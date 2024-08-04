Have to say, I find all these calls to bring in the army and for more police powers and brutality pretty shocking. The police managed to get a hand on previous riots like this within a few days, and with their existing powers. This will all calm down pretry quickly.



Longer term, more needs to be done to stop the racists from agitating. Maybe in a way it's good that people see them for what they are.



I think some of the frustration comes from it seemingly growing rather than calming down. Every tinpot scally is now jumping on the bandwagon and looking to go to smash our community up and rob some phone and sportswear shops. Add this to the fact that the hardcore people pushing this unrest on are proclaiming this just the beginning of far worse to come. They are not relenting in their desire to bring utter carnage to this country, and if you read the comments on any story on this unrest you will see hundreds or even thousands of replies saying the same.I think decent people want and need this to be ended, and soon. If it's left to go on as it is then I think many will start taking the law into their own hands. A grip needs to be taken on this, and quickly.Longer term, I definitely agree that the agitators that are the head of this particular snake need to be stamped on.