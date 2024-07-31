« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 4  (Read 904 times)

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,627
  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 3
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 09:30:27 pm »
Quote from: Prof on Yesterday at 08:03:40 pm
I think Betty had some stuff on over the weekend

Yep, I'm on a rest day. We'll resume tomorrow.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,627
  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 4
« Reply #81 on: Today at 01:27:53 pm »
Coming up today -





Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,627
  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 4
« Reply #82 on: Today at 02:01:14 pm »
Popcorn vs Musketeer Gripweed

Two unbeaten teams. Can Toshack or Brady add to their two goal tallies?





Line Up for Popcorn : 4-2-3-1



Line Up for Musketeer Gripweed : 4-4-2



The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by M.Johnston

D.Cooper picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (0 min)

Young runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Pearce gets there first (4 min)

Brady runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Pearce gets there first (7 min)

Fletcher shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (8 min)

Hargreaves shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (8 min)

Fowler brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but McGrath steps across to carry the ball away (11 min)

Hargreaves shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (18 min)

Barry brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but S.Kennedy steps across to carry the ball away (20 min)

Brady picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (22 min)

J.Johnstone runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Carragher gets there first (24 min)

J.Johnstone bursts through the midfield, but is tripped by Young. The ref indicates a freekick (25 min)

Spoiler
Baxter swings in the freekick (25 min)

Pearce wins the header, but it's safely gathered by the 'keeper (25 min)
[close]

Brady runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but McLeish gets there first (31 min)

Joe Cole picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (32 min)

Brady runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  McGrath gets there first (34 min)

Spoiler
Brady picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to slide it into Young(36 min)

Young is in on goal, but the composure isn't there and he's missed the target (36 min)
[close]

Hargreaves picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (37 min)

Barry brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Pearce steps across to carry the ball away (39 min)

Barry brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Pearce steps across to carry the ball away (40 min)

Young runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  McGrath gets there first (41 min)

Ashley Cole runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  McLeish gets there first (41 min)

Joe Cole shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (42 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Popcorn 0  -  0 Musketeer Gripweed
[close]
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,627
  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - Group Stage - Matchday 4
« Reply #83 on: Today at 02:10:16 pm »
red1977 vs Vivabobbygraham

After a demolition by Musk, you have to think Bobby will have his players fired up today



Line Up for red1977 : 4-4-2



Line Up for Vivabobbygraham : 4-1-2-3



The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Shearer

Clarke finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (0 min)

Giles bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but R.James has too much pace and covers (0 min)

R.James clips it towards the back post, but Lawler reads it well and clears (0 min)

Andy Cole carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to McMahon(0 min)

McMahon plays it across the six yard box to Andy Cole(0min)

Andy Cole hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (0min)

Andy Cole bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Ratcliffe has too much pace and covers (3 min)

Giggs clips it towards the back post, but Lawler reads it well and clears (4 min)

R.James plays it across the six yard box to Andy Cole(6 min)

Andy Cole stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (6 min)

Steven clips it towards the back post, but Yeats reads it well and clears (8 min)

Giggs bursts through the midfield and plays it to McMahon(10 min)

McMahon with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, but it's well saved (10 min)

Duff plays it across the six yard box to Shearer(11 min)

Shearer stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (11 min)

Steven with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (16 min)

Bell with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (16 min)

Spoiler
Barnes plays it across the six yard box to Clarke(18 min)

Clarke hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (18 min)
[close]

Steven dribles past Martyn using his body well (19 min)

R.James plays it across the six yard box to Andy Cole(20 min)

Andy Cole hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (20 min)

Spoiler
Steven skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! Goal!!! Flies into the top corner (25 min)

Goal Scored by  Steven  for  Vivabobbygraham  on  (25 min)



Score: red1977 0  -  1 Vivabobbygraham
[close]

Giles hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (26 min)

Giggs carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to Andy Cole(26 min)

Andy Cole plays it across the six yard box to Shearer(22 min)

Shearer hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (22 min)

Lawler clips it towards the back post, but R.James reads it well and clears (27 min)

Duff plays it across the six yard box to Andy Cole(27 min)

Andy Cole hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (27 min)

Duff with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (30 min)

Steven clips it towards the back post, but Yeats reads it well and clears (31 min)

Giggs bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Donachie has too much pace and covers (32 min)

Duff clips it towards the back post, but Lawler reads it well and clears (33 min)

Shearer hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (35 min)

Shearer bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but M.Wright has too much pace and covers (36 min)

Spoiler
Duff plays it across the six yard box to Shearer(38 min)

Shearer stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (38 min)
[close]

R.James clips it towards the back post, but Lawler reads it well and clears (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: red1977 0  -  1 Vivabobbygraham
[close]


Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 