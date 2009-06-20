« previous next »
Author Topic: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
December 7, 2024, 08:04:46 pm
Thanks Prof, for keeping us all grounded.  :thumbup
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
December 8, 2024, 05:12:38 pm
Definitely less than 90 wins it this season
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
December 8, 2024, 05:33:45 pm
Quote from: Prof on December  7, 2024, 10:08:13 am





This is almost identical to last season after 14-15 games, with the exception that Villa was in the mix as well.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
December 8, 2024, 05:34:10 pm
Quote from: Mozology on December  8, 2024, 05:12:38 pm
Definitely less than 90 wins it this season

But lets get 90 just to make sure, eh?  :)
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
December 8, 2024, 05:46:41 pm
Quote from: supaerheraw on December  8, 2024, 05:33:45 pm
This is almost identical to last season after 14-15 games, with the exception that Villa was in the mix as well.
Arsenal have only 4 Par 1s left, they have to be near perfect from now on to get to 90 points. On APLT it looks very healthy for them but they've next to no room for error. They can only drop 8 points from now to the end of the season to reach 90 points. Anyone getting to 90 points this year wins the league.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
December 8, 2024, 06:13:48 pm
What did last years look like at week 15?
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
December 8, 2024, 06:18:30 pm
Quote from: KissThisGuy on December  8, 2024, 05:46:41 pm
Arsenal have only 4 Par 1s left, they have to be near perfect from now on to get to 90 points. On APLT it looks very healthy for them but they've next to no room for error. They can only drop 8 points from now to the end of the season to reach 90 points. Anyone getting to 90 points this year wins the league.
Exactly, both City and Arsenal had tougher run ins last seasonanother difference I failed to mention.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
December 8, 2024, 06:21:25 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on December  8, 2024, 06:13:48 pm
What did last years look like at week 15?
GW 15 was never posted. But this is 14.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
December 8, 2024, 06:32:29 pm
Arsenal still have their new year slump to come.

Last 2 seasons have seen them drop a decent number of points around games 18 - 22.

Chelsea seem more likely challengers right now.



Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
December 8, 2024, 07:28:51 pm
Teams that cannot get 90 points this season:

Tottenham
Newcastle
Manchester United
West Ham
Everton
Leicester
Crystal Palace
Ipswich
Wolves
Southampton
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
December 8, 2024, 07:34:59 pm
Quote from: BassTunedToRed on December  8, 2024, 07:28:51 pm
Teams that cannot get 90 points this season ever:

Tottenham
Newcastle
Manchester United
West Ham
Everton
Leicester
Crystal Palace
Ipswich
Wolves
Southampton
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
December 8, 2024, 07:36:00 pm
Well that half the teams out at least!

 Did City play to par, Arsenal drop two points and Chelsea gain two?
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
December 8, 2024, 07:37:19 pm
Quote from: suede lady on December  8, 2024, 07:36:00 pm
Well that half the teams out at least!

 Did City play to par, Arsenal drop two points and Chelsea gain two?
Arsenal played to par (par 1) I think.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
December 8, 2024, 07:41:46 pm
If Arsenal get 90 points from this point then it will be a legendary come back. They are not even on 2PPG, they have to go on one hell of a run.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
December 8, 2024, 08:40:10 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on December  8, 2024, 07:41:46 pm
If Arsenal get 90 points from this point then it will be a legendary come back. They are not even on 2PPG, they have to go on one hell of a run.

Having no goal scorer in the league's top 15 kind of tells you all you need to know.  Saka's a good player, but he's no Salah. 
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
December 8, 2024, 08:55:58 pm
Quote from: latortuga on December  8, 2024, 08:40:10 pm
Having no goal scorer in the league's top 15 kind of tells you all you need to know.  Saka's a good player, but he's no Salah. 

Have always felt that they are very light on firepower. They have done very well to get 89 points last season without it but feel you need more. Lets be honest no Premier League team should fear facing them.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
December 8, 2024, 08:56:34 pm
Thanks @Prof!

One thing I just noticed though, you have us having played Spurs at Anfield already, instead of Villa. It makes no difference to the APLT but thought I'd point it out :)
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
December 8, 2024, 09:02:25 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on December  8, 2024, 07:41:46 pm
If Arsenal get 90 points from this point then it will be a legendary come back. They are not even on 2PPG, they have to go on one hell of a run.

