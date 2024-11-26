« previous next »
The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
November 26, 2024, 10:36:06 am
Quote from: 1892tillforever on November 26, 2024, 08:36:54 am
Due to Everton's finishing position last season, the game at Woodson is a Par 3, so amazingly, 7 points from the next three games is 'par' though in reality, it would be an excellent return, especially if the draw isnt against the cheats. We have three par 1s in the next 7 games to take us to halfway, which means we'll have completed 6 such games out of 12 (I think), so half of them. Interestingly, we took just 11 points from 21 in the next 7 games last season, dropping points to the Cheats at home, and Everton, West Ham and Spurs away.

I too would be highly surprised (and utterly delighted) with 9 points in the next three games. It would represent an incredible week, given the small gap between games, and would really be a big blow to our rivals.

I imagine it's nearly always been a par 3 since 2018, when have they finished above 14th recently? It is though, a pretty brutal run for APLT. Home games against City are par 3s on paper but in reality you take a draw all day long, especially given our lead. Away games at Everton are par 3s but we often seem to struggle. Then Newcastle, which is a par 1 but I think is probably the game we're most likely to win!
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
November 26, 2024, 10:45:00 am
Quote from: Knight on November 26, 2024, 10:36:06 am
I imagine it's nearly always been a par 3 since 2018, when have they finished above 14th recently? It is though, a pretty brutal run for APLT. Home games against City are par 3s on paper but in reality you take a draw all day long, especially given our lead. Away games at Everton are par 3s but we often seem to struggle. Then Newcastle, which is a par 1 but I think is probably the game we're most likely to win!

Everton were 10th in 2020/21, 12th the year before and top eight for three years before that. It's only the last three seasons they've been below 14th.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
November 26, 2024, 11:58:35 am
Quote from: jj2005 on November 25, 2024, 01:32:36 pm
I reckon every league team in England has lost by 4 goals or more at home in the last 7 years except ourselves and Chelsea.
Chelsea lost 4 games at home in 1986 by 4 goals.
Liverpool lost by 4 goals to Everton in 1964.

Didn't Villa smash us on one of those post-amazing seasons, VVD maybe got sent off?
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
November 26, 2024, 01:09:59 pm
Quote from: kcbworth on November 26, 2024, 11:58:35 am
Didn't Villa smash us on one of those post-amazing seasons, VVD maybe got sent off?

That was 7-2 but was at Villa Park. Liverpool were close to full strength bar Adrian. No red cards.
For MOTD2 with City getting trashed, at the end they showed other reigning champions getting trashed.
Was enjoying Newcastle 5-0, Chelsea 5-0 and Man City 6-1 over Man Utd, Coventry 5-0 over Blackburn, Leicester 1 Spurs 6.
But then they showed Villa 7 Liverpool 2 >:(
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
November 26, 2024, 01:47:49 pm
Stepped PL Table
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
November 26, 2024, 02:51:10 pm
It's interesting that the APLT does confirm we've had (on paper) an easier start to the season than Man City and Arsenal, primarily with having our tougher fixtures at home so far.

I like the image in the first post as it visibly shows where those par 1 fixtures are.  Ours are evenly spread throughout the season and at no point do we have two back-to-back.  Man City and Arsenal have a lot more in the first half of the season than the second half.  So far we've played three whilst they've played five and six respectively (and they both have par 1 fixtures this weekend).



That said, Bournemouth away is a par 1 but it's in theory one of the easier par 1 fixtures.  They've only won two of their last six games but those two were against Arsenal and Man City.

In recent seasons the APLT view of a team has benefitted from having played more par 1s as, when teams are posting 90+ point seasons, more of those par 1s are won that not.  2018/19 was the prime example where Man City's tougher (on paper) run-in saw them gain 10 APLT points by winning at Everton, Bournemouth, Man U, Palace and Burnley.

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
November 26, 2024, 04:13:17 pm
^^^ (to avoid quoting the whole post)

That's been exactly my way of thinking regarding the par-1s. For a team destined to finish on 90+ points, the par-1s are those where they would gain part of the "+" (on average). For a team that will likely not reach 90 points, the par-3 are the difficult ones to get through. That's why I wrote before that my expectation was that City and Arsenal would probably be running away with the APLT points by the New Year and if we keep pace, we have a chance. I did not expect, however, that both City and Arsenal would struggle to get to 90 points this season by the looks of it at this moment...
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
November 27, 2024, 02:16:21 pm
https://xcancel.com/OptaJoe/status/1861775749176262930

30 - Since Rodri's injury against Arsenal in September, Manchester City have faced the most big chances in the Premier League (30 in 7 games). Unguarded.

incredible
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
November 27, 2024, 03:01:26 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on November 27, 2024, 02:16:21 pm
https://xcancel.com/OptaJoe/status/1861775749176262930

30 - Since Rodri's injury against Arsenal in September, Manchester City have faced the most big chances in the Premier League (30 in 7 games). Unguarded.

incredible

They've had several full league seasons in which they conceded fewer than in their 12 games this season.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
November 28, 2024, 06:59:25 pm
Quote from: BassTunedToRed on November 27, 2024, 03:01:26 pm
They've had several full league seasons in which they conceded fewer than in their 12 games this season.

Interesting to see the upward trend over the past 4 seasons so this defensive weakness has been coming gradually.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
Today at 03:52:19 am
We should just get on with updating Arsenal as +2 for the round - zero chance of them dropping points.
