Good man John. No doubt a descendant of Irish immigrants the dopey bollox.
Good afternoon to William Morgan (69) of Walton. Remanded in custody after bricking police on County Road and carrying a wooden bat. https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/thug-armed-bat-threw-bricks-29679980
Crosby Nick never fails.
That article says he pleaded guilty AND not guilty to the single charge?!
Hopefully hell get over his youthful exuberance and learn from his mistake.
Anyone from this area is highly likely to have "foreign" ancestry. Aside from the arrival of hoardes of Irish, Liverpool was a major exit point for the New World for many Europeans and plenty of people who intended to pass through stayed. It is also a major entry point for sailors, many of whom stayed.
Australia's government has updated its travel advice for the UK, advising its citizens to "exercise a high degree of caution"."Avoid areas where protests are occurring due to the potential for disruption and violence. Monitor the media for information and updates. Follow the instructions of local authorities," it says in its latest advice.Earlier, Malaysia and Nigeria issued the same warnings
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
150 odd years ago the UK used to deport its criminals to Austrailia, now they are being warned about coming here because of criminal behavour, funny how things work out.
It's like those in America bleating on about immigrants. Unless they are descendants of native Americans, they're all immigrants or descendants of immigrants, for goodness sake.
Should be depressed but important to take the piss and show them they're a laughing stock. I mean, come on...Shoe Zone? 🤣. Going to prison because you stole a left foot Kickers and a left foot PODS shoe
Page created in 0.053 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.47]