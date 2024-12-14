« previous next »
The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
December 14, 2024, 09:53:40 pm
Dropped under the 90-pt line for the first time since Forest that was corrected by the win at Palace. We had only 4 par-1 games so far with Spurs next. That would provide an opportunity for a nice recovery.

Arsenal too dropped 2 points today, and they may seem too close for comfort, but they had 8 (!!!) par-1 games already with only 4 left! Nah...

City also had a 7 par-1 games and another one coming against Villa next round. Although they are capable on going on a long winning streak, nah...

Chelsea had only 5 par-1 games and 7 remaining. Their schedule is closer to ours in terms of difficulty loading. Yet to see how they will do, but they are the dark horse to watch this season. And they can piss the Conference league with their second string, so no extra workload.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
December 14, 2024, 11:23:06 pm
Quote from: latortuga on December 10, 2024, 08:10:27 pm
In a game Fulham probably could have won, Man City still beat them 3-2 and had a bunch of other good chances.  Even ETH's Man Utd beat them at home.  I've just never rated Silva's teams as that hard to play against.

I have feeling it might be a decent day out for us.
Ahem  :-X
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
December 14, 2024, 11:44:22 pm
Quote from: Prof on December 14, 2024, 11:23:06 pm
Ahem  :-X

First rule of, never mention...
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
December 15, 2024, 01:01:42 am
Quote from: Prof on December 14, 2024, 11:23:06 pm
Ahem  :-X

I'm getting stronger... ;D

 
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
December 15, 2024, 08:42:38 am
Quote from: Prof on December 14, 2024, 11:23:06 pm
Ahem  :-X

With the Hammers Fulham  ::) once again showing us what a quality team they are, it's the rejuvenated Spurs next. Uh oh. Can't see getting anything from that. Another point and a PAR result, if we play perfectly and they would have an off day? That would be a godsend. Miracles and Xmas season, these thing can happen?   
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
December 15, 2024, 10:42:40 am
Quote from: Lofty Ambitions on December 15, 2024, 08:42:38 am
With the Hammers once again showing us what a quality team they are
Did we play West Ham without me noticing?
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
December 15, 2024, 04:48:07 pm
Quote from: Prof on December 15, 2024, 10:42:40 am
Did we play West Ham without me noticing?

Fulham was so good my heads still spinning  ::)
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
December 15, 2024, 09:37:22 pm




Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
December 16, 2024, 03:23:15 am
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
December 16, 2024, 08:06:38 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on December 16, 2024, 03:23:15 am


Nervous about a close title race? Is this your first time?
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
December 16, 2024, 08:47:40 am
You can be nervous and optimistic simultaneously. ;D The gamut of emotions is half the fun.

Though lets be frank, most of us haven't seen Liverpool win a 'close' title race in our lifetime. We walked in in 19-20 and have the frustrations of 96-97, 01-02, 08-09, 13-14, 18-19, 21-22 and 23-24 to look back on.

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
December 16, 2024, 08:59:32 am
Quote from: RJH on December 16, 2024, 08:06:38 am
Nervous about a close title race? Is this your first time?
surely you cant be serious?
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
December 16, 2024, 09:13:14 am
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
December 16, 2024, 11:27:34 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on December 16, 2024, 08:47:40 am
You can be nervous and optimistic simultaneously. ;D The gamut of emotions is half the fun.

Though lets be frank, most of us haven't seen Liverpool win a 'close' title race in our lifetime. We walked in in 19-20 and have the frustrations of 96-97, 01-02, 08-09, 13-14, 18-19, 21-22 and 23-24 to look back on.


The answer I was looking for was "No, I've been nervous lots of times" ;)
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
December 16, 2024, 12:17:31 pm
Looking likely that less than 90 points will be enough now for the title this season?
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
December 16, 2024, 12:47:02 pm
Par 1s for us Arsenal and City this weekend
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
December 16, 2024, 12:56:41 pm
Quote from: PaulKS on December 16, 2024, 12:17:31 pm
Looking likely that less than 90 points will be enough now for the title this season?

