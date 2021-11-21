The well known racist MP Lee Anderson, who is one of the mob leaders of EDL, tried to raise another mob in his own constituency yesterday. How? "By asking questions" of course - in this case questions about a group of brown-skinned and black-skinned people who were staying at a Travelodge in the town. When the Travelodge told him that the group were not asylum seekers, he wrote this:"I have taken them at their word. I do not want groups of young men who have entered our country illegally roaming our streets."That is a direct quote. The second sentence of course ought to read "I do not want groups of young men assembling outside the Travelodge and throwing bricks through the window and trying to set the place on fire".It turned out that the group of visitors in the hotel consisted of NHS nurses from across the world. Travelodge released this information because they feared that the local MP was trying to stir up a mob.