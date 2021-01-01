I like reading your posts and respect your opinions. I do think there is a percentage of people that can be influenced. They should be worked on so the 'clowns' ringleaders have less followers.



We have similar issues in Ireland



I definitely think there are certain people who can be influenced positively. Those crowds are made up of all sorts of people there for varying reasons. As redbyrdz said, there will be a (I think) relatively small number of out-and-out fascist racists orchestrating it all. They're taking their lead from professional racist agitators like Trump, Frottage and Yaxley-Lennon etc. Such characters seem to make division and chaos their life's work. They're probably lost to civilised society now.Then we also have the football hooligan element. I've seen plenty of these far-right protest chasers talking about how they used to be football hooligans until the police finally got on top of it and made it so much harder to fight each other. I know of many who then swapped over into far-right politics so they could get together and fight with Antifa on the streets. So for a good number of them, it's just recreational violence.You'll also have local scallies turning up just to throw things at police, smash things, loot shops and 'have a laugh'. I'd bet a fair few were in Southport just for the ruck, and who have no interest in politics or in the tragic deaths of those beautiful children. Selfish, negative people doing selfish, negative things.I mean an 11 year old boy is up for burning out a police car in the unrest in Hartlepool. I doubt he even knows what day it is, never mind know what 'reasons' he had for doing such a ridiculously stupid thing. It's simply recreational violence and destruction after tagging along with a mob.So within those crowds there will be some extremists who are probably a lost cause now, but others who could still grow up and become better people. If they want to. I'd say the majority there have that potential. The small number of real hardcore? Maybe less so.