are making no distinction as to who they are targeting, many of whom are hard working and make valuable contributions to society. Their only crime is that they aren't bloody white.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1607 on: Today at 04:53:43 pm »
I think the boats are a diplomatic issue that the UK will need to negotiate with France.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1608 on: Today at 04:54:26 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 04:51:04 pm
Ah so weve gone from adult discussion to personal insults.

that wasn't an adult discussion.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1609 on: Today at 04:54:45 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 04:53:07 pm
What relevance does this have to the ongoing acts of violence and wanton destruction? These c*nts are making no distinction as to who they are targeting, many of whom are hard working and make valuable contributions to society. Their only crime is that they aren't bloody white.

Ive explained in my previous posts the connection. We need proper channels for asylum seekers to apply, this will stop many boats crossing, killing the fuel thats froths the right wing agenda.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1610 on: Today at 04:54:58 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 04:53:07 pm
What relevance does this have to the ongoing acts of violence and wanton destruction? These c*nts are making no distinction as to who they are targeting, many of whom are hard working and make valuable contributions to society. Their only crime is that they aren't bloody white.
Yeah. Some "foreign" NHS nurses had rocks thrown at them on their way to work.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1611 on: Today at 04:55:29 pm »
Stopping the boats won't stop them.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1612 on: Today at 04:56:20 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:54:26 pm
that wasn't an adult discussion.

How so? Because our opinions dont match(which is somewhat bizarre as Im advocating a solution to the oxygen been given to right wing racists along with a solution for our asylum system to process requests)
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1613 on: Today at 04:57:04 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 04:49:40 pm
There is an Act in law defining illegal immigration, whether you agree with it or not. There is a legal definition for it in this country.

https://lordslibrary.parliament.uk/illegal-migration-dealing-with-inadmissible-asylum-applications/

Big fan of Suella's work?
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1614 on: Today at 04:57:13 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 04:43:45 pm
They are Asylum Seekers.

An important definition.  However, it has been used by the media and politicians for so long, now.  It is an accepted 'catch all' term.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1615 on: Today at 04:57:20 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 04:55:29 pm
Stopping the boats won't stop them.

But it helps extinguish the fuel that is driving their agenda.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1616 on: Today at 04:57:51 pm »
Does anyone have any good, non-slanted articles about immigration to the UK over the last 10 or so years? I'm just realising how clueless I actually am on the topic. I'm interested to get an idea of what were the numbers year over year? Coming from where? How many are just illegals sneaking in and staying under the radar vs. how many are seeking asylum? What does the govt do for them in terms of housing and welfare? Also saw some posts about the Tories tacitly allowing it to help GDP to grow from cheap labour, interested to know more about that

I don't really follow this stuff from the States and it's hard to piece out what is real from the Daily Mail hyperbole. Before Brexit I was gleaning that the problem was eastern euros, crammed into bedsits taking all the cleaning and building trade jobs. Then after Brexit I started seeing more stuff about the 'small boats' and 'channel migrants' but I have no idea where these people are actually coming from. Also started hearing bits about loads of Albanians coming over and taking over the drug trade, and filling town with empty 'turkish' barber shops. I may be way off on this but had the sense that most Indian and Pakistanis had been here for generations and were not a factor in the small boats talk, but they seem to be catching the bulk of the heat now

Looks like the Economist has some interesting articles, might sign up for a free trial but if anyone's got anything informative can you share?
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1617 on: Today at 04:58:26 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 04:55:29 pm
Stopping the boats won't stop them.

I remember the good old days of them packing into the backs of Lorries.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1618 on: Today at 04:58:33 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 04:56:20 pm
How so? Because our opinions dont match(which is somewhat bizarre as Im advocating a solution to the oxygen been given to right wing racists along with a solution for our asylum system to process requests)
Because you failed to recognise the UK signing the 1951 refugee convention for a start
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1619 on: Today at 04:59:32 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 04:57:04 pm
Big fan of Suella's work?

Nope not at all, Im just highlighting you are factually incorrect - and theres much work to be done, not least on the legal parameters that exist currently.

As I said you, I - anybody may not like the act, but it exists - and its important to acknowledge, as those are the parameters we are working with.

If we want media, police and government to stop using phrases such as illegal immigration, its needs to be removed from law.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1620 on: Today at 05:01:16 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 04:54:45 pm
Ive explained in my previous posts the connection. We need proper channels for asylum seekers to apply, this will stop many boats crossing, killing the fuel thats froths the right wing agenda.

