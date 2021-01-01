« previous next »
Andy82lfc

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #640 on: Today at 12:19:26 pm
I took it as a case of 'don't feed the troll', 'never wrestle with a pig' and all that. If he gets in a slanging match it will be music to the cretins ears and give him more of a grandstand.
DiggerJohn

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #641 on: Today at 12:26:52 pm
"I sort of wish there was a proven way to rehabilitate these sort of lost souls as I'm convinced the answer is love and untangling traumatic knots logically and with compassion and dedication, but let's face it, if a politician said that, they'd possibly seem a tyrant; it may never happen"



This a topic/area I find very interesting.  Can people be rehabilitate.  I understand the anger when people do shitty/awful things.  Im more instead in the why and what can be done to improve or stop it.  I have found some of the posts in here quite insightful.  Its what i like about Scousers they dont follow the establishment line. Im not a big texter myself usually only a few sentences max prefer voice conversations.
Son of Spion

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #642 on: Today at 12:52:27 pm
The thing is, people need to genuinely want to change. Both my partner an I are qualified counsellors. She has counselled some people who have had extremely colourful criminal pasts but were in the process of turning their lives around and doing positive things with it. It's doable too, but only because those people had the desire to change and the will to do what it takes to make the process happen for them.

Those clowns 'taking their country back' were there willingly. They wanted to be there and, in many cases, travelled many miles to be there. They don't want to change. In fact, they want the world to change so it's as warped as they are.

Could they change at some point in the future? Of course, but only if they genuinely want to.

Every single day in our lives we are training go be something and someone. We become what we think and what we practice. We have a choice over who and what that is. It's up to us. Some choose to be negative destroyers. Others choose to be positive and build things. We saw both mindsets in Southport. Those who are training themselves to be hateful, negative and destructive were out on Tuesday night. The positive, socially responsible and decent were out repairing the community on Wednesday morning. We all have a choice. Which one are we?
redbyrdz

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #643 on: Today at 01:04:42 pm
It's important to realise that a lot of the people at those riots have racist and fascists believes. They aren't just uneducated and don't know what they're doing. They could of course change those believes, but it is sort of similar to converting a Tory to a Socialist.

I do think it is a bit different with the large masses that voted Reform in the last election, or even those that voted Leave in the referendum. A lot of them are likely just unhappy and believe they know who is to blame (or even just that they get some sort of revenge out of voting for a minor party). With those, I do think education and improvement in societal participation is going to make a big difference.
Terry de Niro

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #644 on: Today at 01:12:51 pm
All in all, it's just another brick in the balls.
DiggerJohn

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #645 on: Today at 01:26:16 pm
I like reading your posts and respect your opinions.  I do think there is a percentage of people that can be influenced.  They should be worked on so the 'clowns' ringleaders have less followers.

We have similar issues in Ireland

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c728vnv21djo

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-67512002


redbyrdz

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #646 on: Today at 01:45:24 pm
;D

Make that a party hit!
FlashingBlade

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #647 on: Today at 02:11:26 pm
There's image's doing rounds of EDL knob taunting a police line.. so a police dog bites him on the arse....give that police dog a medal!
