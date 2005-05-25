« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25  (Read 41253 times)

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,911
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #320 on: December 22, 2024, 10:26:01 pm »
United and Spurs are responsible for reducing the font size...

Arsenal are gonna nose dive soon. Unbelievably, they have only three par-1 games left until the end of the season... The first is Brighton coming up on January 4. It will sound crazy, but I think that there is a real possibility that they may miss on top four. City were done long ago, but they can still overtake Arsenal in the top four, and one of Forest / Villa / the Cherries can snek in if they keep playing the way the are playing.

We are matched with Chelsea for par-1 games, seven each. As long as we don't have too many slip-ups, they can't catch us. Match them for points and the title is ours with a couple of games to spare.

Been a good year so far.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me, except perhaps PeterTheRed...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,821
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #321 on: December 22, 2024, 10:37:47 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on December 22, 2024, 10:26:01 pm
United and Spurs are responsible for reducing the font size...

Arsenal are gonna nose dive soon. Unbelievably, they have only three par-1 games left until the end of the season... The first is Brighton coming up on January 4. It will sound crazy, but I think that there is a real possibility that they may miss on top four. City were done long ago, but they can still overtake Arsenal in the top four, and one of Forest / Villa / the Cherries can snek in if they keep playing the way the are playing.

We are matched with Chelsea for par-1 games, seven each. As long as we don't have too many slip-ups, they can't catch us. Match them for points and the title is ours with a couple of games to spare.

Been a good year so far.

Im a novice at this stuff but its really interesting that on paper Arsenal are doing very well on APLT until you consider that the games theyve had mean they have to be effectively perfect in terms of winning almost every game to actually hit APLT par and get 90 points.
Logged

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,027
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #322 on: December 22, 2024, 10:44:04 pm »
Arsenal still tracking so well isn't surprising to me. They're a really, really good side. Couldn't speak for the Everton game but I thought they were pretty outstanding against Fulham when they dropped a couple of points. Hopefully the loss of Saka will have an impact over the festive period. Brentford and Brighton back to back are tough games and two they won last season (?) from memory.

Goes without saying I know, but winning the next three would be massive. Would have us tracking comfortably above 90 points for the season. Pushing close to the 95+ mark if we matched the first half of the season in the second. The longer we could then stay at that rate, the more demoralising it will be for the chasing pack.
« Last Edit: December 22, 2024, 10:46:42 pm by Bennett »
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,911
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #323 on: December 22, 2024, 10:48:22 pm »
Quote from: Knight on December 22, 2024, 10:37:47 pm
Im a novice at this stuff but its really interesting that on paper Arsenal are doing very well on APLT until you consider that the games theyve had mean they have to be effectively perfect in terms of winning almost every game to actually hit APLT par and get 90 points.
My take on this (and I could be wrong) is that if a team is capable of making 90 points in a season, the par-1s is where they make up points. To finish above 90, they have to drop fewer points that they make up. I think we are in that boat, and thought the same Arsenal and City (who are now out). In our 20 remaining games, we have 7 opportunities to make up points in the 12 par-3 games. Arsenal have 19 remaining games with 3 opportunities to make up dropped points in 16 par-3 games. If they miss these opportunities, they can be perfect until the end of the season to finish on 90 points.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline AthleticClub

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 175
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #324 on: December 23, 2024, 09:31:50 am »
Quote from: Prof on December 22, 2024, 09:24:27 pm
Thanks for sharing, it's always interesting to hear about other models.  There's a lot of things I can understand about your approach and respect what you're doing.  As with all models there are limitations (as there are with mine).  The key one for me is that ranking teams by difficulty early in the season using the current league table is basing their ranking on a very low sample size.  E.g. the team that played Man City in the first round is likely to be lower than the team that played Everton  ;), but doesn't mean the first one is better than the second.

I wonder what it would look like if you ranked the team strength of an opponent by a set of fixtures that are also weighted by strength of the teams they've played?  One argument is for it to be a 38 game sample (which would be the only way to ensure all teams had equal opposition strength in their sample), but even a rolling 38 game position would be flawed due to promoted teams and also it brings the same issue into play that my model has that you're trying to eradicate, that teams get better/worse over the medium term.

