Southport stabbing incident.

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #640 on: Today at 12:19:26 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:51:06 pm
Yep agreed. Hopefully he has his own reasons why he didn't but I was desperate for him to get at that c*nt.

I took it as a case of 'don't feed the troll', 'never wrestle with a pig' and all that. If he gets in a slanging match it will be music to the cretins ears and give him more of a grandstand.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #641 on: Today at 12:26:52 pm
"I sort of wish there was a proven way to rehabilitate these sort of lost souls as I'm convinced the answer is love and untangling traumatic knots logically and with compassion and dedication, but let's face it, if a politician said that, they'd possibly seem a tyrant; it may never happen"



This a topic/area I find very interesting.  Can people be rehabilitate.  I understand the anger when people do shitty/awful things.  Im more instead in the why and what can be done to improve or stop it.  I have found some of the posts in here quite insightful.  Its what i like about Scousers they dont follow the establishment line. Im not a big texter myself usually only a few sentences max prefer voice conversations.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #642 on: Today at 12:52:27 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 12:26:52 pm
"I sort of wish there was a proven way to rehabilitate these sort of lost souls as I'm convinced the answer is love and untangling traumatic knots logically and with compassion and dedication, but let's face it, if a politician said that, they'd possibly seem a tyrant; it may never happen"



This a topic/area I find very interesting.  Can people be rehabilitate.  I understand the anger when people do shitty/awful things.  Im more instead in the why and what can be done to improve or stop it.  I have found some of the posts in here quite insightful.  Its what i like about Scousers they dont follow the establishment line. Im not a big texter myself usually only a few sentences max prefer voice conversations.
The thing is, people need to genuinely want to change. Both my partner an I are qualified counsellors. She has counselled some people who have had extremely colourful criminal pasts but were in the process of turning their lives around and doing positive things with it. It's doable too, but only because those people had the desire to change and the will to do what it takes to make the process happen for them.

Those clowns 'taking their country back' were there willingly. They wanted to be there and, in many cases, travelled many miles to be there. They don't want to change. In fact, they want the world to change so it's as warped as they are.

Could they change at some point in the future? Of course, but only if they genuinely want to.

Every single day in our lives we are training go be something and someone. We become what we think and what we practice. We have a choice over who and what that is. It's up to us. Some choose to be negative destroyers. Others choose to be positive and build things. We saw both mindsets in Southport. Those who are training themselves to be hateful, negative and destructive were out on Tuesday night. The positive, socially responsible and decent were out repairing the community on Wednesday morning. We all have a choice. Which one are we?
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #643 on: Today at 01:04:42 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 12:26:52 pm
"I sort of wish there was a proven way to rehabilitate these sort of lost souls as I'm convinced the answer is love and untangling traumatic knots logically and with compassion and dedication, but let's face it, if a politician said that, they'd possibly seem a tyrant; it may never happen"



This a topic/area I find very interesting.  Can people be rehabilitate.  I understand the anger when people do shitty/awful things.  Im more instead in the why and what can be done to improve or stop it.  I have found some of the posts in here quite insightful.  Its what i like about Scousers they dont follow the establishment line. Im not a big texter myself usually only a few sentences max prefer voice conversations.


It's important to realise that a lot of the people at those riots have racist and fascists believes. They aren't just uneducated and don't know what they're doing. They could of course change those believes, but it is sort of similar to converting a Tory to a Socialist.

I do think it is a bit different with the large masses that voted Reform in the last election, or even those that voted Leave in the referendum. A lot of them are likely just unhappy and believe they know who is to blame (or even just that they get some sort of revenge out of voting for a minor party). With those, I do think education and improvement in societal participation is going to make a big difference.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #644 on: Today at 01:12:51 pm
All in all, it's just another brick in the balls.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #645 on: Today at 01:26:16 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:52:27 pm
The thing is, people need to genuinely want to change. Both my partner an I are qualified counsellors. She has counselled some people who have had extremely colourful criminal pasts but were in the process of turning their lives around and doing positive things with it. It's doable too, but only because those people had the desire to change and the will to do what it takes to make the process happen for them.