They were on 2 PPG at the 20 game mark last season but racked up 2.72 PPG for the remainder of the season to get 89. That was with 5 remaining Par 1s. (City, United, Spurs, Brighton, Newcastle)

We're only at the 15 game mark but they only have 4 Par 1s for the rest of the season. (Palace, Brighton, United, Liverpool).

I don't think they will, but they have it in them and have favourable fixtures to do so.

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
December 8, 2024, 09:07:36 pm
Quote from: KissThisGuy on December  8, 2024, 05:46:41 pm
Arsenal have only 4 Par 1s left, they have to be near perfect from now on to get to 90 points. On APLT it looks very healthy for them but they've next to no room for error. They can only drop 8 points from now to the end of the season to reach 90 points. Anyone getting to 90 points this year wins the league.

Yeah, Arsenal playing 8 Par 1s already mean they've had it tough - but it also means more of their remaining games are "must wins".
And so far, Liverpool have been far more consistent than their rivals.


Liverpool have had one game below par, two games above par.

Arsenal 4 games below par, 3 games above par.

Man City 5 games below, 3 games above

Chelsea 5 games below, 3 games above.

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
December 8, 2024, 09:32:15 pm
Quote from: rafas red brigade on December  8, 2024, 08:56:34 pm
Thanks @Prof!

One thing I just noticed though, you have us having played Spurs at Anfield already, instead of Villa. It makes no difference to the APLT but thought I'd point it out :)
Ah thanks

One of the formulae hadn't copied across properly for that.  Sorted now.

Please do shout out if you see anything else looking wrong
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
December 8, 2024, 09:33:31 pm




Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
December 8, 2024, 09:38:30 pm
Our 15th game is not on the chart... Same as United's...   

;D

Cheers, Prof!
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
December 8, 2024, 09:42:30 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on December  8, 2024, 09:02:25 pm
They were on 2 PPG at the 20 game mark last season but racked up 2.72 PPG for the remainder of the season to get 89. That was with 5 remaining Par 1s. (City, United, Spurs, Brighton, Newcastle)

We're only at the 15 game mark but they only have 4 Par 1s for the rest of the season. (Palace, Brighton, United, Liverpool).

I don't think they will, but they have it in them and have favourable fixtures to do so.


But again that was a hell of a run, wasnt it one loss and one draw from Jan to May? Thats with no real cup run, no proper CL tilt, no injuries.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
December 8, 2024, 10:04:58 pm
Nobody knows yet what the effect of the new CL Format is going to be on the Teams - this coming week is Gameweek 6 which would have been the last game in the Group Stage (and hopefully dead rubbers) but now there are another 2 or 4 games to come after that before we reach the last 16 (Chelsea's European involvement finishes next week almost certainly until March).
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
Yesterday at 02:51:12 am
Arsenal dropped pts to a team with an xG in the game of 0.16.

That just feels like you're on some kind of Santa naughty list. ;D
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
Yesterday at 08:01:18 am
Quote from: My little Pony Tony on December  8, 2024, 10:04:58 pm
Nobody knows yet what the effect of the new CL Format is going to be on the Teams - this coming week is Gameweek 6 which would have been the last game in the Group Stage (and hopefully dead rubbers) but now there are another 2 or 4 games to come after that before we reach the last 16 (Chelsea's European involvement finishes next week almost certainly until March).

City's next 2 are away to Juve and away to PSG, so not much scope to ease off before the final game, and a good chance they'll have 2 extra play off games as well.

Arsenal's last 2 are Zagreb and Girona, it would be nice if they dropped points to Monaco this week so they can't relax too much. I expect they'll finish top 8 and will avoid the play off.

I hadn't realised the Conference is still only 6 games in the group stages. Chelsea could probably put out their u16s vs Astana and Shamrock Rovers and still go through. Adding up all 6 of their group stage opponent's coefficients gives 91 points - Chelsea's coefficient is 96.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
Yesterday at 12:07:51 pm
Providing i've done this correctly to get to 90 points the top 4 'points per game' needs to go from/to:

Liverpool 2.5 -> 2.29
Chelsea 2.06 -> 2.57
Arsenal 1.93 -> 2.65
Man C 1.8 -> 2.74

Numbers look good like
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
Yesterday at 12:31:39 pm
Quote from: G a r y on Yesterday at 12:07:51 pm
Providing i've done this correctly to get to 90 points the top 4 'points per game' needs to go from/to:

Liverpool 2.5 -> 2.29
Chelsea 2.06 -> 2.57
Arsenal 1.93 -> 2.65
Man C 1.8 -> 2.74

Numbers look good like

Yep correct.

