« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14] 15   Go Down

Author Topic: Southport stabbing incident.  (Read 11330 times)

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,742
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #520 on: Today at 08:35:45 am »
Dont forget how just as vile the BBC and media are at pushing these knuckle draggers.

Full of it this morning with stating as fact repeatedly that protests have taken place due to the killings in Southport, after anger following knife attacks of three girls in Southport etc etc

They know as we do and the scum know it has fuck all to do with them, just an excuse to use so they can spew bile about immigrants and wear t-shirts with the girls faces on.

The media is loving the fall out and by pushing the EDLs fake agenda it will only add fuel to it. Absolutely disgraceful what they are doing pushing such fake lines out there and legitimising their cause and hatred.
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,630
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #521 on: Today at 08:43:58 am »
Agree on that.

The media are faithfully talking about protests in response to the killings. Some absolute dross kicking off and rioting in coke in Hartlepool is nothing to do with those poor little girls.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,842
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #522 on: Today at 08:49:56 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 01:04:31 am
Thank you both. Just been a tough week.

Ive got two young kids and its hard not to think about them straight after what happened. To go from processing that to then seeing anyone of the same religious beliefs also being targeted is hard to watch.

Ive dealt with shit growing up in school, on public transport and even at work. Ive learnt to deal with it, I just wish my kids dont have to suffer through it too.

I'm very sorry to read that mate. It must be so incredible disheartening to see all the bile being spewed online, in the press, and from politicians over the years. But worse than that, to see it actually manifest itself in violence and abuse on the streets, and politically through that c*nt Frottage and Reform .... it's horrible. This whole sorry episode has been particularly depressing, on top of the already horrific attack.

I guess you just have to try and remind yourself that there remains more good people out there than bad. But it's difficult sometimes.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:52:00 am by Indomitable_Carp »
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,376
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #523 on: Today at 10:18:53 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 08:35:45 am
Dont forget how just as vile the BBC and media are at pushing these knuckle draggers.

Full of it this morning with stating as fact repeatedly that protests have taken place due to the killings in Southport, after anger following knife attacks of three girls in Southport etc etc

They know as we do and the scum know it has fuck all to do with them, just an excuse to use so they can spew bile about immigrants and wear t-shirts with the girls faces on.

The media is loving the fall out and by pushing the EDLs fake agenda it will only add fuel to it. Absolutely disgraceful what they are doing pushing such fake lines out there and legitimising their cause and hatred.

Agree.  It's disgusting!  They need proper regulation, too. 
« Last Edit: Today at 10:27:03 am by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,664
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #524 on: Today at 10:40:15 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 06:34:04 pm
First of all RIP to the sweet innocent kids who tragically lost their lives and my best wishes to all those recovering from this disgusting incident.

Regarding whats followed on from that Im incredibly disheartened but sadly not surprised. As a Muslim thats born and raised in the UK Ive never felt more like an outsider than I do now. What were seeing in Southport doesnt feel like it will be an isolated moment based on the narrative being set in this Country. Both my ethnicity and religion is a target for thugs to launch unprovoked attacks. Ive had my own experiences in recent years but my mates got it worse because I look white and they dont.

I really dont know what the years ahead are going to be like but it feels pretty grim. Im a grown man that can defend myself and speak up when necessary but I worry for my kids.
Hope you feeling better this morning. Sorry to read this.

Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,782
    • @hartejack
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #525 on: Today at 11:20:17 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 06:34:04 pm
First of all RIP to the sweet innocent kids who tragically lost their lives and my best wishes to all those recovering from this disgusting incident.

Regarding whats followed on from that Im incredibly disheartened but sadly not surprised. As a Muslim thats born and raised in the UK Ive never felt more like an outsider than I do now. What were seeing in Southport doesnt feel like it will be an isolated moment based on the narrative being set in this Country. Both my ethnicity and religion is a target for thugs to launch unprovoked attacks. Ive had my own experiences in recent years but my mates got it worse because I look white and they dont.

I really dont know what the years ahead are going to be like but it feels pretty grim. Im a grown man that can defend myself and speak up when necessary but I worry for my kids.

