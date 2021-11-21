Dont forget how just as vile the BBC and media are at pushing these knuckle draggers.
Full of it this morning with stating as fact repeatedly that protests have taken place due to the killings in Southport, after anger following knife attacks of three girls in Southport etc etc
They know as we do and the scum know it has fuck all to do with them, just an excuse to use so they can spew bile about immigrants and wear t-shirts with the girls faces on.
The media is loving the fall out and by pushing the EDLs fake agenda it will only add fuel to it. Absolutely disgraceful what they are doing pushing such fake lines out there and legitimising their cause and hatred.