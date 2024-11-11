Not a criticism of the APLT at all as it serves an important perspective - such as right now where it puts our fixtures in context - but it has to be taken into consideration with other external factors. I remember last season our games at the tail end of the season were considered "easier" but we tanked them because of injuries and exhaustion.



Similarly, this season we might have had an easier start but if we build up a head of steam, there is always a chance that other teams react badly with their easier games and we overperform our harder games.



ALPT gives good perspective on strength of fixtures but is not a good predictor of future performance, in my opinion.



Having the Everton game rearranged didnt help giving us 3 tough aways in the space of a week. By then though we had already lost it after wed drew against Utd when we shouldnt have, which along with the smashing by Atalanta a few days later clearly affected us when we slipped up at home for the first time in a long while outside of playing City and Arsenal. Hopefully putting our qualification to bed early in the Champions League will help us in January, though I do think we will end up going all the way in the league cup again seeing as were now the favourites.We was also top in this heading to Old Trafford on 7th April by a good few points of both the other two, 88-84-83 in our favour, it completely swung from there on as we just couldnt maintain our results any longer like they both did.