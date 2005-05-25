« previous next »
Author Topic: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25  (Read 46267 times)

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #360 on: December 27, 2024, 11:47:49 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on December 27, 2024, 10:59:42 pm
Bar maybe Leicester, none of those aways are particularly straightforward for us.

And very few of Arsenal's are to be fair. Not forgetting their two CL games and the FA Cup fixture, which they'll have to treat competitively compared to us.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 12:09:14 am »
I think they have slightly more favourable fixtures

So a prediction, being slightly generous to Arsenal and slightly harsh to us

Us
---
21 games left

Win 14, lose 3, draw 4

Gives us 88pts

Arsenal

20 games left

Win 16, lose 1, draw 3

Gives them 87

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 12:17:58 am »
The numbers of fixtures for both us and Arsenal between now and the end of January is 9, that's fucking insane.

The good news for us is that we can play a shadow team in the EFL cup, FA Cup and 2 champions league games to make it more bearable whereas Arsenal have Man U in the FA Cup and they will still need to put their strongest team out in the champions league. Throw in the fact their irreplaceable best player is out for the whole lot and we have potentially a very sticky month for Arsenal.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 07:50:43 am »
Just keep taking it one game at a time.

Our cushion is nice but can evaporate quickly.

A win tomorrow puts us nine clear and they have to go to Brentford who dont lose many at home.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 08:06:56 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:50:43 am
Just keep taking it one game at a time.

Our cushion is nice but can evaporate quickly.

A win tomorrow puts us nine clear and they have to go to Brentford who dont lose many at home.

On that note, I was doing a look back at the famous Newcastle collapse of 95/96.  Just incredible that they led by 12 pts with 13 games to play and then managed to only win 5 of the next 13, drawing 3 and losing 5. 

As you say, one game at a time.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 08:12:24 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 12:17:58 am
The numbers of fixtures for both us and Arsenal between now and the end of January is 9, that's fucking insane.

The good news for us is that we can play a shadow team in the EFL cup, FA Cup and 2 champions league games to make it more bearable whereas Arsenal have Man U in the FA Cup and they will still need to put their strongest team out in the champions league. Throw in the fact their irreplaceable best player is out for the whole lot and we have potentially a very sticky month for Arsenal.

By the way, what's Arteta like with the cup games? I remember Wenger began every season thinking he'd win everything and continually played his strongest team. Consequently, he won the FA Cup year after year and nothing else.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #366 on: Yesterday at 11:10:22 am »
Quote from: Fed up with rushing round on christmas eve man on Yesterday at 12:09:14 am
I think they have slightly more favourable fixtures

So a prediction, being slightly generous to Arsenal and slightly harsh to us

Us
---
21 games left

Win 14, lose 3, draw 4

Gives us 88pts

Arsenal

20 games left

Win 16, lose 1, draw 3

Gives them 87

Arsenal did end last season with very similar form with harder APLT fixtures.

Last 20
W16 D1 L3

Last 18
W16 L1 D1

Hard to see it again, but they do have the muscle memory. You'd think Saka will be a blow, plus their general regression in an attacking sense this campaign.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 04:34:01 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 11:10:22 am
Arsenal did end last season with very similar form with harder APLT fixtures.

Last 20
W16 D1 L3

Last 18
W16 L1 D1

Hard to see it again, but they do have the muscle memory. You'd think Saka will be a blow, plus their general regression in an attacking sense this campaign.

If the corners dry up they're in trouble
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 06:05:48 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 11:10:22 am
Arsenal did end last season with very similar form with harder APLT fixtures.

Last 20
W16 D1 L3

Last 18
W16 L1 D1

Hard to see it again, but they do have the muscle memory. You'd think Saka will be a blow, plus their general regression in an attacking sense this campaign.

Is this not the point though? Yes they did it last season (and having watched them a fair bit I don't think they are anything like as strong), but unless they do that, it'd take a complete collapse from us for them to get near.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #369 on: Today at 12:36:28 am »
I mistakenly argued that Saka was Arsenal's best and most important player, but based on that 18-game run at the end of last season, he had very little influence on the first goal Arsenal scored in those games.  In fact his contribution to the critical first goal was a meagre 1 goal and 2 penalty goals.  He assisted on zero of Arsenal's first goal in any of those games.

