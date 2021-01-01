« previous next »
Southport stabbing incident.

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #280 on: Today at 10:50:53 pm
Times like this pity we didnt have more militarised units like the Mobile Gendarmerie to set in them.

Tear gas, rubber bullets the full works.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #281 on: Today at 10:51:33 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:50:47 pm
People are so fucking aggressive now too.

Theres a lot of division in this country.

Its in part because people of all sorts of persuasions spend so much time radicalising themselves online.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #282 on: Today at 10:51:39 pm
Quote
Our players and staff paused before todays training session to pay respects to all those affected by the tragedy that occurred in Southport.

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #283 on: Today at 10:51:40 pm
What the hell is happening to this country. The heinous attack yesterday was appalling enough, but today, the day that the names of those poor little girls were released, we're hearing of riots by neanderthals in the town where they sadly passed away. These brainless twats are now attacking the very same emergency services who attended the awful scene yesterday. I'm honestly struggling to comprehend and process what has happened in the past 24 hours. It's a dark place this country is in at the moment.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #284 on: Today at 10:53:06 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 10:22:56 pm
The wording the BBC is reporting is "a large number will not be from the Merseyside area" - they said "will be", so it's basically speculation by the police.


To be honest, I don't care where they are from. They need fucking off!

If from outside the local area it should be relatively quiet now, as theyve trains to catch
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #285 on: Today at 10:53:53 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:47:40 pm
Well they did it in Liverpool City centre and got run out of town.

I can't talk about Kirkby but when I was dropping my missus off at Goodison a few years back with her mate, the EDL were getting fucking twatted everywhere at Sandhills (By Evertonians)

Also seen them run out of Liverpool. Maybe Kirkby is a little bit more Nazi? Dunno. Never lived near there.

Andy youre living in cloud cuckoo land if you dont think some these twats arent from Liverpool.

The city has always had an underlying, nasty racist streak.

An old example but plenty of others;
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-65813499
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #286 on: Today at 10:55:03 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:50:53 pm
Times like this pity we didnt have more militarised units like the Mobile Gendarmerie to set in them.

Tear gas, rubber bullets the full works.

Got gassed by these pricks in Paris as did many other reds be careful what you wish for.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #287 on: Today at 10:55:54 pm
Quote from: End Product on Today at 10:55:03 pm
Got gassed by these pricks in Paris as did many other reds be careful what you wish for.

I understand that but those pricks in Southport need that sort of treatment.

Edit . I do take your point but it sickens me to see police subjected to this level of violence without a higher level of deterrent.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:15:54 pm by So Howard Philips »
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #288 on: Today at 10:57:45 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:50:53 pm
Times like this pity we didnt have more militarised units like the Mobile Gendarmerie to set in them.

Tear gas, rubber bullets the full works.

Times like this I feel the fucking opposite.

These shithouses were shithouses and the police dealt with them.

Don't forget that many of these police also were involved with the horrific events that came before this. And now they have to deal with these shitstained, gobby faced, inbred, cumwankered dickwads.

They must have the patience of a saint.

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #289 on: Today at 11:01:27 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:59:23 pm
Right I'm sorry, but get fucked. Some of my family were at that vigil and very early one they were saying it was being gatecrashed by c*nts.


You can take that back if you like. Doesn't do any harm does it - you know -for people that were actually there including my sister that ended up barricaded in at the Southport hospital as there was a fucking riot outside.

Andy - you really need to take a deep breath, you are hitting out at the wrong people here.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #290 on: Today at 11:02:51 pm
Quote from: Millie on Today at 11:01:27 pm
Andy - you really need to take a deep breath, you are hitting out at the wrong people here.

Not like Andy to get the wrong end of the stick.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #291 on: Today at 11:02:59 pm
Quote from: Millie on Today at 11:01:27 pm
Andy - you really need to take a deep breath, you are hitting out at the wrong people here.

Really?

My niece was at the vigil. My sister and her husband ended up in the hospital and couldn't leave as there was a riot outside and you're having a go at me?
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #292 on: Today at 11:03:48 pm
Oh, here we go again.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #293 on: Today at 11:03:51 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:02:59 pm
Really?

