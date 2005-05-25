Of the 16 teams in Premier League history to have at least 39 points after 16 games, 12 have won the league and 3 of the 4 who didnt were runners up to a team whod also made at least 38 points by that stage. Newcastle under Keegan are the exception, who came runner up to a United side with 34 points at the same stage.
By points after 16 games, the points after 38 games for teams in the Premier League have been (+/- 2 points from our position):
41 - 82,89,89,98
40 - 84,93
39 - 78,80,87,89,89,95
38 - 62,89,90,93
37 - 69,75,82,83,86,86,92
So on average (median), were looking at around 87 points both if you do and dont adjust these to 39 points currently.