Author Topic: Southport stabbing incident.  (Read 17443 times)

I hate to bleat on about it but I hope the BBC are getting complaints about their constant peddling of EDL rhetoric, looks like the Guardian have their act together now by stating the far right are using the killings as an excuse of sorts. BBC are still this morning putting out the unrest is all  following the killing of three young girls in Southport on Monday.

Scum kicking off in rucking Sunderland has nothing to do with what happened everyone knows it is all an excuse to riot yet the BBC are not bothering to verify any of it.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:53:14 am
The amount of cctv and drone cops, they'll be snatching them off the high streets for weeks.

Thick bastards.

The amount of live video footage they are taking is just incredible. Not even the CPS could fuck up charges with the evidence being gathered
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 08:29:13 am
I hate to bleat on about it but I hope the BBC are getting complaints about their constant peddling of EDL rhetoric, looks like the Guardian have their act together now by stating the far right are using the killings as an excuse of sorts. BBC are still this morning putting out the unrest is all  following the killing of three young girls in Southport on Monday.

Scum kicking off in rucking Sunderland has nothing to do with what happened everyone knows it is all an excuse to riot yet the BBC are not bothering to verify any of it.

Its an opportunity to wreck, loot and rob.  Some mini mart owner in Southport was cleaned out of booze and cigs on Tuesday.  Says it all really.

Same Id envisage in Sunderland last night.
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:46:04 am
Its an opportunity to wreck, loot and rob.  Some mini mart owner in Southport was cleaned out of booze and cigs on Tuesday.  Says it all really.

Same Id envisage in Sunderland last night.

I'd imagine the organisation is being done by EDL or affiliates, then numbers are being boosted by local skallys who are doing most of the throwing and looting etc. The "older" organisers will be at the back pushing on the young ones who are just there to be twats.
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 08:31:06 am
The amount of live video footage they are taking is just incredible. Not even the CPS could fuck up charges with the evidence being gathered

Id rather they fucking baton charged the fuckers and knocked a few lumps of of them, this lets let them loot and pillage and well take some pictures and arrest them at some point in the future is bullshit, the same thugs will be busy tonight fucking up some other town centre or targeting another mosque somewhere while the old bill take this softly softly approach.
Quote from: only6times on Today at 08:03:15 am
Little kid on one of those Twitter pics wearing an LFC shirt. Nailed on Salah will be printed on the back.

Anyone know this blert?

Hes a red, apparently (as is the lad hes insulting).


My wife and her mum are meant to be going to town today for her mum's birthday to do a bit of shopping and have some lunch. I detest the fact that I have just told her that they should probably stay away just in case.

If there are any rioters (because that is what they are- it is not legitimate protest in any way shape or form) I sincerely hope they get run out of town like they did a few years ago. Absolute scum
Quote from: DangerScouse on August  1, 2024, 10:58:00 pm
I think 'alonsoisared' drew comparisons between the far left and far right in terms of speculation as to the perpetrator, and to me inferred nefarious comparions. The far left were trying to protect minorities, which in this instance was erroneously muslims, the far right on the other hand wanted any excuse to villify and justify their targeting of Muslims. There's a world of difference between the two, with one side in particular dragging society into despicable depths.
nothing 'nefarious' intended. In the immediate aftermath there was speculation all round as there always is with these incidents. I found it extremely distasteful. The far right pray that the perpetrators are Muslim and the far left pray they aren't. The victims should be front and centre and the police left to deal with the perpetrator and get to the bottom of motive etc.

The damage the rumours from the far right have done are overwhelmingly clear to all, and X takes a shitload of blame for that. I was still hanging on to the site as I use it for my writing on football but I'm done with it.

What I do find mad is the doubling down that's being done. What the fuck are they even protesting about now? They've been whipped up into such a fervour that I don't think they care. Just an excuse to get out and show their true colours.
