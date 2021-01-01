This is a really lovely gesture from Taylor Swift fans and imagine having your name in anyway linked to this absolute tragedy
Singer Taylor Swift has said the knife attack at a dance workshop themed around her music which left three children dead and nine more injured has left her "completely in shock".
Children and adults were attacked at the event on Hart Street, Southport, on Monday.
Posting on Instagram, the star said she was "at a complete loss" for how to convey her sympathies.
Her fans have raised more than £100,000 for the families of the victims of a knife attack on Merseyside.