Really sorry to read this, Amir, and I hope you have plenty of spaces to engage the people & things that do make you feel included.

Born & raised in the UK just like you, I (and others) have no more right to tell you that you are welcome here than you have to do so to me. I appreciate your 'outsider' feelings though, and I hope that you have plenty around you to make you feel welcome & included.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,532
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #526 on: Today at 11:23:28 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 01:04:31 am
Thank you both. Just been a tough week.

Ive got two young kids and its hard not to think about them straight after what happened. To go from processing that to then seeing anyone of the same religious beliefs also being targeted is hard to watch.

Ive dealt with shit growing up in school, on public transport and even at work. Ive learnt to deal with it, I just wish my kids dont have to suffer through it too.
Anytime, I appreciate it's hard in the current climate but the racist c*nts are a minority, no matter how loud they seem, there are lots of good people out there.



and Liverpool FC will always be our bastion of invincibility for all and anyone.
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,630
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #527 on: Today at 11:23:43 am »
Increasingly clear this is all being weaponised by a hostile foreign state, with malign actors in our media (GB News), our Parliament (Frottage/Tice) and right wing "influencers" (Yaxley-Lennon/the shit actor who got dumped by Billie Piper and had a breakdown)
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,376
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #528 on: Today at 11:26:20 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 11:23:43 am
Increasingly clear this is all being weaponised by a hostile foreign state, with malign actors in our media (GB News), our Parliament (Frottage/Tice) and right wing "influencers" (Yaxley-Lennon/the shit actor who got dumped by Billie Piper and had a breakdown)

Yep.  Most of the funding traces back to Russia.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,532
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #529 on: Today at 11:35:16 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 11:23:43 am
Increasingly clear this is all being weaponised by a hostile foreign state, with malign actors in our media (GB News), our Parliament (Frottage/Tice) and right wing "influencers" (Yaxley-Lennon/the shit actor who got dumped by Billie Piper and had a breakdown)

100% this has been happening since Brexit, here, America, France.. Russia wants the west completely destabilized.

The racist idiots are being brainwashed and this terrible tragedy being used is the lowest of the low.
Logged

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,295
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #530 on: Today at 11:47:57 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 11:23:43 am
Increasingly clear this is all being weaponised by a hostile foreign state, with malign actors in our media (GB News), our Parliament (Frottage/Tice) and right wing "influencers" (Yaxley-Lennon/the shit actor who got dumped by Billie Piper and had a breakdown)
Tate big one in terms of influencer.  I didn't listen to it because I wish the c*nt would drop dead but he made a video that was getting shared around a lot.

These right wing inclined people are such fucking hypocrites. They give all the splurge about predators and criminals but follow a sex trafficking rapist like Andrew Tate. Makes me so angry.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,376
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #531 on: Today at 11:51:56 am »
Unless social media is shutdown or highly regulated, I'm not sure what can be down.

We need to educate and teach kids/people how to recognise propaganda / misinformation.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,891
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #532 on: Today at 11:54:48 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 11:47:57 am
Tate big one in terms of influencer.  I didn't listen to it because I wish the c*nt would drop dead but he made a video that was getting shared around a lot.

These right wing inclined people are such fucking hypocrites. They give all the splurge about predators and criminals but follow a sex trafficking rapist like Andrew Tate. Makes me so angry.

Thats Andrew Tate whose half black I believe which is absolutely weird how someone with that heritage can jump on such a bandwagon.
 
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,891
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #533 on: Today at 11:59:03 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:51:56 am
Unless social media is shutdown or highly regulated, I'm not sure what can be down.

We need to educate and teach kids/people how to recognise propaganda / misinformation.

Im really not sure how you combat it, id happily see Twitter banned, but people will just move to forums and platforms like Reddit.

