« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25  (Read 5411 times)

Offline Blinis

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 547
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #40 on: September 3, 2024, 04:19:25 pm »
Thanks Prof for your work once again, the APLT remains to me the most easily understandable alternative PL table out there! (And I work in statistics and forecasting...!)

As to date, the APLT shows how strong the LFC has started the season but also how good Man City is... let's hope that the sky blue and red lines cross each other once before the end of season.
Logged
What do Fernando Hierro, Carles Puyol, Philipp Lahm, Andres Iniesta, Iker Casillas, Sergio Ramos and Jordan Henderson share in common?

Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #41 on: September 16, 2024, 08:30:53 pm »




Logged

Offline AndrewShimmin

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 24
  • From the Wirral. In exile.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #42 on: September 17, 2024, 07:45:57 pm »
I wonder if you might need to add Newcastle or Brighton onto the chart as the season progresses...
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,423
  • BoRac
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #43 on: September 18, 2024, 09:10:52 pm »
To cheer us up, maybe we should have an Alternative Champions League Table, now that everyone's in one group. Apparently something like 17 points should be enough for top 8, while 10 points should be enough for top 24. How about making all home games and the away game to a pot 4 team par 3, and the other three away games par 1, that would make it 18 points for par and a certain place in the top 8? It would also put us on +2 already. :)

For top 24, perhaps the home games against pots 3 and 4 should be par 3, with the remaining home games and away games against pots 3 and 4 could be par 1, with the other two away games par 0? Or simply use the same scoring as for top 8, but aim for a score of -8 rather than 0?
Logged

Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #44 on: September 22, 2024, 09:30:20 pm »




Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,329
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #45 on: September 23, 2024, 04:20:24 am »
Shame Everton are not on this graph...   ;D
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,103
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #46 on: September 23, 2024, 07:58:43 am »
Good stuff, thanks, Prof. I think the APLT highlights better than anything else just what a massive result that was for Arsenal yesterday.

Also that Chelsea are a genuine threat despite being an absolute basket case of a club.
Logged

Offline sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,069
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #47 on: September 24, 2024, 10:16:04 am »
Quote from: farawayred on September 23, 2024, 04:20:24 am
Shame Everton are not on this graph...   ;D

I think theyd be on -10 as theyve had a couple of par 1s (Villa and Spurs). At an average of -2 per game theyre on course for -76 or in other words 14 points.
« Last Edit: September 24, 2024, 10:18:39 am by sminp »
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Offline RooiBefok

  • (Crank) Minority Martyr, and Defender & Lover of The 5th Benitle. His most ardent fan. Adores him. No really, I think he's great. The best.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,023
  • Perservate et Superate
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #48 on: September 24, 2024, 11:56:19 am »
Quote from: farawayred on September 23, 2024, 04:20:24 am
Shame Everton are not on this graph...   ;D

Here you go  ;D
Logged
The 5th Benitle fell in love with himself eighteen years ago and has remained faithful ever since

Offline Nessy76

  • Shits alone and doesn't condone public self-molestation. Literally Goldenballs' biggest fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,028
  • We All Live In A Red And White Klopp
    • Andrew Ness Photographer
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #49 on: September 24, 2024, 04:01:46 pm »
Quote from: sminp on September 24, 2024, 10:16:04 am
I think theyd be on -10 as theyve had a couple of par 1s (Villa and Spurs). At an average of -2 per game theyre on course for -76 or in other words 14 points.

Looks optimistic if anything.
Logged
Fuck the Daily Mail.
Abolish FIFA

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,329
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #50 on: September 24, 2024, 11:00:13 pm »
Quote from: Nessy76 on September 24, 2024, 04:01:46 pm
Looks optimistic if anything.
Of course it's optimistic. A few games into the season they would be in the double digits. Good luck beating that record.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 09:30:53 pm »




Logged

Offline rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,186
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 09:32:47 pm »
Quote from: Prof on Yesterday at 09:30:53 pm





Didn't Man City drop a point against Arsenal?
Logged

Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 09:38:18 pm »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Yesterday at 09:32:47 pm
Didn't Man City drop a point against Arsenal?
They dropped 2 points in the Arsenal match in week 5 and played to par against Newcastle in round 6 (with an away draw).
Logged

Offline rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,186
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 09:39:43 pm »
Quote from: Prof on Yesterday at 09:38:18 pm
They dropped 2 points in the Arsenal match in week 5 and played to par against Newcastle in round 6 (with an away draw).
Oh, sorry for not scrolling up properly.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,329
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2024-25
« Reply #55 on: Today at 02:41:48 am »
"Glory Glory Man Utd..."

The team who leads in the other direction.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 