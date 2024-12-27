« previous next »
Author Topic: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25  (Read 44754 times)

DangerScouse

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
December 27, 2024, 11:47:49 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on December 27, 2024, 10:59:42 pm
Bar maybe Leicester, none of those aways are particularly straightforward for us.

And very few of Arsenal's are to be fair. Not forgetting their two CL games and the FA Cup fixture, which they'll have to treat competitively compared to us.


Fed up with rushing round on christmas eve man

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
Yesterday at 12:09:14 am
I think they have slightly more favourable fixtures

So a prediction, being slightly generous to Arsenal and slightly harsh to us

Us
---
21 games left

Win 14, lose 3, draw 4

Gives us 88pts

Arsenal

20 games left

Win 16, lose 1, draw 3

Gives them 87






Bobsackamano

  
  
  
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
Yesterday at 12:17:58 am
The numbers of fixtures for both us and Arsenal between now and the end of January is 9, that's fucking insane.

The good news for us is that we can play a shadow team in the EFL cup, FA Cup and 2 champions league games to make it more bearable whereas Arsenal have Man U in the FA Cup and they will still need to put their strongest team out in the champions league. Throw in the fact their irreplaceable best player is out for the whole lot and we have potentially a very sticky month for Arsenal.


Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
Yesterday at 07:50:43 am
Just keep taking it one game at a time.

Our cushion is nice but can evaporate quickly.

A win tomorrow puts us nine clear and they have to go to Brentford who dont lose many at home.



latortuga

  
  
  
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
Yesterday at 08:06:56 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:50:43 am
Just keep taking it one game at a time.

Our cushion is nice but can evaporate quickly.

A win tomorrow puts us nine clear and they have to go to Brentford who dont lose many at home.

On that note, I was doing a look back at the famous Newcastle collapse of 95/96.  Just incredible that they led by 12 pts with 13 games to play and then managed to only win 5 of the next 13, drawing 3 and losing 5. 

As you say, one game at a time.


KurtVerbose

  
  
  
  
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
Yesterday at 08:12:24 am
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 12:17:58 am
The numbers of fixtures for both us and Arsenal between now and the end of January is 9, that's fucking insane.

The good news for us is that we can play a shadow team in the EFL cup, FA Cup and 2 champions league games to make it more bearable whereas Arsenal have Man U in the FA Cup and they will still need to put their strongest team out in the champions league. Throw in the fact their irreplaceable best player is out for the whole lot and we have potentially a very sticky month for Arsenal.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

By the way, what's Arteta like with the cup games? I remember Wenger began every season thinking he'd win everything and continually played his strongest team. Consequently, he won the FA Cup year after year and nothing else.



Kashinoda

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
Yesterday at 11:10:22 am
Quote from: Fed up with rushing round on christmas eve man on Yesterday at 12:09:14 am
I think they have slightly more favourable fixtures

So a prediction, being slightly generous to Arsenal and slightly harsh to us

Us
---
21 games left

Win 14, lose 3, draw 4

Gives us 88pts

Arsenal

20 games left

Win 16, lose 1, draw 3

Gives them 87

Arsenal did end last season with very similar form with harder APLT fixtures.

Last 20
W16 D1 L3

Last 18
W16 L1 D1

Hard to see it again, but they do have the muscle memory. You'd think Saka will be a blow, plus their general regression in an attacking sense this campaign.



Fed up with rushing round on christmas eve man

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
Yesterday at 04:34:01 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 11:10:22 am
Arsenal did end last season with very similar form with harder APLT fixtures.

Last 20
W16 D1 L3

Last 18
W16 L1 D1

Hard to see it again, but they do have the muscle memory. You'd think Saka will be a blow, plus their general regression in an attacking sense this campaign.

If the corners dry up they're in trouble





AthleticClub

  
  
  
  
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
Yesterday at 06:05:48 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 11:10:22 am
Arsenal did end last season with very similar form with harder APLT fixtures.

Last 20
W16 D1 L3

Last 18
W16 L1 D1

Hard to see it again, but they do have the muscle memory. You'd think Saka will be a blow, plus their general regression in an attacking sense this campaign.

