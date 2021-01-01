« previous next »
Southport stabbing incident.

I hate to bleat on about it but I hope the BBC are getting complaints about their constant peddling of EDL rhetoric, looks like the Guardian have their act together now by stating the far right are using the killings as an excuse of sorts. BBC are still this morning putting out the unrest is all  following the killing of three young girls in Southport on Monday.

Scum kicking off in rucking Sunderland has nothing to do with what happened everyone knows it is all an excuse to riot yet the BBC are not bothering to verify any of it.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay
The amount of cctv and drone cops, they'll be snatching them off the high streets for weeks.

Thick bastards.

The amount of live video footage they are taking is just incredible. Not even the CPS could fuck up charges with the evidence being gathered
