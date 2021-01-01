« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 21 22 23 24 25 [26]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings  (Read 6099 times)

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,374
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1000 on: Today at 12:55:12 am »
I think the police are worried because of "media and political" reaction. It just gives more ammunition to the likes of Frottage. Doesn't help that the Tories have strangled them of resources either.

But there comes a point where you have to start breaking heads, no matter how young they are. And arresting the fucking parents too.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,374
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1001 on: Today at 12:56:09 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:52:45 am
Arrested for what? Hes not stupid enough to incriminate himself for anything, he plants the seed in peoples heads and lets them run with it rather then do or say anything that would get him locked up

Aye. He was "just asking questions"  :-\
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline RAWK Meltdown #1

  • "Assume they got our phones, assume they got our houses, assume they got us, right here, right now as we sit, everything. Assume it all..."
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,255
  • " When You Have To Shoot..Shoot...don't TIKI-TAKA"
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1002 on: Today at 12:56:27 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 12:40:55 am
Cheers mate. Just what that shopowner said on that link you posted PAPs

Yeah, it was concerning like.

I do feel a bit voyeuristic with all this, but it's MY city and I'd rather get whatever "first hand" visuals I can rather than just rely on media-edits the day after.

All I'm seeing here are scals taking the opportunity to be scals just like they do in any major city.

There's no "far right" infiltration or rabble-rousing gone on here tonight.

I just think the events of the day have emboldened all this tonight.

It's self-propagating.....the police (understandably) turn up in defensive numbers, expecting aggro....and the scals duly oblige because that's what scals do.

Logged
YNWA

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,374
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1003 on: Today at 12:56:58 am »
Quote from: End Product on Today at 12:52:20 am
Burning books very on brand.

State the Tories have left the schools they probably can't even read. :(
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,558
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1004 on: Today at 12:56:58 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 12:54:59 am
As one person jus said Theyre boxing us off

What stream is that then?
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,729
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1005 on: Today at 01:00:14 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:56:58 am
What stream is that then?

I think the second one where Ellie is calling the shots, and the guy streaming just wants to go home to Oldham. Proper soap opera stuff now. But the stream will go down soon because he has no battery left.
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,306
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1006 on: Today at 01:01:34 am »
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,565
  • JFT97
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1007 on: Today at 01:01:35 am »
Logged

Online StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1008 on: Today at 01:04:09 am »
Mad Scouse accent on that lad following the Essex bloke around ahaha
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,122
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1009 on: Today at 01:04:18 am »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 01:00:14 am
I think the second one where Ellie is calling the shots, and the guy streaming just wants to go home to Oldham. Proper soap opera stuff now. But the stream will go down soon because he has no battery left.

'es gonna pass owt from carby-doxide an his sower weg
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,558
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1010 on: Today at 01:05:23 am »
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,306
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1011 on: Today at 01:06:29 am »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 01:04:09 am
Mad Scouse accent on that lad following the Essex bloke around ahaha
think hes been drinking milk through his nose
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,306
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1012 on: Today at 01:07:03 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:05:23 am
So who is he? Just filming it or a rioter?
police abusing power account. Right wing tit who hates gay people and lefties
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,729
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1013 on: Today at 01:08:15 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:05:23 am
So who is he? Just filming it or a rioter?

Guy from Essex living in Liverpool just there to film stuff. He's against looting and setting stuff on fire, but he's still a right wing c*nt... Hates the police as well though.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,558
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1014 on: Today at 01:09:17 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 01:07:03 am
police abusing power account. Right wing tit who hates gay people and lefties

Sounds like a right bellend.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline RAWK Meltdown #1

  • "Assume they got our phones, assume they got our houses, assume they got us, right here, right now as we sit, everything. Assume it all..."
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,255
  • " When You Have To Shoot..Shoot...don't TIKI-TAKA"
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1015 on: Today at 01:09:29 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 01:07:03 am
police abusing power account. Right wing tit who hates gay people and lefties

In his own head he's with Reuters tho....lol
Logged
YNWA

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,209
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1016 on: Today at 01:10:07 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:29:46 am
On a different note, my earnest arguing that there weren't loads of Nazi c*nts in Liverpool turned out well :(
It doesn't look like it after today, but you were correct. I'd say our genuine Nazi scum quota is low compared to most towns and cities in England. The thing about today is the scum we do have will all be out on the streets. Joining them will be hundreds of others from outside the area too. Then there will be your lowlife scallies who pollute every part of this city and elsewhere. The scum hooded up in summer, riding around on electric bikes and robbed scramblers and being a pain in the arse year-round in our communities. They are the type who believe in nothing. The type who will just be there to be antisocial, to loot and destroy. They are the ones on  County Road tonight. Local lowlife that we all despise. They aren't hardcore fascists. They're just brainless opportunists.

