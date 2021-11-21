« previous next »
Author Topic: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings

Snail

  Legacy Fan
Re: Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #640 on: Today at 12:46:13 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 12:20:53 pm
And in 2024, so far down conspiracy rabbitholes that there isn't rope long enough to pull them out. Liverpool / Merseyside and their general distrust of the establishment is rife for it and it's only getting worse. COVID accelerated the inevitable.

Saying fuck the tories and patting yourself on the back before spewing racist bile appears to be becoming something of a pastime.
Son of Spion

  Legacy Fan
Re: Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #641 on: Today at 12:57:36 pm
^
Spot on there, Yorky.
Crosby Nick

  Legacy Fan
Re: Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #642 on: Today at 01:08:27 pm
Amir, Hazell, WLR hate to kick someone while theyre feeling down but have a big, virtual hug from me.
DiggerJohn

Re: Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #643 on: Today at 01:13:15 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:15:18 pm
They used to be known as the lumpenproletariat. Incapable of
Are they redeemable? Some must be I guess. But the hard core aren't. They are too in love with being outcasts, too overcome with self-pity, and too excited by the idea of mindless violence.

Probably true unfortunately. Would these types have been in the British army in a previous century terrorising people in Africa Asia and America
The G in Gerrard

Re: Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #644 on: Today at 01:14:56 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:25:18 am
Was thinking about this today and firstly, RIP to those kids, it's heartbreaking what happened this week.
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:12:26 pm
This is exactly why I never let my parents sell our old house
Pretty shit if these utter **** dictate the future. It's like they've have "won" if these thoughts/fears start to spread.

Was walking in town today and overheard a black lady having a cigarette talk about EDL and how people assume they are racist. Genuinely one of the dumbest things I've ever heard.

kesey

Re: Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #645 on: Today at 01:16:10 pm
Shouldn't most of this thread be in a seperate thread ? Somebody mentioned a few days ago and Iam quite surprised it hasn't been sorted out yet.
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #646 on: Today at 01:24:25 pm
Quote from: kesey on Today at 01:16:10 pm
Shouldn't most of this thread be in a seperate thread ? Somebody mentioned a few days ago and Iam quite surprised it hasn't been sorted out yet.
John said sound just give him a chance to do it as its been moving at a fast pace recently
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #647 on: Today at 01:24:59 pm
Manchester police seem to be on top of the protests up there. Making a few arrest early on
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #648 on: Today at 01:29:13 pm
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #649 on: Today at 01:30:43 pm
kesey

Re: Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #650 on: Today at 01:34:42 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 01:24:25 pm
John said sound just give him a chance to do it as its been moving at a fast pace recently

It's nice to know. Nice one.
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #651 on: Today at 01:34:58 pm
So they just hate everybody

Man in pub heckles trans rights protest as it makes its way up portland Street towards piccadilly gardens - manchester

https://x.com/TkeMedia/status/1819698206323740877

Same lads can be seen in other vids at the other protests
Draex

Re: Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #652 on: Today at 01:46:15 pm
England flag, warm Stella, balaclava or skin head and your kids.. what a bizarre set of scenes.
Draex

Re: Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #653 on: Today at 02:02:07 pm



Once the booze and drugs wears off, and the ones inciting the idiots to riot have left them to rot, it's going to be a very lonely place in those police cells.
Kalito

Re: Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #654 on: Today at 02:07:05 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:46:15 pm
England flag, warm Stella, balaclava or skin head and your kids.. what a bizarre set of scenes.
They're the ones that need deporting ...

I'm confident that these dumb motherfuckers don't even contribute to society and want those that do, and pay their taxes and help with the economy, out of the country  :lmao

We want our country back ...

Useless c*nts.
Peabee

Re: Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #655 on: Today at 02:19:55 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:25:18 am
Was thinking about this today and firstly, RIP to those kids, it's heartbreaking what happened this week.

I find what's been happening all around the world in recent years scary but in this country, I feel like you over the past few years, like an outsider and it feels like things are going to get worse. I'm quite lucky in that I've never had issues in my job and the areas I've lived in have a large proportion of people like me but watching what's happening in Southport this week and Sunderland today, I feel like more and more of an outsider as well. The positives that are coming out of this sorry situation are the counter protests and togetherness from people coming from different backgrounds and beliefs. I hope you and your family stay safe and hope things soon start to get better for everyone in this country.

It's disheartening to hear that you're feeling like an outsider. You're not. The, albeit loud, minority are the outsiders. If any of this makes it my way, I'll be out on a counter-protest, and I'll be encouraging as many decent people as possible to do the same.

Sending love to you, Amir, WLR, and anyone else suffering at the hands of these hateful, ignorant morons.
west_london_red

Re: Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #656 on: Today at 02:53:51 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:19:55 pm
It's disheartening to hear that you're feeling like an outsider. You're not. The, albeit loud, minority are the outsiders. If any of this makes it my way, I'll be out on a counter-protest, and I'll be encouraging as many decent people as possible to do the same.