My niece was at the vigil. My sister and her husband ended up in the hospital and couldn't leave as there was a riot outside and you're having a go at me?

I'm not having a go at you but you have completely misunderstood So Howard's post.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #294 on: Today at 11:04:14 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:59:23 pm
Right I'm sorry, but get fucked. Some of my family were at that vigil and very early one they were saying it was being gatecrashed by c*nts.


You can take that back if you like. Doesn't do any harm does it - you know -for people that were actually there including my sister that ended up barricaded in at the Southport hospital as there was a fucking riot outside.

Did you read what I wrote?

I said the rioters should be tear gassed. Not the people in hospital.

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #295 on: Today at 11:07:26 pm
Guardian reporting the mob looted shops before exiting Southport.  Maybe on trains now, comparing items stolen.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #296 on: Today at 11:08:10 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:04:14 pm
Did you read what I wrote?

I said the rioters should be tear gassed. Not the people in hospital.



What you said was

"I understand that but those pricks in Southport need that sort of treatment."


So fair enough if I though that meant you meant people in Southport.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #297 on: Today at 11:08:24 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 11:07:26 pm
Guardian reporting the mob looted shops before exiting Southport.  Maybe on trains now, comparing items stolen.

Good help the Mersey Rail staff. And the trains.

Just keep the CCTV running.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #298 on: Today at 11:08:45 pm
Quote from: Snail on Today at 09:52:00 pm
To lighten the mood somewhat, if possible

https://x.com/lukerenshaw/status/1818384899469910349?s=46&t=a0F-rbGWwDr4OAWFEmOwcQ

Christ that's satisfying. Giving it the biggun and then gets clobbered by his own mob,

Credit to those police men and women for their restraint.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #299 on: Today at 11:08:50 pm
Love, not hate.

Unless it's watching a racist dickhead getting a rock to the head and his own dickhead.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #300 on: Today at 11:09:44 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 11:07:26 pm
Guardian reporting the mob looted shops before exiting Southport.  Maybe on trains now, comparing items stolen.

Of course they did. Out of the hundreds there, I bet only a handful would be able to name the young girls who perished. They do not care about the little girls or their families and loved ones. They see it as excuse to get pissed/coked up and cause mayhem, all in the name of defending the country and fighting to get it back (whatever the fuck that means anyway).

Scumbags the lot of them.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #301 on: Today at 11:10:02 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:08:24 pm
Good help the Mersey Rail staff. And the trains.

Just keep the CCTV running.

I would honestly just jib the trains, lock that station and make all the buses scarce.

Then the police stop every single car and person leaving Southport.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #302 on: Today at 11:11:17 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:08:10 pm
What you said was

"I understand that but those pricks in Southport need that sort of treatment."


So fair enough if I though that meant you meant people in Southport.

Why would you think I mean locals were pricks when gobshites were running riot in Southport?

You need to read rather than going off on one. As usual.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #303 on: Today at 11:13:33 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:11:17 pm
Why would you think I mean locals were pricks when gobshites were running riot in Southport?

You need to read rather than going off on one. As usual.

My niece was at the vigal and thankfully home safe and sound. My sister was there and ended up in the hospital with her husband. There were crateloads of emergency staff injured getting rushed in and they weren't allowed to leave. When they eventually did they had to drive round people fighting and burnt out cars on the main road.

For some reason I'm a bit stressed out.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #304 on: Today at 11:14:00 pm
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 11:08:45 pm
Christ that's satisfying. Giving it the biggun and then gets clobbered by his own mob,

Credit to those police men and women for their restraint.

I have sneaking suspicion some scally Merseyside copper may have just been clearing away some discarded rubble and accidentally hit the gentleman performing some sort of fertility rite in front of him.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #305 on: Today at 11:18:06 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:08:10 pm
What you said was

"I understand that but those pricks in Southport need that sort of treatment."


So fair enough if I though that meant you meant people in Southport.

