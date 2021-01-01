

When I was typing that, and pondering other measures, I did get an uneasy realisation that I'm advocating actions that I'm usually hugely opposed to.



It's a real fine line, isn't it? When people riot for the causes we believe in, versus people rioting for ideologies we're opposed to.But we can all agree that what happened last night was not about any kind of cause. In 1981, people had legitimate grievances and had been denied the opportunity to express themselves by a system that sought to intimidate and punish. Last night was a gang of opportunistic gobshites jumping on a bandwagon of manufactured, social media driven grievances peddled by people looking to assume greater power and influence.As Lisan said, this was rioting for the sake of rioting. Like it was a day trip to the sodding beach, and the chance to nick a few bits in the confusion.If people feel like the police are unwilling or unable to get control of the situation, then people will take matters into their own hands. That's when things will get really messy.