The most pivotal players during that run were Odegaard, Trossard and Rice - in that order - with Saka many places down the list.  So perhaps Arsenal will be able to manage this period during his absence better than if they had lost Odegaard or Rice - Trossard not so sure about. :P 
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #370 on: Today at 01:08:26 am »
Quote from: Fed up with rushing round on christmas eve man on Yesterday at 12:09:14 am
I think they have slightly more favourable fixtures

So a prediction, being slightly generous to Arsenal and slightly harsh to us

Us
---
21 games left

Win 14, lose 3, draw 4

Gives us 88pts

Arsenal

20 games left

Win 16, lose 1, draw 3

Gives them 87



What are you predicting in our game against them out of interest? Could be pivotal!

We do have a fair few awkward away games. By the same token we have more home bankers (as much as they can be in this league) than anyone. So if our home firm holds up and we win the bulk of them, and just keep accumulating away points (several draws are probably fine) I think wed be ok. Not too scientific for this thread I know!
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #371 on: Today at 01:31:48 am »
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 12:36:28 am
I mistakenly argued that Saka was Arsenal's best and most important player, but based on that 18-game run at the end of last season, he had very little influence on the first goal Arsenal scored in those games.  In fact his contribution to the critical first goal was a meagre 1 goal and 2 penalty goals.  He assisted on zero of Arsenal's first goal in any of those games.

The most pivotal players during that run were Odegaard, Trossard and Rice - in that order - with Saka many places down the list.  So perhaps Arsenal will be able to manage this period during his absence better than if they had lost Odegaard or Rice - Trossard not so sure about. :P 

How many free kicks or corners that Arsenal scored from were created by Saka though. That is where I think they will miss him. Their routine was all about get it out to Saka win a free kick or corner and then load the box. Rice for instance would be up their for his free kick and corner deliveries.

For me Arsenal lack creativity but can play with huge intensity especially in the first half. Pen teams in and then win cheap free kicks through Saka. Last season Saka won Arsenal 69 free kicks from 35 League appearances. To put that into perspective in 32 games Salah won 25 fouls.

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #372 on: Today at 01:53:42 am »
Quote from: latortuga on Yesterday at 08:06:56 am
On that note, I was doing a look back at the famous Newcastle collapse of 95/96.  Just incredible that they led by 12 pts with 13 games to play and then managed to only win 5 of the next 13, drawing 3 and losing 5. 

As you say, one game at a time.

The two worst collapses were by teams who ended up winning the league.
Arsenal in 89 were 14 pts clear of Liverpool in February and 2 pts clear with 3 to go (well 8 clear but with us having 2 Games in hand) but were 3 pts behind with 1 game to go.

Blackburn were 8 pts clear with 6 to go in 95 and lost 3 and drew one of last 6, requiring Andy Cole having a shitshow to save them.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #373 on: Today at 01:58:00 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:31:48 am
How many free kicks or corners that Arsenal scored from were created by Saka though. That is where I think they will miss him. Their routine was all about get it out to Saka win a free kick or corner and then load the box. Rice for instance would be up their for his free kick and corner deliveries.

For me Arsenal lack creativity but can play with huge intensity especially in the first half. Pen teams in and then win cheap free kicks through Saka. Last season Saka won Arsenal 69 free kicks from 35 League appearances. To put that into perspective in 32 games Salah won 25 fouls.

100%.  His presence alone probably influences the way team's setup defensively as well, perhaps putting more emphasis on shutting his side of the field down.  There's a lot that simply cannot be measured by statistics alone - certainly not the very basic surface level that I've used above. 

