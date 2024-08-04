« previous next »
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1280 on: Today at 07:02:12 pm »
Tory MP being a c*nt shocker and further proof the gravy train of the House of Lords needs fucking off.
Basically saying what's happened is justified despite his party stocking these flames for years
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1281 on: Today at 07:05:48 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:53:48 pm
Can't be underestimated how much he's radicalising people. The Southport attack has got nothing to do with Muslims yet that's been the rhetoric from protesters/rioters/agitators all week. Why? Because it stems from him. They're all chanting his name. Even in bloody Liverpool yesterday they were chanting for him at the Pier Head.

That film he's been banned from showing has had 30 million views in a week.

Even a lot of Scousers being led down far right rabbit holes online. The general anti-establishment vibe of the city makes it a target, along with the levels of poverty in the city, compounded by Tory austerity.

Im sure I read just before all this kicked off that Robinson is on the run abroad because hes skipped a court hearing or something like that? Could this all be being unleashed because of that?
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1282 on: Today at 07:06:18 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:00:34 pm
https://x.com/AnonymousUK2022/status/1820145400138838219

Anonymouse are hacking and taking down anyone they can identify taking part whilst also providing their social media accounts and where they work.

Problem with this is they are just as likely to get the wrong person with potentially disastrous consequences.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1283 on: Today at 07:08:54 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:00:34 pm
https://x.com/AnonymousUK2022/status/1820145400138838219

Anonymouse are hacking and taking down anyone they can identify taking part whilst also providing their social media accounts and where they work.

Nice.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1284 on: Today at 07:09:22 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 07:06:18 pm
Problem with this is they are just as likely to get the wrong person with potentially disastrous consequences.

They are targetting the ones posting on social media, then reverse engineering from that handle. Pretty hardcore hackers those guys, I think they know what they are doing.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1285 on: Today at 07:10:59 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:09:22 pm
They are targetting the ones posting on social media, then reverse engineering from that handle. Pretty hardcore hackers those guys, I think they know what they are doing.

Hopefully they do.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1286 on: Today at 07:11:01 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 07:06:18 pm
Problem with this is they are just as likely to get the wrong person with potentially disastrous consequences.

Well if your account is full of hate and racist bile then are you the wrong person?
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1287 on: Today at 07:11:42 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 07:11:01 pm
Well if your account is full of hate and racist bile then are you the wrong person?

Again as long as they target the right person. Mistakes can happen.

Actually when I first read your response I thought out wad my account that was full of hate and racist bile. ;D
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1288 on: Today at 07:15:01 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 07:11:42 pm
Again as long as they target the right person. Mistakes can happen.

Actually when I first read your response I thought out wad my account that was full of hate and racist bile. ;D

Thinking out wad is never good.

May your wads come to port in a storm and bless the hamsters furry paws mate.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1289 on: Today at 07:21:08 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:05:48 pm
Im sure I read just before all this kicked off that Robinson is on the run abroad because hes skipped a court hearing or something like that? Could this all be being unleashed because of that?

Nah. The right are not that clever.


People are looking for too much "behind this". There's jothing behind this, there's just arseholes everywhere, it's boiled over in one place and others want a but of the fun too.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1290 on: Today at 07:23:32 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:00:34 pm
https://x.com/AnonymousUK2022/status/1820145400138838219

Anonymouse are hacking and taking down anyone they can identify taking part whilst also providing their social media accounts and where they work.
Good lads. Haha
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1291 on: Today at 07:36:29 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:00:34 pm
https://x.com/AnonymousUK2022/status/1820145400138838219

Anonymouse are hacking and taking down anyone they can identify taking part whilst also providing their social media accounts and where they work.

They are good lads and lasses!
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1292 on: Today at 07:36:35 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:35:23 pm
Its weird how your mind acts in these situations, Im no where near any type of trouble like you guys have witnessed, but Im literally noticing every time I hear siren out of the window, Ive heard 5 in the last hour and thats probably normal (I live on a busy main road) but I wouldnt usually notice them (they might not even be the police) the suns out and the windows open and this probably happens all the time but I am noticing the sirens and wondering where they are going in a way I normally dont.
It is weird how your minds springs into action like that. Earlier this afternoon four police vehicles were tearing up Ullet Road and I immediately thought, "I hope they haven't started kicking off on Smithdown Road like they did in 2011".

Thing is though, we hear this day in, day out here, so that's not remotely unusual. In fact, since I've been back here since last night I've heard fewer sirens going past than on any other given day or night.

