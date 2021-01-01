« previous next »
Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:30:34 am
What happens when you have a right-wing government and they decide lefties are protesting about Police brutality? Batter them into submission?

Haven't you seen Trump in America?

How about expecting the Police to do their job. Deal with people breaking the law. Right from the start the Police have stood by and basically allowed the right-wing thugs to do what they wanted.

If any government, left or right wing, battered anyone, left or right wing, for peaceful protesting about something then of course that would completely unacceptable and amount to police brutality. These c*nts aren't protesting though are they Mr Donkey? They're rioting, its violent and its brutal. They've set libraries on fire, a community place that has run food banks and helps educate those less privileged, they've raided a Shoezone and pilfered a fucking Greggs. Peaceful it fucking ain't and they should be made to eat all the Steak Bakes they've stolen immediately after they've come out of the Greggs oven when the gravy is like Molten Lava instead!
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 12:44:56 pm
There's a picture of a bloke with a tag in one of the riots yesterday. They don't care.


And he will be going back inside.

Choose who you released on tag carefully, most important thing is to make space for these c*nts.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 12:51:04 pm
If any government, left or right wing, battered anyone, left or right wing, for peaceful protesting about something then of course that would completely unacceptable and amount to police brutality. These c*nts aren't protesting though are they Mr Donkey? They're rioting, its violent and its brutal. They've set libraries on fire, a community place that has run food banks and helps educate those less privileged, they've raided a Shoezone and pilfered a fucking Greggs. Peaceful it fucking ain't and they should be made to eat all the Steak Bakes they've stolen immediately after they've come out of the Greggs oven when the gravy is like Molten Lava instead!

Isn't that exactly what happened at Orgreave though?

Isn't that what happened to Ian Tomlinson?

The last Tory government has already brought in draconian powers to stop people protesting. Giving the Police the green light to use extreme violence is an incredibly dangerous precedent.

What happens when eventually you get a right-wing Mayor in one of our Cities, coupled with a right-wing Police and Crime Commissioner, and draconian Police powers combined with an acceptance of the Police using extreme violence?

The Police have enough powers and are allowed to use reasonable force. What they need is the will to act.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:15:58 pm
Isn't that exactly what happened at Orgreave though?

Isn't that what happened to Ian Tomlinson?

The last Tory government has already brought in draconian powers to stop people protesting. Giving the Police the green light to use extreme violence is an incredibly dangerous precedent.

What happens when eventually you get a right-wing Mayor in one of our Cities, coupled with a right-wing Police and Crime Commissioner, and draconian Police powers combined with an acceptance of the Police using extreme violence?

The Police have enough powers and are allowed to use reasonable force. What they need is the will to act.

You are not a serious person and your whataboutism is incredible.

Orgreave - peaceful protestors who were met with police brutality

Ian Tomlinson - a peaceful protester who was met with police brutality

If you think whoever was out last night was peacefully protesting you're an idiot
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Saw a post on the previous page about these fucks burning a library.
Googled the library.
Very stupidly clicked a Daily Mail link because I was surprised by how negative the headline was toward the rioters.
Catastrophically stupidly read the comments.
Somehow found another shred of optimism for the future to lose.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:11:07 am

When I was typing that, and pondering other measures, I did get an uneasy realisation that I'm advocating actions that I'm usually hugely opposed to.

It's a real fine line, isn't it? When people riot for the causes we believe in, versus people rioting for ideologies we're opposed to.

But we can all agree that what happened last night was not about any kind of cause. In 1981, people had legitimate grievances and had been denied the opportunity to express themselves by a system that sought to intimidate and punish. Last night was a gang of opportunistic gobshites jumping on a bandwagon of manufactured, social media driven grievances peddled by people looking to assume greater power and influence.

As Lisan said, this was rioting for the sake of rioting. Like it was a day trip to the sodding beach, and the chance to nick a few bits in the confusion.

If people feel like the police are unwilling or unable to get control of the situation, then people will take matters into their own hands. That's when things will get really messy.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:21:55 pm
You are not a serious person and your whataboutism is incredible.

Orgreave - peaceful protestors who were met with police brutality

Ian Tomlinson - a peaceful protester who was met with police brutality

If you think whoever was out last night was peacefully protesting you're an idiot

Ian Tomlinson was a Newspaper seller not a protestor. That is the key issue, you are advocating allowing the Police to administer summary justice and advocating Police Brutality. Look at what happened at the Paris final. That is what happens when you allow the Police to administer summary justice to people they THINK might be breaking the law.

Look at what happens in Rome when Liverpool fans were attacked by hooligans and the Police turn up and batter innocent fans trying to escape the hooligans.

Are you really happy to allow officers like the officer at Manchester Airport who kicked a prone man in the head and then stamped on him the power to hand out summary justice?
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:33:00 pm
Ian Tomlinson was a Newspaper seller not a protestor. That is the key issue, you are advocating allowing the Police to administer summary justice and advocating Police Brutality. Look at what happened at the Paris final. That is what happens when you allow the Police to administer summary justice to people they THINK might be breaking the law.

Look at what happens in Rome when Liverpool fans were attacked by hooligans and the Police turn up and batter innocent fans trying to escape the hooligans.

Are you really happy to allow officers like the officer at Manchester Airport who kicked a prone man in the head and then stamped on him the power to hand out summary justice?

To fucking rioters Mr Donkey yes! To fucking rioters. Not people who aren't doing a thing to deserve the reaction they get. You're as disengenious with this as you are in the FSG threads and you just throw whataboutisms into any arguement that have absolutely fuck all to do with the situation.

Nice of you to bring the Manchester Airport stuff into it though. Those guys attacked several police officers and were lucky they weren't shot dead.

Have a nice day because I can't be arsed to go back and forth with you being obtuse and defending people who fucking rioted and destroyed communites.
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