Education works, but you have to have a certain level of intelligence for it to sink in and i suspect the most of people at Southport on Tuesday and London yesterday lack that.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,258
  • The first five yards........
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #534 on: Today at 12:01:21 pm »
The well known racist MP Lee Anderson, who is one of the mob leaders of EDL, tried to raise another mob in his own constituency yesterday. How? "By asking questions" of course - in this case questions about a group of brown-skinned and black-skinned people who were staying at a Travelodge in the town. When the Travelodge told him that the group were not asylum seekers, he wrote this:

 "I have taken them at their word. I do not want groups of young men who have entered our country illegally roaming our streets."

https://www.nottinghampost.com/news/local-news/lee-anderson-clarifies-illegal-immigrants-9451893

That is a direct quote. The second sentence of course ought to read "I do not want groups of young men assembling outside the Travelodge and throwing bricks through the window and trying to set the place on fire".

It turned out that the group of visitors in the hotel consisted of NHS nurses from across the world. Travelodge released this information because they feared that the local MP was trying to stir up a mob.

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,376
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #535 on: Today at 12:02:31 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:59:03 am
Im really not sure how you combat it, id happily see Twitter banned, but people will just move to forums and platforms like Reddit.

Education works, but you have to have a certain level of intelligence for it to sink in and i suspect the most of people at Southport on Tuesday and London yesterday lack that.

You have to start with children and future generations.  Once people are past a certain age, that's usually it.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,891
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #536 on: Today at 12:10:48 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:02:31 pm
You have to start with children and future generations.  Once people are past a certain age, that's usually it.

Yeah, Im talking about those same people when they were children
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,278
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #537 on: Today at 12:11:17 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:35:16 am
100% this has been happening since Brexit, here, America, France.. Russia wants the west completely destabilized.

The racist idiots are being brainwashed and this terrible tragedy being used is the lowest of the low.



Don't fall into the trap that it's just Russia.

Most of the far-right groups across Europe are getting funding from American billionaires


https://www.opendemocracy.net/en/5050/the-american-dark-money-behind-europes-far-right/
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2019/nov/29/wealthy-us-donors-gave-millions-to-rightwing-uk-groups
https://www.opendemocracy.net/en/5050/revealed-trump-linked-us-christian-fundamentalists-pour-millions-of-dark-money-into-europe-boosting-the-far-right/
https://www.dw.com/en/trump-linked-far-right-groups-in-us-spent-millions-on-european-lobbying/a-48104844

These shitbags have a similar aim to Putin of destabilising established western organisations, governments and societies - although for different reasons. Saying that, there are many links between the malevolent billionaires and Putin/Russian Oligarchs

These billionaires and multi-millionaires, not just from the US but Europe and South America, oppose proper regulation of corporations & oppose taxation (are intent on blocking any moves for international minimum tax rates). They view the EU as being particularly troublesome.

Peter Thiel has said I no longer believe that freedom and democracy are compatible  It's bullshit, and just his personal idea of 'freedom', which focuses on his 'freedom' to do whatever he wants in business and keep all of his profits.





Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,376
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #538 on: Today at 12:18:58 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:11:17 pm


Don't fall into the trap that it's just Russia.

Most of the far-right groups across Europe are getting funding from American billionaires




You're right.  I forgot to mention the US funding.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,278
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #539 on: Today at 12:19:26 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:10:48 pm
Yeah, Im talking about those same people when they were children


Why do you think scum like Frottage and the orange shitbag are so intent on whipping up anger and opposition against 'lefty, woke' teachers and lecturers and the schools/universities they work in?

Why do you think support for these far-right spunkstains are highest in backwards, rural areas that have poorer and less diverse education? (that they also have more predilection to fall for the sky fairy bullshit is no coincidence, either)

If people can be taught about fairness, equality and humanism from an early age, then support for the far-right and the pernicious populism they peddle will wane.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,218
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #540 on: Today at 12:22:58 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:02:31 pm
You have to start with children and future generations.  Once people are past a certain age, that's usually it.

I would imagine those attacking the mosque on Monday probably spent their school days sagging off and nicking things from the local shops rather than attending school.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,252
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #541 on: Today at 12:23:06 pm »
You also have to understating peoples frustrations and fears just dismissing it wont make it go away.  Extremists like Tate or Frottage target certain groups of young disaffected men and give them a group/gang to belong too.