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1293 on: Today at 07:42:41 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:09:22 pm
They are targetting the ones posting on social media, then reverse engineering from that handle. Pretty hardcore hackers those guys, I think they know what they are doing.
And if so, good on them.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1294 on: Today at 07:46:32 pm »
alex thomson @alextomo· 57m
Arrests continuing in Middlesbrough.

https://x.com/i/status/1820154739964682381

nice gruds lad.

Got to keep faith, Starmer was head of the CPS he will nail these fuckers.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1295 on: Today at 07:51:25 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:00:34 pm
https://x.com/AnonymousUK2022/status/1820145400138838219

Anonymouse are hacking and taking down anyone they can identify taking part whilst also providing their social media accounts and where they work.
Beautiful.  :)

Hope all them useless shower of fucking scumbags get their just desserts.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1296 on: Today at 07:53:51 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 06:49:51 pm
Have to say, I find all these calls to bring in the army and for more police powers and brutality pretty shocking. The police managed to get a hand on previous riots like this within a few days, and with their existing powers. This will all calm down pretry quickly.

Longer term, more needs to be done to stop the racists from agitating. Maybe in a way it's good that people see them for what they are.
I think some of the frustration comes from it seemingly growing rather than calming down. Every tinpot scally is now jumping on the bandwagon and looking to go to smash our community up and rob some phone and sportswear shops. Add this to the fact that the hardcore people pushing this unrest on are proclaiming this just the beginning of far worse to come. They are not relenting in their desire to bring utter carnage to this country, and if you read the comments on any story on this unrest you will see hundreds or even thousands of replies saying the same.

I think decent people want and need this to be ended, and soon. If it's left to go on as it is then I think many will start taking the law into their own hands. A grip needs to be taken on this, and quickly.

Longer term, I definitely agree that the agitators that are the head of this particular snake need to be stamped on.

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1297 on: Today at 07:58:12 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 06:01:55 pm
Given the current climate you can understand to some degree the Police's reluctance. They only need to look at someone funny and "Police brutality" is screamed while 10 people stream it live and some copper has to fight to save his job.
totally
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1298 on: Today at 08:07:51 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:05:48 pm
Im sure I read just before all this kicked off that Robinson is on the run abroad because hes skipped a court hearing or something like that? Could this all be being unleashed because of that?

Think thats correct.

https://uk.news.yahoo.com/tommy-robinson-flees-court-arrest-update-where-134250695.html?
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1299 on: Today at 08:12:27 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:05:48 pm
Im sure I read just before all this kicked off that Robinson is on the run abroad because hes skipped a court hearing or something like that? Could this all be being unleashed because of that?

Hes just a grifter taking his supporters money.

It supports his lifestyle and cocaine habit.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1300 on: Today at 08:13:14 pm »
One thing that's come out of today is that Middlesbrough and Rotherham contain some of the scruffiest fuckers in the country
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1301 on: Today at 08:16:42 pm »
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1302 on: Today at 08:25:09 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:12:27 pm
Hes just a grifter taking his supporters money.

It supports his lifestyle and cocaine habit.

Just now on the BBC:

Turning to Scotland, where the First Minister John Swinney has warned against the "unhelpful speculation" surrounding the identity of a man who allegedly stabbed a 21-year-old woman in the central Scottish city of Stirling on Saturday.

She was treated in hospital for "non-life threatening" injuries, and a 29-year old man has been arrested.
However, social media rumours, promoted by EDL founder Tommy Robinson, suggested the attacker was Muslim.

Police Scotland have said these claims are false, and in quite an unusual move for the force, have confirmed the man arrested is white and from the local area.


He certainly seems very determined whatever his motives are.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1303 on: Today at 08:28:03 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:12:27 pm
Hes just a grifter taking his supporters money.

It supports his lifestyle and cocaine habit.

The stupidity of his supporters with him fleeing the country he's supposed to be 'defending'.

I'd love there to be a travel ban on all of these neanderthals. If they love their country so much then they can't be holidaying in Spain/Croatia, etc. They should be sunning themselves in likes of Blackpool or Bradford. You know, supporting the local economy.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1304 on: Today at 08:29:45 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:28:03 pm
The stupidity of his supporters with him fleeing the country he's supposed to be 'defending'.

I'd love there to be a travel ban on all of these neanderthals. If they love their country so much then they can't be holidaying in Spain/Croatia, etc. They should be sunning themselves in likes of Blackpool or Bradford. You know, supporting the local economy.

He has an Irish passport and lives in Spain. He claims hes been hounded of his community.

His Twitter page is a bin fire as he just spreads lies. Nasty c*nt is inciting hatred whilst living abroad.

None of it makes sense.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1305 on: Today at 08:46:21 pm »
A 69 year old man from Walton charged with violent disorder after last night.

