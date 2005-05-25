I mistakenly argued that Saka was Arsenal's best and most important player, but based on that 18-game run at the end of last season, he had very little influence on the first goal Arsenal scored in those games. In fact his contribution to the critical first goal was a meagre 1 goal and 2 penalty goals. He assisted on zero of Arsenal's first goal in any of those games.The most pivotal players during that run were Odegaard, Trossard and Rice - in that order - with Saka many places down the list. So perhaps Arsenal will be able to manage this period during his absence better than if they had lost Odegaard or Rice - Trossard not so sure about.