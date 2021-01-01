« previous next »
Southport stabbing incident.

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #440 on: Today at 04:37:32 pm
Heads up, just had an email in work that if anyone is planning to attend or visit a mosque in the Liverpool area (particularly Granby) this evening to cancel their plans as serious violent protests are planned.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #441 on: Today at 02:47:26 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 02:47:26 pm
Hearing online that there may be another 'Protest' at the pier head in town tonight.

Hope the police push them in and there are a load of dingys waiting for them to fuck off.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #442 on: Today at 04:49:05 pm
We appear to be at an incredibly important and delicate juncture here and how the government and the general public deal with the next few days is going to be absolutely monumental.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #443 on: Today at 05:15:57 pm
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #444 on: Today at 05:16:15 pm
Town packed with police tonight.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #445 on: Today at 05:18:05 pm
Who is that with Frottage?
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #446 on: Today at 05:18:48 pm
Quote from: Millie on Today at 05:18:05 pm
Who is that with Frottage?

Pob aka Andrew Tate. Charged with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit (young) women in Romania.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #447 on: Today at 05:18:57 pm
Quote from: Millie on Today at 05:18:05 pm
Who is that with Frottage?

Andre Tate, I think.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #448 on: Today at 05:20:13 pm
Ah, speaks volumes.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #449 on: Today at 05:21:27 pm
I was in town earlier this afternoon. Glad I left when I did. Looks like there might be a reckoning coming.

Is it bad of me that I hope Frottage suffers some kind of tragic, life altering accident?
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #450 on: Today at 05:23:27 pm
Quote from: viewing only on Today at 04:37:32 pm
Heads up, just had an email in work that if anyone is planning to attend or visit a mosque in the Liverpool area (particularly Granby) this evening to cancel their plans as serious violent protests are planned.

Whos the email from?
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #451 on: Today at 05:25:54 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 05:23:27 pm
Whos the email from?

I cannot say but I work for emergency services.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #452 on: Today at 05:26:17 pm
Quote from: Millie on Today at 05:20:13 pm
Ah, speaks volumes.
Yes. A picture that speaks a thousand words.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #453 on: Today at 05:26:26 pm
See, cops can get injured. The way some went on about 'training' as if it made you invincible with constant perfect emotionless judgement in that Manchester thread was a disgrace and clueless about the life and death stakes the job puts them in sometimes, that 'live' situation. Even with the best level of training and equipment, which the UK didn't have under the Tories and will struggle at for a while more; you have to give cops a lot of wiggle room, opportunities to grow. Some will exploit it to enjoy hurting, some won't kick a prone guy in the head next time. It's what it is until AI cop takes over.
For all the potential problems, exploitation, they are the only line between civil society and anarchy. The next c*nt that goes defund the police or fuck the police should be dropped into Haiti and left there for a year.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #454 on: Today at 05:28:06 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:21:27 pm
I was in town earlier this afternoon. Glad I left when I did. Looks like there might be a reckoning coming.

Is it bad of me that I hope Frottage suffers some kind of tragic, life altering accident?
What did you see?
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #455 on: Today at 05:29:00 pm
If we treat the EDL like the terrorist organisation that it is, then we should have armed police down at the Pier Head tonight. Let's see them cause trouble then.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #456 on: Today at 05:29:41 pm
Quote from: viewing only on Today at 05:25:54 pm
I cannot say but I work for emergency services.

So emergency services are giving their staff advice to avoid potentially dangerous situations but not the general public?

Thats going to be interesting in any investigation if things do kick off.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #457 on: Today at 05:29:54 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 05:16:15 pm
Town packed with police tonight.
This is gonna get proper messy then. If its Liverpool. Haha they havnt gorra fucking clue whats aboot to happen to them . Therell be plenty of people from here watching that last night a thinking go Ed dickheads,, come down here and well send you fucking packing. Now theyre apparently here. If they act like that last night therell be fucking murder.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #458 on: Today at 05:30:13 pm
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 05:26:26 pm
See, cops can get injured. The way some went on about 'training' as if it made you invincible with constant perfect emotionless judgement in that Manchester thread was a disgrace and clueless about the life and death stakes the job puts them in sometimes, that 'live' situation. Even with the best level of training and equipment, which the UK didn't have under the Tories and will struggle at for a while more; you have to give cops a lot of wiggle room, opportunities to grow. Some will exploit it to enjoy hurting, some won't kick a prone guy in the head next time. It's what it is until AI cop takes over.
For all the potential problems, exploitation, they are the only line between civil society and anarchy. The next c*nt that goes defund the police or fuck the police should be dropped into Haiti and left there for a year.

I'm sorry but nothing gives you the right, as a professional or as a normal person, to do what he did to a prone suspect.  If the first thing that comes to mind is to kick and stomp, then you are in the wrong job.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #459 on: Today at 05:31:21 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:29:00 pm
If we treat the EDL like the terrorist organisation that it is, then we should have armed police down at the Pier Head tonight. Let's see them cause trouble then.

What difference would armed police make? They cant shoot the fuckers.

Should get a ferry load of PSNI and their gear over.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #460 on: Today at 05:34:33 pm
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 05:26:26 pm
See, cops can get injured. The way some went on about 'training' as if it made you invincible with constant perfect emotionless judgement in that Manchester thread was a disgrace and clueless about the life and death stakes the job puts them in sometimes, that 'live' situation. Even with the best level of training and equipment, which the UK didn't have under the Tories and will struggle at for a while more; you have to give cops a lot of wiggle room, opportunities to grow. Some will exploit it to enjoy hurting, some won't kick a prone guy in the head next time. It's what it is until AI cop takes over.
For all the potential problems, exploitation, they are the only line between civil society and anarchy. The next c*nt that goes defund the police or fuck the police should be dropped into Haiti and left there for a year.

Leave it out, you don't need to win an argument so badly that you bring it up in here.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #461 on: Today at 05:52:59 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 05:31:21 pm
What difference would armed police make? They cant shoot the fuckers.

Should get a ferry load of PSNI and their gear over.

If they were classed as a terrorist organisation, than violence could be seen as an act of terrorism - technically no different from bombing an airport.

As I see it, armed police could respond under such circumstances, but maybe I am wrong on this?

Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:28:06 pm
What did you see?

I didn't see anything, thankfully. But town was crowded, hot and there were big delays on some buses, even more than usual when considering the renovations to the bus station. After I read the warnings in here, I didn't feel safe.