The c*nt who committed this heinous attack doesn't fall into the "asylum seeker" category, to the best of knowledge.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1621 on: Today at 05:02:04 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 04:56:20 pm
How so? Because our opinions dont match(which is somewhat bizarre as Im advocating a solution to the oxygen been given to right wing racists along with a solution for our asylum system to process requests)

This is the problem with the whole migration debate. No dissenting view or analysis is allowed.

Prompt and efficient processing of all claims - unlike the shit dished out by the last Government- and those that have a legal right to remain can, hopefully, be integrated. The last thing we want is more people heading into illegal economy to be exploited, often by their own country men.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1622 on: Today at 05:03:15 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 04:57:51 pm
Does anyone have any good, non-slanted articles about immigration to the UK over the last 10 or so years? I'm just realising how clueless I actually am on the topic. I'm interested to get an idea of what were the numbers year over year? Coming from where? How many are just illegals sneaking in and staying under the radar vs. how many are seeking asylum? What does the govt do for them in terms of housing and welfare? Also saw some posts about the Tories tacitly allowing it to help GDP to grow from cheap labour, interested to know more about that

I don't really follow this stuff from the States and it's hard to piece out what is real from the Daily Mail hyperbole. Before Brexit I was gleaning that the problem was eastern euros, crammed into bedsits taking all the cleaning and building trade jobs. Then after Brexit I started seeing more stuff about the 'small boats' and 'channel migrants' but I have no idea where these people are actually coming from. Also started hearing bits about loads of Albanians coming over and taking over the drug trade, and filling town with empty 'turkish' barber shops. I may be way off on this but had the sense that most Indian and Pakistanis had been here for generations and were not a factor in the small boats talk, but they seem to be catching the bulk of the heat now

Looks like the Economist has some interesting articles, might sign up for a free trial but if anyone's got anything informative can you share?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-53699511
https://www.refugeecouncil.org.uk/information/refugee-asylum-facts/top-10-facts-about-refugees-and-people-seeking-asylum/#:~:text=4.,refugee%20status%20or%20humanitarian%20protection.

63% of cases are granted asylum
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1623 on: Today at 05:03:46 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 05:01:16 pm
The c*nt who committed this heinous attack doesn't fall into the "asylum seeker" category, to the best of knowledge.

I never said he did, there is a wider context of what has driven the gammons outIm attempting to offer solutions to put out the oxygen that has fuelled it.

I know youre all angry, I am too.but god knows why youre jumping down my throat for highlighting some areas we could improve upon to hopefully suffocate these clowns,

But anyway guys as you were.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1624 on: Today at 05:03:46 pm »
Almost 400 arrests linked to violent disorder  police chiefs published at 16:33

Breaking
We've just had an update from the National Police Chiefs' Council, which says so far 378 arrests have been made over the past week in relation to the unrest.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1625 on: Today at 05:03:54 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:51:33 pm
I'm genuinely surprised by the level of sheer, uneducated stupidity I've heard coming out of the mouths of so many supposedly mature adults in the past week. In an era where people can educate themselves easier now than ever before, it seems society has actually regressed rather than advanced.

Mind you, I suppose the Internet is a double edged sword and can be used as a tool to dumb down rather than educate.

They go down conspiracy rabbit holes when they try to educate themselves online. An amalgamation of binary thinking and a lack of critical thinking. Throw their own prejudices and fears into the mix, and they're easy fodder for nefarious agents such as the far-right, CT grifters, or Russian troll farms.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1626 on: Today at 05:04:41 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 04:59:32 pm
Nope not at all, Im just highlighting you are factually incorrect

The British Government introducing a bill doesn't change that is doesn't actually exist. I'd argue just like the high court that Rwanda isn't a safe country to send asylum seekers to. But what the hell, if the British government pass a bill saying it is it becomes fact.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1627 on: Today at 05:05:01 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 05:02:04 pm
This is the problem with the whole migration debate. No dissenting view or analysis is allowed by people who fail to grasp fundamental facts.

.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1628 on: Today at 05:05:27 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:51:33 pm
I'm genuinely surprised by the level of sheer, uneducated stupidity I've heard coming out of the mouths of so many supposedly mature adults in the past week. In an era where people can educate themselves easier now than ever before, it seems society has actually regressed rather than advanced.

Mind you, I suppose the Internet is a double edged sword and can be used as a tool to dumb down rather than educate.

