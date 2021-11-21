Not to drag this up, but 1,000 fascists protesting in Liverpool on the waterfront today. They are everywhere.



Yes, is this thread not aware?Again heartened to hear of a big turnout of Our Side - IE, the non facists, the reasonable, the anti-facists, whatever you wanna call us==========From GuardianBricks were thrown at a group of police officers from all directions at Mann Island in Liverpool.A masked youth threw a brick at the back of a police officer as she held her riot shield in the other direction.A scooter was also thrown.One man collapsed to the floor after being punched.Officers moved to surround him as he lay on the floor and his head was bandaged.Police officers and demonstrators clash during a protest against illegal immigration, in Liverpool.======We saw from the first Southport arrests these are not always other people's citizens.It is a mistake to "other" them as someone else's problem. They are amongst us.Stand ideologically opposed (I love this thread is just... right, for that. It's lovely.). But be vigilant.I dunno what I can do. Defend my end, certainly. Peacefully and legally, of course. Mostly though I'm being consistentThis is why fascist beliefs and conspiracy beliefs are dangerous. It is out here in the light, and ugly as sin.They are among us, but they are nowhere near anything like a majority.