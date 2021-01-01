The Tories used the boats as a distraction while they let 2 million people in through the front door to prop up GDP growth figures, as you mentioned.



But society overall is getting poorer, and people are feeling it.



There are no council houses left, youth centers have all closed, teaching is poor, parenting is inadequate, police numbers per capita are low, prisons are full, and the whole justice system is failing (letting people out early, yet they are not coming out as better individuals and often end up on the streets). Manufacturing is down, wages are low, and everything costs a fortune.



The Labour approach of steadying the ship and tinkering around the edges wont fix these problems in the next 5 years; they need a radical plan. Otherwise, people will turn against both Labour and the Tories and vote for someone radical who offers simple answers to a complex situation.



Starmer, the Labour government, and the media blaming it on the far right without addressing the fundamental reasons behind these issues, and why Reform got so many votes in the last election, will make us seriously regret it.



The fact that a left-wing city like Liverpool saw many second-place finishes for Reform should show that this is not a far-right movement. People are looking around and seeing things deteriorate. They are crying out for change but are being ignored.



If you really think the likes of Reform even want to fix the current problems left by 14 years of the Torys you have no clue sorry.They are a right wing racist party, spewing hatred and disinformation to the uneducated masses.This has been allowed to build by the complete lack of media control, the likes of the Mail, Telegraph etc. pumping out articles lying about immigration for years along with social media allowing hate speech to go unchecked.Labour are blaming the far right because thats whose fucking fueling this violence.