Is this not the point though? Yes they did it last season (and having watched them a fair bit I don't think they are anything like as strong), but unless they do that, it'd take a complete collapse from us for them to get near.


latortuga

  
  
  
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
Today at 12:36:28 am
I mistakenly argued that Saka was Arsenal's best and most important player, but based on that 18-game run at the end of last season, he had very little influence on the first goal Arsenal scored in those games.  In fact his contribution to the critical first goal was a meagre 1 goal and 2 penalty goals.  He assisted on zero of Arsenal's first goal in any of those games.

The most pivotal players during that run were Odegaard, Trossard and Rice - in that order - with Saka many places down the list.  So perhaps Arsenal will be able to manage this period during his absence better than if they had lost Odegaard or Rice - Trossard not so sure about. :P 
« Last Edit: Today at 12:43:37 am by latortuga »


A weatherfield winter wonderland

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
Today at 01:08:26 am
Quote from: Fed up with rushing round on christmas eve man on Yesterday at 12:09:14 am
I think they have slightly more favourable fixtures

So a prediction, being slightly generous to Arsenal and slightly harsh to us

Us
---
21 games left

Win 14, lose 3, draw 4

Gives us 88pts

Arsenal

20 games left

Win 16, lose 1, draw 3

Gives them 87



What are you predicting in our game against them out of interest? Could be pivotal!

We do have a fair few awkward away games. By the same token we have more home bankers (as much as they can be in this league) than anyone. So if our home firm holds up and we win the bulk of them, and just keep accumulating away points (several draws are probably fine) I think wed be ok. Not too scientific for this thread I know!


Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
Today at 01:31:48 am
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 12:36:28 am
I mistakenly argued that Saka was Arsenal's best and most important player, but based on that 18-game run at the end of last season, he had very little influence on the first goal Arsenal scored in those games.  In fact his contribution to the critical first goal was a meagre 1 goal and 2 penalty goals.  He assisted on zero of Arsenal's first goal in any of those games.

The most pivotal players during that run were Odegaard, Trossard and Rice - in that order - with Saka many places down the list.  So perhaps Arsenal will be able to manage this period during his absence better than if they had lost Odegaard or Rice - Trossard not so sure about. :P 

How many free kicks or corners that Arsenal scored from were created by Saka though. That is where I think they will miss him. Their routine was all about get it out to Saka win a free kick or corner and then load the box. Rice for instance would be up their for his free kick and corner deliveries.

For me Arsenal lack creativity but can play with huge intensity especially in the first half. Pen teams in and then win cheap free kicks through Saka. Last season Saka won Arsenal 69 free kicks from 35 League appearances. To put that into perspective in 32 games Salah won 25 fouls.

« Last Edit: Today at 01:45:44 am by Eeyore »



jj2005

  
  
  
  
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
Today at 01:53:42 am
Quote from: latortuga on Yesterday at 08:06:56 am
On that note, I was doing a look back at the famous Newcastle collapse of 95/96.  Just incredible that they led by 12 pts with 13 games to play and then managed to only win 5 of the next 13, drawing 3 and losing 5. 

As you say, one game at a time.

The two worst collapses were by teams who ended up winning the league.
Arsenal in 89 were 14 pts clear of Liverpool in February and 2 pts clear with 3 to go (well 8 clear but with us having 2 Games in hand) but were 3 pts behind with 1 game to go.

Blackburn were 8 pts clear with 6 to go in 95 and lost 3 and drew one of last 6, requiring Andy Cole having a shitshow to save them.


latortuga

  
  
  
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
Today at 01:58:00 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:31:48 am
How many free kicks or corners that Arsenal scored from were created by Saka though. That is where I think they will miss him. Their routine was all about get it out to Saka win a free kick or corner and then load the box. Rice for instance would be up their for his free kick and corner deliveries.

For me Arsenal lack creativity but can play with huge intensity especially in the first half. Pen teams in and then win cheap free kicks through Saka. Last season Saka won Arsenal 69 free kicks from 35 League appearances. To put that into perspective in 32 games Salah won 25 fouls.

100%.  His presence alone probably influences the way team's setup defensively as well, perhaps putting more emphasis on shutting his side of the field down.  There's a lot that simply cannot be measured by statistics alone - certainly not the very basic surface level that I've used above. 

I guess I was surprised that as highly rated as he is by many on this forum that he didn't have a more direct impact on their best period last season - certainly not in a first goal sense.  Undoubtedly his absence will be a loss, but maybe not at the level that we saw when Odegaard was out of the side. 

