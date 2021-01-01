There aren't the words. My kids are 8 and 5 and attend taekwondo classes, and I'd be lying if I said I've never sat there and wondered what may happen if some psycho came and attacked. And it's happened to some poor kids with their whole lives ahead of them cruelly stolen from them. And I can't get it out of my head, it's just sick. Those poor girls and those poor other victims who'll have this in their memories for the rest of their lives.



I hope they get back to some sort of normality long-term with the right support and assistance. But yeah, I dunno, just cuddle your loved ones a bit more.