Those clowns 'taking their country back' were there willingly. They wanted to be there and, in many cases, travelled many miles to be there. They don't want to change. In fact, they want the world to change so it's as warped as they are.

Could they change at some point in the future? Of course, but only if they genuinely want to.

Every single day in our lives we are training go be something and someone. We become what we think and what we practice. We have a choice over who and what that is. It's up to us. Some choose to be negative destroyers. Others choose to be positive and build things. We saw both mindsets in Southport. Those who are training themselves to be hateful, negative and destructive were out on Tuesday night. The positive, socially responsible and decent were out repairing the community on Wednesday morning. We all have a choice. Which one are we?

I like reading your posts and respect your opinions.  I do think there is a percentage of people that can be influenced.  They should be worked on so the 'clowns' ringleaders have less followers.

We have similar issues in Ireland

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c728vnv21djo

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-67512002


Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #646 on: Today at 01:45:24 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:12:51 pm
All in all, it's just another brick in the balls.

;D

Make that a party hit!
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #647 on: Today at 02:11:26 pm
There's image's doing rounds of EDL knob taunting a police line.. so a police dog bites him on the arse....give that police dog a medal!
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #648 on: Today at 02:56:37 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 02:11:26 pm
There's image's doing rounds of EDL knob taunting a police line.. so a police dog bites him on the arse....give that police dog a medal!
Scroll up and see the last thing I posted in here, it's a video of him taunting the Police, wouldn't back off when advised to then next thing a Police dog sinks its teeth into his arse and he's screaming his head off  ;D
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #649 on: Today at 03:03:58 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 02:11:26 pm
There's image's doing rounds of EDL knob taunting a police line.. so a police dog bites him on the arse....give that police dog a medal!

I think dog would prefer a nice juicy bone or a slice off that lard arses right buttock.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #650 on: Today at 03:24:26 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:31:39 am
That fella is Brian Spencer (39). He's a painter and decorator from Southport. So anyone getting work done in the area,  be sure this fascist isn't the guy working in your house.

He was also taken to hospital the next day after a domestic incident. He went on to racially abuse a fellow patient before being arrested for public order offences and threats to kill.

Worth repeating, and repeating and repeating.

Brian Spencer (39), painter and decorator from Southport.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #651 on: Today at 03:38:12 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 03:03:58 pm
I think dog would prefer a nice juicy bone or a slice off that lard arses right buttock.

if its anything like our dog (german shepherd)  - doesn't matter - he will eat anything.....fat ass, socks, its own crap, a juicy bone - to him everything is fair game.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #652 on: Today at 03:38:24 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 01:26:16 pm
I like reading your posts and respect your opinions.  I do think there is a percentage of people that can be influenced.  They should be worked on so the 'clowns' ringleaders have less followers.

We have similar issues in Ireland

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c728vnv21djo

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-67512002
I definitely think there are certain people who can be influenced positively. Those crowds are made up of all sorts of people there for varying reasons. As redbyrdz said, there will be a (I think) relatively small number of out-and-out fascist racists orchestrating it all. They're taking their lead from professional racist agitators like Trump, Frottage and Yaxley-Lennon etc. Such characters seem to make division and chaos their life's work. They're probably lost to civilised society now.

Then we also have the football hooligan element. I've seen plenty of these far-right protest chasers talking about how they used to be football hooligans until the police finally got on top of it and made it so much harder to fight each other. I know of many who then swapped over into far-right politics so they could get together and fight with Antifa on the streets. So for a good number of them, it's just recreational violence.

You'll also have local scallies turning up just to throw things at police, smash things, loot shops and 'have a laugh'. I'd bet a fair few were in Southport just for the ruck, and who have no interest in politics or in the tragic deaths of those beautiful children. Selfish, negative people doing selfish, negative things.

