"I sort of wish there was a proven way to rehabilitate these sort of lost souls as I'm convinced the answer is love and untangling traumatic knots logically and with compassion and dedication, but let's face it, if a politician said that, they'd possibly seem a tyrant; it may never happen"







This a topic/area I find very interesting. Can people be rehabilitate. I understand the anger when people do shitty/awful things. Im more instead in the why and what can be done to improve or stop it. I have found some of the posts in here quite insightful. Its what i like about Scousers they dont follow the establishment line. Im not a big texter myself usually only a few sentences max prefer voice conversations.



The thing is, people need to genuinely want to change. Both my partner an I are qualified counsellors. She has counselled some people who have had extremely colourful criminal pasts but were in the process of turning their lives around and doing positive things with it. It's doable too, but only because those people had the desire to change and the will to do what it takes to make the process happen for them.Those clowns 'taking their country back' were there willingly. They wanted to be there and, in many cases, travelled many miles to be there. They don't want to change. In fact, they want the world to change so it's as warped as they are.Could they change at some point in the future? Of course, but only if they genuinely want to.Every single day in our lives we are training go be something and someone. We become what we think and what we practice. We have a choice over who and what that is. It's up to us. Some choose to be negative destroyers. Others choose to be positive and build things. We saw both mindsets in Southport. Those who are training themselves to be hateful, negative and destructive were out on Tuesday night. The positive, socially responsible and decent were out repairing the community on Wednesday morning. We all have a choice. Which one are we?