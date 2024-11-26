It's interesting that the APLT does confirm we've had (on paper) an easier start to the season than Man City and Arsenal, primarily with having our tougher fixtures at home so far.I like the image in the first post as it visibly shows where those par 1 fixtures are. Ours are evenly spread throughout the season and at no point do we have two back-to-back. Man City and Arsenal have a lot more in the first half of the season than the second half. So far we've played three whilst they've played five and six respectively (and they both have par 1 fixtures this weekend).That said, Bournemouth away is a par 1 but it's in theory one of the easier par 1 fixtures. They've only won two of their last six games but those two were against Arsenal and Man City.In recent seasons the APLT view of a team has benefitted from having played more par 1s as, when teams are posting 90+ point seasons, more of those par 1s are won that not. 2018/19 was the prime example where Man City's tougher (on paper) run-in saw them gain 10 APLT points by winning at Everton, Bournemouth, Man U, Palace and Burnley.