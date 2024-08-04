Hes just a grifter taking his supporters money.
It supports his lifestyle and cocaine habit.
Just now on the BBC:
Turning to Scotland, where the First Minister John Swinney has warned against the "unhelpful speculation" surrounding the identity of a man who allegedly stabbed a 21-year-old woman in the central Scottish city of Stirling on Saturday.
She was treated in hospital for "non-life threatening" injuries, and a 29-year old man has been arrested.
However, social media rumours, promoted by EDL founder Tommy Robinson, suggested the attacker was Muslim.
Police Scotland have said these claims are false, and in quite an unusual move for the force, have confirmed the man arrested is white and from the local area.
He certainly seems very determined whatever his motives are.