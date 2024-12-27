How many free kicks or corners that Arsenal scored from were created by Saka though. That is where I think they will miss him. Their routine was all about get it out to Saka win a free kick or corner and then load the box. Rice for instance would be up their for his free kick and corner deliveries.



For me Arsenal lack creativity but can play with huge intensity especially in the first half. Pen teams in and then win cheap free kicks through Saka. Last season Saka won Arsenal 69 free kicks from 35 League appearances. To put that into perspective in 32 games Salah won 25 fouls.



100%. His presence alone probably influences the way team's setup defensively as well, perhaps putting more emphasis on shutting his side of the field down. There's a lot that simply cannot be measured by statistics alone - certainly not the very basic surface level that I've used above.I guess I was surprised that as highly rated as he is by many on this forum that he didn't have a more direct impact on their best period last season - certainly not in a first goal sense. Undoubtedly his absence will be a loss, but maybe not at the level that we saw when Odegaard was out of the side.