I guess I was surprised that as highly rated as he is by many on this forum that he didn't have a more direct impact on their best period last season - certainly not in a first goal sense.  Undoubtedly his absence will be a loss, but maybe not at the level that we saw when Odegaard was out of the side. 
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #374 on: Today at 02:07:28 am »
Quote from: Fed up with rushing round on christmas eve man on Yesterday at 12:09:14 am
I think they have slightly more favourable fixtures

So a prediction, being slightly generous to Arsenal and slightly harsh to us

Us
---
21 games left

Win 14, lose 3, draw 4

Gives us 88pts

Arsenal

20 games left

Win 16, lose 1, draw 3

Gives them 87

W14 L3 D4 seems very achievable although last year our last 21 were
W13 L3 D5
W11 L4 D6 in 22/23
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #375 on: Today at 03:37:59 am »
Of Arsenals remaining ten away, they have five teams we also have, plus us. So I dont think our run is that much harder.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #376 on: Today at 07:41:24 pm »
Quote from: Lofty Ambitions on December 27, 2024, 09:59:55 am
This time, it is the mighty Hammers, next. I've had nightmares about them ever since seeing them score after each attack that day in Cardiff. The horror.

This was a fine run. Oh dear. Par 1, too. Oh, but for a miracle in December and a famous draw in London.
That's more like it!
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #377 on: Today at 07:59:42 pm »
Quote from: Skrtelonparole on August  3, 2024, 09:38:28 pm
Thanks Prof! Love your threads!

Just a comment - Arsenal have a very front-loaded Par-1 Schedule, with 10/20 first games. Would expect them to be high in the APLT halfway through the season?

And as we reach it we are three ahead , looking good
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #378 on: Today at 08:17:38 pm »
Quote from: Prof on Today at 07:41:24 pm
That's more like it!

I was literally holding my breath until the final whistle!

We're gonna win the L... Crap! Man Utd next!
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #379 on: Today at 08:59:07 pm »
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #380 on: Today at 09:00:34 pm »


We've dropped 9 points.
Arsenal - 18 points
City - 26 points
Utd - 32 points
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #381 on: Today at 09:49:49 pm »
United next at home. They're always at their most dangerous when they have nothing to lose, and we're so complacent when we play them. Wrong time to play them especially after we've had a great run. Par 3s against United should count as Par 1s.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #382 on: Today at 09:51:29 pm »
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 09:49:49 pm
United next at home. They're always at their most dangerous when they have nothing to lose, and we're so complacent when we play them. Wrong time to play them especially after we've had a great run. Par 3s against United should count as Par 1s.

Play the game, not the occasion.

They also only frustrated us last season.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #383 on: Today at 09:52:03 pm »
Loving the added graphics to the thread. 
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #384 on: Today at 09:53:19 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 09:52:03 pm
Loving the added graphics to the thread. 
Yep.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #385 on: Today at 09:54:44 pm »
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 09:49:49 pm
United next at home. They're always at their most dangerous when they have nothing to lose, and we're so complacent when we play them. Wrong time to play them especially after we've had a great run. Par 3s against United should count as Par 1s.

Theyre rubbish. If was easy at OT. Itll be easy at Anfield.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #386 on: Today at 09:55:30 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:51:29 pm
Play the game, not the occasion.

They also only frustrated us last season.

First time in this thread?
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #387 on: Today at 09:56:15 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:54:44 pm
Theyre rubbish. If was easy at OT. Itll be easy at Anfield.

Fuck off.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #388 on: Today at 09:56:32 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:51:29 pm
Play the game, not the occasion.

They also only frustrated us last season.

Please fuck off.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #389 on: Today at 09:57:54 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:54:44 pm
Theyre rubbish. If was easy at OT. Itll be easy at Anfield.

They're our toughest opponent.  We'll be lucky to get a draw. 
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #390 on: Today at 10:00:28 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:56:15 pm
Fuck off.

Nah, Its Man Utd. Theyre so, so bad. Forrest away, thatll be really tricky. But Utd? Slot took them its Man Utd emotion out of it at OT, hell do the same and itll be straightforward.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #391 on: Today at 10:36:53 pm »
Lots of jokes flying over heads in here.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #392 on: Today at 10:38:03 pm »
Quote from: drmick on Today at 10:36:53 pm
Lots of jokes flying over heads in here.

Fuck off

 ;D
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #393 on: Today at 10:39:09 pm »
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #394 on: Today at 11:10:35 pm »
Out of interest what is Forest's position on the APLT?
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #395 on: Today at 11:16:58 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 11:10:35 pm
Out of interest what is Forest's position on the APLT?

From a quick scan I work it out at -8.