Sending love to you, Amir, WLR, and anyone else suffering at the hands of these hateful, ignorant morons.

First of all thank you, that really does mean a lot to me, the people on this site are absolutely amazing in so many ways. I remember my late father saying a few years back how this country would struggle if all of the black and Asian people werent here and we should feel secure here. I reminded him (and dont get me wrong were nowhere near there yet) the Jews were in Central Europe for a thousand years and still exterminated, weve havent even been here a hundred years yet.
Hazell

Re: Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #657 on: Today at 03:16:06 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:08:27 pm
Amir, Hazell, WLR hate to kick someone while theyre feeling down but have a big, virtual hug from me.

Thanks mate.

Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:19:55 pm
It's disheartening to hear that you're feeling like an outsider. You're not. The, albeit loud, minority are the outsiders. If any of this makes it my way, I'll be out on a counter-protest, and I'll be encouraging as many decent people as possible to do the same.

Sending love to you, Amir, WLR, and anyone else suffering at the hands of these hateful, ignorant morons.

Thanks. It just feels like that feeling's been slowly increasing in recent years because of various things happening around the world - Israel's actions in Gaza, Trump, Frottage/Brexit, the rise of the far right in Europe amongst other things - and the last week with it being closer to home has just moved the dial that little bit more. But it's heartening to see the pushback and the love and togetherness shown this week by various people from diverse backgrounds. And of course this place, which is sound. This thread in particular is great, thanks all.
Only Me

Re: Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #658 on: Today at 03:42:32 pm
I know the mods have enough to do, but is it possible to stick all the stuff about the racist morons into a thread with a more suitable title?

They have nothing to do with each other - none of them are protesting about what happened to those poor kids. Theyre just wrecking stuff because they can.

The right wing influencers have just shaken the stupid tree and a load of rotten fruit has fallen to the ground. Id neuter the fucking lot of them.
RAWK Meltdown #1

Re: Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #659 on: Today at 03:49:08 pm
Fromola

Re: Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #660 on: Today at 03:54:58 pm
How come the counter protesters didn't get to the Pier Head first rather than St George's Hall. The fascists could get there in number first.
jonnypb

Re: Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #661 on: Today at 03:55:21 pm
Quote from: RAWK Meltdown #1 on Today at 03:49:08 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LKkV2d3PfSo

Currently in Liverpool

Its embarrassing, seems to be the same live stream that Ive seen on TikTok. The lad filming was saying how he use to be in the EDL etc. Absolute knob head. Theyve just attacked 2 police vans and throwing all sorts at the police now.

Many of them just seem to be local kids coming out to have a go at the police.

Fucking hate this country.
Yorkykopite

Re: Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #662 on: Today at 03:56:30 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 03:55:21 pm
Its embarrassing, seems to be the same live stream that Ive seen on TikTok. The lad filming was saying how he use to be in the EDL etc. Absolute knob head. Theyve just attacked 2 police vans and throwing all sorts at the police now. Fucking hate this country.

They are not this country.
jonnypb

Re: Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #663 on: Today at 04:01:37 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:56:30 pm
They are not this country.

I know, but theyre ruining it and theres been a gradual decline for a long time. Unfortunately we cant deport these far right racist twats.
RAWK Meltdown #1

Re: Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #664 on: Today at 04:04:29 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 03:55:21 pm
Its embarrassing, seems to be the same live stream that Ive seen on TikTok. The lad filming was saying how he use to be in the EDL etc. Absolute knob head. Theyve just attacked 2 police vans and throwing all sorts at the police now.

Many of them just seem to be local kids coming out to have a go at the police.

Fucking hate this country.

Yep, I was extremely reticent posting the link, but huge "weapons" or not.....there's still some journalistic value in observing the kind of psychology fuelling these events. I hope I haven't been imprudent, and perhaps the time is nearing to seperate this thread out of respect for the sad events which originally generated it?

But that's obviously for the mods to decide.
RAWK Meltdown #1

Re: Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #665 on: Today at 04:10:36 pm
LIVE UK Sunderland, Manchester, Belfast, Liverpool, Stoke, Hull, Leeds.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z1VKZhadxwI

disgraced cake

Re: Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #666 on: Today at 04:13:24 pm
Not to take away from the obvious far right gobshites attending but I do reckon a good number of the people at the Pier Head are young lads who are prone to believing all the conspiracy stuff you know. We've saw how big it is with Covid/5G nonsense etc. The same people who believe the bizzies are just there to protect some tyrannical form of law and order etc too.

Saw a few pictures of people down there with England flags and Union Jacks, I reckon most of them are bused in from smaller places, it'll be the same like that in Manchester/Nottingham/Leeds etc today too. Dickheads from smaller towns just taking their picks on where to go for a day out hoping it turns into a piss up/riot etc
smicer07

Re: Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #667 on: Today at 04:20:53 pm
Utterly shameful. Frottage and his cronies have a lot to answer for. It's a shame it's not pissing down as they wouldn't be out there. Twats.
gazzalfc

Re: Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #668 on: Today at 04:33:44 pm
I'm sure the fact they got as far into the city as they did will be touted as a massive win for them....
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #669 on: Today at 04:38:29 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 04:20:53 pm
Utterly shameful. Frottage and his cronies have a lot to answer for. It's a shame it's not pissing down as they wouldn't be out there. Twats.

