You also have to understating peoples frustrations and fears just dismissing it wont make it go away. Extremists like Tate or Frottage target certain groups of young disaffected men and give them a group/gang to belong too.



I also agree with this. Although I'm left-wing I absolutely do not agree with uncontrolled immigration. It's simply unsustainable. I also believe migrants coming here should be vetted, just as I'd expect to be vetted if I wanted to live in a different country myself. I'd also have migrants sign a lawful behaviour bond that would see them deported if they commit crimes here. Just as I'd expect to sign and honour such an agreement myself if I had the privilege of living in someone else's country.The system in this country is creaking. Any system has its limits. Systems have capacities which, if exceeded, will break down. You cannot overload systems without consequence.There is a perception here that indigenous people are marginalized in favour of migrants. Be it in housing, healthcare, benefits or whatever. If this is true, then it needs addressing. If it isn't, the record needs to be shown to be put straight. While we have thousands of our people homeless on the streets, people are having to pull their own teeth out with pliers because they can't find an NHS dentist, and working people are having to eat from food banks, there will always be resentment if it's believed migrants (even illegal migrants) are getting a better deal.A lot of our society has been cut adrift by the Tories. Many do not feel valued or cared about. Workers do not feel valued or cared about. This will always quite naturally stoke feelings of resentment. If outsiders then appear to be favoured it can add insult to injury.Where there is resentment and a deep sense of injustice the far-right love to move in and agitate. They love pointing at scapegoats and manipulating the disaffected.We need a fairer society. Maybe now the Tories are gone we might start to see some green shoots on that score, but we'll have to wait and see there. When people feel included and cared about they see life differently. The far-right are then much less likely to get a foothold.So yes, people's fears and frustrations need to be listened to and addressed. The Tories have abused this country and it's people for a long time now. They've created a selfish, dog-eat-dog, social darwinist society. Their buddies in the far-right are now cashing in on the frustration and anger. Scapegoats have been identified and the far-right are manipulating the move against those scapegoats on our streets as we speak.People need to be listened to and understood. Their fears addressed. Then, this takes the wind out of the far-right sails and leaves them floundering. One thing is for sure; if you ignore the fears and frustrations of the people, you open the door to far-right manipulators masquerading as saviours. That never ends well.