Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 06:57:00 am »
Thing is, weve also got a hell of a tough run of games 34, 35, 36, 37 too.

Its broken really oddly this season

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 08:59:05 am »
Scoreboard pressure could mean that it's done by then. Hopefully.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 09:35:01 am »
They will be out by the end of January. It's a horrible list of fixtures for them.

Brighton Away
Brentford Away
Possible League cup semi 1st leg
Utd Home FA Cup
Spurs Home
Villa Home
Dinamo Zagreb Home CL
Wolves Away
Girona Away CL
Man City Home
Possible League cup semi 2nd leg

Good luck with that Legohead! 🤪
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 11:04:10 am »
Comparing last year's season to this, we're 6 points better off compared to last season, but the next spell will be very difficult to match last season.
Last season we took 23 pts from next 27 and 35 from next 42.
Was going to say the best possibility of doing better is in the last 8 games where we took 12 pts from 24, but this season the last 8 games incl. Chelsea(a), Spurs(h), Arsenal(h), Brighton(a) so will be a tough task to make sizeable gains there.

So getting 8 pts more than last season to get to 90 will require a monumental season, even with such a good start.
However I think 85 will win it this season. Man City clearly won't get 91. Arsenal got 89 last season dropping points in 10 games. They've already dropped points in 6 games at 1/3 way through. I expect another 3 games of dropped points by them by Feb.
Arsenal took 49 from final 54 last season. Can't see them match that.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 11:39:56 am »
The great stat of the week for me is we are the only team in the league who are on over 2 points per game, and it's a nice big 2.62 at that. Some London bums are both on 1.92, Seagulls and Abu Dhabi are on 1.77.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 12:20:47 pm »
APLT Analysis & Extrapolations
Offline Byrneand

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 907
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #206 on: Yesterday at 02:25:30 pm »
City's late January is a mess. especially given CL opponents also need wins and to turn up and then they will have an additional 2 qualifiers in there
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 04:12:40 pm »
That's the key. To hit 90 points, Liverpool need 2.24 points per game for the rest of 2024/25, which is 85-point season form. Arsenal (2.60, 99) and City (2.68, 102) have to be unfeasibly good for the two thirds of the season which feature the business end of the Champions League. I don't think it can be done.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 04:35:04 pm »
Good as they are, I can't see Arsenal putting on the kind of massive winning runs we've seen from the title winners over the last few years, regardless of opposition. It's become commonplace for the winners to rack up huge runs, but Arsenal haven't shown any ability to hit that level of consistency. For comparison, their longest winning streak in the Premier League last season was eight games. That's excellent, but it's not close to the kind of streaks we've seen from City in recent years, or from ourselves when we've been going well.

Doesn't mean they can't compete for the title, but that in itself is a huge barrier, and I see no sign of them breaking it at this point.
Offline suede lady

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,934
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 04:36:54 pm »
Very interesting. Arsenal are clearly not out of it, even being 9 points down, nor are City. As mentioned, we have to hope that the pressure of needing to win each game (or at least the felling of it) means they drop points.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #210 on: Yesterday at 05:00:34 pm »
Prof is well aware of the admiration that I have for his work on the ALPT, but at this point I just wanted to flag that there is no perfect way of grading strength of schedule and some small tweaks can have huge impacts on the adjusted standings.

I keep my own version of the ALPT which uses a different set of 'par' targets which allow you to lose games (only one team has ever been unbeaten), drop points at home (no team has ever won all of their home games), but also means that you have to drop points against fewer teams across the season. Going by my system, the table looks like the below:

LIV: +4
ARS: -1
MCY: -3
CHE: -6
TOT: -8
VIL: -12
MUN: -14

My system is not right, but nor is the ALPT or any other 'predictive' system for that matter. The choice of what teams to choose as the most difficult fixtures is somewhat arbitrary, and there are many different ways to set targets of how to get to 90 points across the season. The actual league table almost certainly overstates the strength of our position, and potentially the ALPT understates it, and I wouldn't be surprised if the 'truth' lies somewhere in the middle.

