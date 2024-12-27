Bar maybe Leicester, none of those aways are particularly straightforward for us.
Just keep taking it one game at a time. Our cushion is nice but can evaporate quickly.A win tomorrow puts us nine clear and they have to go to Brentford who dont lose many at home.
The numbers of fixtures for both us and Arsenal between now and the end of January is 9, that's fucking insane.The good news for us is that we can play a shadow team in the EFL cup, FA Cup and 2 champions league games to make it more bearable whereas Arsenal have Man U in the FA Cup and they will still need to put their strongest team out in the champions league. Throw in the fact their irreplaceable best player is out for the whole lot and we have potentially a very sticky month for Arsenal.
I think they have slightly more favourable fixtures So a prediction, being slightly generous to Arsenal and slightly harsh to us Us ---21 games left Win 14, lose 3, draw 4Gives us 88pts Arsenal 20 games left Win 16, lose 1, draw 3Gives them 87
Arsenal did end last season with very similar form with harder APLT fixtures.Last 20W16 D1 L3Last 18W16 L1 D1Hard to see it again, but they do have the muscle memory. You'd think Saka will be a blow, plus their general regression in an attacking sense this campaign.
Crosby Nick never fails.
I mistakenly argued that Saka was Arsenal's best and most important player, but based on that 18-game run at the end of last season, he had very little influence on the first goal Arsenal scored in those games. In fact his contribution to the critical first goal was a meagre 1 goal and 2 penalty goals. He assisted on zero of Arsenal's first goal in any of those games.The most pivotal players during that run were Odegaard, Trossard and Rice - in that order - with Saka many places down the list. So perhaps Arsenal will be able to manage this period during his absence better than if they had lost Odegaard or Rice - Trossard not so sure about.
On that note, I was doing a look back at the famous Newcastle collapse of 95/96. Just incredible that they led by 12 pts with 13 games to play and then managed to only win 5 of the next 13, drawing 3 and losing 5. As you say, one game at a time.
How many free kicks or corners that Arsenal scored from were created by Saka though. That is where I think they will miss him. Their routine was all about get it out to Saka win a free kick or corner and then load the box. Rice for instance would be up their for his free kick and corner deliveries. For me Arsenal lack creativity but can play with huge intensity especially in the first half. Pen teams in and then win cheap free kicks through Saka. Last season Saka won Arsenal 69 free kicks from 35 League appearances. To put that into perspective in 32 games Salah won 25 fouls.
Page created in 0.035 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.61]