Very likely. Chelsea need to go at 97 point pace to get to 90, over 104+ pace for Arsenal or City.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
December 16, 2024, 01:03:44 pm
always difficult to discount Man City, but they really seem to have fallen off a cliff recently. In the normal table Chelsea are our nearest challengers, in the APLT it is Arsenal. Unfortunately we have been unable to improve - or even maintain - the gap we had earlier. From the last 3 gameweek we have collected only 2 points (with Everton postponed) while Chelsea got 9 so they have closed the gap and will feel they are in the hunt.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
December 16, 2024, 02:48:01 pm
Quote from: suede lady on December 16, 2024, 01:03:44 pm
always difficult to discount Man City, but they really seem to have fallen off a cliff recently. In the normal table Chelsea are our nearest challengers, in the APLT it is Arsenal. Unfortunately we have been unable to improve - or even maintain - the gap we had earlier. From the last 3 gameweek we have collected only 2 points (with Everton postponed) while Chelsea got 9 so they have closed the gap and will feel they are in the hunt.

Chelsea are on a good run - five wins in a row in the league - but in APLT terms, the Spurs result is the only one where they have picked up points, and that was just a crazy game that could have gone either way.

Spurs are so erratic. Lets hope they collapse in similar fashion next Sunday.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
December 16, 2024, 08:59:55 pm


This relieves a little bit of anxiety for me. There's a feeling that Chelsea are gathering serious momentum but they're only 2 points better off than us over the last 8 games.

Also, LOL at City. Think they are in increasing danger of not finishing Top 4.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
Yesterday at 07:17:33 am
I'd argue that the issues is not that we have lost 4 p in the last two games, but that the cancelled game decreased the gap to where Chelsea will feel they have a chance. Had we kept the 7 points it would have been more daunting. If they win at Everton they will go top.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
Yesterday at 08:27:31 am
Quote from: suede lady on Yesterday at 07:17:33 am
I'd argue that the issues is not that we have lost 4 p in the last two games, but that the cancelled game decreased the gap to where Chelsea will feel they have a chance. Had we kept the 7 points it would have been more daunting. If they win at Everton they will go top.
Might work the other way around too. Chelsea were playing without pressure, going top now with their gaffer incongruently insisting they aren't going to win it might be too difficult for a young team.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
Yesterday at 09:13:40 am
Quote from: Bennett on December 16, 2024, 08:59:55 pm


This relieves a little bit of anxiety for me. There's a feeling that Chelsea are gathering serious momentum but they're only 2 points better off than us over the last 8 games.

Also, LOL at City. Think they are in increasing danger of not finishing Top 4.

Yeah helped me too especially as Chelsea's opponents PPG over the past 8 games is the lowest in the league.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
Yesterday at 09:45:52 am
Quote from: PaulKS on December 16, 2024, 12:17:31 pm
Looking likely that less than 90 points will be enough now for the title this season?

We was saying that last season half way though!
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
Yesterday at 09:51:21 am
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on Yesterday at 08:27:31 am
Might work the other way around too. Chelsea were playing without pressure, going top now with their gaffer incongruently insisting they aren't going to win it might be too difficult for a young team.

He also says they are going to dominate in the next few years so weve no idea what he is telling his players.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
Yesterday at 06:51:34 pm
Quote from: Bennett on December 16, 2024, 08:59:55 pm


This relieves a little bit of anxiety for me. There's a feeling that Chelsea are gathering serious momentum but they're only 2 points better off than us over the last 8 games.

Also, LOL at City. Think they are in increasing danger of not finishing Top 4.

interesting table - where is it from?
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
Yesterday at 07:02:43 pm
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
Yesterday at 07:07:35 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 07:02:43 pm
https://www.soccerstats.com/formtable.asp?league=england

Possibly here.
yep that's it, thanks!

quick glance - if you change that table to 12 games the difference is very small:

Chelsea 27 pts, GD+15, OPPG 1.31
Liverpool 27 pts, GD +11, OPPG 1.39
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
Yesterday at 08:35:12 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:07:35 pm
yep that's it, thanks!

quick glance - if you change that table to 12 games the difference is very small:

Chelsea 27 pts, GD+15, OPPG 1.31
Liverpool 27 pts, GD +11, OPPG 1.39
Their goal difference in that form table is aided by their being in the Conference league in Europe.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
Yesterday at 09:58:48 pm
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on Yesterday at 08:27:31 am
Might work the other way around too. Chelsea were playing without pressure, going top now with their gaffer incongruently insisting they aren't going to win it might be too difficult for a young team.

They celebrated their win over Brentford like it was 8 games to go in the season and they'd pulled off a crucial win to stay in the race.  Felt like a young team feeling the pressure of expectation.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
Yesterday at 11:55:58 pm
Quote from: markedasred on Yesterday at 08:35:12 pm
Their goal difference in that form table is aided by their being in the Conference league in Europe.
how does that work?
