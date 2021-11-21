Angry and depressed here - as probably we all are. It's really traumatic what is happening.



Democracies need to protect themselves. There's a limit to how forgiving they can be. You cannot be allowed to trash property (public or private) and suffer no consequences. And it is unforgivable to place whole groups of people in fear because you have a prejudice. The sight of those scumbags in Middlesbrough putting up their own racist Checkpoint Charlie - to cite just one example - has made me livid. The police have to get tougher. I trust that the government is bracing itself too. I'd like soon to be reading about thousands of early morning arrests of these thugs. But it must happen quickly so it has an immediate deterrence effect. I hope we get exemplary sentences from the courts too. The prisons are crammed. I know they are. So if we have to get inventive about sentencing, I'd like to see that too. Long sentences in community service might be a good idea. I'm talking several years for really serious cases like arson or attempted arson. Let's see them for the next two or three years in special community work gangs cleaning up rubbish on the motorways and maintaining footpaths in Snowdonia etc. There's loads of stuff they could do to clean up the environment and make life more pleasant for the general public.