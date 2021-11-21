« previous next »
Author Topic: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings  (Read 15475 times)

Online LuverlyRita

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1560 on: Today at 03:27:36 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 03:21:03 pm
Good man John. No doubt a descendant of Irish immigrants the dopey bollox.
Anyone from this area is highly likely to have "foreign" ancestry. Aside from the arrival of hoardes of Irish, Liverpool was a major exit point for the New World for many Europeans and plenty of people who intended to pass through stayed. It is also a major entry point for sailors, many of whom stayed.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1561 on: Today at 03:29:09 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:19:39 pm
Good afternoon to William Morgan (69) of Walton.

Remanded in custody after bricking police on County Road and carrying a wooden bat.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/thug-armed-bat-threw-bricks-29679980

 :wave

Hopefully hell get over his youthful exuberance and learn from his mistake.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1562 on: Today at 03:29:22 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 03:27:35 pm
That article says he pleaded guilty AND not guilty to the single charge?!
:duh
His single brain cell clearly struggling. Poor mite.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1563 on: Today at 03:30:33 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:29:09 pm
Hopefully hell get over his youthful exuberance and learn from his mistake.
Imagine having 69 years life experience and still being that stupid. 😲
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1564 on: Today at 03:32:55 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 03:27:36 pm
Anyone from this area is highly likely to have "foreign" ancestry. Aside from the arrival of hoardes of Irish, Liverpool was a major exit point for the New World for many Europeans and plenty of people who intended to pass through stayed. It is also a major entry point for sailors, many of whom stayed.
It's like those in America bleating on about immigrants. Unless they are descendants of native Americans, they're all immigrants or descendants of immigrants, for goodness sake.
Online west_london_red

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1565 on: Today at 03:35:45 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 03:23:57 pm
Australia's government has updated its travel advice for the UK, advising its citizens to "exercise a high degree of caution".

"Avoid areas where protests are occurring due to the potential for disruption and violence. Monitor the media for information and updates. Follow the instructions of local authorities," it says in its latest advice.

Earlier, Malaysia and Nigeria issued the same warnings

150 odd years ago the UK used to deport its criminals to Austrailia, now they are being warned about coming here because of criminal behavour, funny how things work out.
Online leroy

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1566 on: Today at 03:43:22 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:35:45 pm
150 odd years ago the UK used to deport its criminals to Austrailia, now they are being warned about coming here because of criminal behavour, funny how things work out.

To be honest I'm looking at this and thinking it's both really familiar and not impossible here.  This was less than 20 years ago in Sydney - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2005_Cronulla_riots

Aside from the regular dose of racism and xenophobia there is a hell of a lot of anti-immigrant rhetoric in this country at the moment - thankfully most of that is aimed at the government right now but it doesn't take much for it to get redirected.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:45:17 pm by leroy »
Online RedDeadRejection

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1567 on: Today at 03:44:06 pm »
Should be depressed but important to take the piss and show them they're a laughing stock. I mean, come on...Shoe Zone? 🤣. Going to prison because you stole a left foot Kickers and a left foot PODS shoe
Online LuverlyRita

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1568 on: Today at 03:44:59 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:32:55 pm
It's like those in America bleating on about immigrants. Unless they are descendants of native Americans, they're all immigrants or descendants of immigrants, for goodness sake.
Someone on Twitter reposted a Tweet from a MAGA type which was suggesting that an official of native American descent "go back to where they came from". You couldn't make it up  ::)
Is there a law of physics that I wasn't taught that says that the amount of stupidity in the world is always increasing?
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1569 on: Today at 03:46:26 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 03:44:06 pm
Should be depressed but important to take the piss and show them they're a laughing stock. I mean, come on...Shoe Zone? 🤣. Going to prison because you stole a left foot Kickers and a left foot PODS shoe
What about those who will be doing a stretch for looting a Greggs pasty. 😲