Looking at average points of the teams we have both played is also rather misleading. At face value, Arsenal have played teams with an average points per game of 1.43, compared to only 1.34 for us. But that number for Arsenal is heavily skewed by the fact that they have played us, and our points per game is by far the highest in the league. If we take out the fixture where we played each other, their opponent av points per game drops to 1.33 and ours drops to 1.29, which is much closer.

What can't be denied though, and what is given more weight in the APLT, is how much tougher Arsenal's away fixtures have been compared to ours. Their home opponent av points is 1.06 compared to 1.53 for their away games, whereas ours is reversed at 1.65 and 0.78 (again, those numbers exclude our head to head fixture). That would concern me more if Arsenal had the kind of home record over the last couple of seasons like we did in the prime years under Klopp, but they dropped points in 4 home games last season and 5 homes games the season before. They've already dropped points in 2 home games this season, and have plenty of tough home games to come.

What is also clear is that no system can ever capture all of the variables that are needed. A Saturday 12.30pm kick off the weekend after an international break can make an 'easy' par 3 game much tougher than if it were at 4.00pm on the Sunday. Playing Man Utd this week is arguably a tougher game than when we played them in week 3, and playing City last weekend was definitely easier than when Arsenal played them. New manager bounces, upturns/ downturns in form, injuries, suspensions, and lots of other things can drastically change the 'difficulty' of fixtures across the season.

But with all that said, the one thing that I think that we can probably all agree on is that it is much better to have points on the board and have an actual 9 point lead, even if that is only 'parity' in terms of the ALPT. Every Arsenal fan would swap places with us at the moment, and that counts for a lot. Every dropped point for Arsenal is a dagger in the back, whereas every dropped point for us is merely eating into the buffer that we have built up. We'll have to wait and see if Arsenal can cope with the pressure of scoreboard chasing, and whether we can cope with the pressure of having the tag of being massive favourites.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #211 on: Yesterday at 07:52:49 pm »
Great post Stu!
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #212 on: Yesterday at 08:44:15 pm »
I second this.  All very valid points.  I agree that in scenarios like this, the phrase "one in the hand is worth two in the bush" carries a lot of meaning.

All I've tried to do is give a note of caution about the real league table.  Seeing people getting ahead of themselves about us winning the league early etc is all good fun, but we've got a lot to do yet.  We're only on for a 91 point season at the moment, so less margin for error than it appears.  We'll know more at the half way point.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #213 on: Yesterday at 09:04:05 pm »
All I've tried to do is give a note of caution about the real league table.  Seeing people getting ahead of themselves about us winning the league early etc is all good fun, but we've got a lot to do yet.  We're only on for a 91 point season at the moment, so less margin for error than it appears.  We'll know more at the half way point.

Yeah, but... It's happening, isn't it?
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #214 on: Yesterday at 10:00:23 pm »
We couldnt really have done much bette with our fixtures so Im not convinced were only on for a 91 point season. We might be. We might be on for worse or for better. Once we reach half way well have a much better idea. Either itll be basically done because well almost certainly have extended our lead having out performed on APLT or its going to be extremely close.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #215 on: Today at 01:04:34 am »
There's an efficiency and control about our style under Slot that gives me confidence we'll draw par 1's rather than lose them, ensuring that we keep going sideways or up and never really give Arsenal a look in.  Maybe they get within 4 pts at some point, but I feel confident we'll just keep managing the fixtures and results in a way that ensures we'll never feel pressure from them.

I just noticed looking at Arsenal's last 2 seasons on the APLT, that they seem to suffer some of their worst results in APLT terms around the midpoint of each season, dropping 4 pts last season and 8 the season before that.  If that were to repeat again it could be over early into the 2nd half.

For those interested, betting markets have pushed our probability of winning the title from 50% preMan City to 60% post.
