The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
September 3, 2024, 04:19:25 pm
Thanks Prof for your work once again, the APLT remains to me the most easily understandable alternative PL table out there! (And I work in statistics and forecasting...!)

As to date, the APLT shows how strong the LFC has started the season but also how good Man City is... let's hope that the sky blue and red lines cross each other once before the end of season.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
September 16, 2024, 08:30:53 pm




Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
September 17, 2024, 07:45:57 pm
I wonder if you might need to add Newcastle or Brighton onto the chart as the season progresses...
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
September 18, 2024, 09:10:52 pm
To cheer us up, maybe we should have an Alternative Champions League Table, now that everyone's in one group. Apparently something like 17 points should be enough for top 8, while 10 points should be enough for top 24. How about making all home games and the away game to a pot 4 team par 3, and the other three away games par 1, that would make it 18 points for par and a certain place in the top 8? It would also put us on +2 already. :)

For top 24, perhaps the home games against pots 3 and 4 should be par 3, with the remaining home games and away games against pots 3 and 4 could be par 1, with the other two away games par 0? Or simply use the same scoring as for top 8, but aim for a score of -8 rather than 0?
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
September 22, 2024, 09:30:20 pm




Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
September 23, 2024, 04:20:24 am
Shame Everton are not on this graph...   ;D
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
September 23, 2024, 07:58:43 am
Good stuff, thanks, Prof. I think the APLT highlights better than anything else just what a massive result that was for Arsenal yesterday.

Also that Chelsea are a genuine threat despite being an absolute basket case of a club.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
September 24, 2024, 10:16:04 am
Quote from: farawayred on September 23, 2024, 04:20:24 am
Shame Everton are not on this graph...   ;D

I think theyd be on -10 as theyve had a couple of par 1s (Villa and Spurs). At an average of -2 per game theyre on course for -76 or in other words 14 points.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
September 24, 2024, 11:56:19 am
Quote from: farawayred on September 23, 2024, 04:20:24 am
Shame Everton are not on this graph...   ;D

Here you go  ;D
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
September 24, 2024, 04:01:46 pm
Quote from: sminp on September 24, 2024, 10:16:04 am
I think theyd be on -10 as theyve had a couple of par 1s (Villa and Spurs). At an average of -2 per game theyre on course for -76 or in other words 14 points.

Looks optimistic if anything.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
September 24, 2024, 11:00:13 pm
Quote from: Nessy76 on September 24, 2024, 04:01:46 pm
Looks optimistic if anything.
Of course it's optimistic. A few games into the season they would be in the double digits. Good luck beating that record.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
September 29, 2024, 09:30:53 pm




Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
September 29, 2024, 09:32:47 pm
Quote from: Prof on September 29, 2024, 09:30:53 pm





Didn't Man City drop a point against Arsenal?
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
September 29, 2024, 09:38:18 pm
Quote from: rscanderlech on September 29, 2024, 09:32:47 pm
Didn't Man City drop a point against Arsenal?
They dropped 2 points in the Arsenal match in week 5 and played to par against Newcastle in round 6 (with an away draw).
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
September 29, 2024, 09:39:43 pm
Quote from: Prof on September 29, 2024, 09:38:18 pm
They dropped 2 points in the Arsenal match in week 5 and played to par against Newcastle in round 6 (with an away draw).
Oh, sorry for not scrolling up properly.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
September 30, 2024, 02:41:48 am
"Glory Glory Man Utd..."

The team who leads in the other direction.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
October 2, 2024, 11:35:33 am
Quote from: Prof on September 29, 2024, 09:30:53 pm




The answer to that question is "No." Title contenders do not drop 3 points at home to Nottingham Forest just like that.

But Sky Sports appears to must exist. And it also appears to must employ many idiots. And those idiots appear to must talk about things like title contention absent ever having to learn what an Alternative Premier League table is.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
October 5, 2024, 08:46:46 pm
Palace?

Is that a +2 result or a 0 result?

They finished 11th last season and thats the point at which I lose track of the par for the game
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
October 5, 2024, 09:04:27 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on October  5, 2024, 08:46:46 pm
Palace?

Is that a +2 result or a 0 result?

They finished 11th last season and thats the point at which I lose track of the par for the game
+2. All it the top 13 teams away are +2(since you cant play ur self away)
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
October 5, 2024, 10:40:56 pm
It feels like we are on the verge of a couple of big upsets to shake things up in the league.

Both City and Arsenal have been toiling in home games of late against promoted teams and these are some of the worst promoted teams we've ever seen. 

Maybe it's just early season blues and they get over it?

As we know coming back from international breaks are fraught with danger and both Arsenal and City have away trips at sides that have caused them problems in recent seasons.

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
October 6, 2024, 09:12:23 am
Quote from: latortuga on October  5, 2024, 10:40:56 pm
It feels like we are on the verge of a couple of big upsets to shake things up in the league.

Both City and Arsenal have been toiling in home games of late against promoted teams and these are some of the worst promoted teams we've ever seen. 

Maybe it's just early season blues and they get over it?


As we know coming back from international breaks are fraught with danger and both Arsenal and City have away trips at sides that have caused them problems in recent seasons.



They are both well overdue a loss or two, I believe Arsenal have only lost once in the league in 2024? That Villa game that lost them the league. Whilst City always have a surprising one or two losses early on, and they too also haven't lost since early last December also against Villa, which is there only defeat in the last year along with the cup final loss to the Mancs.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
October 6, 2024, 06:45:04 pm
From a top 4 point of view, I dont think it could have been a better weekend
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
October 6, 2024, 09:10:44 pm




Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
October 7, 2024, 12:49:44 am
Quote from: rothers on October  6, 2024, 06:45:04 pm
From a top 4 point of view, I dont think it could have been a better weekend
Apart from Man City and Arsenal winning?
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
October 7, 2024, 07:32:44 am
Quote from: markedasred on October  7, 2024, 12:49:44 am
Apart from Man City and Arsenal winning?
I think they meant regarding any security of a top four finish.  Arsenal and Man City won't be in that battle, and the three clubs looking like they'll be fighting for that spot dropped points.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
October 7, 2024, 09:16:04 am
Yes, for ending in top 4 - which should be the first target - this weekend was a good one.

Shame about Kovacic doing a decent Rodri  impression - and my boyfriend kept harping on about how he should not even have been on the field as he should have been sent off last game.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
October 7, 2024, 10:12:57 am
This table viewed next to the real table tells the story of the league so far.

City and Arsenal main 2, us in hot pursuit, see if we can keep with them.

Then a scrap for 4th. (Maybe 5th if England get another CL place)
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
Today at 03:57:01 am
Was doing some casual research around how the big sides perform following international breaks. 

With the Forest result in mind and the rationale being tired legs were to blame I wanted to see if history showed situationally this was when smaller clubs had a decided advantage.

The evidence going back the last 2 seasons proved otherwise.  In fact, most of the top sides won all their games be it home or away following international breaks, with only an occasional draw sprinkled in.

I feel a lot less hopeful of any dropped points from either Arsenal or City this weekend.