In the face of such utter madness it's easy to believe we are surrounded by fascist scum, but from the numbers I saw earlier they had about 1,000 at the Pier Head. As of 2023 the Liverpool metro area population was 917,000. That means that 916,000 were not out on our streets today either being Nazi scum or acting like Nazi scum.

WE are the people. Not them.

Antifa outnumbered them too.



Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,558
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1017 on: Today at 01:10:53 am »
Fucking hell. Hope they get the twats that fucked the library over. Got to be serious time that.

Imagine the locals waking up to that. Disgusting.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,306
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1018 on: Today at 01:12:46 am »
Quote from: RAWK Meltdown #1 on Today at 01:09:29 am
In his own head he's with Reuters tho....lol
😂

Loved it when a few asked who he was and he said press and you could tell in his own voice he had no confidence saying that out loud. Almos like he was waiting for everyone to start laughing their  fucking heads off
Logged

Offline RAWK Meltdown #1

  • "Assume they got our phones, assume they got our houses, assume they got us, right here, right now as we sit, everything. Assume it all..."
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,255
  • " When You Have To Shoot..Shoot...don't TIKI-TAKA"
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1019 on: Today at 01:13:39 am »
Ahh...well, seen enough.

Stay safe guys.
Logged
YNWA

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,306
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1020 on: Today at 01:14:28 am »
Says its an  Earie feeling being round there as passers by sing DER DER DER DER FUCK THA TORIES
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,209
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1021 on: Today at 01:15:38 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:51:59 am
I've not even looked and I want to grab my bokken sword and walk up there. And I'm a short, fat 50 year old.
I've got a pickaxe handle. Any lowlife fucker comes near ours and they're getting it.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,854
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1022 on: Today at 01:26:18 am »
On a stream I heard an interestingly unintelligent man say "its all sunaks fault the Muslim he let them all in".
Logged
No time for caution.

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,211
  • JFT 97
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1023 on: Today at 01:33:08 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:15:38 am
I've got a pickaxe handle. Any lowlife fucker comes near ours and they're getting it.

This is where it is getting stupid.

The Police don't need any extra power to do their job. Standing by whilst people loot shops or burn down libraries isn't about the Police not having enough powers. People doing that are clearly breaking the law. Just arrest them.

The Police don't need any extra powers. They just need to stop standing by and do their job.

As for a pick axe handle. Did you buy that in the last couple of days.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,209
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1024 on: Today at 01:44:52 am »
^
The pickaxe handle has been in the shed for years. It's been redundant, but might come in handy after all.

To be honest, I'm not watching any of this tonight. There's enough in life to depress me without putting myself through this too. It's been an horrendous week for this country.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1025 on: Today at 01:45:17 am »
Personally I don't think the police piling in solves anything. If anything it gives the "protesters" what they want and would just incite things further. A watching brief followed by arrests when it's all died down I don't think is the worst idea, although there obviously becomes a tipping point.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Motty

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,395
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1026 on: Today at 01:47:26 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 12:19:41 am
I assure you 99.99998% are outraged, sad an are vehemently against what is happening

Open your heart x
Hope your right mate and it's only the small minority that I seem to be noticing more.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,209
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1027 on: Today at 01:51:53 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:45:17 am
Personally I don't think the police piling in solves anything. If anything it gives the "protesters" what they want and would just incite things further. A watching brief followed by arrests when it's all died down I don't think is the worst idea, although there obviously becomes a tipping point.
I know the police on the streets are given orders on tactics, but I wonder if some individual coppers look at this and think "well I'll just stand here and watch you morons self-harming by destroying your own communities, because I'll be off shift soon and going home to my nice house while you lot sit in the ashes of your own neighbourhood".
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Motty

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,395
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1028 on: Today at 01:52:50 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 12:20:40 am
im the same mate. Different breed this lot. Fucking mongrels.
It's mental Capon, people you had no idea would agree with this shit posting Tommy Robinson videos etc and talking like what happened in Southport was a terrorist attack by someone fresh off a boat!?!? Ironically it's usually the ones posting that 'the sheep' believe everything they are told and aren't critical thinkers like themselves 🙄
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,306
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1029 on: Today at 01:57:38 am »
A good gang of handy local lads could sort this out. 50 lads who can fight to sort them bells tonight. Twat the shit out of em. That was a load of sweaty county rd shoplifters looking for an excuse to loot tonight.