« Last Edit: Today at 12:39:11 pm by DiggerJohn »
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,278
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #542 on: Today at 12:26:22 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:35:36 am
Definitely feels like a bit of a moment in British society. Left wing government, Reform giving the knuckle-draggers an organised voice, multiple high-profile incidents that have been incorrectly considered racially-motivated. The summer sun encouraging the right wing mob to spend all day sat outside drinking cider instead of looking for jobs. High numbers of small boats in recent weeks.


....beak being cheap and plentiful
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline TheKid.

  • Goat abuser
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,081
  • Vamos
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #543 on: Today at 12:27:56 pm »
Judge has allowed him to be named. Let the shitshow begin again
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,529
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #544 on: Today at 12:37:30 pm »
You have to feel sorry for some of these kids as well.

Imagine being sucked into a worldview of unmitigating hate, violence, extremism and intolerance when you're young.

People like myself were lucky because of our parent(s) when it would have been so easy to go down that rabbit hole.

I always used to think the phrase 'The pen is mightier than the sword' was an especially stupid thing to say until I read 1984. By literally taking away the vocabulary to express ideas, you can slowly erode and then remove the ideas and the structure behind those ideas and I'm concerned that Social media - especially things like twitter do just that. If you have a detailed and complex thing you want to portray then you are restricted to a highly cut-down version that doesn't express what you want to convey. The other side of that coin is that kids growing up now seem to be losing the abillity to phrase ideas as well as to receive them. Reading a bit of late seems to suggest that kids have a far more limited attention span than years before. If that's true then even ideas that are expressed well are probably skim-read and ignored.

I hated school and fucked it off the day I turned 16 (Although I was working before then anyway) - but I read books til they came out of my ears. Apparantly that's another issue - a lot fewer kids reading  - but as much as I couldn't stand school, it does seem the only way to approach these things - as well as, obviously, the parents - but again are there problems there with ability to think and portray stuff?

It's a complex subject and one that probably can only be helped by education. If that education can't be formal and rote then perhaps the media and arts can impact the people that need it. There is so much negativity with series and films thesedays - pretty much every one of the new series is serious shite about someone getting stabbed or brutally murdered. I watched the Netflix Supacell the other day with the missus and those scenes where they have bandanas on and whizzed around on BMXs was a scene when I drove down Mill lane (Coming from Edge lane) - a whole shower of them. Dunno what they were up to - by copycatting is certainly a thing.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,152
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #545 on: Today at 12:38:54 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:35:16 am
100% this has been happening since Brexit, here, America, France.. Russia wants the west completely destabilized.

The racist idiots are being brainwashed and this terrible tragedy being used is the lowest of the low.
I've always maintained that the far-right numbskulls are little more than useful idiots. Puppets used and manipulated by a few very clever but also very sinister people. The far-right appeals to lazy thinkers and those who can't or won't think at all. They are so easy to manipulate and use.

Yaxley-Lennon and his ilk think they're doing it for England, yet they're having their strings pulled by a hostile Russia as well as other players.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:43:22 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,252
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #546 on: Today at 12:43:29 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:37:30 pm
You have to feel sorry for some of these kids as well.

Imagine being sucked into a worldview of unmitigating hate, violence, extremism and intolerance when you're young.

People like myself were lucky because of our parent(s) when it would have been so easy to go down that rabbit hole.

I always used to think the phrase 'The pen is mightier than the sword' was an especially stupid thing to say until I read 1984. By literally taking away the vocabulary to express ideas, you can slowly erode and then remove the ideas and the structure behind those ideas and I'm concerned that Social media - especially things like twitter do just that. If you have a detailed and complex thing you want to portray then you are restricted to a highly cut-down version that doesn't express what you want to convey. The other side of that coin is that kids growing up now seem to be losing the abillity to phrase ideas as well as to receive them. Reading a bit of late seems to suggest that kids have a far more limited attention span than years before. If that's true then even ideas that are expressed well are probably skim-read and ignored.

