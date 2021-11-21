« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: Southport stabbing incident.  (Read 10885 times)

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,742
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #520 on: Today at 08:35:45 am »
Dont forget how just as vile the BBC and media are at pushing these knuckle draggers.

Full of it this morning with stating as fact repeatedly that protests have taken place due to the killings in Southport, after anger following knife attacks of three girls in Southport etc etc

They know as we do and the scum know it has fuck all to do with them, just an excuse to use so they can spew bile about immigrants and wear t-shirts with the girls faces on.

The media is loving the fall out and by pushing the EDLs fake agenda it will only add fuel to it. Absolutely disgraceful what they are doing pushing such fake lines out there and legitimising their cause and hatred.
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,629
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #521 on: Today at 08:43:58 am »
Agree on that.

The media are faithfully talking about protests in response to the killings. Some absolute dross kicking off and rioting in coke in Hartlepool is nothing to do with those poor little girls.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,842
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #522 on: Today at 08:49:56 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 01:04:31 am
Thank you both. Just been a tough week.

Ive got two young kids and its hard not to think about them straight after what happened. To go from processing that to then seeing anyone of the same religious beliefs also being targeted is hard to watch.

Ive dealt with shit growing up in school, on public transport and even at work. Ive learnt to deal with it, I just wish my kids dont have to suffer through it too.

I'm very sorry to read that mate. It must be so incredible disheartening to see all the bile being spewed online, in the press, and from politicians over the years. But worse than that, to see it actually manifest itself in violence and abuse on the streets, and politically through that c*nt Frottage and Reform .... it's horrible. This whole sorry episode has been particularly depressing, on top of the already horrific attack.

I guess you just have to try and remind yourself that there remains more good people out there than bad. But it's difficult sometimes.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:52:00 am by Indomitable_Carp »
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,439
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #523 on: Today at 10:18:53 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 08:35:45 am
Dont forget how just as vile the BBC and media are at pushing these knuckle draggers.

Full of it this morning with stating as fact repeatedly that protests have taken place due to the killings in Southport, after anger following knife attacks of three girls in Southport etc etc

They know as we do and the scum know it has fuck all to do with them, just an excuse to use so they can spew bile about immigrants and wear t-shirts with the girls faces on.

The media is loving the fall out and by pushing the EDLs fake agenda it will only add fuel to it. Absolutely disgraceful what they are doing pushing such fake lines out there and legitimising their cause and hatred.

Agree.  It's disgusting!  They need proper regulation, too. 
« Last Edit: Today at 10:27:03 am by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,664
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #524 on: Today at 10:40:15 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 06:34:04 pm
First of all RIP to the sweet innocent kids who tragically lost their lives and my best wishes to all those recovering from this disgusting incident.

Regarding whats followed on from that Im incredibly disheartened but sadly not surprised. As a Muslim thats born and raised in the UK Ive never felt more like an outsider than I do now. What were seeing in Southport doesnt feel like it will be an isolated moment based on the narrative being set in this Country. Both my ethnicity and religion is a target for thugs to launch unprovoked attacks. Ive had my own experiences in recent years but my mates got it worse because I look white and they dont.

I really dont know what the years ahead are going to be like but it feels pretty grim. Im a grown man that can defend myself and speak up when necessary but I worry for my kids.
Hope you feeling better this morning. Sorry to read this.

Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,782
    • @hartejack
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #525 on: Today at 11:20:17 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 06:34:04 pm
First of all RIP to the sweet innocent kids who tragically lost their lives and my best wishes to all those recovering from this disgusting incident.

Regarding whats followed on from that Im incredibly disheartened but sadly not surprised. As a Muslim thats born and raised in the UK Ive never felt more like an outsider than I do now. What were seeing in Southport doesnt feel like it will be an isolated moment based on the narrative being set in this Country. Both my ethnicity and religion is a target for thugs to launch unprovoked attacks. Ive had my own experiences in recent years but my mates got it worse because I look white and they dont.

I really dont know what the years ahead are going to be like but it feels pretty grim. Im a grown man that can defend myself and speak up when necessary but I worry for my kids.

Really sorry to read this, Amir, and I hope you have plenty of spaces to engage the people & things that do make you feel included.

Born & raised in the UK just like you, I (and others) have no more right to tell you that you are welcome here than you have to do so to me. I appreciate your 'outsider' feelings though, and I hope that you have plenty around you to make you feel welcome & included.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,527
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #526 on: Today at 11:23:28 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 01:04:31 am
Thank you both. Just been a tough week.

Ive got two young kids and its hard not to think about them straight after what happened. To go from processing that to then seeing anyone of the same religious beliefs also being targeted is hard to watch.

Ive dealt with shit growing up in school, on public transport and even at work. Ive learnt to deal with it, I just wish my kids dont have to suffer through it too.
Anytime, I appreciate it's hard in the current climate but the racist c*nts are a minority, no matter how loud they seem, there are lots of good people out there.



and Liverpool FC will always be our bastion of invincibility for all and anyone.
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,629
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #527 on: Today at 11:23:43 am »
Increasingly clear this is all being weaponised by a hostile foreign state, with malign actors in our media (GB News), our Parliament (Frottage/Tice) and right wing "influencers" (Yaxley-Lennon/the shit actor who got dumped by Billie Piper and had a breakdown)
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,439
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #528 on: Today at 11:26:20 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 11:23:43 am
Increasingly clear this is all being weaponised by a hostile foreign state, with malign actors in our media (GB News), our Parliament (Frottage/Tice) and right wing "influencers" (Yaxley-Lennon/the shit actor who got dumped by Billie Piper and had a breakdown)

Yep.  Most of the funding traces back to Russia.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,527
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #529 on: Today at 11:35:16 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 11:23:43 am
Increasingly clear this is all being weaponised by a hostile foreign state, with malign actors in our media (GB News), our Parliament (Frottage/Tice) and right wing "influencers" (Yaxley-Lennon/the shit actor who got dumped by Billie Piper and had a breakdown)

100% this has been happening since Brexit, here, America, France.. Russia wants the west completely destabilized.