Get down to a local boxing gym ask a loada lads to help out. If they try n run those lads will catch em. Then kick fuck outta them . Leave em for dead

Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,306
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1030 on: Today at 02:19:51 am »
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,211
  • JFT 97
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1031 on: Today at 02:36:57 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:45:17 am
Personally I don't think the police piling in solves anything. If anything it gives the "protesters" what they want and would just incite things further. A watching brief followed by arrests when it's all died down I don't think is the worst idea, although there obviously becomes a tipping point.

The Police don't have to pile in.

They just need to do their job. They have enough surveillance to know who the people creating this trouble are. They have enough video evidence to arrest the people who have been involved in these riots.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,265
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1032 on: Today at 02:39:44 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 12:07:27 am
They should be given the power to do whatever it takes to end this immediately right now. Dangerous precedent or whatever get in there and kick seven shades of shit unti the twats who think they can do what they want.

Careful now, heads may get kicked.
Logged

Online djahern

  • aka Gail Yodeller
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,591
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1033 on: Today at 02:49:32 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:45:17 am
Personally I don't think the police piling in solves anything. If anything it gives the "protesters" what they want and would just incite things further. A watching brief followed by arrests when it's all died down I don't think is the worst idea, although there obviously becomes a tipping point.
Agree 100%. Its a tough ask of the police to wait this out a bit, but them rolling in now makes this worse.

It does require arresting the instigators from social media though, and not sure how we do that legally.

Id do it anyway, deal with the legalities of it later*. This ends fairly quickly without 4-5 Twitter accounts stoking the flames.

* how has it come to this
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,306
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1034 on: Today at 03:06:10 am »
IMG-2067" border="0
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,024
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1035 on: Today at 08:07:46 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:10:07 am
It doesn't look like it after today, but you were correct. I'd say our genuine Nazi scum quota is low compared to most towns and cities in England. The thing about today is the scum we do have will all be out on the streets. Joining them will be hundreds of others from outside the area too. Then there will be your lowlife scallies who pollute every part of this city and elsewhere. The scum hooded up in summer, riding around on electric bikes and robbed scramblers and being a pain in the arse year-round in our communities. They are the type who believe in nothing. The type who will just be there to be antisocial, to loot and destroy. They are the ones on  County Road tonight. Local lowlife that we all despise. They aren't hardcore fascists. They're just brainless opportunists.

In the face of such utter madness it's easy to believe we are surrounded by fascist scum, but from the numbers I saw earlier they had about 1,000 at the Pier Head. As of 2023 the Liverpool metro area population was 917,000. That means that 916,000 were not out on our streets today either being Nazi scum or acting like Nazi scum.

WE are the people. Not them.

Antifa outnumbered them too.

The issue now is social media is radicalising people at an alarming rate. You see Scouse accounts retweeting Tommy Robinson and the like. And any video in the city, often edited with little context, of 'migrant did this' is spread like wildfire with social media.

There's been mass hysteria since Monday, compounded by a heatwave. Perhaps Starmer/Cooper haven't done enough to calm things down and restore order but maybe they couldn't anyway.

Don't forget there were riots in Kirkby a year or two ago over migrants. Anti-immigrant sentiment is becoming a big problem, certainly since the boats and the whole rhetoric from the right around that and the migrant hotels. But as yiu say it's still a small minority.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,445
  • Believer
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1036 on: Today at 08:11:42 am »
From what I saw yesterday and last night, it seemed to be a lot of the little scruffs with the standard issue black shorts, Nike identikit trainees, under armour black t shirt. The scruffs that usually biz round everywhere on electric scooters and bikes causing trouble during any week. They were ably supported by yhe small number of numbskulls who actually believe what they read and get told online. Just an excuse to cause trouble.

They can all fuck off and for the love of God stop reproducing
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,024
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1037 on: Today at 08:47:19 am »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #1038 on: Today at 08:55:09 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:07:46 am
The issue now is social media is radicalising people at an alarming rate. You see Scouse accounts retweeting Tommy Robinson and the like. And any video in the city, often edited with little context, of 'migrant did this' is spread like wildfire with social media.

There's been mass hysteria since Monday, compounded by a heatwave. Perhaps Starmer/Cooper haven't done enough to calm things down and restore order but maybe they couldn't anyway.

Don't forget there were riots in Kirkby a year or two ago over migrants. Anti-immigrant sentiment is becoming a big problem, certainly since the boats and the whole rhetoric from the right around that and the migrant hotels. But as yiu say it's still a small minority.

Theres a post in the Irish politics thread in the news board about how republican and loyalist thugs joined forces yesterday in Belfast and news reports mentioned they were chanting Tommy Robinson.

30 years of mayhem and murder put to bed as they unite because of foreigners/non whites, informed by the social media crap from Yaxley-Lennon, Frottage et al.

Mayhem was curtailed somewhat as there were counter demonstrations.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 21 22 23 24 25 [26]   Go Up
« previous next »
 