I hated school and fucked it off the day I turned 16 (Although I was working before then anyway) - but I read books til they came out of my ears. Apparantly that's another issue - a lot fewer kids reading  - but as much as I couldn't stand school, it does seem the only way to approach these things - as well as, obviously, the parents - but again are there problems there with ability to think and portray stuff?

It's a complex subject and one that probably can only be helped by education. If that education can't be formal and rote then perhaps the media and arts can impact the people that need it. There is so much negativity with series and films thesedays - pretty much every one of the new series is serious shite about someone getting stabbed or brutally murdered. I watched the Netflix Supacell the other day with the missus and those scenes where they have bandanas on and whizzed around on BMXs was a scene when I drove down Mill lane (Coming from Edge lane) - a whole shower of them. Dunno what they were up to - by copycatting is certainly a thing.

Agree you put it better than I did.  I actually worry about my 2 sons 18 and 16.  Girls are doing better at schools and uni, I have a daughter 21. I see some boys are feeling left behind in society.  Then the tik tok twitter guys come in like sharks, feeding hate
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,152
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #547 on: Today at 12:46:41 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:19:26 pm

Why do you think scum like Frottage and the orange shitbag are so intent on whipping up anger and opposition against 'lefty, woke' teachers and lecturers and the schools/universities they work in?

Why do you think support for these far-right spunkstains are highest in backwards, rural areas that have poorer and less diverse education? (that they also have more predilection to fall for the sky fairy bullshit is no coincidence, either)

If people can be taught about fairness, equality and humanism from an early age, then support for the far-right and the pernicious populism they peddle will wane.
The right have never liked the masses being educated. They like much of the population to be stupid and malleable because it means they are far easier to manipulate, use and abuse.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,630
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #548 on: Today at 12:53:04 pm »
Back to the original issue.

The little shitstain refused to speak and covered his face with his sweatshirt. Hell be one of those c*nts who wont come to the sentencing and will hide in his cell.

Wherever he goes in prison there needs to be zero effort done to protect him.
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,118
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #549 on: Today at 12:53:17 pm »
Stupid people in general are easier to control and misinform.
Stupid angry young men also make ideal weapons to set on your targets.
There is a long standing method to the madness.
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,146
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #550 on: Today at 01:04:10 pm »
Just seen some idiots on Twitter posting info about his brother and father. Dont know what theyre trying to achieve there like
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,429
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #551 on: Today at 01:04:10 pm »
The name is out and I'm already seeing stuff saying "doesn't sound very English does it".

No shit, his dad is from Rwanda.

Anyway I hope the c*nt gets tortured every day in prison.
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,549
  • JFT97
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #552 on: Today at 01:06:02 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 12:53:04 pm
Back to the original issue.

The little shitstain refused to speak and covered his face with his sweatshirt. Hell be one of those c*nts who wont come to the sentencing and will hide in his cell.

Wherever he goes in prison there needs to be zero effort done to protect him.

Werent Judges to be given more powers to make criminals attend sentencing hearings under new laws?

I hope the rat rots in prison and is given a very uncomfortable time.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,308
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #553 on: Today at 01:19:53 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 12:53:04 pm
Back to the original issue.

The little shitstain refused to speak and covered his face with his sweatshirt. Hell be one of those c*nts who wont come to the sentencing and will hide in his cell.

Wherever he goes in prison there needs to be zero effort done to protect him.

Imagine causing such calamity and suffering, but not having the courage to own it? I need to know this cowardly fuckers motive.

It's in the public interest if his upbringing has affected him in some way, or if he got involved with the wrong crowd. What drives a kid to do this? :(
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,152
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #554 on: Today at 01:21:56 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 12:23:06 pm
You also have to understating peoples frustrations and fears just dismissing it wont make it go away.  Extremists like Tate or Frottage target certain groups of young disaffected men and give them a group/gang to belong too.
I also agree with this. Although I'm left-wing I absolutely do not agree with uncontrolled immigration. It's simply unsustainable. I also believe migrants coming here should be vetted, just as I'd expect to be vetted if I wanted to live in a different country myself. I'd also have migrants sign a lawful behaviour bond that would see them deported if they commit crimes here. Just as I'd expect to sign and honour such an agreement myself if I had the privilege of living in someone else's country.

