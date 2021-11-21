« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings  (Read 2610 times)

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,557
  • JFT97
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #760 on: Today at 08:04:41 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 07:58:28 pm
Dirty bastard

https://x.com/matriarchybaby/status/1819809067335917880

Spat in some fellas face

Circulate this and get the c*nt
IMG-2066" border="0
IMG-2065" border="0
<a target='_blank' href='https://usefulwebtool.com/fr/characters-polish'>alphabet polonais[/url]


That lad and a few of his group are the ones who sparked someone out on the floor.

A couple of people went up to them to tell them to grow up and then he spat in their face and then it kicked off.

The police were 30m away and just watched. Didnt even send anyone in when the lad was out cold on the floor.

Hope they get outed.
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,641
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #761 on: Today at 08:04:46 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 08:03:22 pm
ITV should not be forgiven for putting that c*nt on I'm a Celebrity

No thats aged particularly badly. Hancock was bad enough - but it doesnt take a lot of hindsight to see this as the equivalent of Oswald Moseley or Enoch Powell being on a 1940s/60s Strictly.
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,641
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #762 on: Today at 08:05:50 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 07:58:28 pm
Dirty bastard

https://x.com/matriarchybaby/status/1819809067335917880

Spat in some fellas face

Circulate this and get the c*nt
IMG-2066" border="0
IMG-2065" border="0
<a target='_blank' href='https://usefulwebtool.com/fr/characters-polish'>alphabet polonais[/url]



Dirty c*nt. Look at the horror show of his face. Probably in his 20s or 30s and hes aged like fucking Gollum the ugly c*nt.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,014
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #763 on: Today at 08:08:41 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 08:04:41 pm
That lad and a few of his group are the ones who sparked someone out on the floor.

A couple of people went up to them to tell them to grow up and then he spat in their face and then it kicked off.

The police were 30m away and just watched. Didnt even send anyone in when the lad was out cold on the floor.

Hope they get outed.

A lot of certainly the locals involved today are just scumbags jumping on an excuse to cause trouble, they have no cause.

Hopefully they're all locked up and can't escape justice by covering their faces.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,014
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #764 on: Today at 08:11:15 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 08:03:22 pm
ITV should not be forgiven for putting that c*nt on I'm a Celebrity

He's bad enough but Robinson given a platform on all kinds of podcasts to pedal his poison and by Musk on Twitter to air that documentary (20 million views this week) and incite riots this week is a big problem. He's the name all these protesters are chanting.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline tray fenny

  • virtue signaling keyboard warrior
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,795
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #765 on: Today at 08:12:51 pm »
just dropped my daughter & her fella off in town, top of Dale St, proper moody vibe. Thinkin of goin back & taking them both home.
Logged
'Germany are a very difficult team to play, they had 11 internationals out there today.' - Steve Lomas

Offline tray fenny

  • virtue signaling keyboard warrior
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,795
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #766 on: Today at 08:13:56 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 08:03:22 pm
ITV should not be forgiven for putting that c*nt on I'm a Celebrity
Utterly scandalous.
Logged
'Germany are a very difficult team to play, they had 11 internationals out there today.' - Steve Lomas

Offline RAWK Meltdown #1

  • "Assume they got our phones, assume they got our houses, assume they got us, right here, right now as we sit, everything. Assume it all..."
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,243
  • " When You Have To Shoot..Shoot...don't TIKI-TAKA"
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #767 on: Today at 08:15:02 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 07:34:19 pm
says hes more right leaning  but not taking sides

Well, to give him his due, he's said he's not responding to ANY comments under his video's comments section or the video he did at the Mosque, which suggests enough presence of mind not to try and "become" part of the debate he's simply trying to document and capture.

I tend to prefer that kind of journalistic discretion than somebody whose out there with a camera in one hand, and a "brick" in the other if I'm honest.

What's also becoming obvious (to myself at least) is that these events just seem to be attracting thrill-seeking spectators as much as anything else.

There were some scouse lads near the Mosque, who were chatting to an Islamic guy, and they basically just said they were only there because they thought it was going to all "kick off" and they simply wanted a good view if, and when it did.

It baffles the mind a bit.....but if I think back to my younger self, it's the kind of thing me and me mates would have done. A bit of "real life" aggro....often being far better than anything on the telly.

That's the juvenile mind for you I guess.....but there's deffo some of these type of lads milling about on the fringes or I'm no judge.
Logged
YNWA

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,557
  • JFT97
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #768 on: Today at 08:15:58 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:08:41 pm
A lot of certainly the locals involved today are just scumbags jumping on an excuse to cause trouble, they have no cause.

Hopefully they're all locked up and can't escape justice by covering their faces.

100%

On the same live they were ripping off the shutters of a phone repair shop and then smashing the window and all you heard was get the phones get the phones. Most appeared to have local accents and were mainly aged between 12-20.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,827
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #769 on: Today at 08:27:10 pm »
I am in town, and there's apparently pockets everywhere, police blocked off all the major routes in the city centre (Liverpool one and all routes around the maccies)

Just seen a few lads in trackies, maybe 15 years old, hanging around. I went past them and stopped outside a bar further along, just to see them walk past again but this time with balaclavas and face coverings. Fucking stupid kids
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,237
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #770 on: Today at 08:40:28 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 01:32:20 am
https://x.com/TRobinsonNewEra/status/1819466564607049909

https://x.com/Steve_Cooke/status/1819481751154053250

Hope this shits true and not some bollocks to anger their own crowd and Rise up

Hopefully the start of something bigger and all them c*nts go down for  everything they do




so like I thought, they tell you one thing and its another. Meanwhile the damage is done. Tory playbook



Steve Cooke
@Steve_Cooke
·
5m
A Middlesbrough man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a private place. Its the same Middlesbrough man about whom misinformation was shared on social media earlier.

I suspect he wont be attending the far-right march in the town tomorrow.


https://x.com/Steve_Cooke/status/1819818494130520430
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,237
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #771 on: Today at 08:46:25 pm »
https://x.com/PokiRae_/status/1819820030554472515

Merseyside Police advance down County Road in #Liverpool towards a group of far-right protesters who have started to gather near a local mosque.

#riot #riots #southport
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,237
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #772 on: Today at 08:47:26 pm »
🚨 Riot police turn up outside county road mosque after masked patriots showed up.

https://x.com/benoriz/status/1819820080655458725
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,902
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #773 on: Today at 08:51:14 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 06:57:20 pm
What ya reckon next? Curfews?

In India they just turn off the internet
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,850
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #774 on: Today at 08:54:24 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:25:25 pm
Is anyone else finding the juxtaposition of this shit show happening at the same time as the Olympics a bit weird. Without being all happy clappy thats so great, athletes largely competing in a good spirit, and British athletes from a wide range of backgrounds proudly representing GB and it meaning the world to them and then these dickheads smashing up their hometowns because enough is enough and we want our country back. Shameful stuff.

Its the way it goes mate, people are happy to reap the benefits of people from different backgrounds contributing to bragging rights but only when they can benefit

See the football for another example. Its basically ill judge if you are worthy based on what you can do for me
Logged

Online Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,652
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #775 on: Today at 08:54:48 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:00:40 pm
Its not tenable to have Frottage and Tice in Parliament. Anderson and the others are just oafs. Frottage and Tice are agents of hostile foreign powers and always have been.

This is how I feel about it all.

It's just grim.

Stay safe everyone.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,237
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #776 on: Today at 08:54:57 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:51:14 pm
In India they just turn off the internet
Was thinking of that myself.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Up
« previous next »
 