It's one of the reasons I've never deviated away from my original model as the best set of 38 games to base performance on is probably the previous season.  The top 13 doesn't ever change by that many clubs year to year, and that amount of variance is probably less than the variance caused by timing of fixtures (international breaks, injury crises, suspensions, kick off times, rest between games etc).

Just a few rambled thoughts there but I'm interested to see how your model shapes up over the rest of the season, so feel free to post it in here.

I think your model has nailed it, or rather it's as good an approximation as can be done without some absurdly complicated model that adjusts  and weights for recency, injury, fixture congestion etc. I think there are too many underlying factors to produce anything more accurate. Well certain not worth the effort it would take for minimal improvement in the model performance. The critical thing is you set your baseline at the start of the season and don't adjust, this keeps it really clean.

I'm trying to park my own perceptions when I look at the current model outputs. I just don't know that I buy where Arsenal are. I guess it's a function of a odd set of fixtures for them. I don't think there's any chance that get 90 points (I don't think we will either actually). I wonder if I'm not reading the output correctly? Arsenal have almost no room for error now, would that be fair, where we can afford to drop some points in our par1s, they have far fewer games where they can drop anything?
 
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,614
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #325 on: December 23, 2024, 09:49:22 am »
Quote from: farawayred on December 22, 2024, 10:48:22 pm
My take on this (and I could be wrong) is that if a team is capable of making 90 points in a season, the par-1s is where they make up points. To finish above 90, they have to drop fewer points that they make up. I think we are in that boat, and thought the same Arsenal and City (who are now out). In our 20 remaining games, we have 7 opportunities to make up points in the 12 par-3 games. Arsenal have 19 remaining games with 3 opportunities to make up dropped points in 16 par-3 games. If they miss these opportunities, they can be perfect until the end of the season to finish on 90 points.

The par thing is a really neat way of thinking about it. Last nights result was like getting an eagle on a par five 400yd+ hole. Losing at home to Forest was like getting stuck in a bunker on a short par 3

We could hit the 90 points by being boringly consistent and winning all the par 3s and drawing all the par1s but real life never works out quite like that.

As long as we can average out the results to par, were ok. Home defeats are really costly though, and you need big wins away from home against top teams to compensate for them, which is really hard.

Quote from: AthleticClub on December 23, 2024, 09:31:50 am
I think your model has nailed it, or rather it's as good an approximation as can be done without some absurdly complicated model that adjusts  and weights for recency, injury, fixture congestion etc. I think there are too many underlying factors to produce anything more accurate. Well certain not worth the effort it would take for minimal improvement in the model performance. The critical thing is you set your baseline at the start of the season and don't adjust, this keeps it really clean.

Agreed - I think the simplicity of Profs model is its strength. The alternative takes are all interesting though.
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,518
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #326 on: December 23, 2024, 04:02:03 pm »
What was Everton vs Chelsea? A par 1 or 3 for Chelsea?
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,911
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #327 on: December 23, 2024, 05:26:39 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on December 23, 2024, 04:02:03 pm
What was Everton vs Chelsea? A par 1 or 3 for Chelsea?
Par 3.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,319
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #328 on: December 23, 2024, 07:30:02 pm »
I feel like points per game (PPG) is an easier way to grasp what this thread is trying to do for most people.

At the start of the season a side needs to take 2.3 points per match to finish on 90 points. At the moment we are running at 2.43 ppg. Just about right on the money.

Arsenal, with the amount of points they have already dropped, need to run at a staggering 2.71 to make it to 90 points, but the APLT throws another variable into the mix by trying to take strength of schedule into the mix. Arsenal have gotten a lot of their hard matches out of the way so they should start to run at a much better clip than their current 1.9 PPG, but they need to be almost perfect. Arsenal's max point tally is 96, ours is 105.

Chelsea need 2.61ppg to finish on 90 points.
« Last Edit: December 24, 2024, 02:11:50 am by OkieRedman »
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,850
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #329 on: December 23, 2024, 08:49:13 pm »
I appreciate that Arsenal have had a tough set of aways, but I don't see them taking 57 points from the remaining 63 to get to 90, and I certainly don't see Chelsea getting 55 from 63. I'd be very shocked if more than one team gets 85+ points.
Logged

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,245
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #330 on: December 23, 2024, 10:36:08 pm »
Of the 16 teams in Premier League history to have at least 39 points after 16 games, 12 have won the league and 3 of the 4 who didnt were runners up to a team whod also made at least 38 points by that stage. Newcastle under Keegan are the exception, who came runner up to a United side with 34 points at the same stage.

