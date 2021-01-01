« previous next »
Southport stabbing incident.

Peabee

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #160 on: Today at 02:27:55 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 02:02:40 pm
I don't understand why people would use a horrific situation like this to weaponise and manipulate it into a certain narrative.

I feared last night that there would be more fatalities, I just hope that there aren't anymore.  It really is truly shocking and heart wrenching, it makes me so sad and angry that someone could do anything like this.

What is it going to take for a government to do something about knife crime.

Unfortunately, if someone wants to kill people in public, there's really not much we can do about spontaneuous acts like this unless the person is already being surveilled, without becoming a police state. We have cctv, police response etc, but we can't have police on every corner. Even then, knives are easy to conceal. Knives can't be banned as 99.99%+ of the time they're used safely in every day life. There's already a lot of work being done around knife crime.
jonnypb

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #161 on: Today at 02:57:32 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:27:55 pm
Unfortunately, if someone wants to kill people in public, there's really not much we can do about spontaneuous acts like this unless the person is already being surveilled, without becoming a police state. We have cctv, police response etc, but we can't have police on every corner. Even then, knives are easy to conceal. Knives can't be banned as 99.99%+ of the time they're used safely in every day life. There's already a lot of work being done around knife crime.

I understand that and accept that incidents like this are extreme and nothing could have probably helped to prevent this, but there's no deterrent for anyone who carries a knife at the minute.

Leanne Lucas has been named as one of the Yoga teachers who is critically ill, she's one of the adults who tried to protect the children.  She aimed to teach children about mental health through dance and yoga.  Apparently there were 25 children at the class, dread to think how much worse this could have been  :(

Pray that she pulls through along with all the other victims.
Rush 82

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #162 on: Today at 03:08:38 pm
No words for this.

Hoping for the best for those who survived

RIP to those whose lives were cut short.

FlashingBlade

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #163 on: Today at 03:31:34 pm
Heartbreaking to see the pictures of those poor little girls.
Mumm-Ra

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #164 on: Today at 03:34:15 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 03:31:34 pm
Heartbreaking to see the pictures of those poor little girls.

Yes it is  :'(
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #165 on: Today at 03:59:49 pm
This is a really lovely gesture from Taylor Swift fans and imagine having your name in anyway linked to this absolute tragedy :(


____________________________________________________________________

Singer Taylor Swift has said the knife attack at a dance workshop themed around her music which left three children dead and nine more injured has left her "completely in shock".

Children and adults were attacked at the event on Hart Street, Southport, on Monday.

Posting on Instagram, the star said she was "at a complete loss" for how to convey her sympathies.

Her fans have raised more than £100,000 for the families of the victims of a knife attack on Merseyside.
Millie

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #166 on: Today at 04:32:02 pm
My granddaughter goes to a summer club in Aigburth.  Today they have a bouncer on the door, have installed extra locks and they even had a drill with the kids.

Mad that they have to do this.
DangerScouse

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #167 on: Today at 04:33:13 pm
It's likely one or more of those kids were at her concert in recent weeks. :'(
So Howard Philips

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #168 on: Today at 05:21:47 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 04:33:13 pm
It's likely one or more of those kids were at her concert in recent weeks. :'(

My mates two seven year old  granddaughters were at the Anfield gig dressed in all their finery and this is exactly the type of club they would attend.

Fortunately they dont live in Southport but the sheer randomness of the location is chilling.
So Howard Philips

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #169 on: Today at 05:39:17 pm
So despite Starmer and other figures turning up to show their respect some arsehole has to make their point, whatever that is. From the BBC;

 Shortly afterwards, he laid a flowers at the scene of yesterday's attack, and was also heckled by some members of the public.
Among the things shouted at the PM was: "How many more people will die on our streets, prime minister? How many more children?".

So disrespectful to the families.
MonsLibpool

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #170 on: Today at 05:42:58 pm
Shocking news and my thoughts go out to their families. I don't see how some are more bothered about speculating about where the person was from.

Basic human empathy should be more important than political agendas.
CornerFlag

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #171 on: Today at 06:22:33 pm
There aren't the words. My kids are 8 and 5 and attend taekwondo classes, and I'd be lying if I said I've never sat there and wondered what may happen if some psycho came and attacked.  And it's happened to some poor kids with their whole lives ahead of them cruelly stolen from them.  And I can't get it out of my head, it's just sick.  Those poor girls and those poor other victims who'll have this in their memories for the rest of their lives.

I hope they get back to some sort of normality long-term with the right support and assistance. But yeah, I dunno, just cuddle your loved ones a bit more.
Son of Spion

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #172 on: Today at 06:29:51 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 05:39:17 pm
So despite Starmer and other figures turning up to show their respect some arsehole has to make their point, whatever that is. From the BBC;

 Shortly afterwards, he laid a flowers at the scene of yesterday's attack, and was also heckled by some members of the public.
Among the things shouted at the PM was: "How many more people will die on our streets, prime minister? How many more children?".

So disrespectful to the families.
These people have no shame. The far-wrong are also looking to whip up trouble in Southport tonight. Absolute vermin with no respect for the victims and their loved ones.
darragh85

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #173 on: Today at 07:07:05 pm
There was a similar attack in Dublin last year. Absolutely sick. There are alot of Absolutely low life's out there.

RIP to the kids that died. I hope that they are somewhere alot better now.
Rob K

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #174 on: Today at 07:49:43 pm
this feels like it hits harder now i have a 3yr old and that feels uncomfortable to me because it shouldn't make a difference as it's completely abhorrent regardless.  :-\

The thought of what those affected by this horrific crime are going through literally is totally gut wrenching.

RIP to the 3 girls and hope beyond hope that the others injured pull though.


Gonna try and stay off the cesspits that are facebook and twitter for a bit as some of the comments i've seen already are just rage inducing. between the barely veiled racism and peoples lack of comprehension of the law (specifically around the naming of the attacker) fell like my head is gonna pop.  :no
sharkeyb

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #175 on: Today at 08:00:39 pm
Quote from: Rob K on Today at 07:49:43 pm



Gonna try and stay off the cesspits that are facebook and twitter for a bit as some of the comments i've seen already are just rage inducing. between the barely veiled racism and peoples lack of comprehension of the law (specifically around the naming of the attacker) fell like my head is gonna pop.  :no

completly agree - people on mine posting tate videos and stories with Tommy R on it.  just wrecks my head
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #176 on: Today at 08:02:45 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 05:39:17 pm
So despite Starmer and other figures turning up to show their respect some arsehole has to make their point, whatever that is. From the BBC;

 Shortly afterwards, he laid a flowers at the scene of yesterday's attack, and was also heckled by some members of the public.
Among the things shouted at the PM was: "How many more people will die on our streets, prime minister? How many more children?".

So disrespectful to the families.

I'm disappointed that no one followed the c*nt out and sparked the twat.

Inbred shitehouses like that should be fucking ashamed - absolute fucking c*nts.
gazzalfc

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #177 on: Today at 08:21:20 pm
The right wing mob are there too starting on the police and 'protesting' outside a mosque....
Millie

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #178 on: Today at 08:23:59 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 08:21:20 pm
The right wing mob are there too starting on the police and 'protesting' outside a mosque....

Oh for fucks sake.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Southport stabbing incident.
Reply #179 on: Today at 08:26:46 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 08:21:20 pm
The right wing mob are there too starting on the police and 'protesting' outside a mosque....

Bout time these c*nts got pulled up.
