NICHOLLS vs red1977 - Losers Quarter Final 1

Spoiler Andy Cole gets across his man at the near post to glance home (7 min)



Goal Scored by Andy Cole for red1977 on (7 min)



Score: NICHOLLS 0 - 1 red1977

Spoiler McMahon with a staggered run up, he's sent the 'keeper the wrong way and placed it into the opposite corner (30 min)



Goal Scored by McMahon for red1977 on (30 min)



Score: NICHOLLS 0 - 2 red1977 [39m

Spoiler Rush gets across his man at the near post to glance home (33 min)



Goal Scored by Rush for NICHOLLS on (33 min)



Score: NICHOLLS 1 - 2 red1977

Spoiler Sheringham gets across his man at the near post to glance home (42 min)



Goal Scored by Sheringham for NICHOLLS on (42 min)



Score: NICHOLLS 2 - 2 red1977

Spoiler Half Time Score: NICHOLLS 2 - 2 red1977

Spoiler McMahon looks most likely to take this... (47 min)



McGrain reads it well to clear the ball (47 min)

Spoiler Murdoch controls it into his path and bends it into the far corner, what a finish! (59 min)



Goal Scored by Murdoch for NICHOLLS on (59 min)



Score: NICHOLLS 3 - 2 red1977

Spoiler Duff!!!! Blasted in from long range. Goal!!! (77 min)



Goal Scored by Duff for red1977 on (77 min)



Score: NICHOLLS 3 - 3 red1977

Spoiler Robson!!!! Blasted in from long range. Goal!!! (85 min)



Goal Scored by Robson for NICHOLLS on (85 min)



Score: NICHOLLS 4 - 3 red1977

Spoiler Full Time Score: NICHOLLS 4 - 3 red1977



A 7 goal thriller! The losers did themselves proud, congratulations/commiserations to Nicholls







Goals Scored by: Rush, Sheringham, Murdoch, Robson - Andy Cole, McMahon, Duff A 7 goal thriller! The losers did themselves proud, congratulations/commiserations to Nicholls

Spoiler Category NICHOLLS red1977 Goal 4 3 Shot 12 10 Shot on Target 7 7 Successful Pass 471 540 Missed Pass 108 106 Successful Cross 6 2 Missed Crossed 6 4 Duel Won 19 25 Duel Lost 25 19 Fouls Committed 12 7 Saves 4 3 Interceptions 23 15

Nicholls gained a respectable 3 points in the group stages and two of the teams from their group are now in the semi finals, so they may feel hard done by and have a point to prove today. Red1977 infamously won their last match dumping one of the early favourites Musk out in the groups, so may not be a soft touch despite their last place finish.Line Up for NICHOLLS : 4-4-2ShiltonMcGrain Pallister Bruce IrwinLorrimer Robson Murdoch LennoxRush SheringhamLine Up for red1977 : 4-4-2MartynR.James Yeats E.Hughes SamsonDuff Ince McMahon GiggsAndy Cole ShearerThe referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by ShearerSamson swings it across the box, but Pallister intercepts (1 min)Samson finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (2 min)Samson finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (6 min)Duff brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Shearer(8 min)Shearer plays it first time across to Andy Cole(7 min)Andy Cole finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (11 min)Duff takes it past Murdoch with a calm drop of the shoulder (11 min)McMahon runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (11 min)Duff picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Bruce is in just the right place (12 min)Lennox swings it across the box, but E.Hughes intercepts (18 min)Rush runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (18 min)Murdoch loses posession to Ince(18 min)McMahon loses posession to Murdoch(19 min)Lorrimer finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (20 min)Giggs brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to McMahon(22 min)McMahon swings it across the box, but Bruce intercepts (22 min)Lorrimer finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (25 min)Giggs comes together in the area with Lorrimer the ref points to the spot! Penalty for red1977 (30 min)Sheringham runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (33 min)Lorrimer finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (33 min)Lorrimer brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Sheringham(34 min)Sheringham plays it first time across to Rush(33 min)Duff swings it across the box, but McGrain intercepts (35 min)Giggs picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Pallister is in just the right place (41 min)Lennox plays it first time across to Sheringham(42 min)Lorrimer brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Rush(43 min)Rush swings it across the box, but E.Hughes intercepts (40 min)The referee blows the halftime whistle!Back from 2-0 down. Nicholls is not taking this lying down.The match resumes and the ball is with SheringhamSheringham finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (46 min)McGrain picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Yeats is in just the right place (47 min)Duff strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Lorrimer. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (47 min)McGrain swings it across the box, but Yeats intercepts (48 min)Andy Cole loses posession to Pallister(50 min)McGrain brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Rush(51 min)Rush swings it across the box, but R.James intercepts (48 min)Lorrimer plays it first time across to Sheringham(52 min)Sheringham brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (52 min)Duff runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (53 min)Murdoch takes it past McMahon with a calm drop of the shoulder (53 min)Irwin swings it across the box, but E.Hughes intercepts (58 min)Bruce takes it past Shearer with a calm drop of the shoulder (59 min)Irwin carries it forward... he's still going... the defenders are backing off... he looks to release Murdoch(59 min)Robson picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (60 min)Sheringham finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (62 min)Lorrimer plays it first time across to Sheringham(63 min)Sheringham takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (63 min)Giggs swings it across the box, but Bruce intercepts (63 min)Shearer picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (66 min)Shearer carries it forward... he's still going... the defenders are backing off... he looks to release McMahon(67 min)McMahon loses his marker, but the shot doesn't have enough on it and the keeper gathers (67 min)E.Hughes takes it past Sheringham with a calm drop of the shoulder (67 min)Duff picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Irwin is in just the right place (69 min)McMahon carries it forward... he's still going... the defenders are backing off... he looks to release Giggs(71 min)Giggs takes the shot first time, but he's fired it into the side netting (71 min)Lorrimer brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Murdoch(72 min)Murdoch swings it across the box, but E.Hughes intercepts (71 min)Lennox runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (73 min)Lennox plays it first time across to Rush(75 min)Rush brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (75 min)Lennox picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but R.James is in just the right place (79 min)E.Hughes takes it past Murdoch with a calm drop of the shoulder (79 min)Giggs picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but McGrain is in just the right place (80 min)Duff picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Pallister is in just the right place (80 min)Lorrimer brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Rush(81 min)Rush plays it first time across to Sheringham(81 min)Sheringham takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (81 min)Lennox finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (83 min)Ince brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Giggs(84 min)Giggs plays it first time across to Andy Cole(81 min)Andy Cole brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (81 min)Shearer picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (86 min)Samson finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (89 min)That's the full time whistle!