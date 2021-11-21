I think 'alonsoisared' drew comparisons between the far left and far right in terms of speculation as to the perpetrator, and to me inferred nefarious comparions. The far left were trying to protect minorities, which in this instance was erroneously muslims, the far right on the other hand wanted any excuse to villify and justify their targeting of Muslims. There's a world of difference between the two, with one side in particular dragging society into despicable depths.



nothing 'nefarious' intended. In the immediate aftermath there was speculation all round as there always is with these incidents. I found it extremely distasteful. The far right pray that the perpetrators are Muslim and the far left pray they aren't. The victims should be front and centre and the police left to deal with the perpetrator and get to the bottom of motive etc.The damage the rumours from the far right have done are overwhelmingly clear to all, and X takes a shitload of blame for that. I was still hanging on to the site as I use it for my writing on football but I'm done with it.What I do find mad is the doubling down that's being done. What the fuck are they even protesting about now? They've been whipped up into such a fervour that I don't think they care. Just an excuse to get out and show their true colours.