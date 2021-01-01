Elden Ring Runes
has been hacked. Perhaps it's not a surprise considering that Souls games are often plagued by problems with exploits that break games. This isn't just any ordinary hack. The truth is, Elden Ring is just the most recent FromSoft game to be victimized by a notorious Souls hacker who has a specific interest in infiltrating players' worlds them.
If you're familiar with Dark Souls hacker Malcolm Reynolds, then you can probably figure out what's happening. For the uninitiated, Reynolds is a longtime hacker of FromSoft games, who caused numerous issues with Dark Souls 3 and Dark Souls Remastered players a few years in the past. In both cases Reynolds claims to have modified the game's code to allow people to be soft-banned by giving them invalid things and status changes. Well, he says he's doing the same thing that he did in Elden Ring, invading people's worlds and giving them items they'd be better off with out before killing them. Although it's not clear if he's actually able to impact people's accounts, from videos he's published online it's clear that he's killed players in what appears to be unfair ways.
Reynolds posted a video on YouTube on March 9 displaying his latest hack, and all his mucky-doing set to the jaunty sounds of "Rama Lama Ding Dong" by The Edsels. The video begins when Reynolds' mouse cursor scans an area marked "Hardscoping Tutorial,"" after which a second box is marked "This prohibits the use of these tools," complete with a little smiley-face emoticon next to the box. It's worth noting, but there's no proof that
any bans actually occur. After that, the video becomes a rapid succession of him invading people's worlds and causing complete destruction to them using a huge beam of flame shooting from his hands, as well as several more destructive spells. It's just a pity, especially because every spell he used--like the fire beam-- appears to be extensively altered. Reynolds shed some light on how he ruins others' lives in his Lands Between hell, and what he sees as the reasons behind his actions.