Feels like next 4 are important.

All winnable games. Get 12 points and those numbers become even "easier" for us.

Feels like we just need to put the hammer down now
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
Yesterday at 12:48:52 pm
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 12:31:39 pm
Yep correct.

Feels like next 4 are important.

All winnable games. Get 12 points and those numbers become even "easier" for us.

Feels like we just need to put the hammer down now

Feel like next 4 games are going to determine the type of title race it'll be. If we get 12 points then we should be leading well ahead, however, a few dropped points then we'll likely be brought closer to the rest and it'll be neck and neck for most of it. Our April appears to be really difficult.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
Yesterday at 12:53:32 pm
Quote from: G a r y on Yesterday at 12:07:51 pm
Providing i've done this correctly to get to 90 points the top 4 'points per game' needs to go from/to:

Liverpool 2.5 -> 2.29
Chelsea 2.06 -> 2.57
Arsenal 1.93 -> 2.65
Man C 1.8 -> 2.74

Numbers look good like

If we can bring that to 1.8 or 1.9 PPG, I feel we could relax a little bit more.
Damn that Newcastle game ruined me.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
Yesterday at 08:37:35 pm
Quote from: G a r y on Yesterday at 12:07:51 pm
Providing i've done this correctly to get to 90 points the top 4 'points per game' needs to go from/to:

Liverpool 2.5 -> 2.29
Chelsea 2.06 -> 2.57
Arsenal 1.93 -> 2.65
Man C 1.8 -> 2.74

Numbers look good like

Love it!  Great work. ;)
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
Yesterday at 08:53:16 pm
Quote from: G a r y on Yesterday at 12:07:51 pm
Providing i've done this correctly to get to 90 points the top 4 'points per game' needs to go from/to:

Liverpool 2.5 -> 2.29
Chelsea 2.06 -> 2.57
Arsenal 1.93 -> 2.65
Man C 1.8 -> 2.74

Numbers look good like

It gets even better when you think about what the results would have to look like for Arsenal and City to reach 90, in their remaining 23 games they'd have to win c.20 each and one or two draws respectively. Now both have demonstrated they could do that last year, but these sides aren't at the same level. We could make 90 with 18 wins from 24 (give or take a bit), now that would be a briliant run, but knowing we could potentially drop points in c.5 or 6 games then it starts to look very interesting. Chelsea obviously a bit more wiggle room than Arsenal and City, but they've not yet shown they can go on an absolutely mad run.

I think ultimately for City certainly there feels very little room now for a hiccup. Arsenal would be all but gone if they go a few games without a win. That's a shit load of pressure with so long to go in the season. 

Shitter about the late Newcastle equaliser because that really would have us looking at a solid second half of the season getting us very close.

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
Yesterday at 09:12:49 pm
Quote from: Getting the christmas choo choo to stay with Gary Neville on Yesterday at 12:53:32 pm
If we can bring that to 1.8 or 1.9 PPG, I feel we could relax a little bit more.
Damn that Newcastle game ruined me.

All it would take is to win our next 8 and we'd need 1.94 a game from then on. No pressure lads
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
Today at 12:05:26 am
Chelsea's weakness is at home.

They enjoy the open spaces they are afforded on the road but struggle when teams go to Stamford Bridge to sit deep and defend.  They have had better fortune in games like Brighton and Newcastle where both teams actually had a go at them.

You can see it in their xGD numbers that rank them closer to midtable.  I think they could end up being found out later in the season.  As a potential challenger they should be respected but not feared.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
Today at 01:00:31 am
The massive outliers for the APLT this season are Brentford at home and Forest in all games. I am not sure how you could do it, but the likes of Brentford, Forest, Bournemouth, and especially Fulham are turning this into a crazy season.

All four teams are more than capable of taking points off the big boys.
