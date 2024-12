Added to that I believe we are stronger this year because we do not play as open. We were flying this time last year and looked like we were going to pick up a few pots but the wheels fell off to a certain extent and the team looked tired by the end of the season. Quite frequently the players looked gassed towards the latter part of games due to the energy they'd used.



At the moment I'm not noticing this as the new system doesn't seem to require players to use as much energy and there is more control and more of an emphasis on conserving energy. The second half yesterday was like a training game plus we had the bonus of being able to rotate quite a few players as the game had been won so early on at a canter. I also think we are stronger than Arsenal in every area of the pitch, especially our attack which is just insane and its for these reasons that I'm quite positive this season.



that's a very good point. I think Arsenal are physically at their limit. They have a title challenging first eleven, but they have been run into the ground by Arteta. It could change for us with a batch of impact injuries, but we have a better squad with more options from the bench and Slot has developed this almost preseason feel when weve got games won, Leicester and West Ham the two recent examples.For those running the rpg some stuff. I largely agree and think mid to high 80s will win it. But if you take a look at the ppg to get to 95, that's one of the more telling stats for me. We need 2.5, Chelsea & Arsenal essentially have to win every game. We get there winning 16 of our 20 games, which would be amazing but it's form that's been replicated or bettered by City, Arsenal and ourselves across multiple seasons, it's not out of the question. I think the next 5 games for us are massive, some aways that aren't straight forward, but if get through winning 4 of the next 5, it's hard to see us getting anything less than mid to high 80s even with a bit of a poor spell. The way Slot is managing us in games, and ability to rotate through the cups we are really well setup for a great Jan