Providing i've done this correctly to get to 90 points the top 4 'points per game' needs to go from/to:



Liverpool 2.5 -> 2.29

Chelsea 2.06 -> 2.57

Arsenal 1.93 -> 2.65

Man C 1.8 -> 2.74



Numbers look good like



It gets even better when you think about what the results would have to look like for Arsenal and City to reach 90, in their remaining 23 games they'd have to win c.20 each and one or two draws respectively. Now both have demonstrated they could do that last year, but these sides aren't at the same level. We could make 90 with 18 wins from 24 (give or take a bit), now that would be a briliant run, but knowing we could potentially drop points in c.5 or 6 games then it starts to look very interesting. Chelsea obviously a bit more wiggle room than Arsenal and City, but they've not yet shown they can go on an absolutely mad run.I think ultimately for City certainly there feels very little room now for a hiccup. Arsenal would be all but gone if they go a few games without a win. That's a shit load of pressure with so long to go in the season.Shitter about the late Newcastle equaliser because that really would have us looking at a solid second half of the season getting us very close.