The racist idiots are being brainwashed and this terrible tragedy being used is the lowest of the low.
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,295
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #530 on: Today at 11:47:57 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 11:23:43 am
Increasingly clear this is all being weaponised by a hostile foreign state, with malign actors in our media (GB News), our Parliament (Frottage/Tice) and right wing "influencers" (Yaxley-Lennon/the shit actor who got dumped by Billie Piper and had a breakdown)
Tate big one in terms of influencer.  I didn't listen to it because I wish the c*nt would drop dead but he made a video that was getting shared around a lot.

These right wing inclined people are such fucking hypocrites. They give all the splurge about predators and criminals but follow a sex trafficking rapist like Andrew Tate. Makes me so angry.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,439
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #531 on: Today at 11:51:56 am »
Unless social media is shutdown or highly regulated, I'm not sure what can be down.

We need to educate and teach kids/people how to recognise propaganda / misinformation.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,891
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #532 on: Today at 11:54:48 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 11:47:57 am
Tate big one in terms of influencer.  I didn't listen to it because I wish the c*nt would drop dead but he made a video that was getting shared around a lot.

These right wing inclined people are such fucking hypocrites. They give all the splurge about predators and criminals but follow a sex trafficking rapist like Andrew Tate. Makes me so angry.

Thats Andrew Tate whose half black I believe which is absolutely weird how someone with that heritage can jump on such a bandwagon.
 
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,891
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #533 on: Today at 11:59:03 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:51:56 am
Unless social media is shutdown or highly regulated, I'm not sure what can be down.

We need to educate and teach kids/people how to recognise propaganda / misinformation.

Im really not sure how you combat it, id happily see Twitter banned, but people will just move to forums and platforms like Reddit.

Education works, but you have to have a certain level of intelligence for it to sink in and i suspect the most of people at Southport on Tuesday and London yesterday lack that.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,258
  • The first five yards........
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #534 on: Today at 12:01:21 pm »
The well known racist MP Lee Anderson, who is one of the mob leaders of EDL, tried to raise another mob in his own constituency yesterday. How? "By asking questions" of course - in this case questions about a group of brown-skinned and black-skinned people who were staying at a Travelodge in the town. When the Travelodge told him that the group were not asylum seekers, he wrote this:

 "I have taken them at their word. I do not want groups of young men who have entered our country illegally roaming our streets."

https://www.nottinghampost.com/news/local-news/lee-anderson-clarifies-illegal-immigrants-9451893

That is a direct quote. The second sentence of course ought to read "I do not want groups of young men assembling outside the Travelodge and throwing bricks through the window and trying to set the place on fire".

It turned out that the group of visitors in the hotel consisted of NHS nurses from across the world. Travelodge released this information because they feared that the local MP was trying to stir up a mob.

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,439
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #535 on: Today at 12:02:31 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:59:03 am
Im really not sure how you combat it, id happily see Twitter banned, but people will just move to forums and platforms like Reddit.

Education works, but you have to have a certain level of intelligence for it to sink in and i suspect the most of people at Southport on Tuesday and London yesterday lack that.

You have to start with children and future generations.  Once people are past a certain age, that's usually it.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,891
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #536 on: Today at 12:10:48 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:02:31 pm
You have to start with children and future generations.  Once people are past a certain age, that's usually it.

Yeah, Im talking about those same people when they were children
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,275
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #537 on: Today at 12:11:17 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:35:16 am
100% this has been happening since Brexit, here, America, France.. Russia wants the west completely destabilized.

The racist idiots are being brainwashed and this terrible tragedy being used is the lowest of the low.



Don't fall into the trap that it's just Russia.

Most of the far-right groups across Europe are getting funding from American billionaires


https://www.opendemocracy.net/en/5050/the-american-dark-money-behind-europes-far-right/
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2019/nov/29/wealthy-us-donors-gave-millions-to-rightwing-uk-groups
https://www.opendemocracy.net/en/5050/revealed-trump-linked-us-christian-fundamentalists-pour-millions-of-dark-money-into-europe-boosting-the-far-right/
https://www.dw.com/en/trump-linked-far-right-groups-in-us-spent-millions-on-european-lobbying/a-48104844

These shitbags have a similar aim to Putin of destabilising established western organisations, governments and societies - although for different reasons. Saying that, there are many links between the malevolent billionaires and Putin/Russian Oligarchs

These billionaires and multi-millionaires, not just from the US but Europe and South America, oppose proper regulation of corporations & oppose taxation (are intent on blocking any moves for international minimum tax rates). They view the EU as being particularly troublesome.

Peter Thiel has said I no longer believe that freedom and democracy are compatible  It's bullshit, and just his personal idea of 'freedom', which focuses on his 'freedom' to do whatever he wants in business and keep all of his profits.





Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 