The system in this country is creaking. Any system has its limits. Systems have capacities which, if exceeded, will break down. You cannot overload systems without consequence.

There is a perception here that indigenous people are marginalized in favour of migrants. Be it in housing, healthcare, benefits or whatever. If this is true, then it needs addressing. If it isn't, the record needs to be shown to be put straight. While we have thousands of our people homeless on the streets, people are having to pull their own teeth out with pliers because they can't find an NHS dentist, and working people are having to eat from food banks, there will always be resentment if it's believed migrants (even illegal migrants) are getting a better deal.

A lot of our society has been cut adrift by the Tories. Many do not feel valued or cared about. Workers do not feel valued or cared about. This will always quite naturally stoke feelings of resentment. If outsiders then appear to be favoured it can add insult to injury.

Where there is resentment and a deep sense of injustice the far-right love to move in and agitate. They love pointing at scapegoats and manipulating the disaffected.

We need a fairer society. Maybe now the Tories are gone we might start to see some green shoots on that score, but we'll have to wait and see there. When people feel included and cared about they see life differently. The far-right are then much less likely to get a foothold.

So yes, people's fears and frustrations need to be listened to and addressed. The Tories have abused this country and it's people for a long time now. They've created a selfish, dog-eat-dog, social darwinist society. Their buddies in the far-right are now cashing in on the frustration and anger. Scapegoats have been identified and the far-right are manipulating the move against those scapegoats on our streets as we speak.

People need to be listened to and understood. Their fears addressed. Then, this takes the wind out of the far-right sails and leaves them floundering. One thing is for sure; if you ignore the fears and frustrations of the people, you open the door to far-right manipulators masquerading as saviours. That never ends well.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:35:36 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,152
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #555 on: Today at 01:34:31 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:19:53 pm
Imagine causing such calamity and suffering, but not having the courage to own it? I need to know this cowardly fuckers motive.

It's in the public interest if his upbringing has affected him in some way, or if he got involved with the wrong crowd. What drives a kid to do this? :(
I think we all need to know the motive for this. Even if he doesn't give his motive up willingly I imagine police going through his phone, computer and any handwritten stuff may well shed light on his mindset.

Some things are easier to get your head round than others, aren't they? For instance, I can understand why a bullied, marginalized kid in high school might lose it and walk into school with a gun. We've seen it happen in America how many times now? But this. The systematic murder of very young innocent children? It's very hard to understand the thinking there, if indeed there was any straight thinking involved, as in psychosis.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,693
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #556 on: Today at 01:39:46 pm »
Some good news, two of the children were released from hospital today
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,152
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #557 on: Today at 01:40:49 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:39:46 pm
Some good news, two of the children were released from hospital today
Saw that earlier. Great news! Hopefully more are back home very soon.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,693
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #558 on: Today at 01:41:53 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 07:58:04 pm
🦒🤓TimmyLDN🙄🇬🇧🇪🇺🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈🦒
@TimmyLDN
·
13m
The right wing loonies have been allowed to spread hate by years of Tory rhetoric. The fact they are now attacking Downing Street shows they know their ideology is no longer tolerated by the new Government. These right wing haters are in fact scared & using Southport as an excuse
100%, this is exactly it. They couldn't give a shit about the kids that were killed and those injured, I imagine they are actually pleased that it's happened as it allows them to push their divisive agenda
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,438
  • Believer
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #559 on: Today at 01:42:52 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 11:23:43 am
Increasingly clear this is all being weaponised by a hostile foreign state, with malign actors in our media (GB News), our Parliament (Frottage/Tice) and right wing "influencers" (Yaxley-Lennon/the shit actor who got dumped by Billie Piper and had a breakdown)

That is precisely what is going on, and most are too stupid or set on their agenda to see it
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14] 15   Go Up
« previous next »
 