I mean an 11 year old boy is up for burning out a police car in the unrest in Hartlepool. I doubt he even knows what day it is, never mind know what 'reasons' he had for doing such a ridiculously stupid thing. It's simply recreational violence and destruction after tagging along with a mob.

So within those crowds there will be some extremists who are probably a lost cause now, but others who could still grow up and become better people. If they want to. I'd say the majority there have that potential. The small number of real hardcore? Maybe less so.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #653 on: Today at 04:20:14 pm
Just a thought but the conversation is veering off into other areas  which is fine and normal...but maybe now not appropriate  to still refer to this thread as 'stabbing incident'...out of respect to the heartbreak of it all , if for no other reason
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #654 on: Today at 04:28:40 pm
to be honest, I feel like these racist attacks have nothing to do with the initial incident and are a separate topic in their own right?

Perhaps mods could consider splitting the thread?
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #655 on: Today at 04:38:18 pm
Was down there earlier where all the flowers where. It was cordoned off so was at the Sussex rd end at the bottom the bridge where the riots where. Actually Took my breath away when we approached. A proper sad feeling amongst the crowd. So sad seeing it all. Then only 100 yards over the bridge again I was overwhelmed but in a different way as weve were approaching the mosque to see an almost party atmosphere. Everyone letting on to each other  Well over a hundred people from the mosque with  a mixture of different people all in the yard laughing and joking, hugging etc. Everyone smiling. Was boss to see.

Turns out this brick fella was an old ex door neighbour of my brothers in his previous house In high park. Next door but 1. Used to deal o get stuff dropped off right in front of my brothers house.

Also, what I said the other night aboot my brothers new next door neighbour taking in all the girls whod been attacked.  Apparently, the first thing the girl said to him was Please help me, Ive just been stabbed. I think Im gonna die

6 year old girl man. Fucking hell. Heartbreaking.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #656 on: Today at 04:40:51 pm
Capon please tell me she was ok?  That's heartbreaking to hear it really is.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #657 on: Today at 04:42:23 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 01:45:24 pm
;D

Make that a party hit!
The mad thing is, you could. Change the lyrics to aboot them c*nts needing education etc and the brick in the balls line. Put it up for sale and give the money to charity. Make them silly c*nts a laughing stock firever
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #658 on: Today at 04:45:18 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:12:51 pm
All in all, it's just another brick in the balls.

My neck, my back, a brick just hit my sack.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #659 on: Today at 04:45:43 pm
Quote from: Millie on Today at 04:40:51 pm
Capon please tell me she was ok?  That's heartbreaking to hear it really is.
im not sure to be honest. I didnt speak to the neighbour it was my brother on the night it happened. Im guessing hed have said it was one of the girls in the news who passed if that was the case. I cant be certain though. They did say theyd heard a few of them are on the mend. But thats all I think they know.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #660 on: Today at 04:48:45 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 02:11:26 pm
There's image's doing rounds of EDL knob taunting a police line.. so a police dog bites him on the arse....give that police dog a medal!
I think it needs a tetanus to be honest.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #661 on: Today at 05:35:07 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 04:42:23 pm
The mad thing is, you could. Change the lyrics to aboot them c*nts needing education etc and the brick in the balls line. Put it up for sale and give the money to charity. Make them silly c*nts a laughing stock firever

You could, I struggle with microsoft paint.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #662 on: Today at 05:38:53 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 04:42:23 pm
The mad thing is, you could. Change the lyrics to aboot them c*nts needing education etc and the brick in the balls line. Put it up for sale and give the money to charity. Make them silly c*nts a laughing stock firever

These cnuts need some education
These cnuts need some crowd control...

(you could replace "crowd" with "self" maybe...)
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #663 on: Today at 06:40:45 pm
https://twitter.com/i/status/1819110548090519573


Impressive from the Imam of the West Derby Mosque.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #664 on: Today at 06:44:28 pm
