A girl I know from Sunderland posted an IG story from Middlesbrough earlier today. The c*nts smashed up - and wrote off - the car that belonged to her now deceased mum. I wish I could post it here but its not my place, so Ill describe it as best I can.
This girl was brave enough to walk along in the middle of all that with her fella, and the videos shes posted show easily 100+ blokes sauntering down a street full of terraced houses and destroying peoples cars and putting their windows through. It then cuts to a video of them outside what looks like a police station, again a large number of them, pelting a bizzie van with bricks. At one point thick smoke is rising up towards the horizon, and a police car is pulled up at the side of the road, watching it all unfold. At another point theres a video of a kid who looks about 11, walking along the road dressed head to toe in army gear and blaring out God Save the King from some speakers.
She ended her story by saying she was one of only a handful of counter-protestors (I dont like that phrase, these arent protests), they were vastly outnumbered and she reckoned there were about 1000 fash across town.