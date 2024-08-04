« previous next »
Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings

Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,447
  • Believer
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1240 on: Today at 05:40:46 pm
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,229
  • JFT 97
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1241 on: Today at 05:43:57 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:37:55 pm
Now youve asked the question without the pointless reference to the former leader of the Labour Party (thats the one I voted against when he was challenged as leader I should add), Ill try and answer.

I would have preferred him saying that if unlawful protests are held the police will use all means at their disposal to end them immediately, taking pictures and saying well catch up with you later just means that they can carry on tonight, tomorrow until and if the police catch up with them, all the time terrorising people and causing damage. And fine, you can try and catch up with the protesters later but thats only if you can identify them, some of them covered head to toe as I said earlier, and if any of the knuckle draggers watch the press conference they know all they need to do is make themselves hard to identify and the chances are they wont get caught because the police doesnt look like it will take action there and then.

A Prime Minister quite simply cannot tell the Police what to do in this Country. The Police force is operationally independent of the Government. What he can do is what he has done is to say he will back the Police force with as many resources as possible. The Chief constables decide how they will Police not the Prime minister.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,151
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1242 on: Today at 05:47:35 pm
Quote from: BER on Today at 05:36:24 pm
Interesting stuff about Tommy Robinson and friends.

https://x.com/Tracking_Power/status/1819696060941627553

A dangerous coked up c*nt.

He doesn't even live in UK.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,930
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1243 on: Today at 05:47:56 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:43:57 pm
A Prime Minister quite simply cannot tell the Police what to do in this Country. The Police force is operationally independent of the Government. What he can do is what he has done is to say he will back the Police force with as many resources as possible. The Chief constables decide how they will Police not the Prime minister.

So assuming that is correct (and I have no reason to doubt it), then Ill go back to what I said originally that it was pointless and said nothing new.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,975
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1244 on: Today at 05:48:41 pm
WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,452
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1245 on: Today at 05:49:31 pm
Quote from: BER on Today at 05:36:24 pm
Interesting stuff about Tommy Robinson and friends.

https://x.com/Tracking_Power/status/1819696060941627553

Care to explain it to me  ;D
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,357
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1246 on: Today at 05:50:03 pm
Some of the stuff on X and livestreams on YouTube is like something from the purge.

It's obvious the police have lost control and the army should be mobilised to bring some order
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,229
  • JFT 97
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1247 on: Today at 05:50:27 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:47:56 pm
So assuming that is correct (and I have no reason to doubt it), then Ill go back to what I said originally that it was pointless and said nothing new.

I think it was very important to make it clear that this was right wing thuggery and not protest and that Starmer will do everything in his power to ensure that those responsible will face the full force of the law.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,244
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1248 on: Today at 05:50:44 pm
When you have Police Commissioners like Donna Jones, it maybe that the Government will have to force the issue more and consider bringing the army into the fore, if the Police Authorities continue to stubbornly decline in being more forceful.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/tory-pcc-donna-jones-far-right-riots-b2590977.html
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,151
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1249 on: Today at 05:50:53 pm
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 05:50:03 pm
Some of the stuff on X and livestreams on YouTube is like something from the purge.

It's obvious the police have lost control and the army should be mobilised to bring some order

I just can't see how the police have the numbers to stop it.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,930
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1250 on: Today at 05:52:28 pm
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,868
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1251 on: Today at 05:52:58 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:54:21 pm
No disrepect, but yourself (not just you) were stoking the anti muslim vibes in the General News Thread, when discussing the issues in Leeds, recently.
It wasn't just noticed by me, either.
That's quite an accusation, do you are any of your peers who must be pm'ing each other, care to back that up?
west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,930
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1252 on: Today at 05:53:58 pm
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 05:34:34 pm
Probably inevitable some of the minority groups will look to defend themselves against these mobs if they can't rely on the government to do the job.

Exactly what happened in 2011.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,568
  • JFT97
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1253 on: Today at 05:56:24 pm
One of the rioters just been pepper sprayed by the police in Middlesbrough. He ran back into his group of fuckwitts, they had no water to rinse his face, so they used 2 cans of Stella instead. This is England  ::)
So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,280
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1254 on: Today at 05:58:11 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 05:56:24 pm
One of the rioters just been pepper sprayed by the police in Middlesbrough. He ran back into his group of fuckwitts, they had no water to rinse his face, so they used 2 cans of Stella instead. This is England  ::)

What a waste.
A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,357
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1255 on: Today at 05:58:49 pm
It's incredible how passive the police are. They obviously acting on orders but surely they need to be more forceful
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,930
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1256 on: Today at 06:00:49 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 05:56:24 pm
One of the rioters just been pepper sprayed by the police in Middlesbrough. He ran back into his group of fuckwitts, they had no water to rinse his face, so they used 2 cans of Stella instead. This is England  ::)

Stella? Bouji fuckers
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,280
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1257 on: Today at 06:01:50 pm
Quote from: BER on Today at 05:36:24 pm
Interesting stuff about Tommy Robinson and friends.

https://x.com/Tracking_Power/status/1819696060941627553

Whats this gibberish?

The English and Jewish Defence League?

But its not the Russians, no siree, its the Global Zionist Conspiracy - this drivel must be the modern equivalent of the Protocols of Zion.
peachybum

  • orangeyface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1258 on: Today at 06:01:55 pm
Given the current climate you can understand to some degree the Police's reluctance. They only need to look at someone funny and "Police brutality" is screamed while 10 people stream it live and some copper has to fight to save his job.
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp

Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,151
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1259 on: Today at 06:03:25 pm
I wonder if this will happen in London.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,392
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1260 on: Today at 06:08:20 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 05:52:58 pm
That's quite an accusation, do you are any of your peers who must be pm'ing each other, care to back that up?

It's the impression I got, and not just me, either.  I am not making accusations.  It was the overall vibe, in the discussion (from a few).  That's why I posted a link to the BBC in  there, after the issues subsided, with the guys name etc (just to show it wasn't a muslim).

It's open to interpretation I guess, isn't it.  If WLR said he wasn't and didn't mean it in that way, then I accept his word.


Not forgetting (not WLR btw) people using the term 'Jihadist MPs', on the day after the GE.  I was pretty shocked at that, to be honest.  I know I wasn't the only one, either.

Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 885
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1261 on: Today at 06:09:53 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:49:31 pm
Care to explain it to me  ;D

He's blaming all this on Jews which us quite frankly bollocks
A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,717
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1262 on: Today at 06:11:51 pm
Lets hope its a quieter night across the country.
UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,824
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1263 on: Today at 06:15:43 pm
Don't know where this ends to be honest. I'm thinking twice about going to the city centre. Even today we took our 7 week old baby to an event near us in South Liverpool and I was more alert and anxious than usual. Absolutely ridiculous what's happened in this country over the last 4 or 5 years really.
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,917
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1264 on: Today at 06:16:26 pm
I think those young people parading around with Union Jack's over their shoulders this weekend  had a right too...but then again they are Olympians....unlike the moronic youth back home.
west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,930
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Reply #1265 on: Today at 06:17:20 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:03:25 pm
I wonder if this will happen in London.

There was a protest a few days ago, but it didnt turn as ugly as it has in other areas, Id guess the police are more used to dealing with this kind of thing due to the high number of protests that take place here, plus obviously the demographics are very different to most of the country, London is about 50% white and 50% BAME, a lot of the white folk here are also pretty liberal, well to do middle class types to rioting isnt really their thing.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
