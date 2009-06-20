Arsenal have only 4 Par 1s left, they have to be near perfect from now on to get to 90 points. On APLT it looks very healthy for them but they've next to no room for error. They can only drop 8 points from now to the end of the season to reach 90 points. Anyone getting to 90 points this year wins the league.
Yeah, Arsenal playing 8 Par 1s already mean they've had it tough - but it also means more of their remaining games are "must wins".
And so far, Liverpool have been far more consistent than their rivals.
Liverpool have had one game below par, two games above par.
Arsenal 4 games below par, 3 games above par.
Man City 5 games below, 3 games above
Chelsea 5 games below, 3 games above.