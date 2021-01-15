« previous next »
Southport stabbing incident.

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 11:57:55 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:37:52 pm
Liverpool has or a tiny, tiny minority?

I don't know one single far-right c*nt. I've been here since the mid-80s.

I'm sure they exist. But everywhere? Everyone? Liverpool as a whole has? I can give you literally hundreds of people that would be angry that you said that about them.
Fella I am born & bred Liverpool. I could piss to Anfield it's that close. And I can tell you right now that there is a far right that is gaining traction in Liverpool.
Denying it is not going to solve the problem.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #321 on: Today at 12:01:11 am »
Quote from: Trousers on Yesterday at 11:57:55 pm
Fella I am born & bred Liverpool. I could piss to Anfield it's that close. And I can tell you right now that there is a far right that is gaining traction in Liverpool.
Denying it is not going to solve the problem.

My experience also.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #322 on: Today at 12:03:52 am »
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 11:50:19 pm
The EDL is alien to Merseyside. You will get a knuckledragging fringe from any location, but you don't then lump the masses in wiith them. In terms of ideology Merseyside is probably the furthest from the EDL in the whole of England.
I'm old enough to remember the EDL getting terrored so much that they were all in the lost & found in Lime Street crying and shitting themselves.
Southport would never have happened if Liverpool still had the old political climate of solid left wing mp's councillors and CLP's organising shit.
We've surrendered the street to these obscenities.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #323 on: Today at 12:14:52 am »
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #324 on: Today at 12:18:56 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:53:53 pm
Andy youre living in cloud cuckoo land if you dont think some these twats arent from Liverpool.

The city has always had an underlying, nasty racist streak.

An old example but plenty of others;
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-65813499
Another example being the odious gobshite that is Garron Helm from Seaforth. He was prominent with the far-right terrorists National Action whom were run out of Liverpool a few years ago. He was jailed for threats and racial abuse towards Labour MP Luciana Berger.

We also have ex BNP chief Joe Owens who stood in the election for Wavertree recently but was trounced. He's online constantly broadcasting racist shite from Liverpool city centre on YouTube. Another vile specimen who was once jailed for sending razor blades to Jewish households.

We certainly have our own vermin in the city, but the decent people vastly outnumber them, thankfully.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #325 on: Today at 12:21:05 am »
Quote from: Trousers on Today at 12:14:52 am
https://x.com/PaulBrandITV/status/1818410909057855614
why do all these brave fuckers have their hoods up, hiding their faces as they get in the face of a journalist trying to report the news?
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #326 on: Today at 12:46:27 am »
Seems crazy that Police could end up in a situation where they have missiles thrown at them and they arent wearing helmets.

22 injured with 11 taken to hospital.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
« Reply #327 on: Today at 02:24:53 am »
All those children will have been terrified. The potential effects of such severe trauma on young minds are vast and complex. At least the experiences of Dunblane survivors can be drawn upon.
