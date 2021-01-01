See, cops can get injured. The way some went on about 'training' as if it made you invincible with constant perfect emotionless judgement in that Manchester thread was a disgrace and clueless about the life and death stakes the job puts them in sometimes, that 'live' situation. Even with the best level of training and equipment, which the UK didn't have under the Tories and will struggle at for a while more; you have to give cops a lot of wiggle room, opportunities to grow. Some will exploit it to enjoy hurting, some won't kick a prone guy in the head next time. It's what it is until AI cop takes over.

For all the potential problems, exploitation, they are the only line between civil society and anarchy. The next c*nt that goes defund the police or fuck the police should be dropped into Haiti and left there for a year.