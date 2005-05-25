LFC: 2.47 ppg

AFC: 1.94 ppg

CFC: 1.94 ppg

NOT

On a points-per-game basis, this is the current state of play:The last time Arsenal were2.00 ppg was when they lost to Bournemouth in Matchday 8 (they went from 2.43 to 2.13, before going down to 2.00 and 1.80 in Matchdays 9 and 10, respectively). Since then, they've reached a maximum of 2.00 for one week, after they beat Man United in Matchday 14.The last time Chelsea were above 2.00 ppg was last weekend against Everton (they went from 2.13 to 2.06 after the Everton match, before going to 1.94 today). They've bounced up and down between 1.73 and 2.13 ppg pretty much the whole season, most of that time below 2.00.However, 2.00 ppg probably won't cut it. Let's say, very generously, that they both play at 2.20 ppg from now until the end of the season. They'll both finish on 79 points. However, Arsenal haven't played at 2.20 ppg for 10 weeks now, and Chelsea have NEVER picked up poitns at that pace all season. Not once. As I said, their max is 2.17...once.For us to drop finish below 79 points, we'll have to drop to 1.71 ppg from now until the end of the season. That's 65 point pace across a whole season.I amsaying that that last bit can't happen. Of course, none of this takes into account fixture lists: either past or future. I'm just trying to add some more statistical perspective to the current state of the table. And to make myself feel a bit more confident about it all as I'm a massive bedwetter. Figuratively speaking, of course.