Tommy knobhead saying that it's because Hamas have taken over London.

Can't wait for all these bastards sentences, they'll be the easiest prosecutions in history.
Bennett

Re: Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #670 on: Today at 04:40:23 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:13:24 pm
Not to take away from the obvious far right gobshites attending but I do reckon a good number of the people at the Pier Head are young lads who are prone to believing all the conspiracy stuff you know. We've saw how big it is with Covid/5G nonsense etc. The same people who believe the bizzies are just there to protect some tyrannical form of law and order etc too.

Saw a few pictures of people down there with England flags and Union Jacks, I reckon most of them are bused in from smaller places, it'll be the same like that in Manchester/Nottingham/Leeds etc today too. Dickheads from smaller towns just taking their picks on where to go for a day out hoping it turns into a piss up/riot etc

You only need to listen to that live video for 30 seconds to know this is true. Let's not pretend these are an outside group coming into the city. They are people born and raised here, brainwashed by conspiracy theorists where the crossover with right wing viewpoints is obvious.

That live video starts with the man behind the camera reinforcing how these are "peaceful protests" and how we ought to not believe what we see in the mainstream media and within 30 minutes descends on the apes lashing stuff at riot police. You'd laugh if it wasn't so depressing. All about 1km from where I used to live as well.
JerseyKloppite

Re: Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #671 on: Today at 04:49:42 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on July 30, 2024, 09:40:30 pm
Talking shite if you think that a shower of these c*nts could walk down any street in Liverpool of a weekend and not get fucked up

Not to drag this up, but 1,000 fascists protesting in Liverpool on the waterfront today. They are everywhere.
ToneLa

Re: Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #672 on: Today at 04:58:39 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 04:49:42 pm
Not to drag this up, but 1,000 fascists protesting in Liverpool on the waterfront today. They are everywhere.

Yes, is this thread not aware?
Again heartened to hear of a big turnout of Our Side - IE, the non facists, the reasonable, the anti-facists, whatever you wanna call us

==========
From Guardian

Bricks were thrown at a group of police officers from all directions at Mann Island in Liverpool.

A masked youth threw a brick at the back of a police officer as she held her riot shield in the other direction.

A scooter was also thrown.

One man collapsed to the floor after being punched.

Officers moved to surround him as he lay on the floor and his head was bandaged.


Police officers and demonstrators clash during a protest against illegal immigration, in Liverpool.

======

We saw from the first Southport arrests these are not always other people's citizens.

It is a mistake to "other" them as someone else's problem. They are amongst us.

Stand ideologically opposed (I love this thread is just... right, for that. It's lovely.). But be vigilant.

I dunno what I can do. Defend my end, certainly. Peacefully and legally, of course. Mostly though I'm being consistent

This is why fascist beliefs and conspiracy beliefs are dangerous. It is out here in the light, and ugly as sin.

They are among us, but they are nowhere near anything like a majority.
stoa

Re: Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #673 on: Today at 05:10:17 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 03:55:21 pm
Its embarrassing, seems to be the same live stream that Ive seen on TikTok. The lad filming was saying how he use to be in the EDL etc. Absolute knob head. Theyve just attacked 2 police vans and throwing all sorts at the police now.

Many of them just seem to be local kids coming out to have a go at the police.

Fucking hate this country.

There's nothing journalistic about some c*nt holding up their mobile phone and streaming all kinds of shite live on the internet making money from it. Same goes for that hobbit looking c*nt sitting there watching all kinds of livestreams with all kinds of shite on them, laughing and rubbing his hands about getting superchats...
Bennett

Re: Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #674 on: Today at 05:16:46 pm
Someone (believed to be a Muslim man) has been stabbed at Blundellsands & Crosby train station. Beyond grim.
Son of Spion

Re: Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #675 on: Today at 05:23:27 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 05:16:46 pm
Someone (believed to be a Muslim man) has been stabbed at Blundellsands & Crosby train station. Beyond grim.
That was yesterday but the press only got hold of it today. Someone posted it on here last night.

Every lowlife scumbag seems to think it's open season at the moment. Vermin crawling out of the sewers everywhere.
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Re: Southport stabbing incident.

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #677 on: Today at 05:40:27 pm »
Online Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #678 on: Today at 05:41:25 pm »
Where were these c*nts chanting save the kids and rioting when a child was shot in the city and they knew the killers name. That c*nt walked the streets for a week
Online koptommy93

Re: Trouble across the UK after Southport stabbings
« Reply #679 on: Today at 05:43:37 pm »
So unbelievably grim. How do we push back against these knobs?
