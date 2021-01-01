« previous next »
Author Topic: Southport stabbing incident.  (Read 18370 times)

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #840 on: Today at 04:01:37 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:56:30 pm
They are not this country.

I know, but theyre ruining it and theres been a gradual decline for a long time. Unfortunately we cant deport these far right racist twats.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #841 on: Today at 04:04:29 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 03:55:21 pm
Its embarrassing, seems to be the same live stream that Ive seen on TikTok. The lad filming was saying how he use to be in the EDL etc. Absolute knob head. Theyve just attacked 2 police vans and throwing all sorts at the police now.

Many of them just seem to be local kids coming out to have a go at the police.

Fucking hate this country.

Yep, I was extremely reticent posting the link, but huge "weapons" or not.....there's still some journalistic value in observing the kind of psychology fuelling these events. I hope I haven't been imprudent, and perhaps the time is nearing to seperate this thread out of respect for the sad events which originally generated it?

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #842 on: Today at 04:10:36 pm »
LIVE UK Sunderland, Manchester, Belfast, Liverpool, Stoke, Hull, Leeds.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z1VKZhadxwI

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #843 on: Today at 04:13:24 pm »
Not to take away from the obvious far right gobshites attending but I do reckon a good number of the people at the Pier Head are young lads who are prone to believing all the conspiracy stuff you know. We've saw how big it is with Covid/5G nonsense etc. The same people who believe the bizzies are just there to protect some tyrannical form of law and order etc too.

Saw a few pictures of people down there with England flags and Union Jacks, I reckon most of them are bused in from smaller places, it'll be the same like that in Manchester/Nottingham/Leeds etc today too. Dickheads from smaller towns just taking their picks on where to go for a day out hoping it turns into a piss up/riot etc
