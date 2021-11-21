There's a noticeable difference in the work clobber Merseyside Police are wearing there compared to The Met this week and even the French in Paris in 2022, etc etc.
I do wonder if it's purposely less aggressive looking when in fact they have every right to appear intimidating to any c*nt that shows up to cause aggro.
There's an episode in Scrubs where The Janitor gets a new uniform and nobody is scared of him anymore because it's duck egg blue, which apparently has a calming effect on everyone. It might sound silly, but the show was known for doing good work to make the show as real and believable as possible.
I noticed in the videos that a number of Merseyside police were wearing a similar colour overvest rather than the usual yellow hi-vis, so you may be onto something.