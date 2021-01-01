A girl I know from Sunderland posted an IG story from Middlesbrough earlier today. The c*nts smashed up - and wrote off - the car that belonged to her now deceased mum. I wish I could post it here but its not my place, so Ill describe it as best I can.



This girl was brave enough to walk along in the middle of all that with her fella, and the videos shes posted show easily 100+ blokes sauntering down a street full of terraced houses and destroying peoples cars and putting their windows through. It then cuts to a video of them outside what looks like a police station, again a large number of them, pelting a bizzie van with bricks. At one point thick smoke is rising up towards the horizon, and a police car is pulled up at the side of the road, watching it all unfold. At another point theres a video of a kid who looks about 11, walking along the road dressed head to toe in army gear and blaring out God Save the King from some speakers.



She ended her story by saying she was one of only a handful of counter-protestors (I dont like that phrase, these arent protests), they were vastly outnumbered and she reckoned there were about 1000 fash across town.