Imagine living 69 years and still being that stupid.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1306 on: Today at 08:49:18 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:37:55 pm
Now youve asked the question without the pointless reference to the former leader of the Labour Party (thats the one I voted against when he was challenged as leader I should add), Ill try and answer.

I would have preferred him saying that if unlawful protests are held the police will use all means at their disposal to end them immediately, taking pictures and saying well catch up with you later just means that they can carry on tonight, tomorrow until and if the police catch up with them, all the time terrorising people and causing damage. And fine, you can try and catch up with the protesters later but thats only if you can identify them, some of them covered head to toe as I said earlier, and if any of the knuckle draggers watch the press conference they know all they need to do is make themselves hard to identify and the chances are they wont get caught because the police doesnt look like it will take action there and then.


Fair play for answering a question when the question was phrased like a dickhead.

Genuinely think theres not a lot more Starmer can say at the moment? Hes said everyone will be punished, hes called them what they are. Actually he probably should play his DPP card and point out the 100s of lives changed forever when the CPS caught up with the vast majority involved in the 2011 riots.

As was the case then whats actually needed in the short term is some rain. Once this stops itll die off for now.

The optimist in me thinks this might do for Reform. The right wing old Tories who went Reform are racist, but in the snooty looking down their noses at us oils way, not smashing up sainsburys way. Frottage and Tice are so obviously brown shirts and I dont see how they can pretend theyre not now.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1307 on: Today at 09:02:53 pm »
When you cut through the bullshit and stop making excuses for people, you realise what they want to say. And you realise what they probably do say in private with like-minded individuals and over private messages and such.

These people just don't like black people, or brown people, or people who aren't white and English quite frankly. And they want to scream those pejoratives as loud as they can but they mainly know they can't do that, so they make excuses and make it about all other things without actually saying what they really want to say.

I'm appalled and deeply, deeply saddened. Not just by other cities but by our own. We've been better than this. We're not any more.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1308 on: Today at 09:03:05 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:49:18 pm

Fair play for answering a question when the question was phrased like a dickhead.

Genuinely think theres not a lot more Starmer can say at the moment? Hes said everyone will be punished, hes called them what they are. Actually he probably should play his DPP card and point out the 100s of lives changed forever when the CPS caught up with the vast majority involved in the 2011 riots.

As was the case then whats actually needed in the short term is some rain. Once this stops itll die off for now.

The optimist in me thinks this might do for Reform. The right wing old Tories who went Reform are racist, but in the snooty looking down their noses at us oils way, not smashing up sainsburys way. Frottage and Tice are so obviously brown shirts and I dont see how they can pretend theyre not now.

As I said before, I think Reform and Frottage will uncharacteristically keep their heads down because they are in a rock and a hard place, the kinds of people who vote for them might not like immigrants but they also dont like lawlessness and crime so what does Frottage do? Support the rioters or try and legitimise them and hell lose the law and order wing of Reform, criticise the rioters and hell lose the knuckle draggers vote, so I suspect hell just stay in the US for a while and keep his mouth shut but part of me thinks he cant keep his mouth shut and hell somehow try and spin this in a I told you so kind of way which hopefully backfires massively.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1309 on: Today at 09:07:08 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 02:51:35 pm
not sure about posting links as the content creators are arseholes but horrible live footage from Rotherham outside that Holiday Inn

That Holiday Inn is 5mins from where I used to live and has been targeted several times over the last few years.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1310 on: Today at 09:16:31 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:46:32 pm
Got to keep faith, Starmer was head of the CPS he will nail these fuckers.
Although we expect leadership we can't put the good or the bad outcomes of any of this on Starmer.
It's probably been one of the most upsetting and disturbing weeks for a lot of us.
It's truly mind-blowing how human beings are capable of being such horrid c*nts on their own door step.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1311 on: Today at 09:23:50 pm »
Some future that unborn child has to look forward to. Thats what my kids are going to be going to school with 👍

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1312 on: Today at 09:24:34 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:16:31 pm
Although we expect leadership we can't put the good or the bad outcomes of any of this on Starmer.
It's probably been one of the most upsetting and disturbing weeks for a lot of us.
It's truly mind-blowing how human beings are capable of being such horrid c*nts on their own door step.

It is some of the worst scenes Ive ever seen, society crumbling in front of our eyes. I cant imagine anyone who has actually been a victim of any of it.

However my point was the riots in 2012 did stop, then the CPS went after all of them.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-19111720#:~:text=A%20year%20on%20from%20the,magistrates'%20courts%20for%20similar%20offences.

I really hope that the ring leaders get fucked now, theyve overplayed their card and incited hate crimes.