The internet and the right wing media, the Daily Mail and others have been pushing a racist agenda for years which has got stronger since Brexit. The torys doing as much as possible to blame immigration for them emptying the coffers for themselves and their mates.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1629 on: Today at 05:05:49 pm »
Depressed to see ignorance on the matter spewed, even in here.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1630 on: Today at 05:06:10 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 04:59:32 pm
Nope not at all, Im just highlighting you are factually incorrect - and theres much work to be done, not least on the legal parameters that exist currently.

As I said you, I - anybody may not like the act, but it exists - and its important to acknowledge, as those are the parameters we are working with.

If we want media, police and government to stop using phrases such as illegal immigration, its needs to be removed from law.

Puzzled as to how what you've said was deemed so offensive/arseholish
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1631 on: Today at 05:08:28 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 04:57:51 pm
Does anyone have any good, non-slanted articles about immigration to the UK over the last 10 or so years? I'm just realising how clueless I actually am on the topic. I'm interested to get an idea of what were the numbers year over year? Coming from where? How many are just illegals sneaking in and staying under the radar vs. how many are seeking asylum? What does the govt do for them in terms of housing and welfare? Also saw some posts about the Tories tacitly allowing it to help GDP to grow from cheap labour, interested to know more about that

I don't really follow this stuff from the States and it's hard to piece out what is real from the Daily Mail hyperbole. Before Brexit I was gleaning that the problem was eastern euros, crammed into bedsits taking all the cleaning and building trade jobs. Then after Brexit I started seeing more stuff about the 'small boats' and 'channel migrants' but I have no idea where these people are actually coming from. Also started hearing bits about loads of Albanians coming over and taking over the drug trade, and filling town with empty 'turkish' barber shops. I may be way off on this but had the sense that most Indian and Pakistanis had been here for generations and were not a factor in the small boats talk, but they seem to be catching the bulk of the heat now

Looks like the Economist has some interesting articles, might sign up for a free trial but if anyone's got anything informative can you share?
Ironically, chatgpt is a good resource because it's balanced in its output and it goes through a lot of news report and research works before providing an output. You can also ask it any question.

If you want references, you can ask it to provide it to you. AI takes away all the bias.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1632 on: Today at 05:09:28 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 05:06:10 pm
Puzzled as to how what you've said was deemed so offensive/arseholish

People are just angry and lashing out.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1633 on: Today at 05:10:04 pm »
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1634 on: Today at 05:11:06 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 05:06:10 pm
Puzzled as to how what you've said was deemed so offensive/arseholish

because language matters, because people who use the term illegals are often those who want to leave the ECHR.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1635 on: Today at 05:12:03 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 04:57:51 pm
Does anyone have any good, non-slanted articles about immigration to the UK over the last 10 or so years? I'm just realising how clueless I actually am on the topic. I'm interested to get an idea of what were the numbers year over year? Coming from where? How many are just illegals sneaking in and staying under the radar vs. how many are seeking asylum? What does the govt do for them in terms of housing and welfare? Also saw some posts about the Tories tacitly allowing it to help GDP to grow from cheap labour, interested to know more about that

I don't really follow this stuff from the States and it's hard to piece out what is real from the Daily Mail hyperbole. Before Brexit I was gleaning that the problem was eastern euros, crammed into bedsits taking all the cleaning and building trade jobs. Then after Brexit I started seeing more stuff about the 'small boats' and 'channel migrants' but I have no idea where these people are actually coming from. Also started hearing bits about loads of Albanians coming over and taking over the drug trade, and filling town with empty 'turkish' barber shops. I may be way off on this but had the sense that most Indian and Pakistanis had been here for generations and were not a factor in the small boats talk, but they seem to be catching the bulk of the heat now

Looks like the Economist has some interesting articles, might sign up for a free trial but if anyone's got anything informative can you share?

Well, they haven't grown the GDP with asylum seekers. They've not been processing them, which is why there's so many in hotels etc, and they can't seek employment while they're unprocessed.

The tories have actually increased immigration for work to maintain GDP as an easy fix rather than improving the skills gaps here - which has been a problem since Brexit. Of course, we need immigration, just as we need the import/export of goods, but while all the Tory talk was tough on immigration for the votes, they were actually doing the opposite in practice while creating a massive asylum backlog with the failed Rwanda plan.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1636 on: Today at 05:17:09 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:11:06 pm
because language matters, because people who use the term illegals are often those who want to leave the ECHR.

Quite the spurious connection there. I voted to remain in the EU and voted for labour in this election. I have no desire to leave the ECHR.