I think it was quite clear he meant the EDL mob, in all fairness.

I entirely appreciate why this evening has been particularly stressful for you, but you've got the wrong end of the stick and in your own words should probably just take it back and move on.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #306 on: Today at 11:19:46 pm
Tweet from Merseyside police

Quote
APPEAL | A number of officers have been injured, cars set alight & a shop broken into & looted in Southport this evening. This is completely unacceptable. We're gathering evidence & those responsible will be brought to justice

Cars have been set alight and a shop looted ffs. Im sorry but the world would be a better place without these thugs tonight that were rioting. This country is on its arse and fucked.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #307 on: Today at 11:27:08 pm
So similar to what occurred in Dublin. Really makes you wonder
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #308 on: Today at 11:28:48 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:33:16 pm
Over the last 24 hours it's been extremely difficult to comprehend what's happened up here, it's painfully horrific thinking about all those people impacted by that murderous act.

But what's going on now in the streets of Southport is a new low now for this country.
It's beyond belief, honestly.

It needs to be tackled, John.  Front and centre.  Labour need to tackle the insidious far-right, Frottage, etc.  The media need to look at themselves, too.  Giving the c*nt a platform!

It's mainly the internet and social media, though.  This gives the scumbags a platform to communicate and organise.  When I was a lad growing up, there was always pockets of NF, C18 and the BNP.  A few of which, moved around as 'football fans'.  But they were fringes and small groups.

Nowadays, these pockets can communicate, organise and mobilise, through modern tech.  Social media and the internet in general, is just like the wild west.

So much propaganda gets peddled on those platforms.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #309 on: Today at 11:31:38 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 11:18:06 pm
I think it was quite clear he meant the EDL mob, in all fairness.

I entirely appreciate why this evening has been particularly stressful for you, but you've got the wrong end of the stick and in your own words should probably just take it back and move on.

Yeah I think it did.

I'm a bit stressed anyway this week due to.. stuff.

Then this in Southport and worrying about my niece being safe.

Then my family going to the vigil then my sis having to go to hospital and hoping my niece was still safe - she was there when the dickhead pulled the knife on the people but got jumped on..

.. then hoping they are safe...


So yeah. Sorry So.. HP. Didn't mean to have a go. Was hoping to have a lovely chilled week this week with stuff, but wasn't to be.

Everyone is safe, am more upset that the people of Southport (And reading wider SM Liverpool) are being counted as 'scum' for disrepecting the kids now - even though it wasn't anything to do with Liverpool and was EDL.


Deep breath..
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #310 on: Today at 11:33:16 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:28:48 pm
It needs to be tackled, John.  Front and centre.  Labour need to tackle the insidious far-right, Frottage, etc.  The media need to look at themselves, too.  Giving the c*nt a platform!

It's mainly the internet and social media, though.  This gives the scumbags a platform to communicate and organise.  When I was a lad growing up, there was always pockets of NF, C18 and the BNP.  A few of which, moved around as 'football fans'.  But they were fringes and small groups.

Nowadays, these pockets can communicate, organise and mobilise, through modern tech.  Social media and the internet in general, is just like the wild west.

So much propaganda gets peddled on those platforms.

I didn't used to know they existed. Then I lived in London in the 80s and went to Wembley.

Fuck. Me.

Never supported England again after that.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #311 on: Today at 11:36:06 pm
Plenty of scousers there.
Just like there was in Kirkby and for the 5G mast as well as Alfie's army.
Liverpool has taken a wrong turn somewhere and denying or diminishing it is not the answer.
But that's for another day.

RIP Bebe, Alice & Elsie.
They appear to have been forgotten.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #312 on: Today at 11:36:09 pm
From people I know in Southport, the bars and hotels will be closed tomorrow as well which makes it seem these EDL scum will be hovering around still.

If you are in Southport be careful. They are absolute bastards.
Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #313 on: Today at 11:36:16 pm
Just a bunch of reprobates who have spent all day drinking in the sun (because they dont have jobs) and have used the vigil as an excuse to destroy the streets.
