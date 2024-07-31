red1977 vs Vivabobbygraham

Barnes plays it across the six yard box to Clarke(18 min)



Clarke hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (18 min)

Goal Scored by Steven for Vivabobbygraham on (25 min)







Score: red1977 0 - 1 Vivabobbygraham Steven skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! Goal!!! Flies into the top corner (25 min)

Duff plays it across the six yard box to Shearer(38 min)



Shearer stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (38 min)

Spoiler Half Time Score: red1977 0 - 1 Vivabobbygraham

After a demolition by Musk, you have to think Bobby will have his players fired up todayLine Up for red1977 : 4-4-2Line Up for Vivabobbygraham : 4-1-2-3The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by ShearerClarke finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (0 min)Giles bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but R.James has too much pace and covers (0 min)R.James clips it towards the back post, but Lawler reads it well and clears (0 min)Andy Cole carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to McMahon(0 min)McMahon plays it across the six yard box to Andy Cole(0min)Andy Cole hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (0min)Andy Cole bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Ratcliffe has too much pace and covers (3 min)Giggs clips it towards the back post, but Lawler reads it well and clears (4 min)R.James plays it across the six yard box to Andy Cole(6 min)Andy Cole stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (6 min)Steven clips it towards the back post, but Yeats reads it well and clears (8 min)Giggs bursts through the midfield and plays it to McMahon(10 min)McMahon with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, but it's well saved (10 min)Duff plays it across the six yard box to Shearer(11 min)Shearer stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (11 min)Steven with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (16 min)Bell with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (16 min)Steven dribles past Martyn using his body well (19 min)R.James plays it across the six yard box to Andy Cole(20 min)Andy Cole hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (20 min)Giles hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (26 min)Giggs carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to Andy Cole(26 min)Andy Cole plays it across the six yard box to Shearer(22 min)Shearer hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (22 min)Lawler clips it towards the back post, but R.James reads it well and clears (27 min)Duff plays it across the six yard box to Andy Cole(27 min)Andy Cole hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (27 min)Duff with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (30 min)Steven clips it towards the back post, but Yeats reads it well and clears (31 min)Giggs bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Donachie has too much pace and covers (32 min)Duff clips it towards the back post, but Lawler reads it well and clears (33 min)Shearer hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (35 min)Shearer bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but M.Wright has too much pace and covers (36 min)R.James clips it towards the back post, but Lawler reads it well and clears (44 min)The referee blows the halftime whistle!