By points after 16 games, the points after 38 games for teams in the Premier League have been (+/- 2 points from our position):

41 - 82,89,89,98
40 - 84,93
39 - 78,80,87,89,89,95
38 - 62,89,90,93
37 - 69,75,82,83,86,86,92

So on average (median), were looking at around 87 points both if you do and dont adjust these to 39 points currently.
« Last Edit: December 23, 2024, 10:40:24 pm by mikey_LFC »
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://xcancel.com/TheLiverNerd

Online latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,309
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #331 on: December 24, 2024, 02:32:30 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on December 23, 2024, 08:49:13 pm
I appreciate that Arsenal have had a tough set of aways, but I don't see them taking 57 points from the remaining 63 to get to 90, and I certainly don't see Chelsea getting 55 from 63. I'd be very shocked if more than one team gets 85+ points.

Yeh, they (Arsenal) only got 50 in the final 21 games last season and that was with Saka.  Without him for 1 or 2 months decreases that probability considerably IMO.
« Last Edit: December 24, 2024, 02:35:13 am by latortuga »
Logged

Offline JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,074
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #332 on: Yesterday at 10:57:22 pm »
Things are looking pretty

Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,074
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #333 on: Yesterday at 10:57:55 pm »
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,074
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #334 on: Yesterday at 10:58:32 pm »
 
Quote from: JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter on Yesterday at 10:57:55 pm


Arsenal have dropped twice as many points as Liverpool.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Online rafas red brigade

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 443
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #335 on: Today at 12:39:01 am »
According to my calculations, our "magic number" is 55.

Any combination of 55 points won by us OR dropped by Arsenal (who are currently effectively in 2nd place, due to their match in hand) will mathematically guarantee us the title.

If we get 55 points from here, we'll be on 97 points. Of course, that's highly unlikely, so we'll likely have to rely on Arsenal continuing to drop points from time to time. Arsenal (33 pts) would have to win all 21 of their remaining matches (63) to get to 96. After Chelsea's loss earlier, their max is now down to 95.

For further context, in 34 individual matches this season (17 each for us and Arsenal), we've picked up 42 points and they've dropped 18, for a total of 60 points won/dropped in our favour thus far.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:43:02 am by rafas red brigade »
Logged

Online My little Pony Tony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee but will have to settle for a Pony...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,739
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this was golden...
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #336 on: Today at 12:45:40 am »
We are mathematically down to 4 teams who can get 90 points - us (105 points maximum), Arsenal (96), Chelsea (95) and Fucking Nottingham Forest (94).

AD130 now have to go on a 20-game winning run to get 88 points!
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Online rafas red brigade

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 443
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #337 on: Today at 01:03:29 am »
On a points-per-game basis, this is the current state of play:
  • LFC: 2.47 ppg
  • AFC: 1.94 ppg
  • CFC: 1.94 ppg

The last time Arsenal were above 2.00 ppg was when they lost to Bournemouth in Matchday 8 (they went from 2.43 to 2.13, before going down to 2.00 and 1.80 in Matchdays 9 and 10, respectively). Since then, they've reached a maximum of 2.00 for one week, after they beat Man United in Matchday 14.

The last time Chelsea were above 2.00 ppg was last weekend against Everton (they went from 2.13 to 2.06 after the Everton match, before going to 1.94 today). They've bounced up and down between 1.73 and 2.13 ppg pretty much the whole season, most of that time below 2.00.

However, 2.00 ppg probably won't cut it. Let's say, very generously, that they both play at 2.20 ppg from now until the end of the season. They'll both finish on 79 points. However, Arsenal haven't played at 2.20 ppg for 10 weeks now, and Chelsea have NEVER picked up poitns at that pace all season. Not once. As I said, their max is 2.17...once.

For us to drop finish below 79 points, we'll have to drop to 1.71 ppg from now until the end of the season. That's 65 point pace across a whole season.

I am NOT saying that that last bit can't happen. Of course, none of this takes into account fixture lists: either past or future. I'm just trying to add some more statistical perspective to the current state of the table. And to make myself feel a bit more confident about it all as I'm a massive bedwetter. Figuratively speaking, of course.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:11:00 am by rafas red brigade »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 